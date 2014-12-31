Name Description

Pun Hoi Yu Mr. Yu Pun Hoi is Executive Chairman of the Board of Nan Hai Corporation Limited. Mr. Yu holds a degree of Doctor of Philosophy conferred by Peking University, joined the Board in September 2000. Mr. Yu is the chairman of the Board, the chairman of executive committee and nomination committee of, and a controlling shareholder of the Company. Mr. Yu is also the chairman of the board of director and nomination committee of Sino-i, and a director of a number of subsidiaries of the Company and Sino-i.

Rong Liu Ms. Liu Rong is an Executive Director of Nan Hai Corporation Limited. Ms. Liu graduated from the Law School of Anhui University with a Bachelor degree in Laws, and got a Master of Laws conferred by the Law Institute of Chinese Academy of Social Science, and is also a qualified lawyer in the PRC. In addition, Ms. Liu graduated from the International MBA School of National School of Development of Peking University in 2013. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Liu worked in Chinese government departments and law firms. Ms. Liu joined Sino-i group in April 2002 and has been appointed as an executive director and executive committee member of the Company in March 2009. Ms. Liu is also a general manager of Dadi group and is responsible for the businesses in culture and media of the Group. Ms. Liu is also an executive director of Sino-i, and a director of a number of subsidiaries of the Company.

King Cheong Lung Mr. Lung King Cheong has been appointed as an Executive Director of the Company. joined the Group in 2015 as a director of Dadi News Media (HK) Limited (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company). He currently also serves as a director of each of Duowei Media (HK) Limited, HK01 Company Limited and WeMedia01 (HK) Limited (all of which are wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company). Mr. Lung is responsible for all news media business of the Group in Hong Kong, Beijing and the USA. Mr. Lung is primarily responsible for the operations of ‘‘HK01’’, a multi-platformed news media which publishes a weekly newspaper and operates a 24 hours’ news portal in Hong Kong. Mr. Lung is also responsible for the publication of Duowei monthly magazine in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and North America; as well as the overall editorial work and general management of the ‘‘HK01’’ editorial team. Mr. Lung is an active member of the Hong Kong news media and has extensive publishing and editorial experience. Prior to joining the Group and starting from the 1980s, Mr. Lung had served as the deputy publisher and general manager of Hong Kong Daily News, the chief editor and publisher of Hong Kong Today, the editorial director and member of the executive committee of One Media Group Limited Mr. Lung had also been the editor-inchief of Ming Pao Weekly for 20 years. Mr. Lung is very familiar with the Hong Kong media industry and is one of the most experienced media people in Hong Kong.

Ming Fei Chen Mr. Chen Ming Fei is General Manager of CE Dongli Technology Group Company Limited a subsidiary of Nan Hai Corporation Limited. Mr. Chen has more than 10 years’ sales, and possesses with acute insight in IT business, and has extensive and professional experiences in product creation, business strategy planning and business management. Prior to joining Sino-i group, Mr. Chen worked in Vorwerk of Co. KG, a German company. In 2000, Mr. Chen joined CE Dongli, and was appointed as a national commercial director, sales deputy general manager, executive deputy general manager and business general manager. In January 2012, Mr. Chen was promoted to a general manager, responsible for operation management of CE Dongli. Mr. Chen was also the general manager of Xinnet, responsible for operation management of Xinnet. Mr. Chen is also a director of a number of subsidiaries of Sino-i. Mr. Chen is also a member of executive committee of the Company.

Chih Hung Cheng Mr. Cheng Chih Hung is an Executive Director of Nan Hai Development Limited, a subsidiary of Nan Hai Corporation Limited. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Cheng was in senior position in United Task Marketing Ltd. and United Communication Inc., and has extensive experience in management of international information and media business, and in management of marketing and media. Mr. Cheng was a general manager of (Beijing Shihua International Financial Information Company Limited), a former subsidiary of Sino-i, between 2004 and 2007 and was appointed as a deputy chairman of the former subsidiary in 2007, and subsequently was appointed as an executive director of NHD, responsible for marketing and sales. Mr. Cheng is also a director of a number of subsidiaries of the Company.

Qi Han Mr. Han Qi is Technical Deputy General Manager of CE Dongli Technology Company Limited, a subsidiary of Nan Hai Corporation Limited. Mr. Han was graduated from the faculty of computer science in Concordia University in Canada, who has an in-depth experience in computer technology and management. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Han was working in the position of technology controller in several reputable IT corporations in the PRC, during which he gained valuable experience in both technology and management. Mr. Han joined Sino-i Group in 2011, and was appointed as deputy general manager of technical operations in Xinnet. In March 2015, Mr. Han was re-designated as technical deputy general manager of CE Dongli.

Bo Ying Xue Mr. Xue Bo Ying is General Manager of Nan Hai Development Limited, a subsidiary of Nan Hai Corporation Limited. Mr. Xue graduated from Huazhong University and obtained a Master degree in architecture from Tsinghua University, and is a certified first-level architect and a certified town planner in the PRC. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Xue worked in such senior positions as deputy general manager, senior architect and architectural design director in a number of corporations, and also worked in Guangzhou City Construction Commission. Mr. Xue joined the Group in January 2006 as an architectural design director, responsible for overall architectural design of various property projects of the Group in the PRC. In February 2009, Mr. Xue was appointed as an executive deputy general manager of Nan Hai Development Limited (“NHD”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and was promoted to general manager of NHD and appointed as a general manager of (The Peninsula Shenzhen Property Development Co., Ltd.) in July 2010. Mr. Xue is also a member of executive committee of the Company, and a director of a number of subsidiaries of the Company.

Xin Yu Ms. Yu Xin is General Manager of Guangdong Dadi Cinema Construction Limited, a subsidiary of Nan Hai Corporation Limited. Ms. Yu has over 10 years’ experience in financial management in addition to her in-depth experience and knowledge in media and culture sector. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Yu was a director of China region of Emile Woolf International Limited. Ms. Yu joined the Company in January 2011 in the position of controller in fund management department. Ms. Yu was transferred to (Guangdong Dadi Cinema Construction Limited) (“Dadi Construction”), a subsidiary of the Company, in August 2011 in the position of deputy general manager, and was then promoted to executive deputy general manager in December 2013, and further promoted to general manager in February 2015, responsible for daily operation management of Dadi Construction. Ms. Yu is also a director of a number of subsidiaries of the Company.

Ming King Chiu Mr. Chiu Ming King is Company Secretary of the Company. He is authorised representative of the Company. Mr. Chiu has been serving as a director of corporate services of Vistra Corporate Services (HK) Limited since June 2012. Mr. Chiu has been an associate member of both the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries (“HKICS”) since 2003, and has been a member of the Membership Committee and Professional Services Panel of HKICS and the HKICS’ representative in the Young Coalition Professional Group of The Hong Kong Coalition of Professional Services since 2013. Mr. Chiu obtained a bachelor of arts from University of Toronto in Canada in 1999 and received a master of arts in professional accounting and information systems from City University of Hong Kong in 2003.

Bing Kwan Lam Mr. Lam Bing Kwan is Non-Executive Director of Nan Hai Corporation Limited. Mr. Lam graduated from the University of Oregon in the United States of America with a Bachelor degree in Business Administration in 1974. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Lam had been in senior management positions in the banking and financial industry for more than 10 years. Mr. Lam joined the Board in September 2000, and was re-designated as a non-executive director in April 2002. Mr. Lam is also a non-executive director of Sino-i, and an independent non-executive director of Lai Sun Development Company Limited, Lai Sun Garment (International) Limited, Lai Fung Holdings Limited and eForce Holdings Limited.

Yeung Nang Ho Mr. Ho Yeung Nang is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. has been in the position of chief operating officer of a private company engaged in coal mining and iron sand mining businesses in Indonesia and the Philippines respectively since he left the Group in July 2009. Mr. Ho holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Arts from The University of Hong Kong and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from The Chinese University of Hong Kong. Mr. Ho served in different managerial positions in banking industry both in Hong Kong and China during the period from about 1973 to 1988. During the period from about 1989 to 1991, Mr. Ho was in Canada running his own business. In about 1992, Mr. Ho joined the Group and worked as a general manager of the property division of the Group, who left the Group in July 2009. Mr. Ho has entered into a service agreement with the Company for a term of two years commencing from the date of his appointment. He is subject to retirement from office and shall be eligible for re-election at the first general meeting of the Company after his appointment, and subsequently retirement and re-election at the annual general meeting of the Company in accordance with the bye-laws of the Company. Mr. Ho will be entitled to a director’s emolument of HK$120,000 per annum for his appointment as an independent nonexecutive Director. The remuneration of Mr. Ho as an independent non-executive Director is determined by the Board with regard to his duties and responsibilities within the Company and the recommendation made by the Remuneration Committee.

Yip Leung Lau Mr. Lau Yip Leung is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Nan Hai Corporation Limited. Mr. Lau graduated from the City University of Hong Kong and awarded an honours degree of Bachelor of Arts in Accountancy in 1991, and also holds an MBA conferred by the University of Hull, UK. Mr. Lau is a fellow member of The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, a member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, and a practising member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Lau started his public practice business in 1998, and has been a partner of Messrs. Fung Lau & Company, Certified Public Accountants, since October 2000. Mr. Lau joined the Board in May 2006 and is also a member of audit committee and remuneration committee of the Company. In March 2012, Mr. Lau has been appointed as a member of nomination committee of the Company. Mr. Lau is appointed as the chairman of audit committee of the Company in September 2013.