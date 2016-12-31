Name Description

Siu Kong Wong Mr. Wong Siu Kong is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Kerry Properties Ltd. He has been the chairman of the Nomination Committee of the Company and a member of the Remuneration Committee, the Finance Committee and the Executive Committee of the Company. Mr Wong joined the Kuok Group in 1991 with responsibilities for the Group’s developments in the PRC. He has been an Executive Director of the Company since 1996 and the Chairman of the Board of the Company since 2013. Mr Wong was a Joint Managing Director of the Company from 1999 to 2003, the Deputy Chairman of the Board and the Managing Director of the Company from 2003 to 2008 and the President & Chief Executive Officer of the Company from 2008 to 2013. In 2015, he was appointed as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr Wong is also a director of Kerry Holdings Limited (the controlling shareholder of the Company) and a director of China World Trade Center Co., Ltd. (a listed company in Shanghai). Mr Wong graduated from the South China Normal University in the PRC.

Shut Kan Ho Mr. Ho Shut Kan is President, Executive Director of the Kerry Properties Ltd. He has been member of the Finance Committee and the Executive Committee of the Company. Mr Ho has been an Executive Director of the Company since 1998. He was a Co-Managing Director of the Company from 2013 to 2015 and appointed as the President of the Company in 2015. Mr Ho is also an executive director of Kerry Properties (H.K.) Limited (the principal Hong Kong property company of the Group), an independent nonexecutive director of Eagle Asset Management (CP) Limited (the manager of the Hong Kong listed Champion Real Estate Investment Trust) and a director of Shang Properties, Inc. (a listed company in the Philippines).

Bryan Gaw Mr. Bryan Pallop Gaw is Executive Director of Kerry Properties Ltd., since 2012. He is a of the Executive Committee of the Company. Mr Gaw has previous experience in private equity, management consulting, strategic planning and business development. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Princeton University and a Master of Business Administration from Stanford’s Graduate School of Business. Mr Gaw is the brother-in-law of Mr Kuok Khoon Hua, the Non-executive Director of the Company.

Siu Ching Li Ms. Li Siu Ching is Company Secretary of Kerry Properties Ltd. She is a solicitor qualified in Hong Kong and also an associate member of both the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. Ms Li has over 10 years of experience in the company secretarial field before she joined the Company in 2005. Ms. Li holds a Degree of Bachelor of Law from the University of London and a Master of Laws from the University of Northumbria at Newcastle, England.

Khoon Hua Kuok Mr. Kuok Khoon Hua is Non-Executive Director of the Company. since June 2015. Mr Kuok is the chairman of Kerry Holdings Limited (“KHL”), and a director of Kerry Group Limited (“KGL”), Kuok (Singapore) Limited and Kerry Wines Limited. Both KHL and KGL are the controlling shareholders of the Company. Mr Kuok is also an executive director of Kerry Logistics Network Limited (a listed company in Hong Kong), and a non-executive director of Wilmar International Limited (a listed company in Singapore). Mr Kuok holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Harvard University. He is the brother-in-law of Mr Bryan Pallop Gaw, an Executive Director of the Company.

Tso Tung Chang Mr. Chang Tso Tung is Independent Non-Executive Director of Kerry Properties Limited. He is now a member of the Audit and Corporate Governance Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Company. He has been practising as a certified public accountant in Hong Kong for around 30 years and has extensive experience in accounting, auditing and financial management. He was the deputy chairman of Ernst & Young Hong Kong and China until his retirement in 2004. He is a member of the Investment Committee of Shanghai Fudan University Education Development Foundation and Shanghai Fudan University Overseas Education Development Foundation. Mr Chang is an independent non-executive director of China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd., Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (both are listed companies in Hong Kong) and China Life Insurance Company Limited (a listed company in Hong Kong and Shanghai). Mr Chang holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of London.

Moon Lun Ku Mr. Ku Moon Lun is Independent Non-Executive Director of Kerry Properties Ltd. since 2007. He is now a member of the Audit and Corporate Governance Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Company. Mr Ku has over 35 years of experience in the real estate industry. He was the executive director of Davis Langdon and Seah International and chairman of Davis Langdon and Seah Hong Kong Limited, Premas Hong Kong Limited and icFox International. Mr Ku is now an independent non-executive director of Lai Fung Holdings Limited (a listed company in Hong Kong) and a non-executive director of Surbana Jurong Pte Ltd in Singapore. He is a member of the Hospital Governing Committee of Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Hong Kong Hospital Authority. Mr Ku is a Fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors.