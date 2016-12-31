Name Description

Kwok Kuen Lau Dr. Lau Kwok Kuen, Peter is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive of Giordano International Limited. He is also chairman of the Management Committee and Nomination Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company. He joined the Group in 1987, became the Chief Executive on February 8, 1994, and was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Group on August 10 in the same year. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group. Dr. LAU is also an independent non-executive director of Fairwood Holdings Limited, which is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”). Dr. LAU is currently the Chairman of the Advisory Committees on management and marketing at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University as well as Adjunct Professor of Marketing at City University of Hong Kong. Dr. LAU holds a Doctorate degree in Business Administration from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, an MBA degree from the University of Calgary in Canada and a Master of Buddhist Studies from The University of Hong Kong. He is a member of The Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants and the Society of Certified Management Accountants of Canada. Dr. LAU had over 12 years of management and accounting experience in both the private and public sectors in Canada before joining the Group.

Mark Loynd Mr. Mark Alan Loynd is General Counsel, Executive Director, Company Secretary of Giordano International Ltd. He graduated from the University of Wales Aberystwyth in the United Kingdom with a Honours Degree in Law and from the City University of Hong Kong with both a Master of Arts Degree in Arbitration and Dispute Resolution as well as a Postgraduate Certificate in Laws. Mr. Loynd is a Member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators in London and is also admitted as a Barrister in Hong Kong. He possesses over 12 year's of experience in handling regulatory and compliance matters for listed companies, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and other commercial law affairs, as well as labor and maritime law issues.

Ka Wai Chan Mr. Chan Ka Wai is Executive Director of Giordano International Limited. He joined the Group in January 2000 and was appointed as an Executive Director and the Chief Operating Officer of the Company on June 20, 2014 and April 1, 2015, respectively. He is a member of the Management Committee of the Company and also a director of certain subsidiaries and joint ventures of the Group. Dr. CHAN is responsible for all of Mainland China while directing the Group’s operations to meet budget and other financial goals, as well as establishing goals, allocating resources and assessing policies to drive the Group’s performance. Dr. CHAN has over 15 years of experience in the apparel retailing and marketing business. Dr. CHAN holds a Doctorate degree in Business Administration from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University and a Master of Arts in Global Business Management from City University of Hong Kong.

Sai Cheong Chan Mr. Chan Sai Cheong is Non-Executive Director of Giordano International Limited., since May 22, 2012. He is also as an executive director of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr. CHAN has been in the jewellery industry for 35 years. Mr. CHAN also serves as member of the standing council of China Gold Association, member of National Technical Committee on Jewelry and Jade of Standardization Administration of China, vice chairman of the Shenzhen Gold & Jewellery Association, administrative director of the Gems and Jewellery Trade Association of China, executive vice chairman of Guangdong Gold and Silver Jewellery Chamber of Commerce, general vice-chairman of Gold Association of Guangdong Province, vice chairman of the Guangdong Golden Jewelry and Jade Industry’s Association, as well as director of the Gemmological Institute, China University of Geosciences (Wuhan).

Chi Kong Cheng Mr. Cheng Chi Kong, Adrian is Non-Executive Director of Giordano International Limited., since May 22, 2012. Dr. CHENG was executive vice-chairman and joint general manager of New World Development Company Limited and has been re-designated to executive vice-chairman and general manager with effect from March 1, 2017. He is also an executive director of New World Department Store China Limited, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited and International Entertainment Corporation, and a non-executive vice chairman of Modern Media Holdings Limited, all are listed on the Stock Exchange. Dr. CHENG has been an executive director of New World China Land Limited, which was a listed public company in Hong Kong until its delisting on August 4, 2016. He is a director of Chow Tai Fook (Holding) Limited and Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited. He is also the chairman of New World Group Charity Foundation Limited. Dr. CHENG worked in a major international bank from September 2003 to April 2006 and has substantial experience in corporate finance. Dr. CHENG holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree (cum laude) from Harvard University, and was conferred the Honorary Doctorate of Humanities by the Savannah College of Art and Design.

Barry Buttifant Dr. Barry John Buttifant, CPA, is Independent Non Executive Director of Giordano International Ltd. He joined the Group in May 1991. He is also chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee of the Company. Dr. BUTTIFANT was a non-executive director of Global-Tech Advanced Innovations Inc. and China Nepstar Chain Drugstore Ltd., both of which were delisted on NASDAQ Global Market LLC and New York Stock Exchange in March 2016 and August 2016, respectively. Dr. BUTTIFANT was also senior adviser to MCL Financial Group Ltd, the arrangement of which terminated in the year. Dr. BUTTIFANT has been re-appointed as a director of KLC Transactions Limited in January 2017, and is also appointed as a director of KLC Corporate Advisory and Recovery Limited from the same date. From 2011 to 2014, Dr. BUTTIFANT was an executive director of Hsin Chong Group Holdings Limited (formerly known as Hsin Chong Construction Group Ltd.) (“HCGH”) and a non-executive director of Synergis Holdings Limited (“Synergis”) from 2009 to 2014, both of which are listed on the Stock Exchange. In July 2010, Dr. BUTTIFANT was an executive director of the IDT International Limited. In October 2009, Dr. BUTTIFANT was a director of Mission Hills Group (“MHG”) – corporate finance and prior to this appointment, he was the consultant to MHG since December 2008. Prior to joining MHG, Dr. BUTTIFANT served as a principal of KLC Kennic Lui & Co. Limited (“KLC”), a professional accounting firm, and managing director of KLC Transactions Limited. Prior to joining KLC, Dr. BUTTIFANT was the executive director – finance of MHG. In December 2004, Dr. BUTTIFANT was the managing director of Hsin Chong International Holdings Limited, a controlling shareholder of both the construction company, HCGH (which was acquired by MHG in November 2007) and a property management service company, Synergis (which was acquired by HCGH in September 2008).

Ki Chi Kwong Mr. Kwong Ki Chi, GBS, JP., is Independent Non-executive Director of Giordano International Limited since April 26, 2004 and is a member of the Audit Committee of the Company. Mr. KWONG is also an independent non-executive director of another listed company, AMS Public Transport Holdings Limited. Mr. KWONG graduated from The University of Hong Kong with a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics and Mathematics and was awarded a Master of Philosophy degree in Economics and Politics of Development by the University of Cambridge, England. He has served in the Government of Hong Kong for 27 years and held positions principally in the economic and financial fields. He was the Secretary for the Treasury from 1995 to 1998, with responsibility for public finances, and Secretary for Information Technology and Broadcasting from 1998 to March 2000, with responsibility for information technology, telecommunications and broadcasting. He left the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in March 2000 to join the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited as executive director and first Chief Executive, following the demutualization and merger of the Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Futures Exchange Limited and their associated clearing houses and retired in April 2003. Since then, Mr. KWONG had served as the managing director/executive director/ non-executive director of various companies, including Hsin Chong International Holdings Ltd, Hongkong Sales (Int’l) Ltd, Macau Legend Development Ltd and Chenavari Investment Managers (HK) Limited. Mr. KWONG is a non-official Justice of the Peace in Hong Kong and has been awarded the Gold Bauhinia Star by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.