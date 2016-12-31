Name Description

Shaofeng Li Mr. Li Shaofeng is an Executive Chairman of the Board of Shougang Fushan Resources Group Limited., since October 20, 2011. He holds a bachelor degree in Automation from University of Science and Technology Beijing. Mr. Li was appointed an Executive Director and the Chairman of the Company in October 2011 and is the chairman of each of the Executive Committee and the Nomination Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company. He joined Shougang Corporation, the holding company of Shougang Holding (Hong Kong) Limited (“Shougang Holding”), in 1989 and is the vice chairman and managing director of Shougang Holding, the managing director of Shougang Concord International Enterprises Company Limited (“Shougang International”) and a director of each of Ultimate Capital Limited (“Ultimate Capital”) and Fine Power Group Limited (“Fine Power”). Each of Shougang Holding, Shougang International, Ultimate Capital and Fine Power is a substantial shareholder of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (the “SFO”). Mr. Li is the chairman of each of Shougang Concord Grand (Group) Limited (“Shougang Grand”), Global Digital Creations Holdings Limited (“GDC”) and Shougang Concord Century Holdings Limited (“Shougang Century”), and an executive director of BeijingWest Industries International Limited. He is also a non-executive director of Mount Gibson Iron Limited, a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. Mr. Li was a director of Shougang Concord Technology Holdings Limited (now known as HNA International Investment Holdings Limited) (“HNA International”) from May 2010 to December 2014 and a director of China Dynamics (Holdings) Limited (“China Dynamics”) from October 2007 to November 2015, both HNA International and China Dynamics are Hong Kong listed companies. Mr. Li has extensive experience in management of, and investments in, listed companies, sino-foreign joint ventures and steel industry.

Zhaoqiang Chen Mr. Chen Zhaoqiang is Deputy Managing Director and Executive Director of Shougang Fushan Resources Group Limited. He graduated from Jiaozuo Mining Institute with a bachelor degree majoring in mining engineering and obtained a master degree in management science from Huazhong University of Science & Technology and a finance executive masters of business administration from Shanghai Advanced Institute of Finance of Shanghai Jiao Tong University. Mr. Chen was appointed an Executive Director and Deputy Managing Director of the Company in January 2010. He is also a member of the Executive Committee of the Company. Mr. Chen had engaged in many important posts in coal mining industry, including in Pingdingshan Coal Co. Ltd., Henan Pingbao Coal Co. Ltd., and Henan Company for Coal Seam Gas Development & Application. He has extensive experience in coal mining industry including in the areas of production safety management for coal mining, purchase and logistics management, mineral resources development and coal trading. A service contract was entered into between Mr. Chen and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company commencing on 1 January 2010. Under the service contract, Mr. Chen is entitled to a monthly salary of HK$220,000 or such higher salary and discretionary bonus as may be determined by the Board from time to time. For both financial years 2015 and 2016, Mr. Chen’s monthly salary is HK$220,000. Such salary was determined by the Remuneration Committee with reference to the then prevailing market conditions, the performance of the Company as well as Mr. Chen’s individual performance.

Qingshan Liu Mr. Liu Qingshan is Deputy Managing Director and Executive Director of Shougang Fushan Resources Group Limited. He graduated from Shanxi University of Finance and Economics Department of Accounting and obtained a master of business administration from Capital University of Economics and Business. Mr. Liu was appointed an Executive Director of the Company in November 2008 and was redesignated as a Deputy Managing Director of the Company in January 2010. He is member of the Executive Committee of the Company. Before joining the Group, Mr. Liu worked as chief financial controller in Fortune Dragon Group Limited and in other sizable energy resources companies in the PRC. He has extensive experience in the fields of accounting and finance in the mining industry in the PRC. A service contract was entered into between Mr. Liu and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company commencing on 1 January 2010. Under the service contract, Mr. Liu is entitled to a monthly salary of HK$200,000 or such higher salary and discretionary bonus as may be determined by the Board from time to time. For both financial years 2015 and 2016, Mr. Liu’s monthly salary is HK$200,000. Such salary was determined by the Remuneration Committee with reference to the then prevailing market conditions, the performance of the Company as well as Mr. Liu’s individual performance.

Kwok Hoo So Mr. So Kwok Hoo is Deputy Managing Director and Executive Director of Shougang Fushan Resources Group Limited. He holds bachelor degrees in applied science with major in chemical engineering and business administration in Canada. Mr. So was appointed an Executive Director of the Company in March 1998 and was re-designated as a Deputy Managing Director of the Company in January 2010. He is a member of the Executive Committee of the Company. Mr. So is a non-executive director of APAC Resources Limited, a listed company in Hong Kong. He has extensive experience in marketing of electrochemical and industrial products sales in Asia Pacific Region together with property investment experience in Hong Kong. A service contract was entered into between Mr. So and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company commencing on 1 January 2010. Under the service contract, Mr. So is entitled to a monthly salary of HK$250,000 or such higher salary and discretionary bonus as may be determined by the Board from time to time. For both financial years 2015 and 2016, Mr. So’s monthly salary is HK$250,000. Such salary was determined by the Remuneration Committee with reference to the then prevailing market conditions, the performance of the Company as well as Mr. So’s individual performance.

Rucai Ding Mr. Ding Rucai is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Shougang Fushan Resources Group Limited., with effect from 1 September 2014. He is senior engineer in professor grade. Mr. Ding graduated from the School of Metallurgical and Ecological Engineering of the University of Science and Technology Beijing with a master degree in ferrous metallurgy. Thereafter, he studied senior business administration in The University of Warwick, United Kingdom. Mr. Ding obtained a doctor of philosophy in ferrous metallurgy from the School of Metallurgical and Ecological Engineering of the University of Science and Technology Beijing. He has acted as deputy general manager of the Company from August 2014. Mr. Ding was appointed an Executive Director and the Vice-chairman and Managing Director of the Company in September 2014 and is a member of the Executive Committee of the Company. He joined Shougang Corporation, the holding company of Shougang Holding, in 1989 and thereafter held various senior positions in the groups of Shougang Corporation and Shougang International. Mr. Ding is a director and deputy managing director of Shougang Holding, an executive director and the deputy managing director of Shougang International and a director of each of Ultimate Capital and Fine Power. Each of Shougang Holding, Shougang International, Ultimate Capital and Fine Power is a substantial shareholder of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. He has extensive experience in production management of steel industry, project management, import of iron ore, import trading of coking coal resources and shipping management.

Yansheng Dong Mr. Dong Yansheng is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He holds bachelor degree in computer statistics from the Capital University of Business and Economics and a master degree in business analysis and finance from the University of Leicester. Mr. Dong is the assistant to general manager of the asset management center of Funde Sino Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (“Funde Sino Life”) and the general manager of the investment business division II of the asset management center of Funde Sino Life. He previously held various positions in the group of Funde Sino Life. Funde Sino Life is a substantial shareholder of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (the “SFO”). Mr. Dong has extensive experience in financial and insurance businesses.

Shun Sang Leung Mr. Leung (Tony) Shun Sang is Non-Executive Director of Shougang Fushan Resources Group Limited since 4 March 2009. He holds a bachelor degree of commerce from The Chinese University of Hong Kong and a master degree in business administration from New York State University. Mr. Leung was appointed a Non-executive Director of the Company in March 2009 and is a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company. He is a non-executive director of Shougang International, a substantial shareholder of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. Mr. Leung is also a non-executive director of each of Shougang Century, Shougang Grand, GDC and HNA International. Mr. Leung had worked in Citibank N.A. and W.I. Carr Sons & Co. (Overseas) in his early years and he was the managing director of CEF Group. He has extensive experience in securities and banking business, investment, financial markets, corporate strategy and corporate management. A fresh engagement letter was entered into with Mr. Leung for a term of three years commencing on 1 January 2016. Under the engagement letter, Mr. Leung is entitled to a director’s fee as may be determined by the Board from time to time. For both financial years 2015 and 2016, the director’s fee of Mr. Leung is HK$420,000 for a full year. Such director’s fee was determined by the Board with reference to Mr. Leung’s experience and duties as well as the then prevailing market conditions.

Pat Lam Chan Mr. Chan Pat Lam is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Shougang Fushan Resources Group Limited. He was appointed an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company in December 2004 and is a member of each of the Audit Committee, the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee of the Company. Currently, he is the consultant of a private company which is an international container shipping agency in the Western region of Pearl River Delta. Mr. Chan is also a partner of a private company which is engaged in trading and wholesaling of grocery items. He was an independent non-executive director of Theme International, a listed company in Hong Kong, from November 2009 to November 2015. Mr. Chan has extensive experience in the field of international banking industry in Hong Kong, Macau and California. A fresh engagement letter was entered into with Mr. Chan for a term of three years commencing on 1 January 2016. Under the engagement letter, Mr. Chan is entitled to a director’s fee as may be determined by the Board from time to time. For both financial years 2015 and 2016, the director’s fee of Mr. Chan is HK$420,000 for a full year. Such director’s fee was determined by the Board with reference to Mr. Chan’s experience and duties as well as the then prevailing market conditions.

Wai Yin Choi Mr. Choi Wai Yin is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Shougang Fushan Resources Group Limited since July 1, 2004. He holds a master degree of science in finance from the City University of Hong Kong, a bachelor degree in business administration from The Chinese University of Hong Kong and a bachelor degree in law from the Peking University. Mr. Choi was appointed an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company in July 2004 and is the Chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of each of the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee of the Company. He is an executive director of a company which is the investment manager of a Hong Kong listed company. Mr. Choi is an investment adviser registered under the SFO. He has extensive experience in the fields of finance and fund management. A fresh engagement letter was entered into with Mr. Choi for a term of three years commencing on 1 January 2016. Under the engagement letter, Mr. Choi is entitled to a director’s fee as may be determined by the Board from time to time. For both financial years 2015 and 2016, the director’s fee of Mr. Choi is HK$420,000 for a full year. Such director’s fee was determined by the Board with reference to Mr. Choi’s experience and duties as well as the then prevailing market conditions.

Wah Sze Kee Mr. Kee Wah Sze is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Shougang Fushan Resources Group Limited since April 11, 1997. He holds a master degree in Chinese and comparative law from the City University of Hong Kong and a master degree in law from the People’s University of the PRC. Mr. Kee was appointed an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company in April 1997 and is a member of each of the Audit Committee, the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee of the Company. He was an independent non-executive director of Theme International Holdings Limited (“Theme International”), a listed company in Hong Kong, from November 2009 to May 2015. Mr. Kee is a partner of Messrs. Michael Cheuk, Wong & Kee and has been a practicing solicitor in Hong Kong specialized in both the commercial and conveyancing fields for many years. He is a Notary Public of Hong Kong and a China Appointed Attesting Officer. A fresh engagement letter was entered into with Mr. Kee for a term of three years commencing on 1 January 2016. Under the engagement letter, Mr. Kee is entitled to a director’s fee as may be determined by the Board from time to time. For both financial years 2015 and 2016, the director’s fee of Mr. Kee is HK$420,000 for a full year. Such director’s fee was determined by the Board with reference to Mr. Kee’s experience and duties as well as the then prevailing market conditions.