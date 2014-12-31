Name Description

Ya Nan Wang Mr. Wang Ya Nan is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Tongda Group Holdings Ltd. He is responsible for the overall strategic planning and business development of the Group. He is also responsible for the development of overseas markets. He joined the Group in December 1988 and has over 20 years of experience in the electronics and electrical industry. He graduated with a Master of Business Administration degree in Xiamen University and serves as a member of the Standing Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

Ya Hua Wang Mr. Wang Ya Hua is Vice Chairman of the Board, General Manager of the Group of Tongda Group Holdings Ltd. He is responsible for the overall management of the Group with special focus on product development, preparation and monitoring of annual production plans and operating budget. He is also required to give direction of the day-to-day operations to the operation unit located at Xiamen Fujan Province. He joined the Group in December 1988 and has over 20 years of experience in the electronics and electrical industry.

Sze Man Chan Ms. Chan Sze Man is the Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary of Tongda Group Holdings Ltd. She is responsible for the corporate finance, accounts and company secretarial functions of the Group. Ms. Chan graduated from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology with a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting. She is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. She joined the Group in June 2010 and have over 10 years of working experience in the field of accounting, auditing and financial management.

Ah Yeung Wong Mr. Wong Ah Yeung is Executive Director, Deputy General Manager of the Group of Tongda Group Holdings Ltd. He is the general manager of Tongda Ironware (Shenzhen) Company Limited (“Tongda Ironware”). He is responsible for overseeing the operation unit of the Group in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province and requires to give direction of the day-to-day operation. He joined the Group in December 1988 and has over 20 year's experience in the ironware and electrical industry.

Ah Yu Wong Mr. Wong Ah Yu is Executive Director, Deputy General Manager of the Group of Tongda Group Holdings Ltd. He is general manager of Tongda Electrics Company Limited, Shishi City, Fujian. He is responsible for overseeing the operation unit of the Group in Shishi city, Fujian Province (“Shishi”) and requires to give direction of the day-to-day operation. He joined the Group in December 1988 and has over 20 year's experience in the electronics and electrical industry.

Wai Sang Choi Mr. Choi Wai Sang is Executive Director of Tongda Group Holdings Ltd. He is responsible for the development of overseas market and the technical support of the Groups product development. He joined the Group in December 1988. He graduated with a Bachelor and Master of Science degrees in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois, USA.

Ming Che Wang Mr. Wang Ming Che is Executive Director of Tongda Group Holdings Ltd., since 18 March 2008. He is the Deputy General Manager of Tongda Ironware. He is responsible for overseeing the operation unit and the sales of the Group in Shenzhen. He joined the Group since 2002.

Qi Cai Guo Mr. Guo Qi Cai is the vice president of a subsidiary of the Group. He joined the Group in 1995. He had accumulated over 40 years of working experience in the high technology industry and served at state owned and Sino-foreign enterprises.

Jun Hu Mr. Hu Jun is the deputy general manager of a subsidiary of the Group. He joined the Group in 2011 and has more than 17 years of experience in operations and engineering in Ironware industry. Mr. Hu graduated with a Master of Business and Administration degree in City University of Macau, and had his college education in Hunan Institute of Engineering.

Wai Man Hui Mr. Hui Wai Man, Anthony, BSc, is Deputy General Manager of Subsidiary of the Group of Tongda Group Holdings Ltd. He is mainly responsible for the sales and marketing activities of the Group in Hong Kong & overseas. He is also responsible for the overall purchasing management of the Group. He has over 15 year's experience in the field of electronic market. He joined the Group in April 2003.

Li Ji Mr. Ji Li is the assistant general manager of a subsidiary of the Group. He joined the Group in May 2013. He had accumulated more than a decade of working experience in the precision component industry and served at Taiwanese enterprises.

Feng Liu Ms. Liu Feng is the account manager of a subsidiary of the Group and responsible for financing and accounting affairs of the subsidiary. She graduated from Northeast Agricultural University and majored in Accounting. Ms. Liu joined the Group in March 1998 and has accumulated 18 years of experiences in accounting.

Chaohui Lu Mr. Lu Chaohui is Deputy General Manager of a Subsidiary of the Group of Tongda Group Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in 2006. Mr. Lu has more than 18 years of experience in the field of plastic with proficient business operational experience.

Jian jun Pan Mr. Pan Jian jun is Business Manager of a subsidiary of the Group of Tongda Group Holdings Ltd. Mr. Pan joined the Group in March 2003, he has over a decade of experience in electronics and ironware industry, served various positions in Taiwan and American invested entities.

Hung Man Wang Mr. Wang Hung Man is the deputy general manager of a subsidiary of the Group and responsible for the sales and promotion of the handsets and other businesses. He graduated from the University of California, Davis and majored in economics. Mr. Wang joined the Group in January 2012 .

Ming Wang Mr. Wang Ming li is General Manager of a subsidiary of the Group of Tongda Group Holdings Ltd. He is responsible for the sales and promotion of the notebook computer business. He is graduated from Macquarie University in Australia and majored in Accounting. He has gained accounting and audit experiences before joining the Group. Mr. Wang joined the Group in October 2008.

Ming Yi Wang Mr. Wang Ming Yi is the deputy general manager of a subsidiary of the Group and responsible for the sales and promotion of the electrical appliance business. He graduated from Macquarie University in Australia and majored in commerce and accounting management. He has gained work experience in banking before joining the Group. Mr. Wang joined the Group in January 2007. He is the son of Mr. Wong Ah Yu and brother of Wang Ming Li.

Ming sik Wong Mr. Wong Ming sik is Deputy General Manager of a Subsidiary of the Group of Tongda Group Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in 2005 and in charge of corporate finance, business, sales and production of the operation unit in Shenzhen. Mr. Wong graduated from University of Central Lancashire in the UK with MSc, Business Management and BA(Hons), Accounting and Financial Studies.

Ruihai Xiao Mr. Xiao Ruihai is Vice General Manager of a subsidiary of the Group of Tongda Group Holdings Ltd. He gained over 16 year's of experience in electronic technology industry. He joined the Group in 2005 and is responsible for the business operation management in Xiamen.

Jinhuang Ye Mr. Ye Jinhuang is General Manager of a subsidiary of the Group of Tongda Group Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in 2008. He has over 25 year's experience in the plastic product industry. Beginning to engage in high-tech industry in 1986, he is currently the vice president of (Xiamen Association of the Molded Plastic Industry*).

Junfeng You Mr. You Junfeng is Vice General Manager of a subsidiary of the Group of Tongda Group Holdings Ltd. With over 20 year's of technical and managerial experience in the production of molded plastic components, Mr. You joined the Group in 2008 and is now responsible for the management of operations including marketing, procurement and project management.

Hai jiang Zhang Mr. Zhang Hai jiang is Production Manager of a subsidiary of the Group of Tongda Group Holdings Ltd. Mr. Zhang joined the Group in 2002 with more than 10 years experience in production management. He served successively as Production supervisor, Production manager and Precision Parts Manager.

Jing Guo Zhang Mr. Zhang Jing Guo is the general manager of a subsidiary of the Group. He joined the Group in May 2012. He had 13 years of working experience in manufacture and trading industry. He served as a regional manager (North Asia) for a French multi-national conglomerate, who was in charge of the purchasing office of Asia- Pacific region.

Wah Fung Cheung Mr. Cheung Wah Fung JP, is Independent Non-Executive Director of Tongda Group Holdings Ltd. Mr. Cheung joined the Company in September 2004. Mr. Cheung is currently the independent non-executive director of Fujian Holdings Limited and the chairman of Christfund Securities group of companies. He serves as a member of the National Committee of the Chinese Peoples Political Consultative Council, chairman of the Hong Kong Securities Professionals Association, elected director of the Hong Kong Chinese General Chamber of Commerce, director of the Chinese Overseas Friendship Association, director of the Friends of Hong Kong Association, member of the Standing Committee of the Federation of Commerce and Industry of Guangdong Province, Honorary Chairman of Hong Kong Federation of Fujian Associations.

Leung Huel Ting Mr. Ting Leung Huel, CPA.,MH, FCCA, FCPA (PRACTISING), ACA, FTIHK, FHKIoD is Independent Non-Executive Director of Tongda Group Holdings Ltd. He joined the Company in December 2000. Mr. Ting is the managing partner of Ting Ho Kwan & Chan, Certified Public Accountants since 1987. Mr. Ting is a member of the 9th & 10th Chinese Peoples Political & Consultative Conference, Fujian. He is now a non-executive director of Chow Sang Sang (Holdings) International Limited and an independent non-executive director of six listed companies, namely, China SCE Property Holdings Limited, Computer and Technologies Holdings Limited, Dongyue Group Limited, JLF Investment Company Limited, Texhong Textile Group Limited and Tong Ren Tang Technologies Company Limited.