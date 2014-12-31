Name Description

Yuguang Ji Mr. Ji Yuguang is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Haitong International Securities Group Limited. He was appointed as a Non-executive Director of the Company on 13 January 2010 and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company on 29 April 2011. He is also the Chairman of the Nomination Committee and the Strategic Development Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company. Mr. Ji obtained a bachelor’s degree in economics from Beijing Finance and Commerce College in July 1983 and graduated with a major in economy management as a postgraduate from Party School of Central Committee of the CPC in June 1999. He has 32 years of experience in the finance and commerce industry. Mr. Ji had worked for Beijing Municipal Planning Economy Committee (currently known as “Beijing Municipal Committee of Development and Reform”) for 6 years and Bank of Communications Beijing Branch for 8 years. Mr. Ji joined HSCL in 1995 and was the general manager of HSCL Beijing Langjiayuan Branch from 1995 to 1997. Mr. Ji has been the deputy general manager of HSCL since 1997 and a director of the Overseas Business Committee of HSCL since February 2011. In addition, Mr. Ji has been a director of HTIH since 9 August 2010 and the chairman of the board of directors of HTIH since 17 March 2011.

Yong Lin Mr. Lin Yong is Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of Haitong International Securities Group Limited. He was appointed as an Executive Director of the Company on 23 December 2009 and the Joint Managing Director of the Company on 10 March 2010. He has been a Deputy Chairman and the Managing Director of the Company as well as the Chief Executive Office of the Group since 29 April 2011. He is also the Chairman of the Credit Committee and the Executive Committee as well as a member of the Strategic Development Committee of the Company. Mr. Lin is a director of various subsidiaries of the Company and a responsible officer of Hai Tong Asset Management (HK) Limited, Hai Tong Capital (HK) Limited, Haitong International Asset Management Limited and Haitong International Capital Limited under the Securities and Futures Ordinance. Mr. Lin holds a doctorate degree in economics from Xi’an Jiaotong University. He has 15 years of experience in investment bank industry. Mr. Lin worked for Guotai Securities Co., Ltd. from 1995 to 1996. He joined Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. in 1996 and was a general manager of the Investment Banking Department of Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. from 2001 to 2007. Mr. Lin is one of the first batch of sponsor representatives of China Securities Regulatory Committee. He has been the chief executive officer of Haitong International Holdings Limited (formerly known as “Hai Tong (HK) Financial Holdings Limited”) since 2007 and is responsible for the overall operation of Haitong International Holdings Limited. Mr. Lin also concurrently serves as a member of the advisory committee of the Securities and Futures Commission. Mr. Lin is currently an independent non-executive director of Mingfa Group (International) Company Limited. The shares of this company are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Jianguo Li Mr. Li Jianguo is Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of Haitong International Securities Group Limited. He was appointed as an Executive Director of the Company on 13 January 2010 and a Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company on 10 March 2010. He is also a member of the Strategic Development Committee of the Company. Mr. Li holds a Doctorate Degree in Economics from Xi’an Jiaotong University. He has 23 years of experience in the securities industry. Mr. Li was a general manager of Henan Securities Co., Ltd. from 1992 to 1998. He joined Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. (“HSCL”) in 1998 and served as the deputy general manager of HSCL from 1998 to 1999. Mr. Li was the vice president and the general manager of Fullgoal Fund Management Co., Ltd. from 1999 to 2008. Mr. Li has been the assistant to the general manager of HSCL and the chairman of the board of directors of Haitong International Holdings Limited (formerly known as “Hai Tong (HK) Financial Holdings Limited”) (“HTIH”) since 2008 and the deputy chairman of the board of directors of HTIH since 9 August 2010.

Xinjun Zhang Mr. Zhang Xinjun is Chief Financial Officer of Haitong International Securities Group Limited. He joined the Group in April 2010 and was appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of the Group in September 2010. He is also a member of the Executive Committee of the Company as well as a director of various subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Zhang holds a postgraduate Master Degree in Management from the Department of Accounting of Nankai University. He is a Chinese Middle Grade Accountant and has extensive experience in financial accounting, finance management and merger and acquisition. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Zhang worked at the Finance and Accounting Department of HSCL and has been the Chief Financial Officer of HTIH since January 2008.

Wai Ho Lo Mr. Lo Wai Ho is Group Chief Operating Officer, Company Secretary of the Company. He joined the Group in April 2004 and he served as the Finance Director of the Group before he was appointed as the Chief Operating Officer of the Group on 16 February 2016. He is currently a member of the Executive Committee of the Company and a director of various subsidiaries of the Company. From July 2012 to April 2014, Mr. LO worked as the Company Secretary of the Company and the Group. Mr. LO holds a Master of Business Administration Degree from Columbia Southern University in the United States and a Professional Diploma in Accountancy from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Mr. LO has over 25 years of experience in the securities and futures industry. Prior to joining the Group, he has held senior positions in regional financial institutions in Hong Kong. Mr. LO is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Jianfeng Sun Mr. Sun Jianfeng has been appointed as Executive Director of the Company effective June 01, 2017. He is currently serves as Member of Executive Committee of Haitong International Securities Group Limited. He joined the Group in 2010 and is responsible for the development and management of the Group’s corporate finance division and leveraged and acquisition finance division. He is also a member of the Executive Committee of the Company. In addition, Mr. Sun is a director of various subsidiaries of the Company as well as a responsible officer of Hai Tong Capital (HK) Limited and Haitong International Capital Limited under the Securities and Futures Ordinance. Mr. Sun holds a Master of Economics from Xi’an Jiaotong University and is a chartered sponsor representative in the PRC equity market. He possesses extensive experience in the corporate finance industry. He participated and completed a number of IPOs in Hong Kong and China.

Weipeng Kong Dr. Kong Weipeng is Member of the Executive Committee of the Company. Dr. Kong currently serves as the Head of the Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities (FICC) Department of the Group. He has been appointed as a member of the Executive Committee of the Company since 11 November 2014. He has over 10 years of market experience in trading and investing of fixed income, currency and commodities. Before serving his current position, Dr. Kong was the Deputy Chief Investment Officer and responsible officer of Haitong International Asset Management Limited. He is currently a responsible officer of Haitong International Securities Company Limited and a director of various subsidiaries of the Company. Dr. Kong was among the key responsible persons of Haitong International Asset Management Limited for the first tranche of offshore Renminbi bond funds approved by the Hong Kong SFC. Before joining the Group, Dr. Kong had worked as a proprietary trader at the New York headquarters of Bear Stearns and the chief fixed income strategist at Penghua Fund Management Co., Ltd. Dr. Kong holds a Doctorate Degree in Finance from The Pennsylvania State University in the United States and a Bachelor Degree in International Economics from Beijing University.

Chi Keung Lau Mr. Lau Chi Keung is Director - Internal Audit and Special Projects of Haitong International Securities Group Ltd. Mr. Lau holds a Master of Applied Finance Degree from the University of Western Sydney. He has over 20 years of experience in auditing, accounting and financial management. Mr. Lau is a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He is also a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, the Hong Kong Institute of Directors and the Hong Kong Securities Institute.

Ping Shi Mr. Shi Ping is Member of the Executive Committee of the Company. He joined the Group on 3 October 2012 and is responsible for the Group’s corporate finance and related businesses. Mr. Shi has been appointed as a member of the Executive Committee of the Company since 11 November 2014. He is also a director of Hai Tong Capital (HK) Limited and a director as well as a responsible officer of Haitong International Capital Limited, both being subsidiaries of the Group. Mr. Shi has over 22 years of experience in the investment banking industry. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Shi had held senior positions at Standard Chartered Asia Limited, Cazenove Asia Limited and Standard Chartered Bank since 1992 and took a leading role in a dozen of overseas listings and merger and acquisition transactions for mainland enterprises, with a number of them being elected by authoritative journals as the Deal of The Year. Mr. Shi holds a Bachelor Degree in Economics from China Institute of Finance and a Master of Business Administration from Fudan University. Mr. Shi has chartered lawyer and CPA qualifications in the PRC.

Tong Sun Mr. Sun Tong is Member of Executive Committee of Haitong International Securities Group Limited. He is a member of the Executive Committee of the Company and the head of the global market operations division of the Group, the Managing Director of Haitong International Securities Company Limited as well as a responsible officer of Haitong International Securities Company Limited and Haitong International Investment Services Limited under the Securities and Futures Ordinance. He is currently mainly responsible for managing the equity derivatives and institutional sales businesses, and for assisting the Chief Executive Officer of the Group in promoting the concerted development of the fixed income, currency and commodity businesses along with other relevant departments of the Group. Mr. Sun graduated with a Bachelor Degree in Computer Science from Nanjing Normal University and finished a Postgraduate Program of Finance at Shanghai Fudan University. He has 14 years of experience in the securities industry. Mr. Sun joined HSCL in 2000. He was the senior manager of the president office and the secretary to the president of HSCL from 2007 to April 2010. Mr. Sun has been the assistant general manager of HTIH since 2010 and is responsible for frontline business.

Yibin Zhang Mr. Zhang Yibin is Member of Executive Committee of Haitong International Securities Group Limited. He joined the Group in 2010 and is currently mainly responsible for the Group’s asset management, private wealth management, research sales and overseas businesses development. He was appointed as the Managing Director of Hai Tong Asset Management (HK) Limited, Haitong International Asset Management Limited and Haitong International Investment Managers Limited in 2012. He is also a member of the Executive Committee of the Company and a responsible officer of Hai Tong Asset Management (HK) Limited, Haitong International Asset Management Limited and Haitong International Investment Managers Limited under the Securities and Futures Ordinance. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Zhang worked at China Merchants Fund in Shenzhen China as Head of International Business in 2009 and 2010. Mr. Zhang holds a Doctor Philosophy Degree in Financial Economics from Duke University in the United States. Before relocating back to China, he worked at various financial services companies in New York, including Moody’s KMV, UBS and Fitch Ratings.

William Chan Mr. William Chan is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed as a Non-executive Director and a member of the Strategic Development Committee of the Company on 2 January 2015. He is also the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Harveston Asset Management Pte. Ltd., a joint venture company of Haitong International Investment (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Mr. Chan was awarded a Master of Business Administration Degree from National University of Singapore and a Bachelor Degree in Shipbuilding from Dalian University of Technology in China. He is currently the Investment Director of Tze San Investment Pte Ltd and has extensive experience in equity and bond analysis, trading and portfolio construction, currency trading, distress investment, quantitative research and derivative trading. Mr. Chan previously worked for China Aviation Oil (Singapore) Pte Ltd as Head of Strategic Investment. He was also previously the Credit and Finance Manager of treasury department and financial risk unit for Asia Pacific of Dow Chemical Singapore.

Chi Ming Cheng Mr. Cheng Chi Ming is Non-Executive Director of Haitong International Securities Group Limited. Mr. Cheng joined the Group in June 2009 and was appointed as an Executive Director of the Company on 1 July 2009. He was re-designated as a Nonexecutive Director of the Company on 13 January 2010. Mr. Cheng is also a member of the Remuneration Committee and the Strategic Development Committee of the Company. Mr. Cheng holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from Babson College in Massachusetts in the United States. Mr. Cheng is currently an executive director of NWS Holdings Limited, chairman and non-executive director of Integrated Waste Solutions Group Holdings Limited, non-executive director of Newton Resources Ltd., Wai Kee Holdings Limited and Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited. The shares of all these companies are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Mr. Cheng is also a director of certain subsidiaries of NWS Holdings Limited. He is mainly responsible for overseeing the infrastructure business and the merger and acquisition affairs of NWS Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries. In addition, Mr. Cheng is a director of Sino-French Holdings (Hong Kong) Limited, Sino-French Energy Development Company Limited, The Macao Water Supply Company Limited as well as a director of a number of companies in Mainland China. Mr. Cheng has previously worked as a research analyst in the Infrastructure and Conglomerates sector for CLSA Asia-Pacific Markets.

Mo Yiu Poon Mr. Poon Mo Yiu, CPA., is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Group in August 2008 and was appointed as the Executive Director on 1 July 2009 and is the Chief Operating Officer of the Group as well as a member of the Executive Committee of the Company prior to his re-designation as a Non-executive Director on 16 February 2016. Mr. POON holds a Master of Business Administration Degree from The Chinese University of Hong Kong. He is a fellow of both the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales. Mr. POON has extensive experience in financial management, management of information systems, accounting projects as well as various aspects of mergers and acquisitions. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. POON worked for Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited as the Group Chief Operating Officer and the Group Chief Financial Officer. He was also previously the Vice President in Finance of JPMorgan Chase Bank and the Group Financial Controller of Jardine Fleming Group in Asia before its merger with JPMorgan Chase Bank.

Meijuan Wang Ms. Wang Meijuan is Non-Executive Director of Haitong International Securities Group Limited. She was appointed as a Non-executive Director of the Company on 1 September 2012 and is a member of the Audit Committee of the Company. She holds a Bachelor Degree and a Master Degree from the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics. Ms. Wang is a senior accountant in the People’s Republic of China and possesses the qualification of securities practitioner in the People’s Republic of China. She has worked as a lecturer for the department of management engineering of the Shanghai Institute of Building Materials and senior manager of Da Hua Certified Public Accountants Co. Ltd. Ms. Wang has over 14 years of experience in the securities industry. From May 2001 to June 2003, she worked respectively as the assistant to the general manager and the deputy general manager of the audit department of Haitong Securities Company Limited. After joining HSCL in July 2003, Ms. Wang has worked as the deputy general manager of the monitoring and audit department, the deputy general manager of the risk control headquarters and the chief inspector and the deputy general manager for risk control. Currently, Ms. Wang is respectively a director and the chief supervisor of Haitong Capital Investment Co., Ltd. and Haitong Futures Co., Ltd., the group companies of HSCL, and a member of the Brokerage Business Committee of HSCL and the general manager of the audit department of HSCL.

Wai Piu Lau Mr. Lau Wai Piu is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Haitong International Securities Group Ltd. He was appointed as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company on 1 December 2006 and is a member of the Audit Committee, the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee of the Company. Mr. Lau is a member of the HKICPA and a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. He possesses over 20 years of extensive experience in accounting and financial management. Mr. Lau is currently an independent non-executive director of International Entertainment Corporation, Mongolia Energy Corporation Limited and Vision Values Holdings Limited (formerly known as “New World Mobile Holdings Limited”). The shares of all these companies are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Ching Yee Lin Mr. Lin Ching Yee is Independent Non-executive Director of Haitong International Securities Group Ltd. He was appointed as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company on 31 December 2012 and is the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company. Mr. Lin graduated from the University of Oxford and obtained a Master of Arts in Engineering Science. He is a Certified Public Accountant (Practising) in Hong Kong and a member of the HKICPA and the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. Mr. Lin is currently the managing partner of Grant Thornton Hong Kong Limited, a member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd. During working in London of the United Kingdom and Hong Kong, he has gained over 29 years of experience in auditing, initial public offering, financial consulting and management and has been a partner in various large international accounting firms in Hong Kong. Mr. Lin is currently a member of the Professional Conduct Committee, the Audit Profession Reform Working Group, the Mainland Development Strategies Advisory Panel and the Convenor of the Editorial Advisory Group of the HKICPA.

Hing Chuen Tsui Mr. Tsui Hing Chuen, JP, is Independent Non-Executive Director of Haitong International Securities Group Limited. He was appointed as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company on 1 July 2004 and is the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee, a member of the Audit Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Company. Mr. Tsui is the founder partner of Messrs. Lo, Wong & Tsui, Solicitors & Notaries since 1980. He has been a solicitor of the High Court of Hong Kong since 1977, a solicitor of the Supreme Court of England & Wales since 1980 as well as a barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Victoria, Australia since 1983. He has also been an advocate and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Republic of Singapore since 1985 and a notary public appointed by the Archbishop of Canterbury, England since 1988. Mr. Tsui was appointed as a Justice of the Peace by the Government of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (“Hong Kong”) in 1997. He was admitted to the Roll of Honour of the Law Society of Hong Kong in 2013. Mr. Tsui is currently an independent non-executive director of International Entertainment Corporation, Mongolia Energy Corporation Limited and Vision Values Holdings Limited (formerly known as “New World Mobile Holdings Limited”). The shares of all these companies are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.