Hon Kwo Tang Mr. Tang Hon Kwo is an Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He has approximately 20 years of experience in investment activities and business management. Mr. Tang has served since 1998 as a director and deputy general manager of a Hong Kong private company and oversees the operational management and project investment activities. He was an executive director of China Best Group Holding Limited (stock code: 370) whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange for the period from October 2014 to June 2015.

Wenfeng Li Mr. Li Wenfeng is re-redesignated as Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree of science in Electronic Engineering awarded by South China University of Technology in 1993. Mr. Li Wenfeng has around 20 years of experience in corporate finance and asset management. Prior to joining our Company, Mr. Li Wenfeng held the position of a Director of Yue Xiu Securities Holdings Ltd and Yue Xiu Asset Management Limited.

Kwok Fat Li Mr. Li Kwok Fat is Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Li has obtained his Bachelor of Arts in Accountancy from The City University of Hong Kong in November 1998 and his Master of Finance from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University in November 2010. Mr. Li was admitted as a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants in May 2003 and a member of the HKICPA in January 2005. Mr. Li is also the company secretary of Code Agriculture (Holdings) Limited (stock code: 8153), whose shares are listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange, and an independent non-executive director and a member of each of the audit committee and the nomination committee of AMCO United Holding Limited (Stock Code: 630), whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange.

Congming Ji Mr. Ji Congming is the General Manager of Co-Prosperity Holdings Limited. Mr. Ji is responsible for assisting the Directors in the overall management and overseeing daily operation of the Group. Mr. Ji graduated from Xiamen University in statistics. He has joined the Group since 1999. Mr. Ji has over 26 years’ experience in printing and dyeing industry.

Chaodun Cai Mr. Cai Chaodun is the Deputy General Manager of Co-Prosperity Holdings Limited. Mr. Cai is responsible for the marketing affairs of the Group. He has joined the Group since 1999. Mr. Cai has about 19 years’ experience in marketing.

Jianhua Fu Mr. Fu Jianhua is Deputy General Manager of Co-Prosperity Holdings Limited. Mr. Fu is responsible for the production planning and operation of the Group. Mr. Fu graduated from China Textile Politics Open College with a diploma in management. He has joined the Group since 2001. Mr. Fu has over 27 years’ experience in printing and dyeing industry.

Kin Fat Law Mr. Law Kin Fat is an Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from The University of Hong Kong with a Bachelor Degree in Social Science (Economics). He also obtained a Master degree in Finance and Investment from the University of Exeter in the UK. Mr. Law had served as a senior executive of Deutsche Bank Asia, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, ABN Amro Group NV, BNP Paribas Asia, JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A., mainly responsible for equities sales and other related functions in Greater China region, Australia, and New Zealand markets for over 17 years. He is currently an executive director and the vice chairman of Leyou Technologies Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 1089) whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Law is currently the director of a number of the Group’s subsidiaries. Mr. Law has entered into a service agreement with the Company for a term of two years, commencing on 29 June 2017. Mr. Law will be entitled to a director’s remuneration of HK$2,400,000 per annum, which is determined by the Board and the Remuneration Committee with reference to his duties and responsibilities with the Company.

Zhi Ma Mr. Ma Zhi has been appointed as an Executive Director of the Company with effect from 24 February 2016. Ma Zhi received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Radio and Television from the Communication University of China in 2001. He received a Master’s degree in Television Directing from the Communication University of China in 2003. Mr. Ma worked as a reporter, producer and assistant director for China Education Television. He later joined Great United Petroleum Holding Co., Ltd and served as vice president and spokesman. Mr. Ma has 15 years of experience working in media and public communication.

Siu Bun Sze Mr. Sze Siu Bun is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Co-Prosperity Holdings Limited. He has about 21 years’ experience in printing and dyeing industry. He has joined the Group since 2005. He is involved in the overall management of the Group and is responsible for overseeing daily management of the Hong Kong office. Mr. Sze is the younger brother of Mr. Sze Siu Hung, who is the executive Director and the Chairman of the Company and the brother in law of Madam Cai Peilei, a former executive Director. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Sze has no relationship with other Directors, senior management, substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company. Mr. Sze also holds directorships in some of the subsidiaries of the Group.

Xinchun Huang Mr. Huang Xinchun is Finance Manager of Co-Prosperity Holdings Limited. He is responsible for the accounting and financial affairs of the Group. Mr. Huang graduated from Fujian Televisions University with a diploma in accounting. He is a registered accountant in the PRC. Mr. Huang has joined the Group since 2002. Mr. Huang has about 29 years’ experience in accounting and finance.

Yunchang Xu Mr. Xu Yunchang is the Manager of Research and Development Department of Co-Prosperity Holdings Limited. Mr. Xu is responsible for research and development activities of the Group. Mr. Xu graduated from Wuhan Textile Engineering Institute with a Bachelor’s degree in dyeing engineering. He is a engineer in the PRC. Mr. Xu has joined the Group since 2001. He has about 19 years’ experience in research and development in the printing and dyeing industry.

Bingcheng Zhang Mr. Zhang Bingcheng is the Procurement Manager of Co-Prosperity Holdings Limited. Mr. Zhang is responsible for daily procurement activities of the Group. He has joined the Group since 2002. Mr. Zhang has over 32 years’ experience in the printing and dyeing industry.

.. Zhengfang Ms. Zhengfang is the Manageress of Quality Control Department of Co-Prosperity Holdings Limited. Ms. Zheng is responsible for the quality control matters of the Group. She has joined the Group since 2000. She has about 22 years’ experience in fabrics quality control.

Sze Wing Wong Ms. Wong Sze Wing is Company Secretary of the company. She has obtained her Bachelor of Business Administration (Hons) in Accountancy from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in 2002. She is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Ms. Wong has over 14 years of experiences in accounting, auditing and corporate finance, and has been working in an international accounting firm prior to joining the Group.

Ngai Lam Cheung Mr. Cheung Ngai Lam is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and is a Certified Practicing Accountant of Australia. Mr. Cheung obtained a bachelor’s degree in social sciences from the University of Hong Kong and a master of science (investment management) degree in finance from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. Mr. Cheung is currently the chief financial officer of China Zenix Auto International Limited (NYSE: ZX) and an independent non-executive director of Boyaa Interactive International Limited (Stock Code: 434). From June 2008 to May 2014, Mr. Cheung acted as an independent director of Ninetowns Internet Technology Group Co., Ltd., a company previously listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market (until it was delisted on 29 May 2014). Mr. Cheung was also an independent non-executive director of China Environmental Resources Group Limited (formerly known as Benefun International Holdings Limited) (Stock Code: 1130) from July 2008 to March 2013.

Xingxing Han Ms. Han Xingxing is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Ms. Han holds a bachelor degree of Information Warfare Technology from Northwestern Polytechnical University. Ms. Han has over ten years senior management experience in the field of information technology development and investment. Ms. Han has been the general manager of Qianhai Honghu Tairui Technology (Shenzhen) Company Limited since August 2014. She was the vice-president of Shenzhen Bio Technology Trading Company Limited between September 2012 and July 2014. She was a director of the investment banking department of Shenzhen Honghu Venture Capital Company Limited between January 2009 and August 2012, and the vicegeneral manager of Shenzhen Funding Information Technology Development Company Limited between October 2003 and October 2008.