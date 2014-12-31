Name Description

Kancheng Shi Mr. Shi Kancheng (alias Shi Zhongan), is Executive Chairman of the Board of Zhong An Real Estate Ltd. Mr Shi is non-executive director of China New City Commercial Development Limited (“China New City”), a subsidiary of the Company, whose shares are listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr Shi also holds directorships in certain of the Company’s subsidiaries. Mr Shi is primarily responsible for the strategic and development planning of the Group. He also supervises project planning and the overall business operation. Mr Shi joined the Group since the establishment of the first member of the Group, Zhong An Group Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Zhejiang Zhong’an Property Development Co., Ltd.) (“Zhong An Group”). Mr Shi served as a tax officer in the finance and revenue bureau of Xiaoshan District of Hangzhou (formerly known as Xiaoshan City) and the general manager of Hangzhou Xiaoshan Milkyway Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. (“Milkyway Real Estate”). Mr Shi graduated from an Executive Master of Business Administration program co-organized by the State University of Arizona and Shanghai National Accounting College in June 2007. From 2005 to 2006, Mr Shi completed a program for executive officers, focusing on globalization and real estate developers, co-organized by Harvard University, Tsinghua University, The University of Hong Kong and the United States Military Academy. In the same period, Mr Shi completed a program for presidents of real estate companies organized by Zhejiang University. Mr Shi has over 22 years of experience in property development and property investment. Mr Shi is the sole director and the sole shareholder of Whole Good Management Limited, which is the controlling shareholder of the Company.

Jianrong Jin Mr. Jin Jianrong serves as Co-President, Executive Director of Zhong An Real Estate Ltd. Mr Jin joined the Group in 2004. He is currently the co-president of the Company and a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company in the People’s Republic of China (the “PRC”). He is in charge of engineering management of the projects of the Group. Prior to joining the Group, he was the deputy general manager in charge of construction matters of Zhejiang Lvdu Real Estate Development Company from 2003 to 2004, and a construction manager of Zhejiang Wanxiang Real Estate Company from 1997 to 2002. He was responsible for project management of Hangzhou Xiaoshan Milkyway Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. from 1995 to 1997, and was a project manager and worker of Xuxian Construction Co., Ltd. from 1987 to 1994. Mr Jin received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and management from the Sichuan University in 2006. He has about 28 years of experience in operation and management of property companies.

Shuiyun Wang Ms. Wang Shuiyun is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. She graduated from the Zhejiang Agricultural University (now known as the Zhejiang University) with a master of agriculture degree in 1989. She holds a certificate of senior economist. Ms. Wang started working at the Zhejiang Province branch of the Agricultural Bank of China (“ABC”), (“Zhejiang Branch”) in November 1989. She had served successively as a deputy director of the General Office, a deputy director of the General Office of the Community Party Committee, a deputy director (in charge) of the international business department and a director of the international business department at the Zhejiang Branch, and as a secretary of the Communist Party Committee and the Chief Executive at the Taizhou City branch of the ABC in the Zhejiang Province since September 1998. Ms. Wang had worked successively as an assistant to the Chief Executive, a member of the Communist Party Committee and the Alternate Chief Executive at the Shanghai City branch of the ABC, and as a member of the Communist Party Committee and the Alternate Chief Executive at the Zhejiang Branch since July 2007. She was the head of the preparatory group of the Vancouver branch of the ABC from January 2015 to June 2017.

Ni Jin Ms. Jin Ni is Vice Chairlady, President, Executive Director of China New City, subsidiary of Zhong An Real Estate LtdShe is also a director of certain subsidiaries of China New City. She is responsible for overall strategic development, and leading the business development of China New City. She was appointed as an executive director of China New City on September 30, 2013. Ms Jin has over 16 years of experience in sales, and operation and management of commercial projects. Ms Jin resigned from her position as the vice president of the Group in May 2014 and ceased to have any directorial and/or executive roles in the Group, except for those of China New City and its subsidiaries. She joined the Group in December 1997. She has been the general manager of Zhejiang Zhong An Commercial Investment Management Co., Ltd. since August 2011 and Yuyao Zhong An Times Square Commercial Management Co., Ltd. since December 2011 and is mainly responsible for managing commercial operations and our development project in Yuyao. She was the vice president of the Group from July 2011 to May 2014, the assistant of president of the Group from January 2010 to November 2010, the general manager of Hangzhou Zhong An Highlong Commercial Buildings Co., Ltd. from March 2006 to January 2010, the deputy general manager from March 2006 to October 2010 and office manager and deputy sales manager from August 1999 to March 2006 of Zhong An Group. Ms Jin obtained a bachelor degree in administrative management from the Zhejiang University of Technology in July 2003 and obtained a diploma in financial accounting from the Oriental Institute of the Zhejiang University (currently known as Oriental Institute of Finance and Economics in July 1997.

Guoliang Shi Mr. Shi Guoliang is President, Executive Director of China New City, a subsidiary of Zhong An Real Estate Ltd. He is responsible for leading the business of China New City. He joined the Group on 29 January 2015. He has years of experience in infrastructure and property development, and corporate management. Mr Shi had been the general manager of Jiaxing City Zhajiasu Highway Co., Ltd. from October 2007 to December 2014. Mr Shi obtained a bachelor degree in ship design and manufacturing from Wuhan University of Technology in July 1987.

Minghai Zhou Mr. Zhou Minghai is Executive Co-Chairman of China New City, a subsidiary of Zhong An Real Estate Ltd. He joined China New City on 29 January 2015. He has years of senior management experience in commercial property development, retail, capital and corporate management. Mr Zhou had been the president of Intime Department Store (Group) Company Limited (currently known as Intime Retail (Group) Company Limited), a company which shares are listed on the Stock Exchange, from 2007 to 2008. Mr Zhou also held senior management positions at China Putian Information Industry (Group) Company during 2000 to 2004 and was a director of Eastern Communications Co., Ltd., a company which shares are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, from May 2001 to September 2004. He obtained a doctoral degree in management from Fudan University.

Zhihua Sun Mr. Sun Zhihua is the Chief Operating Officer of Zhong An Real Estate Ltd. He is also acts as the Group and the officer of the president office of the Group. He is in charge of the operation management of the Group. Mr Sun joined the Group in July 2001 and had held various administrative posts of various subsidiaries of the Company. Mr Sun received a bachelor degree in technological economy from College of Business Administration of Zhejiang University of Technology in 2001. He has 13 years of experience in property administration and management.

Lei Pan Mr. Pan Lei is the Chief Marketing Officer of Zhong An Real Estate Ltd. He is in charge of the marketing of the Group. Mr Pan joined the Group in June 2014. Prior to joining the Group, he was the sales director of a property developer in Jiangsu Province from March 2012 to May 2014. He had been the planning director of subsidiaries of Top Spring International Holdings Limited, a company whose shares are listed on the Stock Exchange, from May 2010 to February 2012 and Shenzhen World Union Property Consultant Co., Ltd., a company whose shares are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, from March 2008 to March 2010. Mr Pan received a bachelor degree in management from Qingdao University in 2005. He has 8 years of experience in property marketing.

Tiaojuan Shen Ms. Shen Tiaojuan serves as Vice President, Executive Director of Zhong An Real Estate Ltd. She is primarily responsible for the financial operation and financial management of the Group. She joined the Group in December 1997. Prior to joining the Group, Ms Shen was the chief accountant of White Swan Industry Co., Ltd. from 1995 to 1997, the chief accountant of Hangzhou Hualing Electrics Co., Ltd. in 1994, and the chief accountant and finance manager of Hangzhou Guanghua Chemical Fibres Factory from 1980 to 1993. Ms Shen has 33 years of experience in the financial operation of property development.

Shuixiao Dong Mr. Dong Shuixiao is Vice President, Assistant to Chief Executive Officer of Zhong An Real Estate Ltd. He mainly assists the Chief Executive Officer on the administration and general project management of the Group. He joined the Group since 1997. He served as the deputy general manager (in charge of finance) in Anhui Zhong An Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. in January 2003. He was responsible for the on-site technology supervision, construction and cost control of the project in Yisheng in February 2004. In March 2006, he was promoted as the deputy manager of Zhong An Group, and in charge of financial operation. From 2007 to November 2012, he served as the general manager of Anhui Zhong An Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. and certain subsidiaries of the Group in Anhui Province. Prior to joining the Group, he was the accountant and deputy finance manager of Xiaoshan Material Bureau from 1985 to 1993. From 1994 to 1996, he was the manager of Hangzhou Xiaoshan Hongsen Material Co., Ltd. and responsible for operational management. Mr Dong received his college diploma in industrial and civil construction from the China University of Geosciences. He has over 18 years of experience in property operation and management.

Hon Hung Chan Mr. Chan Hon Hung is the Financial Controller, Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Chan holds a bachelor degree in Accountancy. Mr. Chan is an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a fellow member of The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. He has over 24 years’ experience in accounting, financial management, corporate finance and auditing.

Jiangang Zhang Mr. Zhang Jiangang serves as General Manager of Hangzhou Zhong’an Service Holding Co., Ltd. (“Zhong’an Service Company”), subsidiary of Zhong An Real Estate Ltd, Executive Director of Zhong An Real Estate Ltd. He is primarily in charge of strategy implementation and operation management. Mr Zhang joined the Group in March 2003. He served as the general manager and vice president of Zhong An Group and the general manager and assistant to the Chairman of Anhui Zhong An Real Estate Co., Ltd. (a subsidiary of the Company). From 1995 to 2003, Mr Zhang served as the office manager, assistant to general manager and vice general manager of Milkyway Real Estate. Mr Zhang has 20 years of experience in construction and property development.

Li Shen Ms. Shen Li is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. She graduated from the International Business School of the Shanghai University, with a bachelor of science degree in 1995. Ms. Shen had worked as a staff accountant and an audit senior at Price Waterhouse Da Hua CPAs, as a manager at General Motors (China) Investment Co. Ltd., and as the Controller of Asia Operations at Chrysler Asia Operations. She was the chief executive officer of Credit China Holdings Limited (“Credit China”) (now known as Credit China FinTech Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“Stock Exchange”) (Stock Code: 8207)) from January 2010 to July 2014. She was an executive director of Credit China from January 2010 to June 2015. Ms. Shen has been working as the president of corporate strategic investment of CVP Financial Group Limited since April 2016.

Yu Loke Dr. Loke Yu, CPA, alias Loke Hoi Lam is independent non-executive Director of Zhong An Real Estate Ltd., since 30 June 2009. Dr Loke is currently the company secretary of Minth Group Limited, and serves as an independent non-executive director of Chiho-Tiande Group Limited, China Fire Safety Enterprise Group Holdings Limited, China Household Holdings Limited, Matrix Holdings Limited, SCUD Group Limited, Sino Distillery Group Limited (formerly known as Bio-Dynamic Group Limited), Tianjin Development Holdings Limited, Tianhe Chemicals Group Limited, V1 Group Limited (formerly known as VODone Limited), Winfair Investment Company Limited and Wing Tai Investment Holdings Limited (formerly known as Wing Lee Holdings Limited), the shares of which companies are all listed on the Stock Exchange. He is a fellow of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, The Hong Kong Institute of Directors and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. He holds MBA from the University Teknologi Malaysia and DBA from the University of South Australia. He has over 39 years of experience in accounting and auditing for private and public companies, financial consultancy and corporate management.

Ker Wei Pei Dr. Professor Pei Ker Wei, Ph.D., is Independent Non-Executive Director of Zhong An Real Estate Ltd., since October 17, 2007. Dr Pei worked as assistant professor, associate professor and professor at Arizona State University, chairman of North America Chinese Accounting Professors Academy and chairman of global commission of American Accounting Academy. He is currently the Executive Dean of China at the W.P. Carey School of Business of Arizona State University, the U.S. and a member of the American Accounting Academy. Dr Pei is also serving as an independent non-executive director of Want Want China Holdings Limited and Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd., both companies whose shares are listed on the Stock Exchange, and a director of Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd., a company whose shares are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Dr Pei received his MBA from the Southern Illinois University, the U.S. in 1981 and PhD from the University of North Texas, the U.S. in 1986.