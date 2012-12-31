Name Description

Shaoyong Liu Mr. Liu Shaoyong has been serving as Chairman of the Board in China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited since February 3, 2009. He is also General Manager in China Eastern Air Holding Company. He used to be General Manager in the Company and Shanxi Branch of the Company, as well as Chairman of the Board in China Southern Airlines Limited and General Manager in China Southern Airlines Group. He holds an Executive Master of Business Administration from Tsinghua University, China, in 2005.

Xulun Ma Mr. Ma Xulun has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board and General Manager in China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited since November 11, 2011. He used to be Chairman of the Board in Shanghai Airlines and a air transportation company, Deputy General Manager in China National Materials Storage and Transportation Corporation, President and Executive Vice President in Air China Limited, as well as Deputy General Manager in another airline group company. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Shanxi University of Finance & Economics, China, in 1984. He is Certified Public Accountant. He holds Master's degree from Huazhong University of Science and Technology.

Yongliang Wu Mr. Wu Yongliang has been serving as Chief Financial Officer and Deputy General Manager in China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited. since December 13, 2011. He is also Chairman of the Board, Vice Chairman of the Board, Executive Director and Director in six other companies. He was Deputy Chief Accounting Officer and Head of Finance in China Eastern Airlines Group Company. He graduated from Civil Aviation University of China and Fudan University.

Yangmin Li Mr. Li Yangmin has been Deputy General Manager and Director in China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited since June 29, 2011. He is also Chairman of the Board in two other companies, as well as Executive Director in a Shanghai-based logistics company. He used to serve as Deputy General Manager-Northwestern Branch of the Company, as well as Chairman of the Board in other companies. He graduated from Northwestern Polytechnical University.

Bing Tang Mr. Tang Bing has been Deputy General Manager, Director in China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited since June 2012. He holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Sun Yat-sen University, Taiwan, and an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) from Tsinghua University, China. He is also Chairman of the Board in four other companies, as well as Vice Chairman of the Board in Sichuan Airlines Co., Ltd. He used to be General Manager of Beijing Branch in the Company, Vice President in a Zhuhai-based company, President in a Chongqing-based airlines company, Chief Engineer in China Southern Airlines Limited, as well as General Manager in Shanghai Airlines.

Mingjiang Shu Mr. Shu Mingjiang is Deputy General Manager in China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited. He is also Director, Chairman of the Board and Executive Director in three other companies, respectively. He was Deputy General Manager of Shanghai Flight, Deputy General Manager of Yunnan Branch, Chief Pilot and General Manager of Operation Control Center in the Company. He obtained a Master's degree in Aviation Safety Management from Civil Aviation University of China, French State-run Commercial aviation University and Ecole National Superieure d'ingenieurs de Construction Aeronautique in 2004.

Liuwen Tian Mr. Tian Liuwen has been Deputy General Manager in China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited. since December 13, 2011. He is also General Manager and Director in Shanghai Airlines. He was Deputy General Manager of Shanxi Branch, Deputy General Manager of Hebei Branch, General Manager of Hebei Branch and General Manager of Beijing in the Company. He obtained an Executive Master of Business Administration from Nanjing University, China in June 2011.

Jian Wang Mr. Wang Jian has been serving as Secretary of the Board in China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited since April 6, 2012. He was Deputy General Manager-Shanghai Business Division and Deputy General Manager-Shanghai Basement in the Company. He holds Master of Business Administration (MBA) from East China University of Science and Technology and Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) from Tsinghua University, China.

Jiadan Gu Mr. Gu Jiadan has been Director of China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited since June 2012. He is also Deputy General Manager of China Eastern Air Holding Company. He used to serve as Deputy General Manager and Acting General Manager in Shanghai Airlines Co., Ltd. He holds a Master's Degree.

Zhuping Luo Mr. Luo Zhuping has been Director in China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited since April 6, 2012. He was Head of the Board's Secretaries, Deputy Head and Head of Corporate Management, Deputy Head of Shareholding Office of the Company.

Zhao Xu Mr. Xu Zhao has been Director of China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited since June 2012. He is also Chief Accounting Officer in China Eastern Air Holding Company, Chairman of the Board in two other companies, Vice Chairman of the Board in an express company, as well as Independent Director in another company. He used to serve as Chief Financial Officer in an automobile company. He holds a Master in Foundry from Chongqing University, as well as a Master of Accounting from Chinese University of Hong Kong. He is also Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

Keya Liu Mr. Liu Keya is Independent Director in China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited. He was Deputy General Manager, General Manager, Chairman of the Board or Director in six other Taiwan-based companies.

Ruiqing Shao Mr. Shao Ruiqing is serving as Independent Director in China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited. He is Professor in Shanghai Lixin University of Commerce, China. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Shanghai Maritime University, a Master's degree in Management from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, as well as a Doctorate's degree from Tongji University, all in China. He was Independent Director in SAIC Motor Corporation Limited.