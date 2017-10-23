Name Description

Chaohui Tan Ms. Tan Chaohui is Executive Chairlady of the Board of the Company. She has over 22 years of managerial experience in large enterprises. Ms. Tan has been serving in the Evergrande Group since its founding. She is currently the executive vice president of the Evergrande Group, responsible for the management of Evergrande Group’s health business. Ms. Tan graduated from Changsha Railway University (now known as Central South University) with a bachelor’s degree in industrial and civil engineering. She is a certified cost engineer.

Xiaoran Han Mr. Han Xiaoran is Executive Director of the Company. He has six year experience in investing, financing and comprehensive management. He was the assistant to general manager of the Shandong operations of Evergrande and the deputy general manager of Evergrande’s operations in the United States, and is currently the deputy general manager of Evergrande Health Industry Research Centre. Mr. Han graduated from Jilin University with a bachelor of science degree in computer science and technology.

Kar Chun Fong Mr. Fong Kar Chun, Jimmy is Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Fong is a member of the Law Society of Hong Kong and has been a qualified solicitor in Hong Kong since 2001.

Shing Yim Chau Mr. Chau Shing Yim, David is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He has over 22 years of experience in corporate finance, and participated in various projects ranging from initial public offerings, restructuring of PRC enterprises and cross-border and domestic takeovers. Mr. Chau is currently an independent non-executive director of Evergrande Real Estate Group Limited (Stock Code: 3333), Up Energy Development Group Limited (Stock Code: 307), Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (Stock Code: 2314), Man Wah Holdings Limited (Stock code: 1999), Richly Field China Development Limited (Stock code: 313), and Varitronix International Limited (Stock Code: 710), and the shares of all these companies are listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr. Chau was formerly a partner of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, heading the merger and acquisition and corporate advisory services department. He is a member of the Hong Kong Securities Institute, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales (‘‘ICAEW’’), holding the Corporate Finance Qualification granted by ICAEW, and he is also a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (‘‘HKICPA’’). Mr. Chau was an ex-committee member of the Disciplinary Panel of HKICPA.

Jianwen Guo Mr. Guo Jianwen is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is currently the head and Chief Physician of the Cerebrovascular and Cardiovascular Pathology Division of the Brain Pathology Centre of Guangdong Provincial Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine (Guangzhou University of Chinese Medicine 2nd Affiliated Hospital), the founder of Guangzhou Wen Mai Tang Technology Company Limited, the founder and director of Guangzhou Wen Mai Tang Traditional Chinese Medicine Centre (Chain) Company Limited, the supervisor of the Strategic Development Committee of the Jiangsu Nantong Liangchun Hospital, the senior consultant of technological development at the Jiangsu Nantong Liangchun Clinical Research Institute of Traditional Chinese Medicine. He is a senior head practitioner of Traditional Chinese medicine and has level 3 surgeon qualifications in neurointervention. In July 1998, Mr. Guo received a bachelor’s degree in medicine from Beijing University of Chinese Medicine. In July 2001, he received a master’s degree in clinical internal Chinese medicine from Chengdu University of Traditional Chinese Medicine. In July 2004, he received a doctoral degree in clinical internal Chinese medicine (specializing in brain emergency diseases) from Chengdu University of Traditional Chinese Medicine.