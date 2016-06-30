Name Description

Kar-shun Cheng Dr. Cheng Kar-Shun (Henry) is Executive Chairman of the Board of NWS Holdings Limited. He was appointed as Executive Director in March 2000 and became the Chairman in March 2001. He is also the Chairman of the Executive Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Company and a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group. Dr Cheng is the Chairman and Executive Director of New World Development Company Limited, a substantial shareholder of the Company, the Chairman and Executive Director of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited and International Entertainment Corporation, the Chairman and Non-executive Director of New World Department Store China Limited, Newton Resources Ltd and FSE Engineering Holdings Limited, an independent nonexecutive director of HKR International Limited and Hang Seng Bank Limited and a non-executive director of SJM Holdings Limited, all being listed public companies in Hong Kong. He is the Chairman and Managing Director of New World China Land Limited, a listed public company in Hong Kong until its delisting on 4 August 2016. He was a non-executive director of Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, a listed public company in Hong Kong, up to his retirement on 4 May 2015. Dr Cheng is also the Chairman of New World Hotels (Holdings) Limited and a director of several substantial shareholders of the Company, namely Cheng Yu Tung Family (Holdings) Limited, Cheng Yu Tung Family (Holdings II) Limited, Chow Tai Fook Capital Limited, Chow Tai Fook (Holding) Limited, Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited and Mombasa Limited. Dr Cheng is the Chairman of the Advisory Council for The Better Hong Kong Foundation and a Standing Committee Member of the Twelfth Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of The People’s Republic of China. In 2001, he was awarded the Gold Bauhinia Star by the Government of the HKSAR.

Yam Pui Tsang Mr. Tsang Yam Pui, GBS, OBE, QPM, CPM, is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of NWS Holdings Limited. He was appointed as Executive Director in June 2004 and became the Chief Executive Officer on 1 July 2015. He is also the Chairman of the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee and a member of the Executive Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Company and also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group. Mr Tsang is the Vice Chairman of New World First Bus Services Limited, Citybus Limited, New World First Bus Services (China) Limited and New World First Ferry Services Limited. He is also a director of GHK Hospital Limited which owns and operates Gleneagles Hong Kong Hospital. Mr Tsang is a non-executive director of Wai Kee Holdings Limited, a listed public company in Hong Kong. He is also a director of Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd in Singapore and the Chairman and a non-executive director of Mapletree Commercial Trust Management Ltd. (as manager of Mapletree Commercial Trust which is listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange). Prior to joining the Company, Mr Tsang had served with the Hong Kong Police Force for 38 years and retired from the Force as its Commissioner in December 2003. He has extensive experience in corporate leadership and public administration. Mr Tsang was awarded the Gold Bauhinia Star, the OBE, the Queen’s Police Medal, the Colonial Police Medal for Meritorious Service, the Commissioner’s Commendation, and the HKSAR Police Long Service Medal.

Hon Chung Hui Mr. Hui Hon Chung is no longer Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director effective 1 November 2017. He was appointed as Executive Director and the Deputy Chief Executive Officer on 1 September 2015. He is also a member of the Executive Committee and the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of the Company and a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group. Mr Hui is the Vice Chairman and a non-executive director of Newton Resources Ltd, a listed public company in Hong Kong, and an independent non-executive director of Air China Limited whose shares are listed in Hong Kong, London and Shanghai. Mr Hui joined Cathay Pacific Airways Limited in 1975 and had held a range of management positions in Hong Kong and overseas. In 1997, he joined Hong Kong Dragon Airlines Limited as its Chief Executive Officer. During the period from February 2007 to July 2014, he served as the Chief Executive Officer of Hong Kong Airport Authority. Mr Hui has also served in a number of advisory committees both in Hong Kong and Mainland China, which included membership on the Greater Pearl River Delta Business Council, the Commission on Strategic Development of the HKSAR Government, Aviation Advisory Board, Aviation Development Advisory Committee, Vocational Training Council, the Hong Kong Logistics Development Council and the Hong Kong Tourism Board. Mr Hui was a member of the 4th and 5th Shenzhen Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. He is currently a member of the National Committee of the Twelfth Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. Mr Hui is also a member of the General Committee of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce. In July 2006, Mr Hui was appointed as a Justice of the Peace by the Chief Executive of the HKSAR. Mr Hui holds a Bachelor Degree of Science from The Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Abu Baker Salleh Mr. Abu Baker Salleh is Chief Executive Officer of Anway Limited and Sky Connection Limited, subsidiaries of NWS Holdings Limited. He joined DFS after his graduation from The University of Hong Kong, and worked in various senior management positions in Hong Kong, Honolulu, Singapore, Taipei, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Prior to joining Sky Connection Limited (“Sky Connection”, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company), Mr Salleh was the President of DFS West with retail operations in several major cities, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dallas and Houston. After joining Sky Connection in 2000, Mr Salleh expanded its duty free business base from the Hong Kong International Airport to the Hong Kong Macau Ferry Terminal and the China Hong Kong Ferry Terminal. Anway Limited, also a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, was formed in 2005 and won the rights from MTR Corporation Limited in 2007 to operate the duty free businesses at the Lok Ma Chau Spur Line, Lo Wu and Hung Hom MTR stations. In 2014, Sky Connection and Shilla Duty Free of Korea formed a joint venture to successfully tender for a duty free concession at the Macau International Airport.

Clifford Wallace Mr. Clifford Noble Wallace, III, is Chairman of Shenyang New World Expo (Management) Limited and Managing Director of NWS Venue Management Limited, subsidiaries of NWS Holdings Limited. He was the Managing Director of Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (Management) Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, through 30 June 2012 having served in this position since May 1995. He remains a member of the board of Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (Management) Limited. Mr Wallace is an established and proven veteran with over 50 years in the public assembly facility industry. He has been a Certified Facility Executive since 1978 and is known internationally for his management, administrative, operations, public-relations, planning and consulting expertise. He has consulted on the development, design and operational aspects of numerous facilities in the US, Canada, Europe and Asia. Mr Wallace is an Honorary President of UFI, The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry. He was inducted into the Convention Industry Council’s Hall of Leaders in 2011 acknowledging him as one of the industry’s outstanding leaders and innovators and one whose contributions have spanned many facets of the industry. He is the former Chairman of the World Council for Venue Management and the Asia Pacific Exhibition and Convention Council and is the former president of the International Association of Venue Managers.

Cheung Yi Tang Ms. Tang Cheung Yi is General Manager - Corporate Communication of NWS Holdings Limited. She joined the Company in 2012 and is the General Manager of Corporate Communication Department of the Company. She is responsible for the Group’s corporate communication, public affairs and corporate sustainability functions. Ms Tang possesses more than 25 years of management experience in corporate communication, government relations and journalism in Hong Kong and the United States. Prior to joining the Group, she was the corporate affairs director with a multinational company in information technology. Ms Tang holds a Bachelor of Social Science degree and a Master of Arts degree in Telecommunications.

Tak Wing Chow Mr. Chow Tak Wing is Group Financial Controller and Company Secretary of NWS Holdings Limited. He joined the Company in 2002 and is the Group Financial Controller and Company Secretary of the Company. He is responsible for the financial management, treasury and corporate governance functions of the Group. Mr Chow is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (UK), The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. He holds an Executive MBA degree from Western University, Canada. Mr Chow has over 25 years’ experience in accounting and financial management and corporate governance. Prior to joining the Group, he was a manager of an international accounting firm and senior executive of several Hong Kong listed public companies.

Chi Ming Cheng Mr. Cheng Chi Ming (Brian) is Executive Director of the NWS Holdings Limited. He was appointed as Executive Director in July 2009 and is also a member of the Executive Committee and the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of the Company. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group. He has been with the Company since January 2008 and is mainly responsible for overseeing the infrastructure business and the merger and acquisition affairs of the Group. Mr Cheng is the Chairman and non-executive director of Integrated Waste Solutions Group Holdings Limited and a non-executive director of Newton Resources Ltd, Haitong International Securities Group Limited, Wai Kee Holdings Limited and Beijing Capital International Airport Co., Ltd., all being listed public companies in Hong Kong. Mr Cheng is a non-executive director of Tharisa plc, whose shares are listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange Limited and the London Stock Exchange plc. He is also a director of Sino-French Holdings (Hong Kong) Limited, The Macao Water Supply Company Limited and a number of companies in Mainland China. Before joining the Company, Mr Cheng had been working as a research analyst in the Infrastructure and Conglomerates sector for CLSA Asia-Pacific Markets. Mr Cheng holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Babson College in Massachusetts, USA.

Chin Cheung Cheung Mr. Cheung Chin Cheung is Executive Director of NWS Holdings Limited. He was appointed as Executive Director in October 2003 and is also a member of the Executive Committee and the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of the Company. He had been an executive director of the Company during the period from May 1998 to January 2003. Mr Cheung is also a director of NWS Infrastructure Management Limited, Sino-French Holdings (Hong Kong) Limited, Far East Landfill Technologies Limited and a number of companies in Mainland China. He is the Managing Director of The Macao Water Supply Company Limited and a director of Chongqing Water Group Company Limited, a company listed in Shanghai, the PRC. He is a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group and is mainly responsible for managing the Group’s infrastructure business. Mr Cheung had been a member of the Infrastructure Development Advisory Committee and the China Trade Advisory Committee of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council. He has over 25 years of experience in business development, investment and management in the infrastructure business in Mainland China. Mr Cheung is a member of the Hebei Province Committee of the Eleventh Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of The People’s Republic of China. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant of Canada.

Bing Leung Mak Mr. Mak Bing Leung, Rufin has been appointed as an Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Group in September 2016 and is responsible for overseeing the environmental, healthcare and construction businesses of the Group. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries and joint ventures of the Group, and a director of GHK Hospital Limited which owns and operates Gleneagles Hong Kong Hospital. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Mak was the Managing Director, Hong Kong of Goodman DP World Hong Kong Limited, overseeing its business in Hong Kong, including ATL Logistics Centre and Container Terminal No. 3 in Kwai Chung. He also undertook a regional responsibility in leading the development, restructuring, merger and acquisition, business and operational start-up and financing of its parent’s key investments in Hong Kong, China and Asia-Pacific, and was involved as a director in its parent’s land based logistics business in Australia. Prior to joining the parent group in 1989, he had 13 years of experience in water, sewage, marine, highway engineering, infrastructure, construction and property development in Hong Kong and Australia. Mr. Mak had also served as a member of certain advisory or statutory bodies in Hong Kong including Hong Kong Port Development Council, Hong Kong Logistics Development Council, Railway Objections Hearing Panel and Municipal Services Appeals Board. He is a Registered Professional Engineer in Hong Kong, Chartered Engineer in the United Kingdom and Chartered Professional Engineer in Australia. He is also registered as an Authorized Person and Registered Structural Engineer under the Hong Kong Buildings Ordinance. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering from the University of Hong Kong and a Master of Business Administration degree from the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Chi Kwok Cheng Mr. Cheng Chi Kwok is Director and General Manager - Roads of NWS Infrastructure Management Limited, a subsidiary of NWS Holdings Limited. He joined New World Group in 1993 and is the Director and General Manager (Roads) of NWS Infrastructure Management Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. He is also a director of several major PRC joint ventures in the Roads segment of the Group. Mr Cheng holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree and he has over 25 years of experience in project development, investment and management in the infrastructure and roads business in Mainland China.

Ka Ki Cheng Ms. Cheng Ka Ki (Joanna) is General Manager - Environment of NWS Infrastructure Management Limited, a subsidiary of NWS Holdings Limited. a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, since 2008. She is also a director of Far East Landfill Technologies Limited and all other PRC joint ventures in the Energy segment of the Group. Ms. Cheng is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountant of Ontario, Canada. She has more than 15 years of experience in business development, investment and management in power industry in Mainland China. Prior to joining the Group, she had worked for audit firms in Canada and Hong Kong.

Wai Po Cheng Mr. Cheng Wai Po (Samuel) is Managing Director of New World First Bus Services Limited and Citybus Limited, subsidiaries of NWS Holdings Limited. He joined Citybus Limited in 1992 and is the Managing Director of New World First Bus Services Limited and Citybus Limited. Both companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of NWS Transport Services Limited which is a joint venture of the Company. Mr Cheng is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He holds a Bachelor of Social Sciences Degree from The University of Hong Kong. Mr Cheng has over 20 years’ experience in the public transport industry. Prior to joining Citybus Limited, he had worked in an international accounting firm for over six years.

Hon Ping Choy Mr. Choy Hon Ping is Managing Director - New World Construction Company Limited, a subsidiary of NWS Holdings Limited. He joined the Group in 2012 and is the Managing Director of New World Construction Company Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Mr Choy is a fellow of The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers and a member of The Chartered Institute of Building (UK). He has been appointed by The Hong Kong Council for Accreditation of Academic and Vocational Qualifications (HKCAAVQ) as the “Construction Specialist” (2006-2012). He has over 40 years of experience in building construction in Hong Kong.

Tat Chi Chu Mr. Chu Tat Chi is an Managing Director of Hip Hing Construction Company Limited, a subsidiary of NWS Holdings Limited. He joined Hip Hing Construction Company Limited (“Hip Hing”, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company) in 1979 and is the Managing Director of Hip Hing. Mr Chu graduated from the Hong Kong Polytechnic in 1978 with a Diploma in Building Studies. He has over 35 years of experience in the civil engineering and construction industries. Mr Chu is a director of NWS Service Management Limited, Quon Hing Concrete Company Limited and Ngo Kee (Macau) Limited. Prior to joining Hip Hing, he had worked in the Public Works Department of Hong Kong Government.

Yuet Wan Lam Ms. Lam Yuet Wan (Elina) is General Manager - Human Resources of NWS Holdings Limited. She joined the Company in 1997 and is the General Manager of Human Resources Department of the Company. She is responsible for managing the human resources and administration affairs of the Group. Ms Lam is a professional member of the Hong Kong Institute of Human Resources Management. She holds an Executive MBA degree from Western University, Canada and a Master of Business Administration degree from University of Strathclyde, United Kingdom. Ms Lam has over 25 years’ experience in human resources and training and development. Prior to joining the Group, she was a senior executive of human resources in several companies in Hong Kong.

Wai Bong Lee Mr. Lee Wai Bong (Stephen) is General Manager - Logistics and Ports of NWS Ports Management Limited, a subsidiary of NWS Holdings Limited. He joined the Group in 2002 and is the General Manager (Logistics & Ports) of NWS Ports Management Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Mr Lee holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from The Chinese University of Hong Kong and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Toronto, Canada. Mr Lee has extensive experience in project management and merger and acquisition activities. Prior to joining the Group, he had worked in several major multinational corporations.

Yuk Har Lee Ms. Lee Yuk Har (Monica) is Managing Director - Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (Management) Limited, subsidiary of NWS Holdings Limited. She joined Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (Management) Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, in 1994 and is currently its Managing Director. Ms Lee is a proven veteran in the hospitality industry for over 30 years. She is an executive committee member of the Hong Kong Exhibition & Convention Industry Association, as well as a board member of UFI, The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry and Ocean Park Corporation. Since January 2013, Ms Lee was appointed a member of the Working Group on Convention and Exhibition Industries and Tourism under the Economic Development Commission of the HKSAR Government. Ms Lee holds a Master degree in Management from Macquarie University, a Professional Certificate in Event Management & Marketing from the School of Business and Public Management of George Washington University, USA and a Certificate of Legal Studies from The University of Hong Kong.

Kai Lert Mak Mr. Mak Kai Lert (Russell) is Head of Audit & Risk Assurance of NWS Holdings Limited. He joined the Company in 2006 and is the Head of Audit & Risk Assurance of the Company. He is responsible for internal audit and risk management of the Group. Mr Mak is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He is also a Certified Information Security Manager of the Information Systems Audit and Control Association (USA). He holds a BA(Hons) in Accountancy. Mr Mak has profound professional knowledge in auditing and corporate governance issues with over 30 years’ auditing experience in various listed companies, financial institutions and investment banks. Prior to joining the Company, he had worked as the Head of Audit Departments in several Hong Kong listed public companies.

Tik Hong Ng Mr. Ng Tik Hong is General Manager - Merger & Acquisition of NWS Holdings Limited. He joined New World Group in 1997 and is the General Manager of Merger & Acquisition Department of the Company. He is responsible for the merger and acquisition affairs of the Group. Mr Ng is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (UK). He holds a Bachelor Degree in Accountancy, and a Master Degree of Business Administration from The Chinese University of Hong Kong. Mr Ng has over 20 years’ experience in accounting, finance and project management. Prior to joining the Group, he worked in an international accounting firm.

Tsan Wai To Mr. To Tsan Wai is General Manager - Logistics and Aviation of NWS Service Management Limited, a subsidiary of NWS Holdings Limited. He joined New World Group in 1998, mainly responsible for infrastructures, ports and logistics projects. Mr To has over 20 years of experience in project investment and management. He is responsible for managing the Group’s logistics and aviation projects including ATL Logistics Centre, a rail container terminal project in Mainland China, Beijing Capital International Airport and commercial aircraft leasing business. He also participated in managing the container terminal projects in Hong Kong, Xiamen, Tianjin, etc. Before joining the Group, Mr To had worked for international shipping and airline companies. Mr To is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

William Doo Mr. William Guilherme Doo, Jr., has been re-designated as Non-Executive Director of NWS Holdings Limited. He was appointed as Director in December 2005 and was re-designated from Executive Director to Nonexecutive Director on 1 July 2014. He is also a member of the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of the Company. Mr Doo is an executive director of FSE Engineering Holdings Limited, a listed public company in Hong Kong, and an executive director and the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of FSE Holdings Limited. He is a solicitor admitted in the HKSAR and is currently a non-practising solicitor in England and Wales. Mr Doo had legal practice experience in one of the largest global law firms specializing in finance and corporate transactions. He is a member of the Standing Committee of the Twelfth Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference in Beijing of The People’s Republic of China.

Dominic Lai Mr. Lai Dominic is Non-Executive Director of NWS Holdings Limited. He was appointed as Independent Non-executive Director in August 2002 and was re-designated as Nonexecutive Director in September 2004. He is also a member of the Audit Committee and the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of the Company. Mr Lai is a practising solicitor in Hong Kong and is also admitted in England and Wales, the Republic of Singapore and the States of New South Wales and Victoria, Australia. Mr Lai is a senior partner of the Hong Kong law firm, Iu, Lai & Li. He is also a non-executive director of Midas International Holdings Limited and Oriental Press Group Limited, both being listed public companies in Hong Kong.

Wai Hon Lam Mr. Lam Wai Hon (Patrick) is Non-Executive Director of NWS Holdings Limited effective January 1, 2016. He was appointed as Executive Director in January 2003 and was re-designated as Non-executive Director on 1 January 2016. He is also a member of the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of the Company and a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group. Mr Lam is currently an executive director and the Chief Executive Officer of FSE Holdings Limited. He is also an executive director of FSE Engineering Holdings Limited (appointed on 1 April 2016) and a non-executive director of Road King Infrastructure Limited, both being listed public companies in Hong Kong. He was the Vice Chairman and a non-executive director of Newton Resources Ltd (resigned on 2 January 2016) and a non-executive director of Wai Kee Holdings Limited (resigned on 30 December 2015), both being listed public companies in Hong Kong. Mr Lam is a Chartered Accountant by training and is a fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, and a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario, Canada. He is a member of the Asia advisory board of Ivey Business School of Western University, Canada.

Hin Tsun To Mr. To Hin Tsun (Gerald) is Non-Executive Director of NWS Holdings Limited. He was appointed as Independent Non-executive Director in May 1998 and was re-designated as Non-executive Director in August 2002. Mr To has been a practising solicitor in Hong Kong since 1975. He is also qualified as a solicitor in the United Kingdom, as well as an advocate and solicitor in Singapore. Mr To is also a non-executive director of Mongolia Energy Corporation Limited and an executive director of International Entertainment Corporation, both companies’ shares being listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Wai-chee Cheng Dr. Cheng Wai-chee (Christopher), GBS, OBE, JP, is Independent Non-Executive Director of NWS Holdings Limited. He was appointed as Independent Non- Executive Director in January 2003 and is a member of the Audit Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Company. Dr Cheng is the Chairman of Wing Tai Properties Limited and an independent non-executive director of Kingboard Chemical Holdings Limited, both being listed public companies in Hong Kong. He is an independent non-executive director of Eagle Asset Management (CP) Limited (as manager of Champion Real Estate Investment Trust which is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange). Dr Cheng is also an independent non-executive director of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited. He was an independent non-executive director (resigned on 1 September 2016) of New World China Land Limited, a listed public company in Hong Kong until its delisting on 4 August 2016. Dr Cheng has a keen interest in the public services. He is currently a member of the Judicial Officers Recommendation Commission and a steward of the Hong Kong Jockey Club. He also serves as a member of the board of Overseers at Columbia Business School and a member on the President’s Council on International Activities of the Yale University. He retired as a member of the board of Temasek Foundation CLG Limited on 7 September 2016. Dr Cheng holds a Doctorate in Social Sciences honoris causa from The University of Hong Kong and a Doctorate in Business Administration honoris causa from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame, Indiana with a BBA degree and from Columbia University, New York with an MBA degree.

Che Keung Kwong Mr. Che Keung (Gordon) Kwong CPA is Independent Non-Executive Director of NWS Holdings Limited. He was appointed as Independent Nonexecutive Director in October 2002 and is the Chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Company. He is also an independent non-executive director of a number of Hong Kong listed public companies including Agile Group Holdings Limited, CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited, China COSCO Holdings Company Limited, China Power International Development Limited, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, FSE Engineering Holdings Limited, Global Digital Creations Holdings Limited, Henderson Investment Limited, Henderson Land Development Company Limited and OP Financial Investments Limited. He was an independent nonexecutive director of China Chengtong Development Group Limited (resigned on 1 November 2013) and an independent supervisor of Beijing Capital International Airport Co., Ltd. (retired on 30 June 2014), both being listed public companies in Hong Kong. Mr Kwong is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He was a Partner of Price Waterhouse from 1984 to 1998 and an independent member of the Council of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange from 1992 to 1997, during which, he had acted as convener of both the Compliance Committee and the Listing Committee.

Yiu Kwong Lee Mr. Lee Yiu Kwong (Alan) is Independent Non-Executive Director of NWS Holdings Limited. He was appointed as Independent Nonexecutive Director in October 2012 and he is also a member of the Audit Committee and the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of the Company. He is the former Chief Executive Officer of CSX World Terminals Hong Kong Limited and ATL Logistics Centre Hong Kong Limited. Mr Lee has over 40 years of shipping and logistics experience, including over 15 years of international experience working in the United States, the Netherlands, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand. Mr Lee is the former Chairman of Hong Kong Container Terminal Operators Association. He was also a committee member of Hong Kong Business Advisory Committee, Logistics Advisory Committee of Hong Kong Trade Development Council, Hong Kong Port Development Council, Hong Kong Logistics Development Council and the Sailors Home and Missions to Seamen Hong Kong. Mr Lee is an accountant by training and has over six years of experience at KPMG.

Wai Chi Oei Fung Ms. Oei Fung Wai Chi has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company effective January 1, 2016. She was appointed as Independent Nonexecutive Director on 1 January 2016 and is also a member of the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of the Company. She is currently the Chairperson of Ronald McDonald House Charities in Hong Kong since September 2008 and she has been elected to the global board of trustees of Ronald McDonald House Charities in Chicago since 1 January 2015. Ms Fung had worked in investment banking and wholesale banking for 36 years. She was the Vice Chairman, Corporate & Institutional Clients, at Standard Chartered Bank, Hong Kong when she retired from the bank in November 2014. Before joining Standard Chartered Bank in 2002, she had worked with UBS for nine years including service as Managing Director responsible for corporate finance and fixed income. During her service with UBS, Ms Fung had regional responsibilities for institutional sales, fixed income, supervising a team in Hong Kong and Singapore which covered 13 countries in Asia (excluding Japan). Her team advised central banks and other institutional investors in Asia on fixed income investments and hedging strategies for interest rates and currencies. Ms Fung had taken on a number of public service responsibilities over the years, including as a member of the Takeovers and Mergers Panel and the Takeovers Appeal Committee of the Securities and Futures Commission and a member of the Finance Committee of the Hong Kong Housing Authority. Ms Fung graduated from the London School of Economics and Political Science, London University, with a BSc (Econ) degree, majoring in Accounting and Finance.