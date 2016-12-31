Name Description

Guangchang Guo Mr. Guo Guangchang is Executive Chairman of the Board of Fosun International Limited. Mr. Guo is one of the Co-Founders of the Group and has been chairman of Fosun High Technology since its establishment in November 1994. He is now also a non-executive director of Fosun Pharma (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the SSE), a director of both Fosun Holdings and Fosun International Holdings (the direct and indirect controlling shareholders of the Company, respectively), a director of Club Med and the director of various companies within the Group. Mr. Guo was a nonexecutive director of Minsheng Bank (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the SSE). Mr. Guo is now a member of the 12th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a member of the 11th Standing Committee of All-China Federation of Industry & Commerce and All-China Youth Federation, vice chairman of The Zhejiang Chamber of Commerce, chairman of The Zhejiang Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, etc.. Mr. Guo was a deputy to the 10th and 11th National People’s Congress of the PRC, a member of the 9th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, etc.. Mr. Guo was awarded, among others, “Lifetime Achievement Award” in the 8th Annual World Chinese Economic Summit in 2016, “2015 Most Influential Corporate Leader in China” issued by China Enterpreneur Summit and Chinese Entrepreneur 30th Award Ceremony, and named, among others, in the “50 Most Influential Individuals of the Portuguese Economy in 2015” by the Portuguese mainstream media Jornal de Negócios , Bloomberg Markets “50 Most Influential List 2014 - Corporate Power Broker” and a famous American business magazine Fast Company (Chinese edition) “China 100 Most Creative People in Business 2014”. Mr. Guo received a bachelor’s degree in philosophy in 1989 and a master’s degree in business administration in 1999, both from Fudan University.

Qiyu Chen Mr. Chen Qiyu is the Co-President, Executive Director of Fosun International Ltd. Mr. Chen joined the Group in 1994. He is also an executive-director and chairman of Fosun Pharma (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the SSE), a non-executive director and vice chairman of Sinopharm (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange), a director of Zhejiang D.A. Diagnostic Company Limited (listed on the Growth Enterprise Market Board of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange with stock code: 300244), Sanyuan Foods (listed on the SSE) and Maxigen Biotech Inc. (listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange with stock code: 1783) and the director of various companies within the Group. Mr. Chen is a member of the 12th Shanghai Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the chairman of China Medical Pharmaceutical Material Association, a vice president of China Pharmaceutical Industry Research and Development Association, a vice president of China Pharmaceutical Industry Association, the chairman of Shanghai Biopharmaceutical Industry Association and vice council chairman of Shanghai Society of Genetics. Mr. Chen received a bachelor’s degree in genetics from Fudan University in 1993 and an EMBA degree from China Europe International Business School in 2005.

Xiaoliang Xu Mr. Xu Xiaoliang is Co-President, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Xu joined the Group in 1998, he is also the chairman of Yuyuan (listed on the SSE), a non-executive director of Zhaojin Mining (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange), a director of Resource Property (listed on the NEEQ) and the director of various companies within the Group. Mr. Xu was a nonexecutive director of Shanghai Zendai (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange). Mr. Xu is now the co-chairman of Real Estate Association of The Zhejiang Chamber of Commerce, a member of Shanghai Youth Federation and a vice chairman of China Real Estate Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Xu was successively awarded the “Shanghai 4 May Youth Medal” and “Shanghai Top Ten Youth Business People”. Mr. Xu graduated from the Innova Education School of Singapore with a diploma in 1995 and received a master’s degree in business administration from the East China Normal University in 2002.

Qunbin Wang Mr. Wang Qunbin is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Fosun International Ltd. Mr. Wang is one of the Co-Founders of the Group and has been a director of Fosun High Technology since its establishment in November 1994. He is also a director of Henan Lingrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (listed on the SSE with stock code: 600285) and Yuyuan (listed on the SSE), non-executive director in Sinopharm (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange) and Fosun Pharma (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the SSE) and the director of various companies within the Group. Mr. Wang holds various positions including honorary chairman of The Huzhou Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai and vice chairman of China Chamber of International Commerce. Mr. Wang was listed in the “Hot 100 List in 2016” by the American insurance magazine Insurance Business , awarded “Asia Pacific Outstanding Entrepreneur Awards” issued by Enterprise Asia in 2014 and “Best Asian Corporate Director” at the Asian Excellence Recognition Awards 2014 by Corporate Governance Asia , and was named one of “China’s 50 Top-performing Corporate Leaders” by Harvard Business Review . Mr. Wang received a bachelor’s degree in genetic engineering from Fudan University in 1991.

Guoqi Ding Mr. Ding Guoqi is Chief Financial Officer of Fosun International Limited. He resigned as the CFO of the Company in November 2015. Mr. Ding joined the Group in 1995, he is also a director of Hainan mining (listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange) and the director of various companies within the Group. Mr. Ding was a director of Shanghai Ganglian E-Commerce Holdings Co., Ltd. (listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange with stock code:300226). Mr. Ding is now the chairman of The Anji Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, standing vice chairman of The Huzhou Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, director of the school board of Shanghai University of Finance and Economics and chairman of the alumni association of Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, School of Accounting. Mr. Ding was awarded “Asia’s Best CFO” at the Asian Excellence Recognition Awards 2015 by Corporate Governance Asia. Mr. Ding received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics in 1991.

Ping Gong Mr. Gong Ping is Senior Vice President, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Gong joined the Group in 2011 and is also CEO of Fosun Property Holdings and chairman of Forte. Mr. Gong is now also vice chairman of Yuyuan, non-executive director of Shanghai Zendai (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange), a director of Resource Property (listed on the NEEQ), as well as director of various companies within the Group. He used to serve as senior assistant to president of the Group, and general manager of Corporate Development Department. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Gong worked at Pudong branch and the headquarters of Bank of Shanghai as well as the PRC headquarters of Standard Chartered Bank. Mr. Gong also served as global strategist at the headquarters of Samsung Group in Korea, carrying out special assignments across various sectors including financial services, technology and real estate worldwide. Mr. Gong graduated from Fudan University in 1998 with a Bachelor’s degree in international finance, and then obtained his master’s degree in finance from Fudan University in 2005. Mr. Gong also received his MBA degree from International Institute for Management Development (IMD) in Lausanne, Switzerland in 2008.

Lan Kang Ms. Kang Lan is Senior Vice President, Executive Director of the Company. She is the President of Fosun Insurance Group. Ms. Kang joined the Group in 2010, and is also the non-executive director of Fosun Pharma (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the SSE), chairman of MIG and director of various insurance companies and other companies within the Group. Ms. Kang was the project manager of Nanjing High Technology Industry Development Company from August 1991 to June 1993, a researcher of Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in the United States from October 1995 to May 1998, a research and development scientist in Wyeth from May 1998 to August 2000, a consultant of McKinsey & Company, Greater China Office from August 2002 to February 2007, and a senior client partner of Korn/Ferry International (listed on the NASDAQ with stock code: KFY), Greater China Office from March 2007 to August 2010. Ms. Kang received her bachelor’s degree in biological sciences and biotechnology from Zhejiang University in 1991, master’s degree in biochemistry from Tulane University in the United States in 1995, and MBA degree from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 2002.

Xuetang Qin Mr. Qin Xuetang is Senior Vice President, Executive Director of Fosun International Limited. Mr. Qin is also acting as the director of various overseas companies within the Group. Since joining the Group in 1995, Mr. Qin has been in charge of the legal affairs of the Company, possessing in-depth knowledge in the area of mergers and acquisitions, as well as in corporate governance affairs of A-share listed companies. In addition, Mr. Qin oversees all matters related to the Company’s audit, compliance, risk control and information disclosure systems. Mr. Qin received a bachelor’s degree in law in 1985 from the Southwest University of Political Science and Law and was admitted to practice law in the PRC in 1990. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Qin worked in the Law School of Fudan University.

Can Wang Mr. Wang Can is Senior Vice President, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Wang joined the Group in 2012, and is now also the general manager of Investment Management Support Center, the nonexecutive director of Fosun Pharma (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the SSE), and the director of various companies within the Group. He once worked as the general manager of Investment Management Department, deputy CFO and general manager of Financial Planning & Analysis Department of the Group. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Wang worked in Kingdee Software (China) Co., Ltd., PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP, Standard Chartered Bank (China) Limited and China Lodging Group, Limited (listed on NASDAQ with stock code: HTHT). Mr. Wang is a non-practicing member of Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants (CICPA) and a member of The Association of International Accountants (AIA). Mr. Wang graduated from Anhui University in 1997 and received an EMBA degree from China Europe International Business School in 2014.

Haifeng Li Mr. Li Haifeng is a Senior Vice President of the Company. He is the Chief Representative of Beijing office of the Group. Mr. Li is also the Head of the Group’s general functions. Mr. Li joined the Group in 2001 and set up the Beijing office of the Group, and is now also the director of various companies within the Group. Mr. Li is responsible for integrating and maintaining public resources of the Group through building long-term cooperation in public sector, attending major foreign affairs and important activities on behalf of the Group, and conducting daily operational management and internal resources sharing of the Group’s general functions. Mr. Li also takes lead on substantial collaboration and projects involving diverse-ownership reform, participates in the decision-making process of major foreign affairs, and deals with unexpected events of the Group. Mr. Li received a graduation certificate in Marxist theory from East China University of Science and Technology in 1996, a postgraduate certificate in Marxist philosophy from Fudan University in 2009 and a master’s degree in business administration from Tsinghua University in 2013.

Tao Li Mr. Li Tao is Vice President of the Company. the Co-President of Fosun Insurance Group. Mr. Li served as CFO of China Taiping Insurance Group Co., Ltd. from November 2008 to February 2017. After the reorganization and overall listing of China Taiping Insurance Group Co., Ltd. in August 2013, Mr. Li served as CFO of China Taiping Insurance Holdings Limited (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with stock code 00966), in charge of the financial lines, and also managed the actuarial, investment lines and overseas insurance business. From September 2001 to November 2008, Mr. Li served as the founding senior management and CFO of Taiping Life Insurance Co., Ltd.. From September 1993 to September 2001, Mr. Li worked for the financial accounting department of China People’s Insurance Company, the London Financial and Insurance Division of Coopers & Lybrand (currently known as PricewaterhouseCoopers), the finance department of China People’s Insurance Group, the supervision office for personnel insurance department of China Insurance Supervision Committee, the internal audit and the finance department of AIA Insurance Co., Ltd. Shanghai Branch. Mr. Li obtained a bachelor’s degree in English from Wuhan University in 1993. He received a master’s degree in Business Administration from Fudan University in 2010 and became a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) in 1999.

Donghui Pan Mr. Pan Donghui is Senior Vice President of Fosun International Ltd. He is the President of Fosun TMT & Entertainment Investment Group and the President of Fosun Internet Investment Group. Mr. Pan joined the Group in 1994 and now also is the director of various companies within the Group. For the past twenty more years, he served as a project manager of Forte, the chief representative of the Hong Kong office, the general manager of Investor Relations Department of the Company and senior assistant to president of Fosun High Technology. Mr. Pan has helped the Group achieve exponential growth and high turnarounds by managing investments in telecom, media and technology, venture capital and secondary market investments, directing investor relations affairs, and leading several large real estate development projects as well as pharmaceutical projects. Mr. Pan has rich experience in effective execution and value creation in respect of leverage buyout (LBO) and initial public offering (IPO). Mr. Pan received a bachelor’s degree in 1991 from Shanghai Jiao Tong University and graduated from University of Southern California with a master’s degree in business administration in 2009.

Jiannong Qian Mr. Qian Jiannong is a Senior Vice President of the Company. He is the President of Fosun Tourism & Commercial Group. Mr. Qian is also a director of Club Med, Grupo Osborne, S.A. and Folli Follie, chairman of Thomas Cook JV China, co-president and managing director of CMF and the director of other companies within the Group. Mr. Qian joined the Group in 2009 and took the lead of the team in completing a series of investments , such as, Club Med (France), Folli Follie (Greece), Atlantis (PRC), Vigor Kobo (Taiwan), Secret Recipe (Malaysia), CITS (PRC), Osborne (Spain) and Thomas Cook (UK), etc. Mr. Qian was a lecturer of Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, a senior manager of Metro Group of Germany, a vice general manager of Wumart Stores, Inc. (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with stock code: 01025) and the CEO and director of China Nepstar Chain Drugstore Ltd. (listed on the New York Stock Exchange with stock code: NPD). Mr. Qian has more than 20 years of experience in domestic and overseas retail and investment industries. Mr. Qian graduated from Shandong University with a bachelor’s degree in economics in 1983 and obtained a master’s degree in the economics in 1992 from University of Essen (currently known as University of Duisburg-Essen in Germany.

Bin Tang Mr. Tang Bin is Senior Vice President of the Company. He is Chairman of Shanghai Fosun Capital Investment Managment Co., Ltd., Chairman of Fosun Steel and Intelligent Equipment Group, Chairman of Fosun Energy Group, Co-Chairman and President of CMF, Co- President of Fosun Wealth Management Group and the director of other companies within the Group. Mr. Tang once held the positions of chief representative of Jiangxi office, chief representative of Beijing office, and investment director of Shanghai Fosun Industrial Investment Co., Ltd., and vice president, excutive vice president, president of Fosun Capital. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Tang worked as principle staff member in Personnel Division of Jiangxi Provincial Economic and Trade Commission, and deputy county head of People’s Government of Jiujiang County, Jiangxi Province. Mr. Tang received a bachelor’s degree in national economic management from Nanchang University in 1995, a MBA degree from Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics in 2001, and an EMBA degree from China Europe International Business School in 2013.

Houlin Zhang Mr. Zhang Houlin is Vice President of the Company. He is General Manager of Treasury Management Center of the Group. Mr. Zhang is also the chairman of Fosun Finance Company and the director of other companies within the Group. Mr. Zhang joined the Group in 2000 and takes comprehensive responsibility of the overall financing management of the Group, including capital strategic planning and capital risk control. Mr. Zhang worked at Agricultural Bank of China, Waigaoqiao sub-branch from December 1993 to October 2000. Mr. Zhang received a bachelor’s degree in history in 1991 and a master’s degree in business administration in 1998, both from Fudan University.

Xiaoxu Gu Ms. Gu Xiaoxu is Vice President of the Company. She is the President of Fosun Bank Group. Ms. Gu joined the Group in 2011 and is now also the director of Mybank and other companies within the Group. Ms. Gu has been responsible for the financial investments and industrial operations of Fosun Bank Group. Ms. Gu has a wealth of management experience and broad financial and technological vision. The team she leads has won the Outstanding Investment Team Award of the Group in 2012, 2013 and 2014 successively. Ms. Gu has won the Outstanding Managers Award of the Group in 2014, etc.. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Gu worked for Huaxia Bank Shanghai Branch and Shanghai Tonglian Finance Co., Ltd.. Ms. Gu obtained a bachelor’s degree in transport administration from Shanghai Railway University (currently known as Tongji University) in 1992 and a master’s degree in business administration from East China Normal University in 2000, and got the qualification of securities and funds in November 2004.

Wenping Yao Mr. Yao Wenping is Vice President of the Company. He is the President of Fosun Wealth Management Group. Mr. Yao joined the Group in 2009 and is now also the chairman of Fosun Hani Securities, Tebon Securities Co., Ltd. and Tebon Fund Management Co., Ltd.. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Yao worked in Nanjing University, Huatai Securities Co., Ltd., Donghai Securities Co., Ltd., in charge of securities brokers, investment banks, fixed income, asset management, etc., and carried out pioneering works in aspects of wealth management, asset securitization, fund, etc. Mr. Yao has published 4 monographs, 1 translation, awarded the first prize in Selection of Member Research Results of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, the first prize in Research Project of China Securities Industry Association, and the Best Innovation Award in China Securities and Futures Industry Science and Technology Award. Mr. Yao received a bachelor’s degree in science in 1991 and a master’s degree in economics in 1998, both from Nanjing University.

Mei Ming Sze Ms. Sze Mei Ming serves as Company Secretary of Fosun International Ltd., since March 2009. Ms. Sze joined the Group in 2007. Ms. Sze holds a bachelor’s degree in Arts from the University of Hong Kong, a bachelor’s degree in laws from the University of London and a master’s degree in Chinese and Comparative Law from the City University of Hong Kong. Ms. Sze has experience in the company secretarial industry for years and is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries.

Kai-Fu Lee Dr. Lee Kai-Fu, Ph.D., is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Dr. Lee is now also the chairman of Sinovation Ventures (Beijing) Enterprise Management Co., Ltd. (listed on the NEEQ with stock code: 835966), a co-founder and the managing partner of Sinovation Ventures Development Funds, the chairman and chief executive officer of Innovation Works Limited, a non-executive director of Meitu, Inc. (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with stock code: 01357), an independent director of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (listed on the New York Stock Exchange with stock code: LITB), an independent non-executive director of Shangri-La Asia Limited (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with stock code: 00069) and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange with stock code: 2317). Dr. Lee has also been a director of various companies in the internet, artificial intelligence and other industries. From 1988 to 1990, Dr. Lee worked at Carnegie Mellon University, where he served as an assistant professor; between July 1990 and April 1996, Dr. Lee worked at Apple Inc. (listed on NASDAQ with stock code: AAPL), serving as a vice-president from December 1995; from July 1998 to July 2005, Dr. Lee was the vice president of Microsoft Corporation (listed on NASDAQ with stock code: MSFT); from July 2005 to September 2009, Dr. Lee was the president of Google China of Google Inc. (listed on NASDAQ with stock code: GOOGL), and he was responsible for launching the Google China R&D Center. Dr. Lee received his bachelor of arts degree and Ph.D. in computer science from Columbia University in May 1983 and Carnegie Mellon University in May 1988, respectively.

Chao Yang Mr. Yang Chao is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company., Mr. Yang was the chairman of China Life Insurance Company Limited (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with stock code: 02628) from July 2005 to June 2011, the president and secretary of party committee of China Life Insurance (Group) Company from May 2005 to May 2011 and an independent non-executive director of SRE Group Limited (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with stock code: 01207) from November 2013 to December 2015. Mr. Yang is currently a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and its Social and Legislative Committee. Mr. Yang, a Senior Economist, has more than 40 years of experience in the insurance and banking industries, and was awarded special allowance by the State Council. Mr. Yang graduated from Shanghai International Studies University and Middlesex University in the United Kingdom, majoring in English and business administration respectively, and received a master’s degree in business administration.

David Zhang Mr. David T. Zhang is Independent Non-Executive Director of Fosun International Ltd., since June 2012. Mr. Zhang is also a partner of Kirkland & Ellis LLP, a leading international law firm. Admitted to the practice of law in the State of New York, USA and based in Hong Kong, Mr. Zhang specializes in securities offerings and M&A transactions. He has extensive experience representing Chinese issuers and leading investment banks in US initial public offerings, Hong Kong initial public offerings and other Rule 144A and Regulation S offerings of equity, debt and convertible securities. Additionally, Mr. Zhang has represented a number of leading private equity funds, multinational corporations and sovereign wealth funds in connection with their investments and M&A transactions in the Greater China region and Southeast Asia. Mr. Zhang has been rated as a top capital markets attorney by Chambers Global , Legal 500 Asia Pacific , IFLR1000 and Chambers Asia Pacific . Prior to joining Kirkland & Ellis LLP in August 2011, Mr. Zhang was a partner of Latham & Watkins LLP, a leading international law firm, for eight years. Mr. Zhang graduated from Beijing Foreign Studies University in 1981 and received his J.D. degree from Tulane University Law School in 1991.

Huaqiao Zhang Mr. Zhang Huaqiao is Independent Non-Executive Director of Fosun International Ltd., Mr. Zhang is also an executive director and chairman of China Smartpay Group Holdings Limited (stock code: 08325), a non-executive director of Boer Power Holdings Ltd. (stock code: 01685), an independent non-executive director of Zhong An Real Estate Limited (stock code: 00672), China Huirong Financial Holdings Limited (stock code: 01290), Logan Property Holdings Company Limited (stock code: 03380), Luye Pharma Group Ltd. (stock code: 02186) and Wanda Hotel Development Company Limited (stock code: 0019), all of which are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, an independent non-executive director of Sinopec Oilfield Service Corporation (listed on the SSE with stock code:600871 and on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with stock code: 01033) and Yancoal Australia Ltd. (listed on the Australian Stock Exchange with stock code: YAL). From July 1986 to January 1989, Mr. Zhang was employed at the People’s Bank of China in Beijing and from June 1999 to April 2006, Mr. Zhang worked at the Equities Department of UBS AG, Hong Kong Branch at which he first served as the head of the China research team and later became the co-head of the China research team. Mr. Zhang was the chief operating officer from March 2006 to September 2008 and executive director from May 2006 to September 2008 of Shenzhen Investment Limited (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with stock code: 00604). From September 2008 to June 2011, he was deputy head of China Investment Banking at UBS Securities Asia Limited. Mr. Zhang was an executive director and CEO of Man Sang International Limited (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with stock code: 00938) from September 2011 to April 2012, a director of Nanjing Central Emporium (Group) Stocks Co., Ltd.