Name Description

Yuen Ming Chan Mr. Chan Yuen Ming is Executive Chairman of the Board of China All Access (Holdings) Limited. Mr. Chan has been with the Group since its establishment in 2006 and is the founder of the Group. Mr. Chan was appointed as an executive Director on 4 December 2007. He is responsible for the Group’s overall business development and strategic planning. Since 1990s, he was a key member of the management teams of several communication corporations in the PRC, including Sky Communication Group Co., Ltd (“SkyComm”) and its subsidiaries (collectively “SkyComm Group”). These corporations are principally engaged in mobile communication, satellite communication, internet, wireless data and call center businesses. Mr. Chan was the founder of SkyComm Group responsible for establishing the business of SkyComm Group in December 2000. During his time in SkyComm Group up to his resignation from all his positions in the SkyComm Group in December 2008, Mr.Chan was responsible for the overall business development, strategic planning and corporate management and supervision of daily operation of the SkyComm Group. Mr. Chan is currently a director of China All Access Group Limited (“CAA BVI”), All Access Global Limited (“CAA HK”), and other principal operating subsidiaries of the Company (including Shenzhen City Changfei Investment Company Limited (“Changfei Investment”) and its subsidiaries (collectively the “Changfei Group”)). He is also the director and shareholder of Creative Sector Limited, the controlling shareholder (as defined in the Rules (“Listing Rules”) Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“Stock Exchange”)) of the Company.

Kwok Keung Shao Mr. Shao Kwok Keung is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of China All Access (Holdings) Limited. Mr. Shao was appointed as an executive Director on 4 December 2007. Mr. Shao is a member of the Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee of the Board. He is responsible for the corporate management of the Company. Mr. Shao graduated with an honours diploma from Hong Kong Baptist College in 1984 and a master degree in business administration from Warwick University, U.K., in 1994. He is a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Possessing more than 20 years of working experience in organizations across different industries, he has taken up finance and management positions in a CPA firm, a financial institution, a television station, satellite communication, telecommunications and consumer electronics product distribution and manufacturing companies. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Shao was the group financial controller of IDT International Limited (Stock code: 167), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Shao is currently a director of CAA BVI, CAA HK and other principal operating subsidiaries of the Company (including Changfei Investment).

Zheng Tian Mr. Tian Zheng is an Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Tian graduated from (Shanxi Normal University) in the PRC with a bachelor’s degree in computer science and technology in 2010. In 2013, he obtained a master of business administration in DePaul University in the United States of America. From June 2013 to July 2015, Mr. Tian worked in Hawking Capital Management Group Limited as an investment manager during which he was responsible for investment projects and mergers and acquisitions projects.

Zhi Bao Xiu Mr. Xiu Zhi Bao is Head - Planning and Finance Department, Executive Director of China All Access (Holdings) Limited. Mr. Xiu has been with the Group since 30 August 2006 and was appointed as an executive Director on 24 August 2011. He is also a director of Changfei Investment and several members of Changfei Group. He is responsible for corporate planning and finance aspects of the Group. Mr. Xiu graduated from (Hangzhou Electronics Industrial College) in 1992 with a bachelor’s degree in economics. He has more than 20 years of experience relating to finance and planning management in the manufacturing and communication industries. Mr. Xiu joined the SkyComm Group in July 1996 and was appointed as the General Manager of the Planning and Finance Department of SkyComm in January 2006. Before joining the Group, Mr. Xiu was responsible for devising financial plan and annual budget of SkyComm and supervising the finance management of SkyComm. He is also the director and shareholder of Abundant Plus Investments Limited and Novel Ray Investments Limited which have interest in such number of shares of the Company as disclosed under “Interests and short position of the Directors in the shares, underlying shares and debentures of the Company and its associated corporation” in “Report of the Directors” of this annual report.

Wei Yan Mr. Yan Wei is an Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from (Shandong University of Science and Technology) in the People’s Republic of China (the “PRC”) with a bachelor’s degree in accounting in 2002 and from(Fuzhou University) in the PRC with a master degree in management and engineering in 2005. In 2010, he obtained a master of business administration in Brandeis University in the United States of America. From February 2015 to July 2015, Mr. Yan was an investment director in Hawking Capital Management Group Limited. Mr. Yan has over 10 years of experience in the field of capital market investment and merger and acquisitions through his work experience in audit firm and investment and asset management companies.

Rui Ju Feng Ms. Feng Rui Ju is Vice President of Group. Ms. Feng joined the Group since 1 October 2008. She is responsible for the daily operations of satellite communication business, wireless data communication business and call centre business and is a supervisor of several members of the Changfei Group. Ms. Feng graduated from (Hebei Broadcasting Television University) in July 1982 majoring in electronics technology. She has more than 15 years of experience relating to marketing, business development and administration in the communications industry. Ms. Feng joined the SkyComm Group in January 1998 and was appointed as General Manager of the Satellite Communication Business Department of Hebei SkyComm, a principal subsidiary of SkyComm, in July 2006. Before joining the Group, Ms. Feng was responsible for supervising and coordinating the operation of Hebei SkyComm.

Jian Hua Wang Ms. Wang Jian Hua is Vice President of Group. Ms. Wang holds a university degree and her career began in the armed forces, followed by the Shijiazhuang Watch Factory, and positions within the Hebei Province Provincial Party Bureau. In 1998, Ms. Wang co-founded Hebei Hongda Communications Co., Ltd., one of the shareholding companies of SkyComm, and had been one of the core management team members of the Skycomm Group. Since joining the Group in 2010, Ms. Wang has been responsible for sales and marketing of the Group.

Ki Lun Au Mr. Au Ki Lun is Company Secretary and Head of the Corporate Affairs Department of China All Access (Holdings) Limited. Mr. Au joined the Group in February 2013. He is responsible for internal audit, risk control and investors relations of the Group. Mr. Au graduated from the Florida International University in April 2005 with a bachelor’s degree of arts in economics, in December 2006 with a bachelor’s degree in accounting, and in December 2007 with a master degree in accounting. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and is a certified public accountant in the State of Florida, the United States of America. He has over seven years of working experience in accounting and investment related positions prior to joining the Group. Before joining the Group, he was a senior investment manager in ZTE Corporation.

Ka Kin Fung Mr. Fung Ka Kin is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has over 20 years of experience in the auditing and tax advisory profession. He is practising as a certified public accountant in Hong Kong with Dakin CPA Limited. He is a fellow of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow of The Taxation Institute of Hong Kong and also a Certified Tax Adviser in Hong Kong. He graduated from the Curtin University of Technology with a degree of Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting in 2000.

Kin Hung Lam Mr. Lam Kin Hung is Independent Non-Executive Director of China All Access (Holdings) Limited. Mr. Lam joined the Group on 19 August 2009 when he was appointed as an independent non-executive Director. Mr. Lam is the Chairman of the Nomination Committee and a member of the Audit Committee of the Board. Mr. Lam graduated from the University of London with an honoured Bachelor of Laws degree in 1988, from the University of Hong Kong with the Postgraduate Certificate in Laws in 1989, from the University of London with a Master of Laws degree in 1991 and from the City Polytechnic of Hong Kong (now known as the City University of Hong Kong) with a Postgraduate Diploma in Language and Law in 1991. He was admitted as a solicitor of the Supreme Court of Hong Kong and the Supreme Court of England and Wales in 1991, and was subsequently admitted as an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators in 1993, and as a practitioner of the Supreme Court of Tasmania, Australia in 1994. He has been appointed as a China Appointed Attesting Officer since 2003. From 1996 to 2000, Mr. Lam had taken up part-time teaching positions in various tertiary institutions in China and Hong Kong, including the (University of Xijiang), the Open University of Hong Kong, Vocational Training Council and Sun Life of Canada (International) Limited, on subjects of law and building management. Mr. Lam is a practising solicitor and is currently the principal of Patrick K.H.Lam & Co., a solicitor’s firm in Hong Kong.