Name Description

Yueming Hu Mr. Hu Yueming has been re-designated as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co Ltd. He is a university graduate and was graduated from Fudan University majoring in laser technology in 1977. Mr. Hu is a senior engineer. He has more than 30 years of experience in the management of machinery and industrial enterprises and has served as the head of various state-owned enterprises such as Nanjing Engineering Equipment Factory and general manager of various foreign invested enterprises including Nanjing Atlas Copco Construction Machinery Ltd. He has extensive experience in enterprise management. In 1998, he became the general manager of Nanjing High Speed Gear Factory. He has been the chairman and the general manager of NGC, the subsidiary of the Group, since March 2007. Mr. Hu also holds directorship in certain subsidiaries (see the note below) and associates of the Group. Mr. Hu is an expert on mechanical transmission equipment technology and business management. He is also the vice president of the China New Energy Generation Network, a council member of China General Machine Components Industry Association, the vice chairman of Gear Manufacturers Association of China General Machine Components Industry Association and chairman of Nanjing Renewable Energy Association. He has been awarded the “National May 1 Labour Medal” and title of “The 4th Outstanding Entrepreneur of the Machinery Industry” . He is also one of the members of the group of major shareholders of the Company (the “Management Shareholders”).

Jichun Hu Mr. Hu Jichun is an Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He is a holder of postgraduate degree. Mr. Hu graduated from Shanghai University in Control Theory and Control Engineering and obtained a Master’s degree in Engineering in 2004. Mr. Hu served as the vice general manager of Nanjing E-crystal Energy Co., Ltd. in January 2012 and the vice general manager of Nanjing Jingjing since August 2012.

Wing Hong Lui Mr. Lui (Edward)Wing Hong, CPA (Aust.), FCPA, is Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary of China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co Ltd. He is graduated from York University with a Bachelor of Arts degree majoring in business and economics. He further obtained a postgraduate diploma in financial management from the University of New England. Mr. Lui is a qualified accountant, associate member of the Australian Society of Certified Practising Accountants and a member fellow of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Lui joined the Company in June 2006 and is responsible for the financial and accounting management and secretarial affairs of the Company. Mr. Lui is also a director of China Transmission Holdings, a subsidiary of the Group.

Yongdao Chen Mr. Chen Yongdao is Executive Director of China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co Ltd. He is a university graduate. He obtained a bachelor’s degree from Jiangsu Institute of Technology majoring in metal material and heat treatment in 1983 and a master’s degree from Nanjing University of Science and Technology majoring in engineering in 2007. He is a senior engineer. He served as the deputy head of the inspection and gauging section, head of the production allocation section of the factory and deputy general manager of Nanjing High Speed Gear Factory. He has become a director and the deputy general manager of NGC since March 2007. Mr. Chen also holds directorship in certain subsidiaries of the Group, namely Nanjing High Accurate, Nanjing High Speed, Nanjing Marine, Dongalloy, Ningkai, Nantong Diesel, Zhenjiang Tongzhou Propeller Co., Ltd. (“Zhenjiang Tongzhou”), China Transmission Holdings and NGC Marine Propulsion Southeast Asia Ptd. Ltd. (“NGC Marine”). He is also the general manager of Nanjing Marine. Mr. Chen is an expert on heat treatment of metal material and has engaged in the research, design and development of mechanical transmission equipment production techniques, gauging and inspection of mechanical transmission equipment and enterprise management for over 30 years. He has received a number of awards for the achievement of his research on mechanical transmission equipment production techniques. He is also one of the Management Shareholders.

Jianhui Gou Mr. Gou Jianhui, Ph.D., is Executive Director of the Company. He is holder of Ph. D. degree in Engineering. He graduated from Harbin Institute of Technology and obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering and a Master’s degree in Engineering in 1982 and 1986 respectively. He obtained a Ph. D. degree in Engineering from Technical University of Braunschweig in 1997. He was a teacher at the School of Mechatronics Engineering of Harbin Institute of Technology, the person-in-charge of Germany FAG China Project, managing director and chief technical officer of FAG Hong Kong Project as well as chief representative of its Beijing Representative Office, the managing director and president of Industrial Division of Schaeffler Greater China. He has received the honorary title of one of “Most Influential Leaders” in automation, logistics, and driver fields of China and awarded one of “Asian Brand Management Luminaries”. Doctor Gou joined the Group in May 2013 and is the vice general manager of Nanjing High Accurate Drive Equipment Manufacturing Group Co., Ltd. and general manager of Nanjing High Speed Gear Manufacturing Co., Ltd (“Nanjing High Speed”).

Zhengbing Wang Mr. Wang Zhengbing is an Executive Director of China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co Ltd. He is a holder of university degree. He graduated from Zhejiang University and obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Mental Material & Heat Treatment in 1993 and a Master’s degree in Engineering in Nanjing University of Science and Technology in 2011 as a senior engineer. Mr. Wang has joined Nanjing High Speed Gear Factory since August 1993 and held various positions, including deputy director and director of the workshop since January 1999. He has served as the vice general manager of Nanjing High Speed since July 2003.

Qing Zheng Ms. Zheng Qing has been appointed as an Executive Director of the Company. She graduated from Nanjing Audit College in 1989. She completed the Economic Management courses in Nanjing University in June 1993. She obtained a Bachelor ’s (Honours) degree in Applied Accounting from Oxford Brookes University in January 2005, and further obtained a Master degree in Business Administration from the Chinese University of Hong Kong in November 2012. Ms. Zheng has been a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants since April 2002.

Zhijin Zhou Mr. Zhou Zhijin is an Executive Director of China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co Ltd. He graduated from Nanjing Industrial School in 1991 and joined Nanjing High Speed Gear Factory in August 1991. Mr. Zhou was appointed as vice director of personnel department in January 1999. He was promoted as deputy director of human resource department in September 2001. He served as the assistant to general manager of Nanjing High Speed and office head since July 2003. He has served as the vice general manager of Nanjing High Speed since July 2006.

Jingjia Zhou Ms. Zhou Jingjia is Financial Controller of Nanjing High Accurate Drive Equipment Manufacturing Group Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co Ltd. She graduated from Suzhou University majoring in accounting and is a member of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a qualified accountant. Ms. Zhou joined Nanjing Engineering Mechanical Plant in 1982 and became the deputy head of finance department in 1990. In 1994, Ms. Zhou joined the Nanjing Atlas Copco Construction Machinery Ltd. as the finance department manager. In January 2006, Ms. Zhou was transferred from Nanjing Altas Copco Construction Machinery Ltd. to Altas Copco (Nanjing) Construction and Mining Equipment Ltd. From 2004 to 2006, in addition to being the accounting department manager, Ms. Zhou was appointed as the regional manager of certain production companies of the Atlas Copco Group in China and was responsible for overseeing the accounting departments. Ms Zhou joined the Group in July 2006. She became the director of NGC in March 2007. Ms. Zhou also holds directorship in certain subsidiaries of the Group, including Nanjing High Accurate, Nanjing High Speed, Gaochuan Sky, Nantong Diesel, ZC Heavy Machine, AE&E Nanjing, NGC (US) and China Transmission Holdings.

Chi Ping Yuen Mr. Yuen Chi Ping is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has been a qualified solicitor in Hong Kong since 2004 and in England and Wales since 2010 and has over 12 years of practicing experience. He has extensive experience in corporate law, China-related public and private mergers and acquisitions, and capital market transactions. Mr. Yuen obtained his Bachelor ’s degree in Laws in November 2001 from the University of Hong Kong and completed the PCLL programme in June 2002. Afterwards, he undertook his traineeship and worked as a lawyer in various international law firms. He worked as a special counsel in the Shanghai office of Baker & McKenzie from 2011 to 2014, responsible for the firm’s securities practice in Shanghai. Mr. Yuen was appointed as the head of investment and legal departments of Fullshare International Group Limited in May 2014 and subsequently as the chief operating officer of Fullshare Holdings Limited (stock code: 607). Since July 2016, Mr. Yuen has been a non-executive director of Hin Sang Group (International) Holding Co. Ltd. (stock code: 6893), which principally engaged in the business of children’s health care, Chinese medicines and traditional Chinese medical related projects. Since September 2016, Mr. Yuen has been an executive director and chief executive officer of Applied Development Holdings Limited (stock code: 519), which principally engaged in the business of property investment, resort and property development and investment holding.

Yau-Ching Chan Dr. Chan Yau-Ching, Bob has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a holder of a Doctorate degree in Finance. Dr. Chan graduated from the Chinese University of Hong Kong and obtained a Bachelor ’s degree in Business Administration in 1984. He further obtained a Master degree in Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the United States of America (“US”) in 1986, and a Doctorate degree in Finance from Purdue University, US in 1994. Dr. Chan is a member of the Chartered Financial Analyst Institution and the Hong Kong Society of Financial Analysts. Since April 2009, Dr. Chan has been a licenced representative/responsible officer engaging in type 4 (advising on securities) and type 9 (asset management) regulated activities under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the “SFO”). Dr. Chan was appointed as an executive director and the chief strategic officer of Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Limited (stock code: 1049) from August 2002 to February 2005, and later as the investment director from November 2005 to July 2010, where he was mainly responsible for strategic investment projects and asset management.

Jianhua Jiang Ms. Jiang Jianhua, Ph.D., is Independent Non-Executive Director of China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. Ltd., with effect from December 31, 2012. She hold Ph. D. degree in Management. Ms. Jiang graduated from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics with a bachelor degree, majoring in international finance, in July 1986. From July 1996 to June 1999, she studied at Tianjin University of Finance and Economics and received a master degree of management. She studied and obtained a doctor degree of management from Nanjing Agricultural University from September 2006 to December 2008. From July 1986 to September 2013, she held various positions at Nanjing Audit University, including the head of finance teaching section, the assistant to department director, the deputy director of the finance department, the deputy dean of the finance school, the secretary of the Communist Party of China at the audit school, the dean of Nanjing Golden Audit School, a teaching assistant, lecturer, an associate professor and a professor at Nanjing Audit School. Ms. Jiang specialized in the areas of finance and accountancy and had written many articles and books and participated in a number research projects in these areas. She won several awards in relation to her academic and teaching excellence, including Candidate for Potential Young and Middle-aged Academic Leaders in the “Green and Blue Project” of Jiangsu Province, Candidate for Aspirants of “333 Project” of Jiangsu Province, Third Level. She joined the Company as an independent non-executive Director on 31 December 2012. Currently, Ms. Jiang serves as an independent director of Nanjing Yunhai Special Metals Co., Ltd, a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

Xihe Jiang Mr. Jiang Xihe, CPA, is Independent Non-Executive Director of China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co Ltd. He is a Doctor in accountancy. He graduated from the Central University of Finance and Economics majoring in accountancy in June 1990. He obtained professional accounting qualification recognized in the PRC in July 1999. He is also a member of the Chinese Institute of Finance and Cost for Young & Mid-career professionals as well as a member of the Hong Kong International Accounting Association and a standing member of Jiangsu Accounting Association. He is currently a professor at the Faculty of Accounting and Financial Management of Nanjing Normal University, head of Accounting and Financial Development Research Centre of Nanjing Normal University and the party committee secretary of Jinling Girl’s College, Nanjing Normal University. Mr. Jiang joined the Company on 8 June 2007 as independent non-executive Director. He is also an independent non-executive director of Hongbaoli Group Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, and Hongda Xingye Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.