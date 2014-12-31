Name Description

Alan Li Mr. Alan Li is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of United Photovoltaics Group Limited. Mr. Li was appointed as an executive director, chief executive officer and chairman of the board of the Company on 10 June 2013, 11 June 2013 and 7 January 2014, respectively. He is also the member of the nomination committee and the risk control committee of the Company. Mr. Li is responsible for overseeing the business strategies, mergers and acquisitions, capital market development and daily operation. Mr. Li also serves as chairman of the board and executive director and chief executive officer of each of Renewable Energy Trade Board Corporation (“EBOD”, the common stock of which was listed on the Nasdaq from 1996 to February 2013) and China Solar Power Group Limited (“CSPG”, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company). He is also the director of China Merchants New Energy Group Limited (“CMNEG”) and chairman of the board of Pairing Venture Limited. In 2013, Mr. Li collaborated with state-owned enterprises, such as GD Solar Co., Ltd and State Grid Corporation of China, and established Photovoltaic Green Ecosystem Organization (“PGO”), the first eco-system that integrates the entire value chain of the photovoltaic industry in China, which has driven the development of the industry in China significantly. Prior to joining CMNEG, Mr. Li served as executive director of Linchest Technology Ltd. and Shun Tai Investment Limited and was mainly engaged in investment, mergers and acquisitions in China. Mr. Li has extensive and solid experience in investment and management of conglomerate companies. Mr. Li received an MBA from Murdoch University of Australia.

Hong Li Mr. Li Hong is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of United Photovoltaics Group Limited. Mr, Li joined the Group as the Financial Controller in February 2014, and was appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company in April 2014. Prior to joining the Group, he worked in the finance department of Overseas Chinese Affairs Office of the State Council. He also served with the China Travel Service (Holdings) Hong Kong Limited and was in charge of finance department of its mainland subsidiaries, having over 15 years’ managerial experience in large state-owned enterprises, industrial enterprise, as well as in tourism industry and media industry. Mr. Li graduated from the China Central University of Finance and Economics with a Bachelor’s degree of Economics, majoring in Monetary Banking. Mr. Li also received an MBA degree from Murdoch University of Australia.

Ping Qiu Ms. Ping (Maggie) Qiu is Company Secretary, Executive Director of United Photovoltaics Group Limited. Ms. Qiu was appointed as a non-executive director and company secretary of the Company on 10 June 2013 and 10 August 2013, respectively. Ms. Qiu is also a director and the president of CSPG, overseeing the legal, compliance, corporate governance and human resources matters of CSPG over eight years. Ms. Qiu took offices as the company secretary and senior vice president of a NASDAQ-listed company. Prior to that, Ms. Qiu served as an assistant to general manager in multinational companies and gained extensive experience in corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions and project management. Ms. Qiu received a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and a Bachelor’s degree in German Literature from Peking University. Ms. Qiu was also awarded a master’s degree in European Culture and Economics from Ruhr University Bochum in Germany and a Master of Laws in Corporate and Financial Law from the University of Hong Kong.

Wei Jiang Mr. Jiang Wei is an Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed as the chief legal officer of the Company on 17 January 2014 and re-designated as the chief operating officer on 13 October 2016, and he is also the chairman of project acquisition and development committee of the Company. Meanwhile, Mr. Jiang also acts as the legal representative and chairman of the board of United Photovoltaics (Shenzhen) Limited, an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, as well as acting as a director of a number of other subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Jiang is primarily responsible for project acquisition and development, asset restructuring, and operation management in various subsidiaries of the Company. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Jiang served as the general counsel of a company which was listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market. Previously, he had been a practicing lawyer with Grandall Law Firm. Mr. Jiang has a master’s degree in Law from Queen Mary University of London.

Zhenwei Lu Mr. Zhenwei Lu is Executive Director of United Photovoltaics Group Limited. Mr. Lu was appointed as an executive director of the Company on 10 June 2013. He is a member of the risk control committee of the Company. Mr. Lu is also the executive director and chief financial officer of EBOD, general manager of Shenzhen China Merchants Yinke Investment Management Ltd. Mr. Lu is also the director of each of China Merchants Technology Group Co., Ltd., CMNEG and CSPG. Mr. Lu served as a director of (Beijing Qinghua Huahuan Electronics Co., Ltd.*) and (China KZ High technology Co., Ltd.*), and general manager of China Merchants Technology Group Co., Ltd.. Mr. Lu served as a director of (Shenzhen CAU Technology Co., Ltd*) from May 2003 to May 2008, the shares of which are listed on the main board of Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Prior to joining China Merchants Group Limited, Mr. Lu served as a director, general manager, deputy manager and chief financial officer in a number of companies. He is a veteran in venture investment and management with more than ten years’ experience and shares unique insights of financing matters. Mr. Lu was awarded a bachelor degree in economics by the Shanghai Maritime University and a master’s degree in finance by Zhongnan University of Economics and Law.

Qiumin Yu Mr. Yu Qiuming is Executive Director of the Company. He is the chairman of board of each of Amani Gold Limited, a company listed on the Australia Securities Exchange, Xinjiang Coal Exchange Center Co., Ltd., and Poly Jiangshan Resources Co., Ltd., Mr. Yu has extensive experience in investment, development and management in the fields of energy resources, mining, real estate and finance. Mr. Yu established the energy business segment under China Poly Group Corporation, namely Poly Energy Holding Co., Ltd., and he served as the president of Poly Energy Holding Co., Ltd. from July 2006 to December 2009. Mr. Yu also led the development and construction of the copper and zinc mineral project located at Katelixi, Qiemo, Xinjiang, China. Mr. Yu received a Bachelor’s degree in Resource and Environment Planning and Management from Nanjing University in China.

Hao Li Mr. Li Hao is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is currently the general manager of China Business Division, East Asia Business Headquarters at ORIX Corporation, a diversified financial services company and whose shares are listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (securities code: 8591) and on the New York Stock Exchange (trading symbol: IX). Mr. Li has been with ORIX Corporation since October 2007. He is also the director and president of ORIX, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ORIX Corporation, since April 2013. Mr. Li graduated from the Graduate School of Finance, Accounting and Law at Waseda University in Japan in September 2011 with a master’s degree in business administration for finance. He has more than 10 years of experience in the fields of investment banking and finance.

Wenyong Tang Mr. Tang Wenyong is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a director of China Merchants New Energy Group Limited which is a substantial shareholder of the Company and is a senior managing director of China Merchants Capital Management Co., Ltd. He served as an officer of the development and research department of China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Co., Ltd. and the general manager of China Merchants Investment and Consultancy Management Co., Ltd. Mr. Tang also serves as a director of Jiangxi Selon Industrial Co., Ltd., the shares of which are listed on the small and medium enterprise board of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, and chairman of the supervisory board of Shenzhen Jasic Technology Co., Ltd. the shares of which are listed on the growth enterprise market of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Mr. Tang has been long engaged in equity investment, and accumulated extensive experience in project investment and management. Mr. Tang graduated from Peking University with a Bachelor’s degree in Economic Geography.

Jiannian Yao Academician Yao Jiannian is Non-Executive Director of United Photovoltaics Group Limited. Academician Yao was appointed as a non-executive director of the Company on 25 October 2010. Academician Yao is currently a researcher with the Institute of Chemistry, Chinese Academy of Science (“CAS”), and was elected as an academician of the CAS in 2005. Academician Yao is also a member of the 9th and 10th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, member of the standing committee of the 11th National People’s Congress, and member of the 7th National Committee of China Association for Science and Technology. During the period from March 2000 to March 2008, he was the deputy head of the Institute of Chemistry, CAS. During the period from August 1995 to September 1999, Academician Yao had been an associate researcher, researcher, instructor for students of doctoral degrees, director of laboratory, and assistant to center head of the Institute of Photographic Chemistry, CAS. Academician Yao graduated from the Chemistry Department of Fujian Normal University in 1982 and was conferred a master’s degree by the Graduate School of Engineering of Tokyo University, Japan in 1990 and a doctoral degree by the same university in 1993.

Kai Cheong Kwan Mr. Kwan Kai Cheong is Independent Non-Executive Director of United Photovoltaics Group Limited. Mr. Kwan is the chairman of both the audit committee and the remuneration committee, a member of both the nomination committee and the risk control committee of the Company. Mr. Kwan is the president of Morrison & Company Limited, a business consultancy firm. He was previously the president and chief operating officer for the Asia Pacific region of Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.. Mr. Kwan has since 1 February 2007 become a non-executive director of China Properties Group Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“the Stock Exchange”). He is an independent non-executive director for several listed companies in Hong Kong, namely HK Electric Investments Limited, Win Hanverky Holdings Limited, Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Limited (formerly known as: SPG Land (Holdings) Limited), Henderson Sunlight Asset Management Limited as the Manager of Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust and Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Limited, all of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. He was previously an independent non-executive director of Galaxy Resources Limited, a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, with effect from 13 October 2010 and had resigned on 30 June 2014. Mr. Kwan was an independent non-executive director of China Oceanwide Holdings Limited (formerly known as: Hutchison Harbour Ring Limited), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, from 27 September 2004 to 19 December 2014. Mr. Kwan graduated from the University of Singapore in 1973 with a degree in Accountancy. Mr. Kwan qualified as a Chartered Accountant in Australia in 1979 and has been a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants since 1982. He completed the Stanford Executive Program in 1992.

Kwong Wing Ma Mr. Ma Kwong Wing is Independent Non-Executive Director of United Photovoltaics Group Limited. Mr. Ma was appointed as an independent non-executive director of the Company on 1 September 2013. Mr. Ma served with Hang Seng Bank Limited (“Hang Seng Bank”) for over 30 years in various business areas and functions (including compliance) prior to his retirement in October 2005. He was appointed as company secretary of Hang Seng Bank in 1988 and assistant general manager (while remaining as company secretary) in January 1993. Since 17 February 2006, Mr. Ma has been an independent non-executive director of Henderson Sunlight Asset Management Limited as the Manager of Sunlight REIT which is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Mr. Ma is a Fellow of The Hong Kong Institute of Directors, the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. He is also a Certified Public Accountant of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, an associate member of The Chartered Institute of Bankers and The Hong Kong Institute of Bankers and, since November 2014, a Fellow Member of the Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute.

Dinghuan Shi Mr. Shi Dinghuan is Independent Non-Executive Director of United Photovoltaics Group Limited. Mr. Shi was appointed as an independent non-executive director of the Company on 10 June 2013. Mr. Shi is a Counselor of the State Council of the PRC, the chairman of China Renewable Energy Society and deputy president of China Industry-University-Research Institute Collaboration Association. Mr. Shi had worked in the Nuclear Energy Technology Institute of Tsinghua University since November 1973. In October 1980, he joined the State Commission of Science and Technology of PRC (“SSTC”), the Former of Ministry of Science and Technology (“MOST”)). He was once appointed as the deputy division chief of the Forecasting Bureau of the SSTC, deputy director of the Industrial Technology Bureau of the SSTC, director of the Department of Industrial Science and Technology of the SSTC. He then take up the position as the deputy director of the Deputy Director-General of the High and New Technology Department and Industrial Department (directorate grade) of the PRC. In June 1988, he also acted as the officer of the “Torch Programme” office of the SSTC. Mr. Shi took the office of the Secretary General of MOST in August 2001. Since June 2003, he has been a member of the Mid-and-Long- Term Project Planning Office for National Science and Technology Development and the leader of the Strategic Research Group. In March 2004, Mr. Shi was appointed as the Counselor of the State Council of the PRC. Mr. Shi has taken part in the implementation of the Seventh Five-Year-Plan of national economy and the Mid-and-Long-Term Plan of Technology Development 1991-2000. Mr. Shi has also contributed to the formulation of technology programmes and the implementation of key technology projects in hi-tech areas for the Eighth and Ninth Five-Year-Plans. He has been taking part in various hi-tech industrialisation programmes, such as High & New Technology Industries Deve