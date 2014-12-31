Name Description

Yong-Boon Yeo Mr. Yeo Yong-boon (George) serves as an Executive Chairman of the Board of Kerry Logistics Network Limited. He has been our Executive Director since 25November 2013 and has been the Chairman of ourCompany since August 2012. Mr.Yeo is also deputy chairman and a director of KGL. From 1988 to 2011, Mr. Yeo served for 23 years in the SingaporeGovernment, as Minister of State for Finance, then as Minister for Information and the Arts, Health,Trade and Industry, and Foreign Affairs. Prior to 1988, Mr.Yeo served in various capacities in the Singapore Armed Forces, Republic of Singapore Air Force and Defence Ministry, including Chief-of-Staff of the Air Staff and Director of Joint Operations and Planning in the Defence Ministry, attaining the rank of Brigadier-General. Mr. Yeo is a member of the Foundation Board of theWorld Economic Forum, the Berggruen Institute onGovernance, the Asia-PacificAdvisory Board of Harvard Business School, the International Advisory Board of IESE Business School and Economic Development Commission, Hong Kong. Recently Mr. Yeo was appointed a member of the Pontifical Commission for Reference on the Economic-Administrative Structure of the Holy See. Mr. Yeo has been an independent non-executive director of AIA Group Limited (a listed company on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with stock code 1299) since November 2012. Mr. Yeo was awarded the Philippines’ Order of Sikatuna, India’s Padma Bhushan and Australia’s Honorary Officer of the Order of Australia. Mr. Yeo graduated from Cambridge University with a double first in engineering in 1976 and also obtained a master of business administration degree (Baker Scholar) from Harvard Business School in 1985. In addition, Mr.Yeo was a visiting scholar to Peking University fromSeptember to December 2011 and remains a visiting scholar at the Lee KuanYewSchool of Public Policy.

Chi Wai Cheng Mr. Cheng Chi Wai serves as Chief Financial Officer of Kerry Logistics Network Limited. Mr Cheng is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, as well as a chartered accountant and a chartered secretary. Mr Cheng has 26 years of experience in auditing, financial control and corporate finance and previously worked in an international accounting firm and held key finance positions in several companies whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. He is an adviser of the Advisory Board to Hong Kong Auxiliary Medical Services Officers’ Club. Mr Cheng obtained a bachelor of arts degree in accountancy from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 1996 and an executive master’s degree in business administration from The Chinese University of Hong Kong in 2008.

Chung-kui Shen Mr. Shen Chung-kui (also known as Richard SHEN) serves as Chairman of Kerry TJ Logistics, a subsidiary of Kerry Logistics Network Limited. He has over 45 years of experience in the logistics industry, ranging from trucking, container terminal, port operation, warehousing businesses and documentation. He is responsible for overseeing the Taiwan logistics operations of the Group. Mr Shen is currently the chairman of Taiwan Route-Permitted Truck Transportation United Association and Hong Kong Business Association in Taiwan. He is also a member of the Federation of Hong Kong Business Associations Worldwide. Mr Shen graduated from the Shipping and Transportation Management Faculty of the National Taiwan Ocean University in 1972. He also completed various training courses, including Dale Carnegie Course Training in San Francisco, United States in 1983, General Management Program at Ashridge College in London, United Kingdom in 1993 and Shipping Management research study at China Maritime Institute, Taiwan in 1988.

Wing Kai Ma Mr. Ma Wing Kai (William) serves as Managing Director and Executive Director of Kerry Logistics Network Limited. Mr Ma has been a Director of the Company since June 1999 and designated as Deputy Chairman and Managing Director of the Company since April 2004. Mr Ma joined the group of KHL in September 1990 and served as an executive director of KPL from March 2004 to November 2013. Mr Ma has also been a director of Kerry TJ since November 2008. Mr Ma currently serves in the Aviation Development Advisory Committee and the Advisory Committee on Admission of Quality Migrants and Professionals of the Hong Kong Government. Mr Ma is also a member of the Advisory Board of the Asian Institute of Supply Chain and Logistics of the Chinese University of Hong Kong, the Mainland Business Advisory Committee and the Hong Kong-Taiwan Business Cooperation Committee of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (“HKTDC”) and the Nanyang Business School Advisory Board at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore. He had served the Logistics Development Council of the Hong Kong Government and the Logistics Services Advisory Committee of HKTDC for 6 years. Mr Ma obtained a bachelor of science (management sciences) degree from the University of Lancaster, the United Kingdom in 1985, and completed an executive supply chain programme at Harvard Business School in 2000.

Kledchai Benjaathonsirikul Mr. Benjaathonsirikul Kledchai serves as Managing Director - Thailand Logistics Operations of Kerry Logistics Network Limited. He is also a director of Kerry Logistics (Thailand) Limited, a subsidiary of the Company, and other subsidiaries in Thailand. Mr Benjaathonsirikul is also an independent director and an audit committee member of Shangri-La Hotel Public Company Limited in Thailand (a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Thailand). He has over 20 years of experience in port logistics and transportrelated businesses. Mr Benjaathonsirikul manages a fully integrated logistics operation in Thailand ranging from freight forwarding to distribution and transport and port logistics. He obtained a bachelor of laws degree from the University of Birmingham, United Kingdom in 1978.

Wai Shing Hung Mr. Hung Wai Shing serves as Financial Controller of Kerry Logistics Network Limited. Mr Hung joined the warehouse division of the group of KHL in May 1991. He was transferred to the Hong Kong properties division of the group of KHL in August 1993 before joining the Company. Mr Hung is a Fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He obtained a bachelor of arts degree from City Polytechnic of Hong Kong (now known as City University of Hong Kong) in 1992.

Edwardo Erni Mr. Erni Edwardo serves as an Executive Director of Kerry Logistics Network Limited. He has been our Executive Director since 25 November 2013. Mr Erni has been a Director of the Company since 2011 and is also the Managing Director of the China and North Asia region. He is also a director of Kerry TJ. Mr Erni manages a portfolio of logistics and warehousing companies in China. He joined the Company in January 1994 and has approximately 20 years of experience in the growing logistics industry of China. Mr Erni currently serves as vice-chairman of several industry associations including the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing, the Integrated Transport Federation of China Communications and Transportation Association, and China Association of Warehouses and Storage. Mr Erni completed several advanced management and professional study programmes focusing on strategy and leadership, including most recently a joint Tsinghua and University of North Carolina Supply Chain Programme in 2014. Others include a training course held by the Harvard Business School in association with the School of Management at Fudan University in 2013; management courses held by Tianjin University in 2011; Beijing University in 2009; and Tsinghua University in 2008. Mr Erni obtained a Master of Business degree in Logistics Management from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, Australia in 2005.

Khoon Hua Kuok Mr. Kuok Khoon Hua serves as an Executive Director of Kerry Logistics Network Limited. He has been our Executive Director since 25 November 2013. Mr Kuok has also served as a director of KHL since January 2010, as a director of Kerry Wines Limited (a subsidiary of KGL) since March 2011, as deputy managing director of KHL since January 2012, and director of KGL since August 2012. Mr Kuok joined KHL in 2004 and is currently involved in the management of KHL, including KHL’s investment, legal, human resources and wine divisions. From 2003 to 2004, Mr Kuok was a business development executive with Kuok Oils & Grains Pte Ltd and was also a director of Kuok (Singapore) Limited from 2003 to 2007. Mr Kuok obtained a bachelor’s degree in economics from Harvard University in 2003.

Fuk Yuen Ko Mr. Ko Fuk Yuen (Kenneth) serves as an Executive Director - International Freight Forwarding of Kerry Logistics Network Limited. Mr Ko is also a director of Kerry Freight (Hong Kong) Limited, a whollyowned subsidiary of the Company, and responsible for the development of the global freight forwarding business of the Group. He has over 20 years of experience in the logistics industry. He serves as a vice-chairman of the executive committee of Hongkong Association of Freight Forwarding and Logistics Limited since 2011. Mr Ko obtained a bachelor of management studies degree from the University of Hong Kong in 2003.

Wai Shun Lee Mr. Lee Wai Shun (Wilson) serves as Director - Information Technology of Kerry Logistics Network Limited. Mr Lee is the Director of Information Technology and is responsible for overseeing the global information technology development of the Group. He has over 25 years of experience in information system development and technology management in a number of multinational listed companies. Mr Lee obtained a bachelor of science degree from The Chinese University of Hong Kong in 1989 and a master of science degree in corporate governance and directorship from Hong Kong Baptist University in 2010.

Kai Whatt Tan Mr. Tan Kai Whatt (Robert) serves as Director of Subsidiary of Kerry Logistics Network Limited. Mr Tan is the Managing Director of the South Asia region and is responsible for the development and expansion of the Group’s network in South and South East Asia, including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, India, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Sri Lanka and Myanmar. He has 20 years of experience in the logistics industry. Mr Tan obtained his master’s degree from the Asian Institute of Management in the Philippines in 2003.

Gary Wilcock Mr. Wilcock Gary serves as Managing Director O European Logistics Operations of Kerry Logistics Network Limited. He joined our Group in April 2002 following our acquisition of Trident International Limited (now known as Kerry Logistics (UK) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of our Company) where he started his career in May 1982. He is the managing director in charge of the European logistics operations of our Group. He is also a director of Kerry Logistics Holding (Europe) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of our Company headquartered in Europe, and the managing director of Kerry Logistics (UK) Limited. He has more than 30years’ experience in the logistics industry and in particular trading between the United Kingdom and Asia.

Pui Nee Lee Ms. Lee Pui Nee serves as Company Secretary of Kerry Logistics Network Limited since September 18, 2013. Ms. Lee joined KPL in May 2005 and was transferred to ourCompany tooversee theGroup’s company secretarial matters in January 2010. She was awarded the Professional Diploma in Company Secretaryship and Administration from City Polytechnic of Hong Kong (now known as City University of Hong Kong) in 1989. She is an associate member of The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries.

Siu Wa Chin Mr. Chin Siu Wa (Alfred) serves as Non-Executive Director of Kerry Logistics Network Limited. He has been our Non-executive Director since 25 November 2013. Mr Qian has been a director of KPL since September 2007, was re-designated as an executive director of KPL in July 2009 and subsequently re-designated as a co-managing director of KPL in August 2013. Mr Qian served as vice president of development at Shangri-La Asia Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange with stock code 69) from February 2004 to September 2007 and as general manager of Zhongshan City Tourism Group Company, a state owned enterprise primarily engaged in the business of tourism development, from January 1996 to May 2002, where he was responsible for the day-to-day general management, asset management, and business development primarily for the China market. Mr Qian is also a member of the executive committee of KPL and is responsible for KPL’s property development business in China. Mr Qian graduated from South China Normal University in 1986 and completed an advanced management programme at Harvard Business School in 2002.

Shulamite Khoo Ms. Khoo Shulamite is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. She was most recently Group Chief Human Resource Officer of AIA Group Limited (“AIA Group”) (stock code: 1299) and a member of AIA Group’s Executive Committee. She was responsible for spearheading AIA Group’s overall human capital strategies and implementation across a diversity of markets, geographies and culture. Prior to joining AIA Group in 2011, Ms Khoo was the Group EVP and Global Head of Human Resources of AXA Group SA (stock code: EPA: CS; OTCQX: AXAHY), based in Paris, with global responsibility for the group’s leadership and people development strategy. She joined AXA Group in 2005 as Regional Head, Human Resources & Internal Communications for AXA Asia, based in Hong Kong. Ms Khoo spent the early part of her career with Prudential plc (stock code: LSE: PRU; NYSE: PUK; HKSE: 2378) and worked in different frontline business, client services and operational roles in Singapore and Hong Kong. Between 1984 and 2004, she has served in different roles as Regional Head of Human Resource of Asia of Prudential Corporation Asia, as well as Head of Human Resource, Head of Insurance Operations and Head of Underwriting and Claims of Prudential Singapore. Ms Khoo has been a Chartered Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development since 2013, and a member of the International Advisory Panel of the Singapore Public Service Division since 2011. Ms Khoo gained her Bachelor of Science degree from University of Toronto, Canada in 1983.

Kam To Wan Mr. Wan Kam To (Peter) serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Kerry Logistics Network Limited. He was a partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers Hong Kong & China, and has been a practicing accountant in Hong Kong for over 30 years with extensive experience in auditing, finance, advisory and management. Mr Wan also serves as an independent non-executive director of several companies listed on the Stock Exchange, including China Resources Land Limited (stock code: 1109) since March 2009, Dalian Port (PDA) Company Limited (“PDA”) (stock code: 2880) since June 2011, Fairwood Holdings Limited (stock code: 52) since September 2009, Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. (stock code: 6138) since October 2013, Huaneng Renewables Corporation Limited (stock code: 958) since August 2010, KFM Kingdom Holdings Limited (stock code: 3816) since September 2012, Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd. (“SPH”) (stock code: 2607) since June 2013, S. Culture International Holdings Limited (stock code: 1255) since May 2013 and Target Insurance (Holdings) Limited (stock code: 6161, listed on 15 January 2015) since November 2014. PDA and SPH are also listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange with stock code 601880 and 601607 respectively. Mr Wan had served as an independent non-executive director of GreaterChina Professional Services Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange with stock code 8193) from May 2011 to November 2013.

Yu Pok Wong Ms. Wong Yu Pok (Marina), CPA, serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Kerry Logistics Network Limited. She has been our Independent Non-executive Director since 25 November 2013. Ms Wong has served as an independent non-executive director of KPL since May 2008. She is also a member of the audit and corporate governance committee, the remuneration committee and the nomination committee of KPL. Ms Wong had worked with PricewaterhouseCoopers (“PwC”) for over 30 years, specialising in PRC tax and business advisory services, and has extensive experience in advising both Hong Kong and foreign investors on the structuring of their businesses and investments in China. Ms Wong retired as a partner from PwC in July 2004, and joined Tricor Services Limited as a director from September 2004 to February 2006. Ms Wong is now an independent non-executive director of Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange with stock code 50) and Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange with stock code 590), and an independent director of China World Trade Center Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange with stock code 600007). Ms Wong is a Fellow Member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Ms Wong obtained a higher diploma in Accountancy from Hong Kong Technical College (now known as Hong Kong Polytechnic University) in 1968 after completing a three-year full-time course in accountancy from 1965 to 1968.

Liat Kok Yeo Mr. Yeo Liat Kok (Philip), (also known as Noel Philip Yeo), serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Kerry Logistics Network Limited. He has been our Independent Non-executive Director since 25 November 2013. He is the chairman and independent director of Ascendas India Trust (a listed trust in Singapore with stock codeCY6U) since June 2007 and an independent non-executive director of City Developments Limited (a listed company on the Singapore Stock Exchange with stock code C09) since May 2009. He is also an independent director of Hitachi Ltd (a listed company on the Tokyo Stock Exchange with stock code 6501) since June 2012. In March 2013, Mr. Yeo assumed chairmanship of Economic Development Innovations Singapore Pte Ltd. In January 2008, Mr. Yeo assumed chairmanship of Hexagon Development Advisors Pte Ltd. In April 2007, Mr. Yeo was appointed as chairman of SPRING Singapore, a Singapore Government agency for enterprise development. Mr. Yeo obtained a bachelor’s degree in applied science in industrial engineering in 1970 and an honorary doctorate degree in engineering from the University of Toronto, Canada in 1997. He obtained a master of science degree in systems engineering from the then University of Singapore (now known as the National University of Singapore) in 1974 and a master of business administration degree from Harvard University in 1976. He received a doctor of medicine degree from Karolinska Institutet, Sweden in May 2006, an honorary doctor of science degree from Imperial College London, United Kingdom in November 2007, the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star from the Japanese Government in December 2007, the Distinguished Service (Star) award from the Singapore’s Labour Movement, National Trade Unions Congress in May 2008, an honorary doctor of letters degree from the National University of Singapore in July 2011 and an honorary doctor of law degree from Monash University of Australia in November 2011.