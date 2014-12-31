Name Description

Yaoyu Tan Mr. Tan Yaoyu is Executive Chairman of the Board of China Daye Non Ferrous Metals Mining Ltd. Mr. Tan has been an executive director of the Company since 2012. Mr. Tan is also the director of Daye Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd. (“Daye Metal”), a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and has over 20 years of experience in the mining industry. Mr. Tan graduated in economics and management from the Party School of Hubei Province in 2007. Mr. Tan was accredited as a senior accountant by the Employees Reform Office of Hubei Province in December 2010. Mr. Tan joined Daye Metal in December 2008 and served as its financial director until October 2009. Mr. Tan was then appointed as a director of Daye Metal in September 2011. He is currently the chief accountant and a member of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party Committee of Daye Nonferrous Metals Group Holding Co., Ltd., the controlling shareholder of the Company.

Zhong Sheng Long Mr. Long Zhong Sheng is the Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of China Daye Non Ferrous Metals Mining Ltd. MrMr. Long obtained a bachelor’s degree in mining engineering from Central South University in 1987. He holds a master’s degree in mineral processing from Central South University and is a senior mineral processing engineer. He began his career in mining engineering at (Feng Shan Copper Mine) in the People’s Republic of China (the “PRC”) in 1987 and acted as its chief executive from 1998 to 2002. He had also been the chief executive of (Tong Lu Shan Mine) in the PRC from 2006 to 2008. Mr. Long has over 25 years of experience in the management field of mining industry.

Baojin Zhai Mr. Zhai Baojin is the Executive Director of China Daye Non Ferrous Metals Mining Ltd. Mr. Zhai is graduated in economics and management from the Party School of Hubei Province in 2007. Mr. Zhai was accredited as a senior engineer in metallurgy by the Employees Reform Office of Hubei Province in June 2006. Mr. Zhai joined Daye Metal in April 2005 and was appointed as its director in September 2006 and has also served as its general manager. He had served as the factory head of the smelting plant located in No. 1, Yelian Road, Xin Xialu, Huangshi City, Hubei Province, the PRC, and also the deputy general manager in general affairs and the deputy general manager of Daye Metal since April 2005. Mr. Zhai was the technician, factory head and the deputy manager of the Parent Company from 1986 to 2010. Mr. Zhai is currently the deputy manager and a director of Parent Company. Mr. Zhai has over 25 years of experience in the smelting industry.

Pok Yuen Lau Mr. Lau Pok Yuen is Company Secretary of the Company. Prior to his appointment, Mr. Lau had worked as the finance manager of China Daye Hong Kong International Trading Limited, one of the subsidiaries of the Company, since July 2014. He obtained a bachelor’s degree of Business Administration (Honours) Accounting from Hong Kong Baptist University in 2008. He is a certified public accountant of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He has approximately 7 years of experience in auditing and accounting.

Jishun Liu Mr. Liu Jishun is an Independent Non-Executive Director of China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited., with effect from 31 July 2014. He is a professor and doctoral supervisor in Central South University (the ‘‘CSU’’). Mr. Liu obtained a bachelor’s degree in geology, a master’s degree in geology and a doctoral degree in earth sciences from Nanjing University in January 1982, July 1986, and July 1989, respectively. He was assigned to the Research Institute NO.230. China National Nuclear Corporation in Changshin January 1982. He worked as a researcher from October 1989 to October 1991 for the post-doctoral programme of geological exploration and mining petroleum in Central South University of Technology, which was then merged into the CSU. He joined the CSU as a lecturer of geology in November 1991 and was later promoted to professor. He is devoted to the theoretical research on ore-formation and the practice of ore exploration, and specializes in regional metallogeny, exploration system engineering and practicality assessment for mining. He was-1involved in the discovery of gold deposits in Qingyaigou, Gansu, People’s Republic of China (the ‘‘PRC’’) and the copper and gold deposits in Ka Latage, Xinjiang, the PRC. Mr. Liu has held numerous positions related to geology in multiple companies. For example, he was the research team leader of the Sanjiang exploration project of China National Nonferrous Metals Industry Corporations well as the advisor to each of Southwest China Nonferrous Geological Exploration Bureau, Yunnan Copper (Group) Co., Ltd., Hubei Provincial Huangmailing Phosphate Chemical Co., Ltd., Guangdong Yunfu Guangye Pyrite Group Limited, the joint research institute of Xinjiang Non-ferrous Metal Group and CSU, Mengzi Mining and Metallurgy Co., Ltd. and Guixin Mining Industry Development Co., Ltd.

Guoqi Wang Mr. Wang Guoqi is an Independent Non-Executive Director of China Daye Non Ferrous Metals Mining Ltd. Mr. Wang is a qualified accountant of The Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the PRC. Mr. Wang has extensive experience in accounting and financing areas in different industries. Currently, he is the managing partner of Hua-Ander Certified Public Accountants in the PRC. Mr. Wang holds a bachelor’s degree in financial accounting and a master’s degree in economics from Renmin University of China in 1982 and 1985, respectively, and also a doctor’s degree in philosophy from The University of London, the United Kingdom.