Jianguo Yan Mr. Yan Jianguo has been appointed as an Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, with effect from June 13, 2017. He graduated from Chongqing Institute of Architectural and Engineering (now known as Chongqing University) majoring in Industrial and Civil Construction in 1989 and obtained an MBA degree from Guanghua School of Management in Peking University in 2000. Mr. Yan joined China State Construction Engineering Corporation in 1989 and had been seconded to the Company twice. During the year 1990 to 1992, he had been working for the Shenzhen Branch of China Overseas Property Group and had held a number of positions, including site engineer and Department Head. He was assigned to the Company again from 2001 to 2011 and had been Assistant General Manager of Guangzhou Branch, Deputy General Manager of Shanghai Branch, General Manager of Suzhou Branch, General Manager of Shanghai Branch, Vice Managing Director of China Overseas Property Group and President of Northern China Region. Mr. Yan had worked in China State Construction Engineering Corporation from 2011 to June 2014 and had been Director of the General Office, Chief Information Officer and Assistant General Manager. Mr. Yan joined Longfor Properties Co. Ltd. (listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Stock Code: 960) in June 2014 and resigned on 5 December 2016. During the period, he had held a number of positions including Executive Director and the Senior Vice President. Mr. Yan was appointed Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company from 1 January 2017 and was elected as Chairman of the Company, which will take effect from 13 June 2017. Mr. Yan has about 27 years’ experience in construction business, real estate investment and management.

Yun Wing Nip Mr. Nip Yun Wing serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd. He is graduated from the Department of Accountancy of The Hong Kong Polytechnic (now renamed as The Hong Kong Polytechnic University) and holds a Master of Business Administration degree from The Chinese University of Hong Kong. Mr. Nip joined the Company in March 2002 and was appointed Executive Director and Deputy Financial Controller in June 2002. Mr. Nip resigned on 17 September 2004 to further his own objective. He joined China Overseas Holdings Limited from 1 August 2006 as the General Manager of Finance and Treasury Department and was seconded to the Company to look after finance and treasury matters of the Group. Mr. Nip was appointed Executive Director and the Chief Financial Officer of the Company from 17 August 2009. Besides acting as the Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, Mr. Nip is currently a Director of certain subsidiaries of the Group. Mr. Nip has extensive experience in corporate finance, investment and management and has served as an Executive Director for several listed companies in Hong Kong. Mr. Nip is an Independent Non-Executive Director and a Member of the Audit Committee of **Shenzhen International Holdings Limited.

Liang Luo Mr. Luo Liang serves as Vice President, Chief Architect, Executive Director of China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd. He is graduated from Huazhong University of Science and Technology, holder of Master degree, Professor Level Senior Architect. He joined the Group in 1999. Mr. Luo has been appointed as Executive Director of the Company from 22 March 2007 and the Vice President of the Company in August 2009. Besides acting as the Executive Director, Vice President and Chief Architect of the Company, Mr. Luo is currently a Director of certain subsidiaries of the Group. He was also a Director of China Overseas Holdings Limited and certain of its subsidiaries. Mr. Luo has about 27 years’ architectural experience.

Yong Guo Mr. Guo Yong serves as Vice President of China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd. He is graduated from Chongqing Jianzhu University (now known as Chongqing University) and holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Troy State University, Alabama, USA, senior engineer. He joined the Group in 1993, and was the Executive Director of the Company during the period from March 2013 to October 2015. He is currently the Vice President of the Company. Mr. Guo has about 33 years’ management experience in engineering management and corporate management.

Hongbo Kan Mr. Kan Hongbo serves as Vice President of China Overseas Land & Investment Limited. He is graduated from Hefei University of Technology and holder of a master’s degree, professorate senior engineer. He joined the Group in 1995, and was the Executive Director of the Company during the period from March 2013 to October 2015. He is currently the Vice President of the Company. Mr. Kan has about 27 years’ management experience in engineering management.

Guoxin Ouyang Mr. Ouyang Guoxin serves as Vice President of China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd. He is graduated from Chongqing Normal University and is a Master of Corporate Management from Harbin University of Architecture and Engineering (now known as Harbin Institute of Technology) and a Doctor of Economics from Peking University, senior economist. He joined the Group in 1997. Mr. Ouyang has about 26 years’ experience in construction and corporate management.

Dapeng Qi Mr. Qi Dapeng serves as Vice President of China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd. He is graduated from Jilin University and Harbin Institute of Technology, holder of a master’s degree, senior accountant. He joined the Group in 1997, and has about 25 years’ experience in finance and corporate management.

Yi Zhang Mr. Zhang Yi serves as Vice President of China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd. He is graduated from Tianjin University of Finance & Economics and Peking Economics University (now known as Capital University of Economics and Business) and Graduate Economics Training Center at Renmin University of China, holder of a master’s degree, senior economist. He joined China State Construction Engineering Corporation in 1994 and was seconded to the Group during the year. Mr. Zhang has about 23 years’ management experience in public relation and investment strategy business.

Lie Chen Mr. Chen Lie serves as Assistant President of the Company. He is graduated from Harbin Institute of Technology, senior engineer. He joined China State Construction Engineering Corporation in 1994, and joined the Group in 2014. Mr. Chen has about 23 years’ experience in engineering management and corporate management.

Guanghui Guo Mr. Guo Guanghui serves as Deputy Chief Financial Officer of China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd. He is graduated from Nanjing University of Science & Technology, holder of a master’s degree, senior accountant. He joined the Group in 2006. Mr. Guo has about 22 years’ management experience in corporate finance and accounting.

Chunlin Han Mr. Han Chunlin serves as Assistant President of China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd. He is graduated from Shenyang Architectural and Civil Engineering Institute (now known as Shenyang Jianzhu University), senior engineer. Mr. Han joined China State Construction Engineering Corporation in 1998, and joined the Group in 2002. Mr. Han has about 28 years’ management experience in construction and corporate management.

Xianyong Liu Mr. Liu Xianyong serves as Assistant President of China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd. He is graduated from Harbin University of Architecture and Engineering (now known as Harbin Institute of Technology), senior economist. He joined the Group in 1995. Mr. Liu has about 22 years’ experience in marketing and corporate management.

Ye Sheng Mrs. Sheng Ye serves as Assistant President of the Company. She is graduated from Chongqing Jianzhu University (now known as Faculty of Architecture and Urban Planning, Chongqing University), senior architect. She joined the Group in 1986. Ms. Sheng has about 34 years’ experience in architectural design and corporate management.

Feng Xu Mr. Xu Feng serves as Assistant President of China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd. He is graduated from Zhejiang University, senior engineer. Mr. Xu joined China State Construction Engineering Corporation in 1999, and joined the Group in 2004. Mr. Xu has about 18 years’ experience in human resources management and corporate management.

Wendong Xu Mr. Xu Wendong serves as Assistant President of China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd. He is graduated from Harbin Institute of Civil Engineering and Architecture (now known as Harbin Institute of Technology), architect. He joined the Group in 2001. Mr. Xu has about 29 years’ experience in architectural design and corporate management.

Xin Xu Mrs. Xu Xin serves as Assistant President of the Company. She is graduated from Beijing Institute of Civil Engineering and Architecture (now known as Beijing University of Civil Engineering and Architecture), holder of a Master of Business Administration degree from Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business, senior engineer. She joined a subsidiary of China State Construction Engineering Corporation in 1995, and joined the Group in 2014. Ms. Xu has about 26 years’ experience in construction, engineering and corporate management.

Yong Zhuang Mr. Zhuang Yong is Assistant President of China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd. He is graduated from Chongqing University, holder of a master’s degree, engineer. He joined the Group in 2000. Mr. Zhuang has about 17 years’ experience in human resources management and corporate management.

Keith Cheung Mr. Keith Cheung serves as Company Secretary of the Company since 1992 (i.e. the year in which the Company was listed in Hong Kong) is a full-time partner of Mayer Brown JSM, the legal adviser of the Company.

Ying Chang Mr. Chang Ying serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. He holds a Master degree from the University of New South Wales in Australia and a Master degree from Southeast University in the PRC. Mr. Chang was appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Company from 15 September 2016. He joined CITIC Real Estate Co., Ltd. in April 2006 and was Executive Vice President of CITIC Real Estate Co., Ltd. and Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of CITIC Real Estate (Beijing) Investment Co., Ltd. before 15 September 2016. He is currently the Deputy General Manager of Strategic Development Department of **CITIC Limited. Mr. Chang has about 17 years’ extensive experience in real estate and investment industry.

Lai Tai Fan Hsu Dr. Fan Hsu Lai Tai, GBM, GBS, JP, serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of China Overseas Land & Investment Limited. She joined the Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company on 2 February 2009 and has served the Company for about 8 years. Dr. Fan is also the Chairman of the Nomination Committee and a Member of the Audit and Risk Management Committee (formerly Audit Committee and renamed on 19 October 2016) and the Remuneration Committee of the Company. She is one of Hong Kong’s best-known public figures and has an outstanding track record of service to the community. Dr. Fan was appointed to the Legislative Council from 1983 to 1992 and was a Member of the Executive Council from 1989 to 1992. She became the President of the Provisional Legislative Council in 1997, and has since been re-elected as the President of the First, Second and Third Legislative Council. Her term of office ended on 30 September 2008. Dr. Fan has served as President of the legislature of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (“HKSAR”) for 11 years. After graduating from St. Stephen’s Girls’ College, Dr. Fan studied at the University of Hong Kong, and was awarded a Bachelor degree in Science, and later on, received a Master degree in Social Science. She also received the Honorary Doctorate in Social Science from the University of Hong Kong, the City University of Hong Kong and The Hong Kong Polytechnic University respectively, and an Honorary Doctorate in Law from the China University of Political Science and Law of the People’s Republic of China. Her record of public service has been acknowledged by the HKSAR Government through the award of the Gold Bauhinia Star in 1998 and Hong Kong’s top award, the Grand Bauhinia Medal, in 2007.

Kwong Siu Lam Mr. Lam Kwong Siu serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd. He joined the Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company on 30 September 2003 and has served the Company for about 13 years. Mr. Lam is also a Member of the Audit and Risk Management Committee (formerly Audit Committee and renamed on 19 October 2016), the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Company and has been appointed as Chairman of the Remuneration Committee of the Company on 3 August 2015. He was the Delegate of the Tenth National People’s Congress. He is the Vice Chairman of BOC International Holdings Limited, the Honorary Chairman of Hong Kong Federation of Fujian Associations, the Life Honorary Chairman of Hong Kong Fukien Chamber of Commerce, the Vice Chairman of Fujian Hong Kong Economic Cooperation, the Life Honorary Chairman of the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce, the Adviser of the Hong Kong Chinese Enterprises Association, the Honorary President of the Chinese Bankers Club of Hong Kong and the Director of Bank of China International Limited. Mr. Lam is also an Independent Non-Executive Director of **Fujian Holdings Limited, **Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, **Yuzhou Properties Company Limited and **Far East Consortium International Limited. Mr. Lam has over 55 years’ continuous banking and finance experience.