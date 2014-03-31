Name Description

Qijun Huang Mr. Huang Qijun has been appointed as an Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company, effective July 15, 2017. He was awarded a bachelor ’s degree in Economics from Wuhan University in 1999, a master’s degree in Engineering from Dalian University of Technology in 2009 and a further master’s degree in Business Administration from Zhongshan University in 2014. He currently serves as a director on the board of directors of HNA Group Co., Ltd (“HNA Group”) and is the chairman of HNA Holding Group Co., Ltd. From 2000 to 2009, Mr. Huang held various positions within HNA Group as a deputy general manager and general manager, including serving as assistant general manager of the securities department, capital operations administration manager and general manager of the project development and management. In 2009, Mr. Huang was appointed as the vice chairman of Nexis Securities Co., Ltd. where he served until 2011 and from 2011 to 2016, he worked in various capacities as the executive assistant to the president of HNA Group, as well as the executive vice-president, senior executive vice-president and chief financial officer of HNA Group.

Quan Zhao Mr. Zhao Quan has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer, Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company, effective July 15, 2017. Mr. Zhao holds a bachelor degree of Science in Computer Science Software Management from Lanzhou University. Mr. Zhao is an executive director and co-chairman of HNA Holding Group Co. Limited (a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, stock code: 521) and a director of HNA Investment Group Co., Ltd. He is also the chairman of HNA Holding Group Co., Ltd.He joined HNA Group Co., Ltd. in 2009, and served as the chief financial officer and the executive vice-president. He was also the chairman of HNA Group Finance Co., Ltd. Before joining HNA Group, Mr. Zhao worked in the State Tax Planning and Finance Bureau of Gansu Province. Mr. Zhao has over 20 years of working and management experiences in the areas of airlines, finance, airport investment and operation etc., and has extensive knowledge and experience in corporate management.

Chiu Chak Fung Mr. Fung Chiu Chak is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, President - Operations of the Board, Managing Director of Tysan Holdings Limited. He joined the Group in May 1994. Mr. Fung is the Vice Chairman & Managing Director of the Board of the Company and also a director of various subsidiaries of the Company. He is primarily responsible for business development, strategic planning as well as general and project management of the Group. Mr. Fung has over 35 years’ experience in the field of consulting engineering, construction management and property development.

Junchun Liu Mr. Junchun Liu is an Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company. He holds a master ’s degree in international economy from Peking University. Mr. Liu is the representative of the 14th People’s Congress of Haikou City and 4th People’s Congress of Hainan Province; a member of Internal and Judicial Affairs Committee and a member of the Standing Committee of the 4th People’s Congress of Hainan Province. Since November 2013, Mr. Liu has been a director of Tianjin Tianhai Investment Co., Ltd. A service contract has been entered into with Mr. Liu for a term commencing on 22 December 2016 and expiring on the date of the annual general meeting of the Company to be held in 2017. Under the service contract, Mr. Liu will be entitled to an annual salary of HK$2,750,000, which shall be subject to review as determined by the Remuneration Committee (except no review shall be made for the first year after the commencement of the service contract) and a discretionary year-end bonus as determined by the Board, provided that Mr. Liu shall abstain from voting and shall not be counted in the quorum at any meeting of the Board at which the Board is to determine the amount payable to him. Such salary was, and the discretionary bonus will be, determined with reference to, amongst other things, the then prevailing market conditions, the performance of the Company as well as Mr. Liu’s individual performance. As an Executive Director, Mr. Liu will be responsible for investor relations and public relations of the Group.

Ning Fan Mr. Ning Fan has been appointed as the Vice President - Operations of the Company, effective July 15, 2017. Mr. holds a master’s degree in economics from Wuhan University. From May 2002 to October 2006, Mr. Fan served as deputy general manager of Beijing CCID Media Investments Co., Ltd. (an A-share listed company, listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, stock code: 000504) and as chairman of Baoting Hainan Tourism Development Co., Ltd. Mr. Fan previously served as vice president of Hainan International Tourism Island Development and Construction (Group) Co., Ltd.*and vice president of the real estate department of HNA Group Co., Ltd.. From February 2015 to June 2015, Mr. Fan worked as an executive director and the chief executive officer of HNA Holding Group Co. Limited (formerly known as HNA International Investment Holdings Limited) (a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, stock code: 0521). Mr. Fan has extensive experience in financial, foreign trade and real estate development, and has extensive knowledge and experience in corporate management.

Wai Ling Mo Miss Mo Wai Ling is Financial Controller of Tysan Holdings Ltd., since February 2008. As the Financial Controller of the Group, Miss Mo is primarily responsible for finance and accounting matters. She has over 25 years’ experience in the finance and accounting field. Miss Mo is a fellow member of The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Xianyi Mu Mr. Mu Xianyi has been appointed as an Executive Director of the Company, effective July 15, 2017. He obtained a master ’s degree. He was a director of NH Hotel Group, S.A. (an listed company listed on Madrid Stock Exchange) from April 2013 to June 2016. He served as the deputy general manager of the Compliance Department of HNA Group. He then served as the vice president and the financial director of Hainan HNA International Hotel Management Co., Ltd. Mr. Mu was appointed as the president of HNA Investment Group Co., Ltd (an A-share listed company, listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, stock code: 616) from September 2015 to February 2016. Mr. Mu also served as the financial director of HNA Holding Group Co., Ltd and the chief investment officer of HNA Holding Group Co., Ltd.

Hon Ting Mung Mr. Mung Hon Ting Jackie is Executive Director of the Company. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Corporate Finance and Accounting from Bentley University in the United States in 2014. Mr. Mung served as an audit associate of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (Hong Kong) in 2015, after which he served as an analyst in VMS Securities Limited (Hong Kong) between November 2015 to February 2016. In March 2016, he was appointed as fund manager of Global Mastermind Capital Limited (a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”), stock code: 905). Mr. Mung became the Chief Executive Officer of VeloX Express Limited since March 2016. In April 2016, he was appointed as a director of VeloX Express Limited and China Logistics Holdings Group Co., Limited respectively. He is the current member of Hong Kong Youth Elites Association, Hong Kong United Youth Association Limited and Guangdong Youth Federation.

Tai Lun Wong Mr. Wong Tai Lun Kenneth is Executive Director of the company. He holds a bachelor degree of Laws from the London School of Economics and Political Science of the University of London. Mr. Wong co-founded Nixon Peabody CWL, a solicitors’ firm in Hong Kong, in 2002 and had previously served as a managing partner of the firm. Mr. Wong was admitted as a solicitor of the High Court of Hong Kong in 1995 and as a solicitor of the Supreme Court of England and Wales in 1997. Mr. Wong has more than 20 years of experience in legal practice focusing on corporate and commercial work and, in particular, relating to corporate finance. Mr. Wong is currently a member of the Board of Governors of Chu Hai College of Higher Education, a vice chairman of Friends of Caritas and an advisor to Heung Yee Kuk New Territories. Mr. Wong was appointed by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as a member of the Elderly Commission in 2015.

Kok Wai Lai Mr. Lai Kok Wai is Director of Tysan Foundation Limited, Tysan Geotechnical Limited, Tysan Contractors (Hong Kong) Limited, Tysan Construction (Macau) Limited and Tysan Foundation (Macau) Limited, subsidiary Companies of Tysan Holdings Ltd. Mr Lai is responsible for the planning, coordinating and controlling of the technical operations and administration of the Foundation division. He has over 33 years’ experience in civil engineering, building and foundation design and construction works and is a member of both The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers (MHKIE) and The Institution of Civil Engineers United Kingdom (MICE). Mr Lai also represents Tysan Foundation Limited to sit in various Government’s panels and committees. Mr Lai is also a Director of Proficiency Engineering Limited and Proficiency Equipment Limited. He is also responsible for the business development and management of machinery leasing and trading.

Suk Han Wong Miss. Wong Suk Han Kitty is Company Secretary, Associate Director - Corporate Affairs of Tysan Holdings Ltd. She joined the Group in June 2007. Miss Wong is primarily responsible for company secretarial matters, legal and investor relations matters. She has over 17 years’ experience in the corporate finance and legal fields. Miss Wong is a Solicitor qualified in Hong Kong and has been admitted as a Solicitor of the Supreme Court in England and Wales.

King Shing Tang Mr. Tang King Shing has been appointed as the Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective July 15, 2017. He holds a master ’s degree in International and Public Affairs from The University of Hong Kong. He took office as the Commissioner of Police in Hong Kong in January 2007, where he remained until his retirement in January 2011. He was awarded the honour of Gold Bauhinia Star and Hong Kong Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2011 and 2004 respectively. In March 2013, Mr. Tang King Shing was appointed as a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Committee of the People’s Republic of China. Mr. Tang King Shing has been appointed as a director of Hong Kong News-Expo since June 2013. Mr. Tang King Shing is currently the Chairman of the Country and Marine Parks Board of the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department and an honorary advisor of Hong Kong Strategy. On 28 September 2016, Mr. Tang King Shing was appointed as a vice chairman of the board of directors and an executive director of Hong Kong Airlines Limited, overseeing major development strategies of the company. Mr. Tang King Shing served as an independent non-executive director and chairman of the nomination committee of Kingboard Chemical Holdings Limited, the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 148), from August 2013 until his resignation on November 2016. He has been an independent non-executive director of Tai United Holdings Limited, the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 718) since his appointment in February 2017.

Kit Tang Mr. Tang Kit has been appointed as the Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective July 15, 2017. He graduated with a bachelor ’s degree in Laws from the Hainan University in 2006. Mr. Tang Kit was employed by Hong Kong Airlines Limited in October 2013, where he is currently a director. Mr. Tang Kit has entered into an appointment letter with the Company for a term commencing on 15 July 2017 and expiring on the date of the annual general meeting of the Company to be held in 2018. Mr. Tang Kit will receive a monthly director ’s fee of HK$26,000 under the appointment letter. Such director ’s fee was determined with reference to the then prevailing market conditions and the performance of the Company.

Chor Ho Fan Mr. Fan Chor Ho is Independent Non-Executive Director of Tysan Holdings Ltd., since August 1993. He was a Non-Executive Director of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited from 3 April 2000 to 15 April 2003. He was a member of the Advisory Committee to the Securities and Futures Commission from 1993 to 1997 and again serving in the same capacity since 2001 until 2007. He is holding appointments on Government boards and committees including Chairman of the Chinese Medicine Council of Hong Kong from 13 September 2005 to 12 September 2011. He was awarded the Silver Bauhinia Star in July 2011 and Bronze Bauhinia Star in July 2005, and was awarded with the Badge of Honour in 1991 and was made a Justice of the Peace in 1993.

Kai Cheung Leung Mr. Leung Kai Cheung is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has been an independent non-executive director of each of HNA Holding Group Co. Limited (the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange, Stock Code: 521) and Shougang Concord International Enterprises Company Limited (the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange, Stock Code: 697) since his appointments in June 2006 and BeijingWest Industries International Limited (formerly known as Norstar Founders Group Limited (the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange, Stock Code: 2339) since his appointment in January 2014. Mr. Leung has extensive financial knowledge and corporate management experience and is familiar with the business environment and operation of listed companies in China and Hong Kong.

Kit Chee Li Mr. Li Kit Chee is Independent Non-Executive Director of Tysan Holdings Ltd since March 31, 2013. He is also a member of each of the Audit Committee, Nomination Committee and Remuneration Committee of the Company. He holds a Bachelor Degree of Social Sciences from the University of Hong Kong. He has over 30 years of experience in auditing, accounting and secretarial services and is a fellow member of both the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. He is a managing director of Arthur Li, Yau & Lee C.P.A. Limited, and also a managing director of Cheong Yip Corporate Services Limited which is principally engaged in corporate service related business. Mr. Li is also an independent non-executive director of Henry Group Holdings Limited (stock code: 859) and First Credit Holdings Limited (stock code: 8215), both companies listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Chee Ming Lung Mr. Lung Chee Ming is Independent Non Executive Director of Tysan Holdings Limited, since August 2007. He is a Senior Regional Director of Manulife (International) Limited leading a team of over 700 insurance/financial advisers. He first joined Manulife in 1990 and has since achieved outstanding results. Actively involved in community services, Mr Lung was amongst one of the Ten Outstanding Young Persons of Hong Kong in 1995 and was the chairman of The Outstanding Young Persons Association in 2003 to 2004. Mr Lung was awarded the Medal of Honour by the Government of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. Furthermore, Mr Lung is a Committee Member of the Board of Governors of Hong Kong Shue Yan University, a Member of the Guangdong Daya Bay Nuclear Power Station/Lingao Nuclear Power Station, Nuclear Safety Consultative Committee, the Founding Chairman of Hong Kong Youth Exchange Promotion United Association and a Member of the Commission on Youth of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. Mr Lung is currently a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and Justice of the Peace of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. He is also an independent non-executive director of Wing Lee Holdings Limited, a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.