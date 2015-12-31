Name Description

Zhixiong Cui Mr. Cui Zhixiong serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of TravelSky Technology Limited. Mr. Cui a postgraduate graduated from the Party School of the Central Committee of the CPC )as of Global Economics. From December 1976 to September 1989, he served as an army officer. From September 1989 to February 1993, he worked in the Government Offices Administration of the State Council and had held positions as an deputy supervisor, deputy secretary and secretary of the State Organs of the CPC. From February 1993 to April 2004, worked in the Communist Youth League Work Committee of the State Organs of the CPC and had served as deputy secretary and secretary. In June 2000, he served as the Chairman of the State Organs Youth Federation of the CPC. Meanwhile, from November 2001 to October 2003, he served as Deputy Secretary-General of Gansu Provincial Committee and Deputy Secretary of Municipal Committee of Jiayuguan, Gansu Province. He has been the party secretary of China TravelSky Holding Company (a promoter of the Company) since April 2004 and served as a deputy general manager of China TravelSky Holding Company from April 2004 to June 2008. Since August 2008, he has been the Party Secretary of the Company. Since October 2008, Mr. Cui served as an executive director of the third session of the Board of the Company. Since March 2010, Mr. Cui served as an executive director of the fourth session of the Board of the Company. Since June 2013, Mr. Cui has served as an executive director of the fifth session of the Board of the Company, and has been re-appointed as a member of the Strategic Committee and the Executive Committee. Since December 2014, Mr. Cui has exercised the powers of the Chairman, and served as the Chief Member of the Nomination Committee, the Strategic Committee and the Executive Committee.

Jinsong Li Mr. Li Jinsong has been appointed as a Chief Financial Officer, Vice General Manager of TravelSky Technology Ltd. He is a senior engineer, certified public accountant and lawyer. He holds a bachelor degree of engineering, master degree of business administration and a doctor of philosophy degree in law from Tsinghua University, and he is an arbitrator of the Beijing Arbitration Commission. Mr. Li served as Business Manager of the Investment Management Department of China Huaqing Industrial Corporation from August 1990 to September 1995, the General Manager of Liaoning Huaqing Inc. from September 1995 to September 2000, and the Assistant to General Manager of China Huaqing Industrial Corporation from September 2000 to March 2002. He resigned from work to study at the Law School of Tsinghua University from March 2001 to February 2004, and served as Associate Professor and a member of the Academic Committee of Beijing National Accounting Institute from February 2004 to March 2007 (during this peirod, he was also a research scholar at the Faculty of Law of London School of Economics and Political Science). In March 2007, he held the position of general counsel of China TravelSky Holding Company. From August 2007 to December 2008, he also served as the General Manager of Department of Corporate Audit Monitoring and Law Affairs of China TravelSky Holding Company. From December 2008 up to now, Mr. Li has been the general counsel of the Company. Mr. Li currently also serves as a supervisor of Shanghai TravelSky Information Technology Limited, a subsidiary of the Company.

Jianping Liu Mr. Liu Jianping is the Vice General Manager of the Company. He graduated from Southeast University with a doctor’s degree in management science and engineering. From September 1979 to July 1994, he served in the army. From July 1994 to March 2003, he worked in the Personnel Department of State Economic and Trade Commission and served successively as a principal staff member, associate researcher, deputy director of the Cadres Division, director of the General Division and director of the Cadres Division. From March 2003 to November 2016, he served successively as an associate inspector and then vice inspector of the Enterprise Distribution Bureau of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, during which he took a temporary post as a member of the Standing Committee and a deputy mayor of Jiujiang City in Jiangxi Province from August 2007 to October 2011, a deputy head of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of Jiangxi Province from October 2011 to May 2013, and a deputy director of the Sichuan Provincial Investment Promotion Bureau from May 2013 to November 2016. Since November 2016, he has been serving as the deputy secretary of party committee of China TravelSky Holding Company and the Company.

Gang Rong Mr. Rong Gang is Vice General Manager of TravelSky Technology Ltd. He is a senior engineer. He holds a master degree in business administration from Guanghua School of Management, Peking University. He has over 30 years of management experience in China’s civil aviation industry. From August 1983 to May 1996, Mr. Rong worked in Civil Aviation Computer Information Centre. From May 1996 to May 1999, he worked in General Administration of Civil Aviation of China. From May 1999 to September 2002, Mr. Rong served as the Vice President of Civil Aviation Computer Information Centre (currently known as China TravelSky Holding Company). He has been the Deputy General Manager of China TravelSky Holding Company, a promoter and shareholder of the Company, from September 2002 to June 2008. From October 2000 to March 2009, Mr. Rong acted as a non-executive director of the Company. He also served as a member of the Company’s Strategic Committee from March 2004 to March 2009. Mr. Rong has been a vice general manager of the Company since December 2008.

Wei Wang Mr. Wang Wei is Vice General Manager of Travelsky Technology Limited. He is a senior engineer. He holds a master degree in business administration from the China Europe International Business School. From July 1993 to April 2002, he served as the Deputy General Manager of the Beijing branch company of China Aviation Supplies Import and Export Corporation He was the assistant to the General Manager of China Aviation Supplies Import and Export Corporation from April 2002 to September 2002. From September 2002 to March 2008, Mr. Wang served as the Deputy General Manager of China Aviation Supplies Import and Export Group Corporation. From March 2008 to June 2008, he served as a deputy general manager of China TravelSky Holding Company, a promoter of the Company. Mr. Wang has been a vice general manager of the Company since December 2008.

Xiaoxing Zhu Mr. Zhu Xiaoxing is Vice General Manager of TravelSky Technology Ltd. He graduated from Jilin University majoring in computer software and graduated from Tsinghua University with a master’s degree in business administration. Mr. Zhu has nearly 30 years of experience in management and technological support in China’s civil aviation industry. Mr. Zhu held the positions such as the Head of the Operation Department and the Customer Service Department of China Civil Aviation Computer Information Center from August 1987 to October 2000. Since the establishment of the Company in October 2000, Mr. Zhu had been the General Manager of the Operation Department, the Customer Service Department and the Technical Management Department of the Company. From August 2004 to August 2008, Mr. Zhu has served as the General Manager of the Company. From October 2004 to March 2009, he served as an executive director of the Company. Mr. Zhu has been a vice general manager of the Company since August 2008.

Yinhong Xiao Mr. Xiao Yinhong serves as General Manager, Executive Director of TravelSky Technology Limited. Mr. Xiao was awarded a Master Degree of Beihang University and was a senior engineer with over 30 years of management experience in the aviation industry of the PRC. From July 1984 to October 2000, Mr. Xiao had consecutively held positions such as the deputy director of Application Office director of Information Office assistant to general manager and deputy general manager of China Civil Aviation Computer Information Center Mr. Xiao served as an executive Director of the first Board of the Company from October 2000 to December 2003. From October 2000 to August 2008, Mr. Xiao had served as a deputy general manager of the Company and has served as the general manager of the Company since August 2008. Since October 2008, Mr. Xiao served as the executive Director of the third Board of the Company. Since March 2010, Mr. Xiao has served as an executive Director of the fourth Board of the Company, and a member of the Strategic Committee and the Executive Committee. Since June 2013, Mr. Xiao has served as an executive director of the fifth session of the Board of the Company, and has been re-appointed as a member of the Strategic Committee and the Executive Committee. Currently, Mr. Xiao is also the chairman of Civil Aviation Cares of Qingdao Limited, a subsidiary of the Company.

Xiaochun Yu Mr. Yu Xiaochun is Company Secretary of TravelSky Technology Limited. He graduated from the Department of Systems Engineering of Beihang University in July 1989, majoring in Management Engineering. He received a bachelor’s degree from Beihang University majoring in management engineering and obtained a master’s degree in management from Beihang University in 2002. Since joining China Civil Aviation Computer Information Center, the predecessor of China TravelSky Holding Company (one of the promoters of the Company), in July 1989, Mr. Yu has nearly 30 years of experience in China’s civil aviation industry. Mr. Yu was the deputy director of the marketing department of China Civil Aviation Computer Information Center from July 1999 to October 2000. From October 2000 (when the Company was established) to December 2002, he held various positions in the Company such as the deputy director of the Marketing Department, the general manager of the DCS Department and the deputy general manager of the Marketing Department. From December 2002 to July 2009, Mr. Yu was the general manager of the planning and development department of China TravelSky Holding Company, a promoter of the Company. From July 2009 to March 2013, he was the head of the Planning and Development Department of the Company. Mr. Yu served as a joint company secretary and secretary to the Board of the Company since March 2010. Mr. Yu has served as the company secretary and secretary to the Board of the Company since June 2013.

Jianxiong Cao Mr. Cao Jianxiong serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is currently the Deputy General Manager of China National Aviation Holding Company and a senior economist with a master degree in economics. He was appointed as the Deputy General Manager and Chief Financial Officer of China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited in December 1996. From September 1999 to December 2008, he served as the Vice President of China Eastern Airlines Group Corporation. From October 2000 to June 2007, he served as the non-executive Director, vice chairman and the chairman of the Strategic Committee of the Company. From June 2001 to December 2008, he served as the director of China East Airlines Corporation Limited (a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 0670) and the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600115)). From October 2006 to December 2008, he served as the President and the Deputy Party Secretary of the Communist Party Committee of China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited. Since December 2008, Mr. Cao has been serving as the Deputy General Manager and a member of Communist Party Group of China National Aviation Holding Company. Since June 2009, he is a non-executive director of Air China Limited (a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 0753) and the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 601111)). Since December 2014, Mr. Cao has served as a nonexecutive director of the fifth session of the Board of the Company and a member of the Strategic Committee. China National Aviation Holding Company has interests in the shares of the Company which would fall to be disclosed to the Company under the provisions of Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of the SFO, and Mr. Cao is an employee of China National Aviation Holding Company.

Yangmin Li Mr. Li Yangmin is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a professor-level senior engineer, graduated from the Civil Aviation University of China and obtained a master’s degree from Northwestern Ploytechnical University and an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) degree from Fudan University. Mr. Li is currently a director, party secretary and deputy general manager of the China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (a subsidiary of China Eastern Air Holding Company, a promoter and a substantial shareholder of the Company; whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 0670 (Hong Kong Stock Exchange); 600115 (Shanghai Stock Exchange); CEA (New York Stock Exchange)) and a party member of China Eastern Air Holding Company. Mr. Li joined the civil aviation industry in 1985. He previously served as the deputy general manager of the aircraft maintenance base and the manager of air route department of Northwest Airlines Company general manager of the aircraft maintenance base of China Eastern Airlines Northwest Branch deputy general manager of China Eastern Airlines Northwest Branch and general manager of China Eastern Airlines Yunnan Branch. Mr. Li has been served as the deputy general manager of China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited from October 2005, and concurrently served as the safety director of China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited from July 2010 to December 2012. He has become a party member of China Eastern Air Holding Company since May 2011. Mr. Li has been served as the party secretary and director of China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited since June 2011. He concurrently served as the chairman of China Cargo Airlines from February 2012 to January 2013.

Xin'an Yuan Mr. Yuan Xin'an is a Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a senior engineer, graduated from Xi’an Air Force Engineering University with a bachelor degree in Aerospace Machinery. Mr. Yuan currently serves as a director of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (a company whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 1055 (Hong Kong Stock Exchange); 600029 (Shanghai Stock Exchange); a subsidiary of China Southern Air Holding Company (a promoter and a substantial shareholder of the Company)). Mr. Yuan concurrently serves as the chairman of MTU Maintenance Zhuhai Co., Ltd. Guangzhou Southern Airline Construction Company Limited and Shenzhen Air Catering Co., Ltd., as well as a director of China Aircraft Services Limited. Mr. Yuan began his career in December 1976 and previously served as the quality control manager, the deputy director and the deputy general manager of Guangzhou Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Co., Ltd., the deputy general manager of the engineering department of China Southern Airlines Company Limited, the chief engineer and the general manager of engineering department of China Southern Airlines Company Limited. Mr. Yuan served as the deputy general manager and a member of the standing committee of the Communist Party Committee of China Southern Airlines Company Limited from April 2002 to September 2007, and concurrently served as the assistant to the general manager of China Southern Air Holding Company from February to September 2007. Mr. Yuan has served as the deputy general manager and a party member of China Southern Air Holding Company since September 2007, and has concurrently served as the general council of China Southern Air Holding Company since July 2008.

Shiqing Cao Mr. Cao Shiqing is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a professor-level senior engineer and graduated from Tsinghua University. Mr. Cao served successively as the deputy dean and party secretary of the Seventh Design and Research Institute of the Ministry of Machinery Industry from September 1990 to October 2000. From October 2000 to December 2004, Mr. Cao served as the party secretary and deputy dean of the China Machinery International Engineering Consultant & Design Institute. From December 2004 to August 2006, he served as the party secretary and deputy dean of the China Information Technology Designing & Consulting Institute. Mr. Cao served as the party secretary and deputy general manager of China New Era Group Corporation from August 2006 to January 2010, and as the party secretary and deputy dean of the China Academy of Machinery Science & Technology from January 2010 to August 2015. Since January 2016, Mr. Cao has served as an independent non-executive director of the fifth session of the Board of the Company, a member of the Audit Committee, the chief member of the Remuneration and Evaluation Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee.