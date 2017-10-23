Name Description

Cho Hung Suen Mr. Suen Cho Hung has been appointed as Chairman of the Board of the Company. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of South Australia. Mr. Suen has extensive experience in strategic planning and corporate management of business enterprises in Hong Kong and the People’s Republic of China. As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Suen is deemed to be interested in 1,287,155,119 shares of the Company (the “Shares”), representing approximately 29.47% of the issued share capital of the Company, which are held through Billion Expo International Limited, a company wholly owned by Premier United Group Limited which in turn is wholly owned by Mr. Suen. Mr. Suen is an executive director and the chairman of, and a substantial shareholder (as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the “Listing Rules”) on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”)) indirectly holding approximately 29.28% of the issued share capital in, Enviro Energy International Holdings Limited (“Enviro Energy”) (stock code: 1102). Mr. Suen is also a controlling shareholder (as defined in the Listing Rules) indirectly holding approximately 50.64% of the issued share capital in Birmingham International Holdings Limited (“Birmingham International”) (stock code: 2309) and indirectly holding approximately 9.89% of the issued shares in China Strategic Holdings Limited (“China Strategic”) (stock code: 235). The shares of Enviro Energy, Birmingham International and China Strategic are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Suen is also indirectly holding approximately 22.89% of the issued share capital of Courage Marine Group Limited (“Courage Marine”) (stock code:1145), the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange and the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (“SGX-ST”) (Singapore stock code: ATL.SI).

Ka Lok Sue Mr. Sue Ka Lok is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He holds a Bachelor of Economics degree from The University of Sydney in Australia and a Master of Science in Finance degree from the City University of Hong Kong. Mr. Sue is a fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a certified practising accountant of the CPA Australia and a fellow of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries, the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and the Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute. He has extensive experience in corporate management, finance, accounting and company secretarial practice. Mr. Sue is an executive director and the chairman of Courage Marine, an executive director of Birmingham International and Tianli Holdings Group Limited (“Tianli Holdings”) (formerly known as EYANG Holdings (Group) Co., Limited) (stock code: 117) and an executive director and the company secretary of China Strategic. All of the above companies are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange and Courage Marine is also listed on the SGX-ST. Mr. Sue was an executive director and the chief executive officer of Enviro Energy until 7 October 2015; and the chief executive officer and an executive director of BEP International until 10 January 2014 and 13 July 2015 respectively.

Daniel Quiroga Mr. Quiroga Daniel Federico is General Manager - Argentina Business of the company since December 2010. Mr. Quiroga oversees the Company’s oil project in Argentina as the General Manager of Argentina Operation. He has over 28 years extensive experience in operations, exploration and production management of oil field projects in Argentina, and Mexico. Mr. Quiroga had been employed by Tecpetrol S.A. since year 1991. The last position held by Mr. Quiroga in year 2000 was the Head of Secondary Recovery Division. During the work in Tecpetrol S.A., Mr. Quiroga was appointed as Operation Engineer, Production Manager, Field Operation Manager and had gained experiences in operations, production management for various oil fields in Argentina. Mr. Quiroga was the Operation Superintendent and Field Manager who was in charge of field operations in oil fields located in Neuquina Basin and S.J. Gulf Basin, Argentina for Pioneer NRA S.A. during 2002 to 2006. After that, Mr. Quiroga also worked for Apache Corp Argentina and Petrolera El Trebol. Before joining the Company, Mr. Quiroga had been working for Weatherford Regional Mexico as the Operation Coordinator. He was in charge of field operations for oil field in Mexico. Mr. Quiroga was the Postgrade in Business & Finance at National University of Cuyo in Mendoza Province, Argentina.

Ka Kei Pak Mr. Pak, Ka Kei is Financial Controller of EPI (Holdings) Ltd. Mr. Pak joined the Group in November 2009. Mr. Pak has over 18 years experience in the fields of audit, internal control, accountancy, taxation and treasury. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Pak had been working for TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Limited for over 10 years on the finance departments in Hong Kong, Emerging Markets and Europe and he had held the positions of Deputy Internal Control Director and Deputy Financial Controller for Emerging Markets and Europe there. Mr. Pak graduated from City University of Hong Kong with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting and has been working for Ernst & Young for 5 years.

Yuk Yee Chan Ms. Chan Yuk Yee is an Executive Director, Company Secretary of the Company. She holds a Master of Business Law degree from Monash University in Australia and is an associate of both The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. She has extensive experience in corporate administration and company secretarial practice. Ms. Chan is an executive director and the company secretary of Birmingham International and an executive director of Courage Marine and the company secretary of Hailiang International and Enviro Energy. She was an executive director of Huajun until 25 September 2014 and an executive director and the company secretary of Winshine until 10 November 2014 when she was redesignated as a non-executive director of Winshine and served until 8 April 2015. She was also the company secretary of Skyway until 2 July 2014. All of the above companies are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange and Courage Marine is also listed on the SGX-ST.

Shui Yuen Chan Mr. Chan Shui Yuen is Executive Director of the Company. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (Honours) in Accountancy degree from City University of Hong Kong and a Master of Financial Analysis degree from The University of New South Wales. Mr. Chan is a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He has experience in auditing, accounting and finance.

Zhiyi Liu Mr. Liu Zhiyi is an Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Group as a Business Development Director in May 2017. He holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Beijing Union University in the People’s Republic of China. Mr. Liu has extensive experience in the areas of mobile communications and applications, internet system development, information technology and investments.

Chun Kong Yiu Mr. Yiu Chun Kong is Executive Director of the Company. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accountancy degree from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Mr. Yiu has experience in auditing, accounting and finance. Mr. Yiu is an executive director of Birmingham International.

Pik Har Leung Ms. Leung Pik Har is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Leung holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from The Chinese University of Hong Kong. Ms. Leung has extensive experience in banking and financial services industries and had worked at several international financial institutions including Citibank, N.A. Hong Kong, Bank of America, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Limited and Fubon Bank (Hong Kong) Limited. Ms. Leung is an independent non-executive director of Birmingham International and Enviro Energy and was an independent non-executive director of Winshine until 10 November 2014. All the above companies are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange.

Chi Ping Pun Mr. Pun Chi Ping is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Pun holds a Master of Science in Finance degree from the City University of Hong Kong and a Bachelor of Arts in Accountancy degree from the City Polytechnic of Hong Kong (now known as the City University of Hong Kong). Mr. Pun is a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and an associate of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Pun is an independent non-executive director of Birmingham International and Huajun and the financial controller of Poly Property Group Co., Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 119).