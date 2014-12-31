Name Description

Wan Lai Mr. Lai Wan is an Independent Non-Executive Co-Chairman of the Board of Public Financial Holdings Ltd. He has over 40 years of experience in the banking and finance related industries. He is currently also an Independent Non-Executive Director of Public Bank Berhad (“Public Bank”), the holding company of the Company. He also holds directorships in other companies of Public Bank Group. has over 40 years of experience in the banking and finance related industries. He was appointed an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company in December 2013 and is a member of the Audit Committee, and the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee. He is currently also an Independent Non-Executive Director of Public Bank Berhad (“Public Bank”), the holding company of the Company. He also holds directorships in other companies of Public Bank Group.

Hong Piow Teh Tan Sri Dato’ Sri Dr. Teh Hong Piow is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Public Financial Holdings Ltd. He is the Founder and Chairman and a substantial shareholder of Public Bank Berhad (“Public Bank”), a commercial bank listed on the Malaysian stock exchange, and the holding company of the Company. He has 63 years of experience in the banking and finance industry. He was appointed a Non-executive Director and the Chairman of the Company in September 1991. He is also the Chairman of Public Bank (Hong Kong) and Public Finance. He also holds directorships in several other companies in the Public Bank Group and is the Chairman of LPI Capital Berhad which is a public listed company in Malaysia. In recognition of his contributions to society and the economy, he was conferred the Doctor of Laws (Honorary) from University of Malaya in 1989. Tan Sri Dato’ Sri Dr. Teh Hong Piow had served in various capacities in public service bodies in Malaysia; he was a member of the Malaysian Business Council from 1991 to 1993; a member of the National Trust Fund from 1988 to 2001; a founder member of the Advisory Business Council since 2003; and is a member of the IPRM Accreditation Privy Council of Malaysia. He is an Emeritus Fellow of the Malaysian Institute of Management and is a Fellow of the Institute of Bankers Malaysia; the Chartered Institute of Bankers, United Kingdom; the Institute of Administrative Management, United Kingdom and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, Australia.

Huat Oon Lee Mr. Lee Huat Oon is Executive Director of Public Financial Holdings Ltd. He was its Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has 25 years of experience in the banking and finance industry. He was appointed an Executive Director of the Company in June 1996, re-designated as a Non-executive Director on 22 November 2013 and re-designated as an Executive Director on 20 December 2013. He is currently the General Manager/Chief Executive and Executive Director of Public Finance. He holds a degree in Accounting from the University of Malaya and is a Chartered Accountant Malaysia of the Malaysian Institute of Accountants. Mr. Lee is currently the Acting Chairman of The DTC Association, a member of The Deposit-taking Companies Advisory Committee, a member of the Banking and Finance Industry Training Board in Hong Kong and a director of The Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation Limited.

Yoke Kong Tan Mr. Tan Yoke Kong is Joint Secretary, Executive Director of Public Financial Holdings Ltd. He has more than 32 years of experience in the banking and finance industry. He was appointed an Executive Director of the Company in February 1992 and is the Chief Executive/Executive Director of Public Bank (Hong Kong). Prior to his transfer to the current appointment in Public Bank (Hong Kong) in year 2006, Mr. Tan was the Chief Executive of Public Finance, and had served as the Vice Chairman of The DTC Association and as a member of The Deposit-taking Companies Advisory Committee for several years. Mr. Tan is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, United Kingdom and an Associate of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, United Kingdom.

Kat Kiam Chang Dato’ Chang Kat Kiam is Non-Executive Director of Public Financial Holdings Ltd. He has 39 years of experience in the banking and finance industry. He was appointed a Non-executive Director of the Company in March 2004. He is also a Non-executive Director of Public Bank (Hong Kong) and Public Finance. He is currently the Senior Chief Operating Officer of Public Bank. He also holds directorships in several other companies in the Public Bank Group. He holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration.

Yam Kiang Chong Mr. Chong Yam Kiang is Non-Executive Director of Public Financial Holdings Ltd., since January 2009. He has 44 years of experience in the banking and finance industry. He was appointed a Non-executive Director of the Company in January 2009 and is an Executive Director of Public Bank (Hong Kong) and a Non-executive Director of Public Finance. He is currently an Alternate Chief Executive of Public Bank (Hong Kong).

Poh Keat Quah Mr. Quah Poh Keat is Non-Executive Director of Public Financial Holdings Ltd. He has been redesignated from an Independent Non-executive Director to Non-executive Director of the Company on October 3, 2013. Mr. Quah was appointed as a Director of the Company in July 2008, re-designated as an Independent Non-executive Director on 13 January 2009 and re-designated as a Non-executive Director on 3 October 2013. He is currently a member of the Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee. He is the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Public Bank and a Non-executive Director of Public Bank (Hong Kong) and Public Finance. Mr. Quah is also an Independent Non-executive Director of LPI Capital Berhad, which is a public listed company in Malaysia. His previous directorships in public listed companies over the last 3 years were in PLUS Expressways Berhad (resigned on 23 December 2011), IOI Corporation Berhad (resigned on 13 September 2013), Telekom Malaysia Berhad (resigned on 30 September 2013) and Public Bank (resigned on 1 October 2013). Mr. Quah is a Fellow of the Malaysian Institute of Taxation and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. He is also a member of the Malaysian Institute of Accountants, the Malaysian Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants. He was a partner of KPMG Malaysia since October 1982 and appointed Senior Partner (also known as Managing Partner in other practices) in October 2000 until 30 September 2007. He retired from the firm on 31 December 2007.

Chin Guan Lee Mr. Lee Chin Guan is Independent Non-Executive Director of Public Financial Holdings Ltd. He has 21 years of experience in the legal practice, principally in commercial and corporate matters. He was appointed an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company in September 2004 and is a member of the Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee. He is also an Independent Non-executive Director of Public Bank (Hong Kong) and Public Finance. He qualified as a Barrister-at-Law from the Middle Temple, United Kingdom in 1982. He also holds a Bachelor Degree in Science (Hons) from the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology, England and Degrees in Law from Cambridge University, Oxford University and Chicago- Kent College of Law.