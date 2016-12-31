Name Description

Zhengyao Lu Mr. Zhengyao Lu serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Lu was appointed as an Executive Director, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board on 25 April 2014. Mr. Lu resigned from his position as Chief Executive Officer and was re-designated as a Non-executive Director on 11 April 2016. Mr. Lu is currently a member of the Nomination Committee of the Company. He is responsible for participating in formulating the Company’s corporate and business strategies. He has been appointed as a director, the chief executive officer and chairman of the board for China Auto Rental Holdings Inc. (“CARH”), the Company’s holding company prior to IPO since 27 September 2007. Mr. Lu has also been appointed as a chairman of the board of UCAR Technology Inc., a substantial shareholder of the Company, since 5 June 2015. Mr. Lu is the chairman and chief executive officer of UCAR Inc. (a company listed on the NEEQ of the PRC, Stock Code: 838006). Mr. Lu has over 23 years of industry experience. Mr. Lu served as the president of Beijing Shenzhou Deke Technology Development Co., Ltd., a system integration solutions provider, from February 1994 to March 2005. Mr. Lu served as the president of Beijing Huaxia United Science & Technology Co., Ltd., a prominent provider of Internet protocol long-distance call services for enterprises, from October 2003 to March 2005. In March 2005, Mr. Lu founded Beijing Huaxia United Automobile Association Co. Ltd., a prominent automobile club in China, and served as its chief executive officer from March 2005 to August 2007. Mr. Lu graduated from the University of Science & Technology of Beijing in July 1991 where he obtained his bachelor’s degree majoring in industrial electric automation. He received an Executive Master of Business Administration degree from Peking University in July 2010.

Yifan Song Ms. Yifan Song serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Vice President, Executive Director of the Company. She was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer and an Executive Director on 11 April 2016. Ms. Song has worked as a vice-president for the Group from September 2007 to August 2013, and was promoted to an executive vice-president since September 2013. She is also a founding member of the Group. Before her appointment as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, she was responsible for general management of processes and standardization; in particular, stores, fleet, repair and maintenance facilities and call centers. Ms. Song has over 18 years of industry experience. She was the head of customer services for Beijing Huaxia United Automobile Association Co. Ltd. from March 2005 to August 2007 and she served as the head of customer services at Beijing Yingtong Information System Co., Ltd., an internet service provider company, from January 2003 to March 2005. Ms. Song worked as the head of customer services at Shouchuang Internet Co., Ltd., another internet service provider company, from May 2000 to December 2002 and at Beijing Youheng Technology Co., Ltd. as a technical support manager from June 1999 to May 2000. She was a member of the technical support department at Beijing Ruide Hengchang Computer System Co., Ltd. from May 1998 to May 1999. Ms. Song obtained a master’s degree in business administration from Central University of Finance and Economics of China in June 2009. She graduated from the College of Electric Automation Engineering of Beijing Union University and received her bachelor’s degree in communication engineering in July 1998.

Wei Li Mr. Wei Li serves as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President of the Company. He was appointed as the Chief Financial Officer and an executive vice-president of the Company on 15 May 2014 and the Chief Operating Officer of the Company on 11 April 2016. Mr. Li is responsible for matters relating to corporate finance and financial management of the Group and driving business growth and operational excellence of the Group. Mr. Li has over 17 years of experience in corporate finance, risk management, internal audit, treasury and capital market. From July 2010 to April 2014, Mr. Li worked as the chief financial officer of UniTrust Finance & Leasing Corporation, a prominent independent financial leasing company in China. From January 2007 to July 2010, Mr. Li was the chief financial officer for Global Supply Chain Asia Group in GE Healthcare. From January 2004 to January 2007, Mr. Li was part of the General Electric corporate audit staff based in the US, where he had multiple financial or operational assignments in the US and Asia. From August 2002 to January 2004, Mr. Li worked at GE Healthcare as the head of risk and credit management. In July 2002, Mr. Li graduated from a financial management program, an elite corporate leadership program organized by General Electric. Mr. Li graduated from Fudan University with a bachelor of arts in finance in June 2000.

Ming Lin Mr. Ming Lin serves as Vice President - Rental Operations of the Company. He was appointed as the Company’s senior management on 11 April 2016. Mr. Lin has been working as a vice-president for the Group since May 2010 and is responsible for store operations, yield management and customer services. Since Mr. Lin joined the Group in 2010, he has held multiple management roles in various functions, including strategies, human resources, and training. He was recently appointed as the general manager of the northern region. Prior to joining us, Mr. Lin worked as a vice-president at Legend Capital Limited from February 2005 to April 2010. From January 1999 to January 2003, he worked as manager of the market planning department at Panasonic Corporation of China. From January 1997 to July 1998, he worked as an assistant to director at the Shandong Representative Office of the Singapore-Shandong Business Counci. From August 1995 to December 1996, he worked as an assistant to the chief of investment at Shandong Silk Corporation. Mr. Lin received a master’s degree in business administration from Peking University in April 2005. He graduated from Donghua University and obtained a bachelor’s degree in industry and foreign trade in July 1995.

Yandong Zeng Mr. Yandong Zeng serves as Vice President - Fleet Management of the Company. He was appointed as the Company’s senior management on 11 April 2016. Mr. Zeng has been working as a vice-president for the Group since June 2009 and is responsible for fleet management, including repair and maintenance, insurance and logistics. Since Mr. Zeng joined the Group in 2009, he has assumed a key management role in the fleet management. Prior to joining us, Mr. Zeng worked as a vice-president at Zhongyida Commercial Trading Group Co., Ltd from September 2008 to May 2009. From June 2006 to September 2008, he worked as a sales director at APV Far East Ltd. (APV). From March 2001 to May 2006, he worked as a national sales manager at Tetrapak China Co., Ltd.. From September 1998 to March 2001, he worked as a manufacturing engineer at Ford Motor (China) Ltd.. From August 1997 to September 1998, he worked as a process engineer at Beijing Warner Gear Co., Ltd.. Mr. Zeng received an Executive Master of Business Administration degree from Peking University in July 2008. He graduated from Tsinghua University and obtained a bachelor’s degree in automotive engineering in July 1997.

Ka Man So Ms. Ka Man So serves as Company Secretary of the Company, since July 30, 2014. Ms. So has over 18 years of experience in the corporate secretarial field and has been providing professional corporate services to Hong Kong listed companies as well as multinational, private and offshore companies. From August 2000 to December 2003, Ms. So worked at Tengis Limited (currently known as Tricor Tengis Limited). She is currently a senior manager at the corporate services division of Tricor Services Limited (“Tricor”), a global professional service provider specializing in integrated Business, Corporate and Investor Services. Ms. So is currently the company secretary of Embry Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 1388) and China Logistics Property Holdings Co., Ltd (Stock Code: 1589), both companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Ms. So is a chartered secretary and an associate of both the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries (“HKICS”) and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom. She is a holder of the Practitioner’s Endorsement from HKICS. (Note: The Company has engaged Tricor as external service provider and appointed Ms. So as the company secretary since 30 July 2014.)

Xiaogeng Li Ms. Xiaogeng Li serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Ms. Li was appointed as a Non-executive Director and a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company on 17 November 2015. Ms. Li has over 12 years of experience in the information technology industry. She is currently a director and vice president of UCAR Inc. (a company listed on the NEEQ of the PRC, Stock Code: 838006), where she is primarily responsible for strategic investment. Prior to joining UCAR, Ms. Li served as the vice president of UCAR Technology Inc. from November 2014 to January 2016 and the president and an executive director of Uniware Technology Co., Ltd., a software company providing big data analysis services, from March 2004 to September 2014. She was an assistant to the president at Tom.com Internet Group from August 2003 to January 2004 and an associate in the investment banking department at China International Capital Corporation Limited from July 1998 to September 2001. Ms. Li graduated from Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics with a bachelor of economics degree in July 1998 where she majored in international finance. She also received a Master of Science degree in accounting and finance from London School of Economics and Political Science in July 2003 and a doctor’s degree in economics, majoring in world economy, from the Graduate School of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in July 2014.

Zhen Wei Mr. Zhen Wei is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed as a Non-executive Director on 13 January 2016. He is a managing director of Warburg Pincus Asia LLC, an affiliate of Amber Gem Holdings Limited, a substantial shareholder of the Company and is primarily responsible for investments in the consumer and healthcare sectors in China. Prior to joining Warburg Pincus Asia LLC, Mr. Wei was with the investment banking division of Morgan Stanley in Hong Kong, and McKinsey & Company in Shanghai. Mr. Wei is a non-executive director of AAG Energy Holdings Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange, Stock Code: 2686), and a non-executive director of each of ANE Logistics Co., Ltd., and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. Mr. Wei has resigned as a non-executive director of China Kidswant Investment Holdings Co. Ltd. and Sunnywell Group in May 2016 and August 2016, respectively. Mr. Wei received a bachelor of science degree from the University of Texas at Austin in 1995, and a master’s degree in business administration from Harvard Business School in 2002.

Linan Zhu Mr. Linan Zhu serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company., since April 29, 2014. He is responsible for participating in formulating the Company’s corporate and business strategies. He has also been appointed as a director for CARH since 18 November 2010. Mr. Zhu has over 20 years of industry experience. From 1997 to 2001, Mr. Zhu held various positions in Lenovo Group Limited, including the head of Corporate Strategic Planning Department and a senior vice president. He has been a director of Legend Holdings (the predecessor of Legend Holding Corporation (“Legend Holdings”)) since April 2001 and held various positions including executive vice president and president. He has been a director of Right Lane Limited (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Legend Holdings, “Right Lane”) since June 2006. Both of Legend Holdings and Right Lane are regarded as substantial shareholders of the Company. Other than that, Mr. Zhu has been a director and president of Legend Capital Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Beijing Legend Capital Co., Limited since November 2003. For companies listed on the Stock Exchange, Mr. Zhu has served as a non-executive director of Lenovo Group Limited (Stock Code: 0992) since April 2005 and has served as a director and president of Legend Holdings (Stock Code: 3396) since February 2014. He was a non-executive director of Peak Sport Products Co., Limited (Stock Code: 1968) from April 2009 to June 2014 and the said company was delisted from the Stock Exchange on 2 November 2016. Mr. Zhu received his master’s degree in electronic systems in March 1987 from Shanghai Jiao Tong University. Mr. Zhu has been a senior engineer certified by the Chinese Academy of Sciences since December 1998.

Joseph Chow Mr. Joseph J. Chow serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has served as an Independent Non-executive Director since 13 January 2016. Mr. Chow is currently the Chairman of the Nomination Committee, a member of the Audit and Compliance Committee, and a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company. He has over 21 years of experience in corporate finance, financial advisory and management and has held senior executive and managerial positions in various public and private companies. Mr. Chow was recently a managing director of Moelis & Company and was previously a managing director at Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.P. Prior to that, he served consecutively as an independent financial consultant, as the chief financial officer of Harbor Networks Limited, as the chief financial officer of China Netcom (Holdings) Company Limited, as a director of strategic planning of Bombardier Capital, Inc., as a vice president of international operations of Citigroup, as a corporate auditor of GE Capital, as an independent director of Synutra International, Inc. and China Lodging Group, Limited. Mr. Chow is currently an independent director of China Biologic Products, Inc., which is a company listed on NASDAQ, and an independent non-executive director of Intime Retail (Group) Company Limited and China ZhongDi Dairy Holdings Company Limited (both companies are listed on the Stock Exchange). Mr. Chow graduated from Nanjing Institute of International Relations with a bachelor’s degree in political science in 1984. He also received a master of business administration degree from the University of Maryland at College Park in 1993.

Wei Ding Mr. Wei Ding serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company., since August 18, 2014. Mr. Ding is currently the Chairman of Remuneration Committee of the Company. He is responsible for participating in the decision making of the Company’s significant events and participating in making decisions and advising on issues relating to corporate governance and remuneration of Directors and senior management. Mr. Ding has nearly 30 years of industry experience in international finance, commercial banking, investment banking, and private equity industry. Mr. Ding worked at the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund in Washington, D.C. from November 1987 to February 1999, serving as an economist, project manager, divisional manager and the chief representative. From March 1999 to September 2002, Mr. Ding served as the chief country officer for China at Deutsche Bank. From October 2002 to February 2011, Mr. Ding worked at China International Capital Corporation as the managing director and later served as the head of investment banking division. From February 2011 to December 2013, Mr. Ding served as the senior managing director and head of Temasek Greater China, where he was responsible for Temasek’s China strategy and investments. Since June 2012, Mr. Ding has been serving as a member of the board for Hwa Pao Investment. Since May 2016, Mr. Ding has been serving as managing director and the head of private equity business of China International Capital Corporation Limited. Mr. Ding received a bachelor’s degree majoring in finance from Renmin University of China in July 1982. In January 1998, Mr. Ding completed the executive development program at Harvard Business School, which was tailor-made for the World Bank.

Lei Lin Mr. Lei Lin serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company since August 18, 2014. Mr. Lin is currently members of Audit and Compliance Committee and Nomination Committee of the Company. He is responsible for participating in the decision making of the Company’s significant events; and participating in making decisions and advising on issues relating to corporate governance, audit and nomination of Directors. Mr. Lin has over 22 years of industry experience. Mr. Lin worked as a supervisor at Beijing Sinotrust Business Risk Management Co., Ltd. from June 1995 to September 2002 and Beijing Sinotrust Marketing Information Consulting Co., Ltd. from September 2002 to July 2003. From July 2003 to January 2007, Mr. Lin worked at Beijing Sinotrust Marketing Research and Consulting Co., Ltd., where he was the president of the company. Mr. Lin was the president and Chief Executive Officer of TNS Sinotrust Market Research Consulting (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (formerly named “Sinotrust International Information and Consulting (Beijing) Co., Ltd. since January 2007 to December 2014, and currently he is the chairman of TNS Sinotrust Market Research Consulting (Beijing) Co., Ltd. since January 2015. Since October 2007, Mr. Lin has been serving as an independent director for Synutra International Inc., which is listed on Nasdaq (Stock Code: SYUT). In addition, Mr. Lin has also been serving as an independent non-executive directors for two companies listed on the Stock Exchange, namely New Focus Auto Tech Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 360) since August 2013 and Xiezhong International Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 3663) since August 2014.