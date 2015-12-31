Name Description

Jian Qi Mr. Qi Jian is an Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He is a senior engineer at the level of researcher, with over 30 years of experience in design and technical management and over 10 years of experience as senior management. Mr. Qi joined Sany Group in May 2001. He served as the deputy director of the research institute of Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. (a company listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 600031, “Sany Heavy Industry”), a subsidiary of Sany Group, from May 2001 to May 2003, overseeing the research and development of road machinery products. He served as the deputy general manager of Sany Automobile Manufacturing Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Sany Group, from May 2003 to November 2006, overseeing the research and development and the production and manufacturing of commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles. From November 2006 to July 2015, he served as the general manager of Sany Automobile Lifting Machinery Co., Ltd. (“Sany Automobile Lifting”), a subsidiary of Sany Group. During his term of service, Sany Automobile Lifting grew rapidly and became a core business of Sany Group. From 1982 to May 2001, Mr. Qi had taken positions such as the deputy chief engineer and the deputy director of China Blue Star Changsha Design and Research Institute, engaged in product design and contracting of engineering projects. He participated in over 30 projects of chemical engineering, light industry and mechanical engineering designs. He was in charge of and completed over 20 engineering designs, which received various provincial and ministerial excellent achievement awards. Mr. Qi graduated from Qingdao Chemical Engineering Academy in 1982 with a bachelor degree in chemical machinery. He also received a degree of executive master of business administration at Wuhan University in 2005.

Xiangjun Zhu Mr. Zhu Xiangjun serves as Chief Financial Officer and a Joint Company Secretary of the Company. He joined the Company in November 2008 and fully participated in the initial public offering of the Company on the Stock Exchange in 2009. Mr. Zhu served as the general leger accountant of the Company from April 2009 to March 2010, mainly responsible for the preparation of the financial statements and budgets of the Company. He then served as the manager and head of the audit department of the Company from April 2010 to March 2012, mainly responsible for the budget, performance assessment, financial analysis and information disclosure of the Company. He also served as the head of the marketing finance department and the assistant director of the finance department of the Company from April 2012 to July 2016. Mr. Zhu obtained the bachelor’s degree and the master’s degree in accounting from Shenyang University of Technology in July 2006 and April 2009, respectively. Mr. Zhu obtained his qualification as a certified accountant in China in June 2009.

Zhihong Zhang Mr. Zhang Zhihong is an Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed as the general manager of Sany Heavy Equipment Co., Ltd (“Sany Heavy Equipment”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, on 31 May 2017. During the period from July 2016 to May 2017, Mr. Zhang also served various positions in Sany Heavy Energy Machinery Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of Sany Group Co., Ltd Sany Group”), a connected person of the Company, including the deputy general manager of the marketing department and the general manager. During the period from February 2010 to June 2016, Mr. Zhang also served various positions in Sany Heavy Equipment, including the director of manufacturing operations and the deputy general manager. Mr. Zhang worked in Sany Group, and its subsidiaries from May 2000 to January 2010 including the digging machine plant of the research institute of Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.* (“Sany Heavy Industry, Sany Heavy Machinery Co., Ltd, Sany Heavy Road Machine, pump business department of Sany Heavy Industry, Lean Quality Headquarter and Loudi Zhongxing Hydraulic Parts. Co., Ltd. Before joining Sany Group in May 2000, Mr. Zhang had worked in Changsha Heavy Machinery Plant for seven years. Mr. Zhang studied in Hunan Agricultural University from September 1990 to June 1994 majoring in mechanical design and manufacturing and obtained a bachelor’s degree in June 1994, and he studied EMBA in Huazhong University of Science and Technology from November 2006 to December 2011 and obtained a master’s degree in December 2011.

Weizhong Fu Mr. Fu Weizhong is a Director - Marine Machinery Operation Department of the Company. Mr. Fu joined Sany Group in May 2000 and held various positions in Sany Group since then, including the director of the customer service department of Sany Heavy Industry, the assistant to the president of Sany Heavy Industry, the general manager of the US operation department of Sany Group, the deputy general manager of Sany Heavy Industry, the general manager of the overseas operation department of Sany Group, the general manager of Beijing Sany Heavy Machinery Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Sany Group, the general manager of Sany Heavy Energy Equipment Co., Ltd., and the vice president of Sany Group. Mr. Fu was appointed as the director of the marine machinery operation department of the Group in January 2015. Mr. Fu obtained a master’s degree of business administration from China Europe International Business School in September 2011.

Leung Fai Yu Mr. Yu Leung Fai, CPA., is Joint Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Yu Leung Fai, who is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, possesses the academic or professional qualification as set out in note (1) of the rule 3.28 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Listing Rules”) to act as the company secretary of the Company. Mr. Yu has also been the joint company secretary and authorised representative of China National Materials Company Limited (stock code: 1893) since May 2009; the company secretary and alternative authorised representative of Beijing Media Corporation Limited (stock code: 1000) since March 2010; the company secretary and authorised representative of Yuanda China Holdings Limited (stock code: 2789) since June 2012; the independent non-executive directors of Realord Group Holdings Limited (stock code: 1196) since June 2014; the company secretary and authorised representative of Haichang Holdings Ltd. (stock code: 2255) from March 2014 to March 2015; the company secretary of Group Sense (International) Limited (stock code: 601) from August 2014 to August 2015; the company secretary and authorised representative of Vale S.A. (stock code: 6210 for Common Depositary Receipts and 6230 for Class A Preferred Depositary Receipts) from 2010 to 2016, all of which are listed companies in Hong Kong, except that Vale S.A. was delisted from The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”) in July 2016.

Zhong Wu Mao Mr. Mao Zhongwu has been re-designated as Non-Executive Director of Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited., with effect from 28 September 2014. He was the chairman of the Company from 23 July 2009 to 12 October 2012. From July 2009 to April 2010, he was also the chief executive officer of the Company. Mr. Mao has been the managing director and general manager of Sany Heavy Equipment since July 2006, and has been an executive director of Sany Heavy Integrated Coal Mining Equipment Co., Ltd. and Sany Group Shenyang Mining Transportation Equipment Co., Ltd. since their respective establishments in May 2008 and September 2009. He is mainly responsible for the overall strategic planning and investment decisions of the Group. Mr. Mao has over 25 years of experience in the machinery industry. Mr. Mao is a non-executive director of Sany Group and has held no executive position in the Sany Group. He founded the Sany Group in 1989 and was mainly responsible for its business development. Since then, he held various posts in the subsidiaries of the Sany Group, and he has been a director of the Sany Group since 2000. He was appointed as the vice president of the Sany Group from June 2005 to June 2006. During his tenure with the Sany Group, Mr. Mao was awarded the honor of “Pioneering Star ” by the Research & Development Centre of the State Council. Mr. Mao was also elected as the vice president of the Loudi Industrial and Commercial Union, Hunan Province in 2000. Mr. Mao received professional training in Economics and Management at the National University of Singapore in 1999. .

Xiuguo Tang Mr. Tang Xiuguo has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited., with effect from 28 September 2014. He is one of the four founders of Sany Group Limited, has been the director and president of Sany Group since 2002.From 19997 to 2002, Mr. Tang worked in Sany Group as general administration manager. From 1992 to 1997, he was the deputy general manager of Sany Group and the director of Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. From 1991 to 1992, Mr. Tang participated in the foundation of Sany Group. From 1989 to 1991, he participated in the foundation of Hunan Lianyuan Spaeial Welding Materials Factory and from 1986 to 1988, he specialized in the development and manufacture of spaeial welding materials. Mr. Tang graduated with a bachelor degree in metallic materials from Central South University in July 1983. He is a senior engenier. .

Wenbo Xiang Mr. Xiang Wenbo is the Non-Executive Director of Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Co Ltd. He has also been a non-executive director of Sany Heavy Equipment since January 2004. Mr. Xiang has over 20 years of experience in the machinery industry. Mr. Xiang is currently the president and vice-chairman of Sany Heavy Industry and is responsible for its overall business operations and strategic planning. Mr. Xiang joined the Sany Group in 1991 and was mainly responsible for production business and marketing. Mr. Xiang held various positions in the Sany Group, such as the standing director and general manager of the marketing department, general manager of Sany Heavy Industry and executive president of the Sany Group. Mr. Xiang has also held a number of social positions such as a representative of the 11th National People’s Congress a council member of China Machinery Industry Confederation, vice chairman of China Construction Machinery Industry Association and Industrial and Commercial Union in Hunan Province. Mr. Xiang graduated from Dalian University of Technology with a master’s degree in Moulding from the Materials department in October 1988..

Jiquan Hu Mr. Hu Jiquan is the Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a researcher (professor) and a tutor of doctorate candidate. Currently, he is the director of the engineering center of department of education for port logistic technology and equipment and the associate dean of the institute of logistic engineering of Wuhan University of Technology. He graduated from Wuhan School of Marine Transportation Engineering with a diploma in lifting transportation machinery in January 1982. He was an assistant lecturer, a lecturer and an associate professor in Wuhan School of Marine Transportation Engineering, Wuhan Transportation University and Wuhan University of Technology respectively between 1982 and 2004. He served as a researcher (professor) in the institute of logistics engineering of Wuhan University of Technology in 2005, a tutor of doctorate candidate in 2006, and was appointed as a distinguished professor for production academic and research and served as a member of academic committee by Wuhan University of Technology in 2012. Currently, he also serves as the managing director of the port machinery branch of the Chinese Mechanical Engineering Society, the director of the Logistics Technology Committee of the Mechanical Engineering Society of Hubei and a member of National Standardised Technology of Lifting Machinery Committee. He principally engaged in the research of design theory and method of modern port loading and unloading, research on port logistic equipment and logistics system automation.

Yuk Keung Ng Mr. Ng Yuk Keung is the Non-Executive Independent Director of Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Co Ltd. Mr. Ng is currently the executive director and chief financial officer of China NT Pharma Group and the honorary adviser of China Huiyuan Juice Group Limited. Mr. Ng worked with PricewaterhouseCoopers for over 12 years from 1988 to 2001. From 2001 to 2003, he was the chief financial officer of Beijing International School, and was the accounting adviser of Australian Commercial Lawyers Agency in 2004. From November 2004 to August 2006, he was the deputy chief financial officer, a joint company secretary and the qualified accountant of Irico Electronics Group Company Limited. He was the independent non-executive director of Xinjiang Xinxin Mining Industry Company Limited from February 2007 to October 2011. He is also the independent non-executive director of Beijing Capital Land Limited, Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited and Winsway Coking Coal Holdings Limited. Mr. Ng graduated from The University of Hong Kong with a bachelor’s degree in Management Studies and Economics and a master’s degree in Global Business Management and E-commerce. He is a professional accountant and a fellow member of both the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Accountants and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales..