Name Description

Xuesong Liu Mr. Liu Xuesong is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive of Beijing Capital International Airport Company Ltd., since 30 June 2014. He is an expert enjoying special government allowance from the State Council, was appointed as an executive director and the chairman of the Company on 30 June 2014. Mr. Liu graduated from Chengdu Science and Technology University with a master’s degree of the department of Polymer Materials. From June 1988 to February 1994, Mr. Liu served as an assistant engineer and engineer of the Second Research Institute of Civil Aviation Administration of China (“CAAC”). From February 1994 to January 1997, he served as the deputy general manager of Liuwei Company under the Second Research Institute of CAAC; from January 1997 to November 1998, the assistant to the director of the Second Research Institute of CAAC; from November 1998 to May 2000, the deputy director of the Second Research Institute of CAAC; from May 2000 to February 2002, the director and the party secretary of the Second Research Institute of CAAC. From February 2002 to February 2004, Mr. Liu served as the director and the deputy party secretary of CAAC Guizhou Administration Bureau. From February 2004 to February 2006, he was the deputy secretary (field practice) of Yan’an City of the CPC. From February 2006 to November 2009, he served as the director, a member of the standing committee and the secretary of the party committee of CAAC Northwest Regional Administration; from November 2009 to June 2011, the director, a member of the standing committee and the secretary of the party committee of CAAC North China Regional Administration; from June 2011 to March 2014, the director, a member of the standing committee and the deputy secretary of the party committee of CAAC North China Regional Administration. Mr. Liu has been the general manager and deputy party secretary of the Parent Company since March 2014.

Lancheng Shen Mr. Shen Lancheng serves as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He is a senior accountant, holds the qualification of Certified Public Accountant. Mr. Shen graduated from the China Civil Aviation Institute, majoring in financial plans. He also holds a master’s degree in accounting from Deakin University in Australia and a Master of Business Administration from Tsinghua University. From July 1993 to December 1999, Mr. Shen successively served as the accountant, the deputy director of the Financial Office and the chief of the Financial Division of Equipment Management Department of Beijing Capital International Airport. From December 1999 to February 2003, he served as the manager of the Financial Department of Beijing Bowei Airport Support Limited. From February 2003 to February 2005, he successively served as the head, the assistant general manager of the Investment and Management Department and the assistant general manager of Planning and Development Department of Capital Airports Holding Company. From February 2005 to February 2006, he served as the chief financial officer of Chongqing Airports Group Company. From January 2006 to January 2009, he served as the general manager of Legal Affairs and Auditing Department of Capital Airports Holding Company. From January 2009 to November 2010, he served as the general manager of Auditing and Supervision Department of Capital Airports Holding Company. From November 2010 to July 2016, he served as the general manager of Operation Management Department of Capital Airports Holding Company.

Zhiliang Han Mr. Han Zhiliang is General Manager, Executive Director of the Company. He is a senior economist, holds a Bachelor’s degree in History and a Master’s degree in Management Science and Engineering. Mr. Han successively served as officer, deputy director, chief of Inner Mongolia Bureau under Civil Aviation Administration of China and the chief of Human Resources and Education Division of Inner Mongolia Airports Group. From March 2004 to July 2009, he served as the vice general manager and a member of the party committee of Inner Mongolia Airport Group Company Limited, and then as a director, the general manager and a deputy party secretary of the same company, and subsequently as the general manager and deputy party secretary of the same company. From July 2009 to April 2015, he served as the general manager and a deputy secretary of the party committee of Hubei Airports Holding Company (from June 2014 to April 2015, he concurrently served as the vice general manager and a member of the party committee of Capital Airports Holding Company). He has been the vice general manager and a member of the party committee of Capital Airports Holding Company since June 2014. He was appointed as the general manager (chief executive) of the Company on 22 March 2016.

Lijia Gao Ms. Gao Lijia is Deputy General Manager, Executive Director of Beijing Capital International Airport Co Ltd. She was appointed as an executive director of the Company on 30 June 2014. Ms. Gao graduated from the Computer Science Department, Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics (BUAA) with a master’s degree of engineering. She also has the master’s degree of Business Administration from China Europe International Business School. From January 1989 to May 1995, Ms. Gao served at BUAA as deputy director and associate professor of the electronic engineering department. From May 1995 to June 1997, she worked in the electronic communication technology industry. From June 1997 to October 1999, Ms. Gao has been working as manager of Computer Division of Technological Equipment Department and then deputy director of Computer Centre of the Company. From October 1999 to October 2001, Ms. Gao served as the manager of the IT department of the Company. From October 2001 to February 2004, she became the manager of the Planning and Development Department of the Company. From February 2004 to March 2010, she was a deputy general manager of the Company. From March 2010 to April 2014, Ms Gao served as the executive deputy general manager of the Company. Since April 2014, Ms. Gao served as the executive deputy general manager of the Company (general manager level). Ms Gao also serves as a member of Airport Information Technology Standing Committee of ACI.

Qiang Du Mr. Du Qiang is Deputy General Manager of Beijing Capital International Airport Co Ltd., since April 2015. Mr. Du graduated from the School of Economics and Management of Inner Mongolia University majoring in economics, and holds the master’s degree from the University of International Business and Economics. He served as assistant at the deputy chief level of the Transportation Services Department of Inner Mongolia Bureau, Civil Aviation Administration of China; chief of the Transportation Section; assistant, deputy secretary, vice manager and manager of the Transportation Services Department, and chief of the Marketing Section; and vice general manager and a member of the party committee of Inner Mongolia Airports Group Company. From January 2009 to July 2011, Mr. Du served as director, general manager and deputy party secretary of Beijing Aviation Ground Services Company Limited. From July 2011 to April 2015, he served as director of operations and a member of the party committee of the Company and concurrently as general manager, Party secretary and deputy Party secretary of Capital Airport Aviation Security Co., Ltd. He has served as the deputy general manager and a member of Party committee of the Company since April 2015.

Weiyu Wang Mr. Wang Weiyu is Deputy General Manager of the Company., since April 2015. Mr. Wang obtained a bachelor’s degree in political education from Beijing Normal University and an EMBA degree from the City University of Hong Kong. Mr. Wang taught at the high school affiliated to Beijing Normal University from July 1985 to April 1996 and worked at the Expansion Headquarters of the Capital Airport from April 1996 to May 2000. He successively served as the office director, assistant to office manager, manager of Quality & Security Department and the Party secretary of aviation safety and security department of the Company from May 2000 to January 2006; as the general manager, chairman and Party secretary of Capital Airport Aviation Security Co., Ltd. from January 2006 to March 2008; as president of the School of Management of Capital Airport from March 2008 to June 2009; as the deputy general manager and a member of Party committee of Heilongjiang Airports Management Group Co., Ltd. from June 2009 to June 2010; as the deputy general manager and deputy Party secretary of Heilongjiang Airports Management Group Co., Ltd. from June 2010 to April 2012; and as the Party secretary and deputy general manager of Heilongjiang Airports Management Group Co., Ltd. from April 2012 to April 2015. He has been the deputy general manager and a member of Party committee of the Company since April 2015.

Wei Zhang Mr. Zhang Wei is Deputy General Manager of Beijing Capital International Airport Co Ltd., since 9 March 2012. He holds the bachelor’s degree in environmental monitoring from the Environment & Chemistry Department of Beijing University of Technology, and the master’s degree in agriculture extension from Beijing Forestry University. Mr. Zhang successively served as chief of the Environmental Protection & Greening Section, supervisor of the Greening Team under the Airport Management Department, and vice manager of the Greening Team under the Airport Management Department and manager of the Administrative Management Division of the Company from July 1988 to June 2003; and as general manager, chairman and party secretary of Beijing Capital Airport Food Management Company Limited from June 2003 to January 2009; as deputy party secretary, secretary of the Disciplinary Committee, chairman of the labor union of Chongqing Airports Group Company from January 2009 to June 2010, and as deputy general manager and deputy party secretary of Chongqing Airports Group Company from June 2010 to March 2012. He has been the deputy general manager and member of Party committee of the Company since March 2012.

Ling Hao Ms. Hao Ling has been Director - Services of Beijing Capital International Airport Co Ltd., since January 2010. She graduated from Renmin University of China with the bachelor’s degree in history. Ms. Hao also holds the EMBA degree from Tsinghua University. From August 1996 to June 2009, she worked for the Company in a variety of positions: vice manager of the Terminal Area Sub-division under the Operation Management Division; assistant manager of Terminal Building West Area Management Department; manager of the Party-Masses Work Department; and party secretary and vice manager of the Terminal Building East Area Management Department. From June 2009 to January 2010, she worked as the manager of BCIA Quality & Security Department. Since January 2010, she has been the director of services of the Company. From March 2012 to March 2014, she concurrently served as the general manager of the Terminal Building Management Division of the Company. She has served as a member of the party committee of the Company since March 2014.

Yue Kong Mr. Kong Yue is Director - Commerce of Beijing Capital International Airport Co Ltd., since January 2010. He holds the MBA degree from Guanghua School of Management, Peking University. From July 1988 to December 2000, he worked as chief of International Office of the Company. From December 2000 to January 2008, he served as assistant to the manager of Planning & Development Division of the Company; manager of the Business Sub-division Operation Management Division of the Company; manager of the Operation Management Division of the Company; manager of the Aviation Business Division of the Company; manager of the Marketing Division of the Company; and manager of the Planning & Development Division of the Company. Since January 2010, he has been the director of commerce of the Company. From March 2012 to March 2014, he concurrently served as the general manager of the Public Area Management Department of the Company.

Renjie Liu Mr. Liu Renjie is Director - Operations of Beijing Capital International Airport Co Ltd. He holds the master’s degree in management from Harbin University of Science and Technology. From October 1993 to December 2003, he worked for Heilongjiang Bureau, Civil Aviation Administration of China in a range of positions: member at the deputy head level of the Communications Section under the Political Department; deputy director and director of the Organization Department of the Party Committee; party secretary of Security Inspection Department; party secretary of the On-site Command Center; head of the organization department under the Party Committee; a standing member of the Party Committee and secretary of the Discipline Inspection Commission. From December 2003 to May 2010, he worked for Heilongjiang Airports Management Group Co., Ltd. as vice general manager and party committee member. He has concurrently served as general manager of Beijing Bowei Airport Support Limited since April 2010. He has been the director of operations of the Company since May 2010 and a member of the party committee of the Company since March 2014.

Yin Ma Mr. Ma Yin is Director - Business of Beijing Capital International Airport Co Ltd., since May 2010. He graduated from the Automation Department of Shanghai Jiaotong University with the bachelor’s degree in engineering. Mr. Ma also holds the master’s degree in traffic engineering from the Civil Aviation University of China. From August 1996 to October 1999, he worked as assistant engineer of Emergency Rescue & Command Office of the Company, and deputy director of the Terminal Area Monitoring & Command Center of the Company. From October 1999 to March 2007, he worked for the Company in a range of positions: deputy director of the Terminal Area Monitoring & Command Center under the Operation Management Division; director of the Integrated Services Office; supervisor of aviation affairs; vice manager of the Business Subdivision, Operation Management Division; vice manager of the Operation Monitoring & Command Center; assistant to the manager of the Property Management Division; and manager of the Technical Procurement Division. Form March 2007 to May 2010, he has worked as the manager of Terminal Building West Area Management Division of the Company. From May 2010 to November 2015, he served as the director of business of the Company. From March 2012 to March 2014, he concurrently served as the general manager of the Operational Control Centre of the Company.

Wu Wen Mr. Wen Wu is Director - Operations of Beijing Capital International Airport Co Ltd., since June 2014. Mr. Wen graduated from Civil Aviation Flight University of China with a degree in air control. Mr. Wen also holds EMBA degree from the City University of Hong Kong. From 1998 to January 2006, he worked for the Company in a variety of positions: commander of the External Command Center, Operation Management Division; head of the Operation Monitoring & Command Center, Operation Management Division; manager of the Operation Monitoring & Command Center, Operation Management Division; and responsible person of the Operation Monitoring & Command Center. From January 2006 to January 2010, he worked as the manager of the Operation Monitoring & Command Center. Since January 2010, he has been the director of operations of the Company. From March 2012 to March 2014, he concurrently served as the general manager of the Flying Area Management Division of the Company. He has served as a member of the party committee of the Company since March 2014.

Wenxin Zhu Mr. Zhu Wenxin is Director - Business of Beijing Capital International Airport Co Ltd., since May 2010. He graduated from the College of Automation, Beijing Union University, with a bachelor’s degree in engineering. Mr. Zhu also holds the MBA degree from the City University of Hong Kong. From 1997 to 2000, he served as supervisor of Shipping Department and Personnel Administration Department of Beijing Aviation Ground Services Company Limited. From 2000 to 2007, he served as office supervisor of the Company, vice manager of the domestic stores of BACT, manager of the Terminal Building Sub-division of the Company, Manager of the Management Division of the Terminal one and manager of the Quality & Security Division of the Company. From 2008 to 2010, he served as manager of the Public Area Management Department of the Company. He has been the director of business of the Company since May 2010.

Xiaopeng Luo Mr. Luo Xiaopeng is Joint Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Luo graduated from Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics and obtained a bachelor’s degree in monetary banking and a master’s degree in finance. Mr. Luo used to teach in Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics, and joined the Company in August 2003 and he has over 12 years’ experience of financial management in the Company. From August 2003 to September 2011, Mr. Luo successively served as an assistant, the director of financial planning and cost management and the deputy manager of the financial department in the Company. From September 2011 to April 2013, he served as the deputy manager of the financial department in the Company and was responsible for overseeing the whole department. From April 2013 to November 2016, he served as the general manager of the financial department in the Company.

Chung Kwan Mok Mr. Mok Chung Kwan is Joint Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Mok is a solicitor as defined in the Legal Practitioners Ordinance and currently a partner of Eversheds. Mr. Mok graduated from the University of New South Wales in Australia with Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting)/Bachelor of Laws degrees. Mr. Mok possesses qualifications as a practicing solicitor in England and Wales, New South Wales of Australia, and Hong Kong. Mr. Mok has extensive experience in general business practices and corporate financial transactions, such as assisting corporations on listing their shares on the Stock Exchange, merger and acquisitions, corporate restructuring, organising joint ventures, and compliance with the Listing Rules and securities-related laws of Hong Kong. Mr. Mok is currently the joint company secretary of Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. (listed on the Stock Exchange, London Stock Exchange and Shanghai Stock Exchange) and Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co., Ltd. (listed on the Stock Exchange).

Chi Ming Cheng Mr. Cheng Chi Ming is Non-Executive Director of Beijing Capital International Airport Co Ltd., since 26 February 2014. He is an executive director of NWS Holdings Limited (“NWS”, a listed public company in Hong Kong) and also a member of the Executive Committee and the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of NWS. He has been with NWS since January 2008 and is mainly responsible for overseeing the infrastructure business and the merger and acquisition affairs of NWS Group. Mr. Cheng is the Chairman and non-executive director of Integrated Waste Solutions Group Holdings Limited and a non-executive director of Newton Resources Ltd, Haitong International Securities Group Limited and Wai Kee Holdings Limited, all being listed public companies in Hong Kong. He is also a director of Sino-French Holdings (Hong Kong) Limited, the Macao Water Supply Company Limited and a director of a number of companies in Mainland China. Moreover, Mr. Cheng was appointed as a non-executive director of Tharisa plc (its shares are listed on JSE Securities Exchange) 19 December 2014. Before joining NWS, Mr. Cheng had been working as a research analyst in the Infrastructure and Conglomerates sector for CLSA Asia-Pacific Markets. Mr. Cheng holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Babson College in Massachusetts, USA.

Zheng Ma Mr. Ma Zheng is Non-Executive Director of the Company., since 18 December 2014. He graduated from China University of Political Science and Law majoring in law and also obtained a Master’s degree in World Economics from the Party School of the Central Committee of C.P.C.. Mr. Ma worked in Public Security Bureau of CAAC from August 1984 to April 1989. He served as a member at the director level and deputy chief of the Judiciary Division in System Reform, Regulations and Enterprise Management Department of CAAC from April 1989 to September 1998. From September 1998 to June 2000, he served as the deputy director of the Legal System Office under the general office of CAAC. He served as the deputy chief, chief, deputy director and director of the Policy and Regulation Department of CAAC from June 2000 to March 2014. From May 2012 to March 2014, he served as a commissioner of safety supervision of civil aviation of CAAC concurrently. Mr. Ma has been the general legal counsel and chairman of the Labor Union of the Parent Company since March 2014.

Yabo Yao Mr. Yao Yabo is Non-Executive Director of Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited., since 15 June 2011. He was reappointed as a non-executive director of the Company on 30 June 2014. He graduated from the Civil Engineering and Architecture Department of Hebei Polytechnic College majoring in civilian construction, and was awarded a Bachelor’s degree. Mr. Yao obtained MBA degree from China Europe International Business School. He worked for China Civil Airport Designing Academy from July 1983 to January 1991 and served as senior staff of Human Resources and Labor Division of CAAC, deputy chief and chief of Infrastructure Management Office under Airport Division from January 1991 to September 1998. Mr. Yao served as deputy general manager of China Civil Aviation Engineering Consultancy Company from September 1998 to January 2001, served as deputy general manager and general manager of China Airport Construction Corporation from January 2001 to September 2009 and served as deputy general manager of the Parent Company from September 2009 to May 2015. He concurrently served as executive chief commander of Beijing New Airport Construction Headquarters from December 2010 to May 2015. Since May 2015, he has been the deputy general manager (general manager level) of the Parent Company. Since May 2015, he has concurrently served as chief commander of Beijing New Airport Construction Headquarters.

Musheng Zhang Mr. Zhang Musheng is Non-Executive Director of Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited., since 15 June 2011. He holds Bachelor’s degree in economic management from Party School of the Central Committee. He worked for Beijing Administrative Bureau of CAAC from November 1972 to May 1989, and served as deputy director of Publicity and Education Division, deputy chief and chief of Publicity Department of Beijing Capital International Airport from May 1989 to April 2000. Mr. Zhang was party secretary and deputy general manager of Construction Engineering Investment Company of Capital Airports Holding Company from April 2000 to June 2002, head of CCP working group of Capital Airports Holding Company from June 2002 to January 2003, deputy general manager, general manager, chairman and party secretary of Tianjin Binhai International Airport from January 2003 to December 2005, and assistant to general manager of the Parent Company, and chairman and Party secretary of Beijing Capital Airport Advertising Co., Limited from November 2007 to September 2009. Mr. Zhang has been deputy general manager of the Parent Company since September 2009.

Ruiming Jiang Mr. Jiang Ruiming is Independent Non-Executive Director of Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited., since 30 June 2014. He graduated from Department of Law of Peking University with a Bachelor’s degree. He obtained a MBA degree from Tsinghua SEM. Mr. Jiang had been executive chief editor of China Food Industry Magazine, partner of Beijing Guofang Law Firm, executive partner of Beijing Grandfield Law Offices and a member of 10th and 11th Issuance Examination Commission of CSRC. He is currently an executive partner of Beijing Grandway Law Offices and an independent director of Beijing Chinese All Digital Publishing Co., Ltd.

Japhet Law Mr. Japhet Sebastian Law, Ph.D., is Independent Non-Executive Director of Beijing Capital International Airport Co Ltd., since 30 June 2014. Mr. Law graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with Ph.D. in Mechanical/Industrial Engineering in 1976. Mr. Law was a Professor in the Department of Decision Sciences and Managerial Economics of the Chinese University of Hong Kong from 1986 until 2012. He was the Associate Dean and subsequently the Dean of the Faculty of Business Administration of the Chinese University of Hong Kong from 1993 until 2002. Prior to returning to Hong Kong, Mr. Law was the Director of Operations Research at the Cullen College of Engineering and Director of Graduate Studies in Industrial Engineering at the University of Houston, and was also involved with the U. S. Space Program in his career with McDonnell Douglas and Ford Aerospace in the United States. Mr. Law has acted as consultants with various corporations in Hong Kong and overseas. He is also active in public services, having served as Member of the Provisional Regional Council of the Hong Kong SAR Government and varies other committees, and is also active on the boards of profit, non-profit, and charitable organizations in Hong Kong and overseas. Since 1 May 2006, he has served as an independent non-executive director of Tianjin Port Development Holdings Limited. Mr. Law has been an independent non-executive Director of the Company since 12 June 2008. Since 1 September 2008, Mr. Law has served as an independent non-executive director of Global Digital Creations Holdings Limited. Since 23 March 2009, he has also served as an independent non-executive director of BinHai Investment Company Limited (formerly “Wah Sang Gas Holdings Limited”). Since 18 June 2012, he has served as an independent non-executive director of Regal Hotels International Holdings Limited (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange).

Guibin Liu Mr. Liu Guibin, CPA, has been Independent Non-Executive Director of Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited., since 30 June 2014. He graduated from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law in 1989, is a Certified Public Accountant and one of the first group of senior members (practicing) of CICPA. Mr. Liu is senior partner of Ruihua Certified Public Accountants, in charge of internal training, risk quality control and operation instruction of major projects of the firm. Mr. Liu has served as a CPA for over 20 years and has extensive experience and theoretical knowledge. He is an expert in financial audit and consultancy. Meanwhile, Mr. Liu has accumulated abundant experience in restructuring and listing of enterprises and has profound research and unique point of view in restructuring and listing of enterprises as well as finance and securities. He also serves as a member of Professional Ethics Committee of CICPA and member of Beijing Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Since June 2015, Mr. Liu has also been an independent director of Shaanxi Qinling Cement Co., Ltd. (listed on the SSE).