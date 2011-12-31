Name Description

Xiaobing Dai Dr. Dai Xiaobing has been appointed as Executive Chairman of the Board of Sino Oil and Gas Holdings Ltd., with effect from September 1, 2011. Dr. Dai was appointed as Executive Director of the Company in May 2010 and Chairman of the Board of the Company in September 2011. Dr. Dai was awarded a PhD in Econometrics by the School of Economics, Jilin University, the PRC. Dr. Dai is experienced in the corporate finance sector as well as merger and acquisitions and corporate restructuring of companies in the PRC. He is also familiar with the capital market in the PRC. Dr. Dai had been one of the co-founder of China Securities Journal published by Xinhua News Agency and was a journalist, department head and deputy general manager of the agency, through which he has experience in government public relations and investor relations. Currently, Dr. Dai is the executive director and Co-chairman of China Precious Metal Resources Holdings Co., Ltd., (stock code: 1194), a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. He is also an independent director of Jiangxi Ganneng Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

Hap Lee King Mr. King Hap Lee has been re-designated as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of Sino Oil and Gas Holdings Ltd., with effect from 9 June 2014. Mr. King is principally responsible for strategy development planning and daily operation of the Company. Mr. King graduated from Xian Jiaotong University in 1983. He worked for various central government departments and state-owned enterprises for a considerable period of time and has more than 20 years’ experience in government organizations and enterprises management. He was the deputy director and Chairman of Workers’ Union of Mechanic and Electronic Products Importation and Exportation Office of the State Council, the deputy general manager of (China Machinery Industry Marketing & Supply Shenzhen Group Corporation*) and managing director of (China National Machinery Hong Kong Company *).

Tze Fan Wan Mr. Wan Tze Fan is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Sino Oil and Gas Holdings Ltd. Mr. Wan holds a bachelor degree of commerce and a master degree of business administration. He has years of experience in accounting and financial management and has worked for international accounting firms and listed companies in Hong Kong. He is a fellow member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a Certified Practising Accountant of CPA Australia. He is an independent non-executive director of China Primary Resources Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Lingjun Di Dr. Di Lingjun is the Chairman of the board and Vice President of Orion Energy International Inc., subsidiary of Sino Oil and Gas Holdings Ltd., with effect from September 1, 2011. He is responsible for the coalbed methane exploration business of the Group. Prior to this, Dr. Di was an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company for the period from August 2010 to August 2011. Dr. Di graduated from Northwest University, PRC, major in the field of petroleum and natural gas geology in 1980. Dr. Di was awarded a doctorate degree in sedimentology and basin analysis by the Northwest University, PRC. In his career, Dr. Di has worked as a project manager of the regional petroleum and natural gas exploration project of Changqing Oil Field, Geology Controller and Deputy General Manager of the North Shaanxi Petroleum and Natural Gas Exploration Project conducted by the New District Exploration Division of the China National Petroleum Corporation and the Deputy Chief Geologist of Exploration and Development Institute, Changqing Oil Field, CNPC.

Hongbing He Mr. He Hongbing is the Vice President of Sino Oil and Gas Holdings Ltd. He joined the Company in 2008 and was appointed as Vice President of the Company in November 2010. He is principally responsible for the corporate finance and investor relation of the Company. Mr. He holds a bachelor degree of Geology at Peking University and a master degree of Civil Law at Yantai University. He is a CFA Charterholder and a member of The Hong Kong Society of Financial Analysts. He holds a Chinese lawyer qualification, and has nearly 10 years working experience in corporate finance and investor relations. He was the financial manager of Shenzhen B&K Electronic Co., Ltd, the deputy general manager of the Investor Relation Division of China Gas Holdings Limited in Hong Kong and an investment analyst of Singapore UOB Kay Hian Research Pte Ltd.

Rao Mengyu Dr. Rao Mengyu is Vice President of Sino Oil and Gas Holdings Ltd since June 1, 2013. He is in charge of the oil and gas technical division of the Group. Dr. Rao graduated from the Department of Geology of Anhui University of Science & Technology. In 2005, Dr. Rao was awarded a PhD in Geology by the China University of Petroleum (East China). He was engaged in research work for the oil and gas geology fundamental theories and coalbed methane (CBM) development technology in the post-doctoral station of the College of Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering, China University of Petroleum (Beijing). He has over 20 years of experience in the industry and has years of experience in onsite work and indoor scientific research in respect of CBM projects. Currently, Dr. Rao is mainly responsible for the scientific research, exploration deployment, engineering design, onsite engineering design, CBM exploration of Sanjiao Block CBM project of the Group. Dr. Rao has published 24 research papers in the journals such as Acta Petrolei Sinica, and also is one of the principal participants in the scientific research achievement of "Research, development and application of CBM multi-lateral horizontal well". Such achievement was awarded the second prize of science and technology advancement in 2009 by the China National Coal Association.

Haiqiao Wang Dr. Wang Haiqiao is Deputy Chief Geologist of Sino Oil and Gas Holdings Ltd since June 1, 2013. In 2008, Dr. Wang was awarded a doctorate degree by the China Petroleum University. Dr. Wang has been working for many entities, namely Shengli Oilfield Logging Company, Oil Reservoir Evaluation Laboratory of Daqing Institute of Oilfield Exploration and Development Research. Dr. Wang has experience in exploration and development of oil and gas fields. Dr. Wang had participated in a number of oil field research topics including characteristic analysis of geological structure, evolution and coalbed methane geology analysis with high level of professional standard.

Luwu Yang Dr. Yang Luwu is the Technical Consultant - Coalbed methane projects of Sino Oil and Gas Holdings Ltd. Dr. Yang is principally responsible for advising and assisting the management of the Company in formulating development programme of CBM project. Dr. Yang holds a PhD degree in geology of China University of Mining and Technology. He is a certified appraiser of mineral reserve in China and a member of Coalbed Methane Specialized Committee. He has nearly 16 years experience in project management and technical research for coalbed methane and petroleum and coal development. He was the director of technology department and research center of China United Coalbed Methane Co., Ltd. and led the formulation of Specifications for Coalbed Methane Resources/Reserves of China.

Siu Hung Yim Ms. Yim Siu Hung has been appointed as Company Secretary of Sino Oil and Gas Holdings Ltd., with effect from December 12, 2011. Ms. Yim has joined the Company since August 2005 and holds a degree in law and a degree in accountancy. She is an associate member of both The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. She has years of experience in the company secretarial sector and has worked for international accounting and law firms and listed companies in Hong Kong.

Chun Tung Chen Mr. Chen Chun Tung is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is currently responsible for direct investments at China Huarong International Holdings Limited. He was previously a director in Corporate Finance Department responsible for leading origination and execution of corporate finance transactions and providing strategic advisory in Greater China at Standard Chartered Securities (Hong Kong) Limited from 2010 to 2015 and an associate at the Investment Banking Department of Citigroup Global Markets Asia Limited from 2006 to 2010. Mr. Chen holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering Operations Research (cum laude) from Columbia University. Mr. Chen is currently a non-executive director of Beautiful China Holdings Company Limited which is listed on the Stock Exchange.

Hua Chen Mr. Chen Hua has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of Sino Oil and Gas Holdings Limited., with effect from 9 June 2014, He holds a bachelor degree and founded the Kingkey Group Limited (“Kingkey Group”) in 1994. He is the founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Kingkey Group. Kingkey Group is a Chinese well-known brand with an integrated business comprising property development, hotel, property management, financial investment, golf club and beverage operations. Kingkey Group has invested and developed total construction area of over 5 million square metres and its constructions have been awarded various prizes by different cities, provinces and the state. It is one of the Top 50 Property Enterprises in China and renowned in the property sector across the nation. Kingkey Group has used four years to complete the ‘KK100’ Complex which has become the landmark of Shenzhen. Mr. Chen also actively involves in various community charities and has accumulated hundreds of millions RMB charitable donations over the years. As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Chen is interested in 784,251,796 shares of the Company, which represents approximately 5.21% of total issued share capital of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance. Mr. Chen has not held any directorship in other listed companies in the past three years.

Lin Feng He Mr. He Lin Feng has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of Sino Oil and Gas Holdings Limited., with effect from 22 August 2014. He holds a bachelor degree in Economics from Renmin University of China. Mr. He has been an executive director, since 2006. He was a director from 1996 to 2005 and the business manager, from 1991 to 1995. Mr. He has extensive experience in financial management and project investment businesses.

Shao Huang Mr. Huang Shaowu has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of Sino Oil and Gas Holdings Limited., with effect from 9 June 2014. He was the main founder for the Shenzhen Aisidi Co., Ltd. ("Aisidi") (shares of which are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange) in 1998 and it is the "Fortune" 500 enterprises in China. Mr. Huang is currently a director of Aisidi, the chairman of Shenzhen Sinomaster Investment Group Co., Ltd., which is the controlling shareholder of Aisidi, and the chairman and chief executive officer of which is major shareholder of Aisidi. As at the date of this announcement, 1,761,350,000 shares of the Company are owned by SMT which is controlled by Mr. Huang, representing approximately 11.7% of total issued share capital of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance. SMT is an investment conglomerate with extensive investments in distribution, retail, logistics, finance, real estate, tourism, high-tech, e-commerce and ecological agricultural businesses.

Yanbin Wang Dr. Wang Yanbin has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of Sino Oil and Gas Holdings Ltd., with effect from September 1, 2011. Dr. Wang is a professor and tutor for doctoral candidates of China University of Mining & Technology (Beijing), and head of the Scientific Research Office of China University of Mining & Technology (Beijing). Dr. Wang holds a bachelor degree in coalfield geology from the faculty of geology of Huainan Mining Institute in China. He also holds a master degree in coal petrology and coalfield geology and a doctor degree in coalfield, oil and gas geology and organic geochemistry from China University of Mining & Technology (Beijing). Prior to 1993, Dr. Wang mainly engaged in teaching and scientific research on coalfield geology and coalbed methane geology. Since 1993, he has focused on geological research on coalfield geology, oil, natural gas and coalbed methane. He has led the development of a project for the National Natural Science Foundation of China, and few scientific projects for China National Petroleum Corporation and China Petrochemical Corporation. Dr. Wang has also participated in more than 30 scientific projects in cooperation with various oil fields and Mining Bureaus nationwide. He was granted the State Scientific and Technological Progress Award for several times and has published 3 books and more than 70 academic papers.

Kwok Chuen Wong Mr. Wong Kwok Chuen is the Non-Executive Independent Director of Sino Oil and Gas Holdings Ltd., since April 2006. Mr. Wong is currently a practising barrister-at-law of the High Court of the Hong Kong SAR. Mr. Wong holds a master degree of commerce in marketing from University of Strathclyde, UK and a post-graduate certificate in laws from University of Hong Kong. Mr. Wong has more than 17 years of experience in legal practice.