Name Description

Bingcheng Zhang Mr. Zhang Bingcheng is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He holds a bachelor degree and a master degree in engineering. He joined Shougang Corporation in 1989 and worked in various companies under Shougang Corporation. Mr. Zhang is the chairman of certain subsidiaries of Shougang Holding (Hong Kong) Limited (“Shougang Holding”). Shougang Corporation is the ultimate holding company of Shougang Holding and Shougang Holding is a substantial shareholder of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (the “SFO”). Mr. Zhang has extensive experience in company operation and management.

Shaofeng Li Mr. Li Shaofeng is Managing Director, Executive Director of Shougang Concord International Enterprises Co Ltd., since May 2010. He is the chairman of the Executive Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company. He holds a bachelor degree in Automation from University of Science and Technology Beijing. He joined Shougang Corporation in 1989 and is the vice chairman and managing director of Shougang Holding and a director of each of Grand Invest International Limited (“Grand Invest”) and China Gate Investments Limited (“China Gate”). Each of Shougang Holding, Grand Invest and China Gate is a substantial shareholder of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. Mr. Li is the chairman of each of Shougang Fushan Resources Group Limited (“Shougang Resources”), Shougang Concord Grand (Group) Limited (“Shougang Grand”), Global Digital Creations Holdings Limited (“GDC”) and Shougang Concord Century Holdings Limited (“Shougang Century”) and an executive director of BeijingWest International. He is also a non-executive director of China Dynamics (Holdings) Limited (formerly known as Sinocop Resources (Holdings) Limited), a Hong Kong listed company. Mr. Li is a non-executive director of Mount Gibson Iron Limited, a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. He was an executive director and the chairman of Shougang Concord Technology Holdings Limited (“Shougang Technology”) from May 2010 to March 2014, and a non-executive director and the chairman of Shougang Technology from March 2014 to December 2014. Mr. Li has extensive experience in management of, and investments in, listed companies, sino-foreign joint ventures and steel industry.

Hong Shu Mr. Shu Hong has been appointed as Deputy Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company effective December 1, 2015. He holds a bachelor degree in engineering and a master degree in business administration. He joined Shougang Corporation in 1993 and worked in various companies under Shougang Corporation. Shougang Corporation is the ultimate holding company of Shougang Holding (Hong Kong) Limited which in turn is a substantial shareholder of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (the “SFO”). Mr. Shu has extensive experience in company operation and management.

Rucai Ding Mr. Ding Rucai is Deputy Managing Director, Executive Director of Shougang Concord International Enterprises Company Limited., since 1 September 2014. He is a senior engineer in professor grade, Mr. Ding was graduated from the School of Metallurgical and Ecological Engineering of the University of Science and Technology Beijing with a master degree in ferrous metallurgy. Thereafter, he studied senior business administration in The University of Warwick, United Kingdom. Mr. Ding obtained a doctor of philosophy in ferrous metallurgy from the School of Metallurgical and Ecological Engineering of the University of Science and Technology Beijing. Mr. Ding was appointed an Executive Director and a Deputy Managing Director of the Company in September 2014 and is a member of the Executive Committee of the Company. He joined Shougang Corporation in 1989 and thereafter held various senior positions in the group of Shougang Corporation. Mr. Ding also held various senior positions in a subsidiary of the Company. He is a director and deputy managing director of Shougang Holding, and a director of each of Grand Invest and Chin Gate. Each of Shougang Holding, Grand Invest and China Gate is a substantial shareholder of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. Mr. Ding is the vice chairman and managing director of Shougang Resources. He has extensive experience in production management of steel industry, project management, import of iron ore, import trading of coking coal resources and shipping management.

Shun Sang Leung Mr. Leung Shun Sang is Non-Executive Director of Shougang Concord International Enterprises Co Ltd., since November 1992. He holds a bachelor degree of commerce from The Chinese University of Hong Kong and a master degree in business administration from New York State University. He is a member of each of the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Company. He is also a non-executive director of each of Shougang Resources, Shougang Century, Shougang Technology, Shougang Grand and GDC. Mr. Leung had worked in Citibank N. A. and W. I. Carr Sons & Co. (Overseas) in his early years and he was the managing director of CEF Group. He has over 40 years of experience in securities and banking business, investment, financial markets, corporate strategy and corporate management.

Lai Kuen Kan Ms. Kan Lai Kuen CPA, is Independent Non-executive Director of each of Shougang Concord International Enterprise Co Ltd., since September 2004. She is a fellow member of The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, a fellow member of the CPA Australia and an associate member of The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. She is also a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Directors. She is the chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of each of the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee of the Company. Ms. Kan held various senior positions in international and local banks and financial institutions and is currently a controlling shareholder and the managing director of each of Asia Investment Management Limited and Asia Investment Research Limited, both companies are licensed corporations under the SFO. Ms. Kan is licensed as a responsible officer of each of Asia Investment Management Limited, Asia Investment Research Limited and Lotus Asset Management Limited under the SFO. She will cease to be a responsible officer of Lotus Asset Management Limited with effect from 1 April 2015. Ms. Kan is also an independent nonexecutive director of each of Regal Hotels International Holdings Limited, Shimao Property Holdings Limited, China Energine International (Holdings) Limited and Cosmopolitan International Holdings Limited, all of which are listed companies in Hong Kong. She is an independent director of AVIC International Maritime Holdings Limited (formerly known as AVIC International Investments Limited), a company listed on the SGX-ST. She was an independent non-executive director of Sunway International Holdings Limited from March 2006 to February 2013. Ms. Kan is well experienced in corporate finance including both the equity and debt markets.

Kai Cheung Leung Mr. Leung Kai Cheung is Independent Non-executive Director of Shougang Concord International Enterprises Co Ltd., since June 16, 2006. He graduated from The Chinese University of Hong Kong with a bachelor degree in business. He is a member of each of the Audit Committee, the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee of the Company. He is also an independent non-executive director of each of Shougang Technology and BeijingWest International. Mr. Leung had been a senior executive of Citibank, N.A., the general manager of Barclays Bank PLC in charge of Kowloon and New Territories districts and was the chairman of Star International Enterprises Limited. Mr. Leung has extensive financial knowledge and business management experience and is familiar with the business environment of both Hong Kong and Mainland China and the operation of listed companies.