Name Description

Xiangjun Yao Mr. Yao Xiangjun serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Yao graduated from Beijing Technology and Business University with a master degree in management. He is a China Certified Public Accountant. Since 2001, Mr. Yao has worked as the head of the finance department, a finance director and the head of corporate planning center, the chief strategy officer and an associate chief executive officer of the smart system business group of the Subscriber, a deputy finance director of Beijing BOE Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. (a subsidiary of the Subscriber) and a finance director of Hefei BOE Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. (a subsidiary of the Subscriber). He is currently the chief executive officer of the smart system business group of the Subscriber.

Wing Yan Ko Ms. Ko Wing Yan has been re-designated as Co-Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Varitronix International Limited, with effect from 28 April 2016. Ms. Ko holds a Bachelor Degree in Economics and Mathematics from Mount Holyoke College, U.S.A., and a Master Degree in Finance from the Imperial College, London. She has over seven years of experience in banking and has extensive experience in the securities and capital markets, and was a director of global markets — structured credit and fund solutions of HSBC until August 2009. Before joining HSBC, Ms. Ko served at Morgan Stanley (Hong Kong) and JP Morgan Securities Limited (London). Ms. Ko is an Executive Director of Reorient Group Limited and a Non-executive Director of China WindPower Group Limited. The above companies are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Ning Su Mr. Su Ning serves as Co-Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from the Graduate School of Chinese Academy of Sciences with a master degree in engineering. Since 2005, Mr. Su has served as a deputy division chief in the module technical department, a deputy department head in the new application business department, the division chief, a deputy general manager in the application business department of Beijing BOE Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. (a subsidiary of the Subscriber). Mr. Su is currently the general manager of the application business department of Beijing BOE Display Technology Co., Ltd. (a subsidiary of the Subscriber).

Mo Ha Suen Ms. Suen Mo Ha is Chief Operating Officer of Varitronix International Limited. She holds a Master’s degree in Statistics from The University of Hong Kong, and a Bachelor’s degree in Quantitative Analysis for Business from City Polytechnic University. She joined the Group in December 2000.

Yeuk Keung Fung Dr. Fung Yeuk Keung is General Manager – Manufacturing of Varitronix International Limited. He conducted his PhD research study in the Liquid Crystal Institute of Kent State University and obtained a Master and a Doctorate degree in Physics from the same university. Dr. Fung joined the Group in 1995 and resigned in 2006. He rejoined the Group in November 2009.

Soo Bin Park Mr. Park Soo Bin is General Manager – Technical Group of Varitronix International Limited. He holds a Bachelor of Physics degree from Sogang University in South Korea. He joined the Group in October 2006.

Cheuk Yin Lam Mr. Lam Cheuk Yin is Financial Controller, Company Secretary of Varitronix International Limited. Mr. Lam Cheuk Yin, Kenneth jointed the Group in July 2005 and is the financial controller of the Group. He is an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (Accountancy) from City University of Hong Kong.

Siu Wah Chan Ms. Chan Siu Wah is Senior Manager – Human Resources & Public Relations of Varitronix International Limited. She holds a Bachelor’s degree of Arts from The Chinese University of Hong Kong. She joined the Group in November 2005.

Pak Chi Lo Mr. Lo Pak Chi, Patrick is the Senior Manager – Corporate Development of Varitronix International Ltd. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Applied Physics from The Hong Kong Baptist University. He joined the Group in May 1998.

Siu Keung Ng Mr. Ng Siu Keung is Senior Manager – Information Service & External Affairs (PRC) of Varitronix International Ltd. He holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from International University of America. He joined the Group in September 2006.

Xue Dong Mr. Dong Xue serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Dong studied Chemical Engineering (Materials) in Tsinghua University and obtained a master degree in Engineering. Since joining the Subscriber Group in 2003, Mr. Dong had acted as an assistant of department head, the department head of application development department, a deputy director of optoelectronics technology development centre department, the head of the research and development centre for mobile products of Beijing BOE Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. (a subsidiary of the Subscriber). He is currently serving as a vice president and the chief technical officer for display panel business of the Subscriber. As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Dong is interested in 100,000 issued A shares of the Subscriber.

Xiaoping Yang Ms. Yang Xiaoping serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Ms. Yang graduated from The University of International Business and Economics with a master degree in business administration. She has 14 years of experience in financial management. Since joining the Subscriber Group in 2002, Ms. Yang has acted as the head of financial planning department, the head of accounting and taxation centre and the head of budgeting centre of the Subscriber. She currently acts as a vice president and a deputy financial controller of the Subscriber. Ms. Yang is also acting as directors or supervisors of a number of subsidiaries of the Subscriber.

Feng Yuan Mr. Yuan Feng serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Yuan graduated from Tsinghua University with a master degree in business administration. Since joining the Subscriber Group in 2003, Mr. Yuan had acted as a deputy head of strategic planning department and the secretary office manager of the Subscriber and the general manager of Beijing BOE Sales Co., Ltd. (a subsidiary of the Subscriber). He is currently serving as a vice president and the chief strategic marketing officer of the Subscriber. Mr. Yuan is also acting as the chairman of the board of directors of Beijing BOE Sales Co., Ltd. (a subsidiary of the Subscriber) and directors of a number of subsidiaries of the Subscriber.

Ho Hwa Chu Mr. Chu Ho Hwa serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has over 15 years of business experience and over 9 years of experience in corporate governance. Mr. Chu is currently the chief executive officer of mReferral Corporation (HK) Limited which is a leading mortgage referral company and is a joint venture of Midland Holdings Limited and Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited and is an independent non-executive director of Directel Holdings Limited which is a publicly listed company on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 8337). From March 2012 to June 2012, he was the chief financial officer of China Smart Electric Co. Ltd. From July 2009 to October 2011, he was the chief financial officer of Trony Solar Holdings Company Limited which is a publicly listed company on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 2468). From September 2010 to May 2012, he was an independent non-executive director of China Kingstone Mining Holdings Limited which is a publicly listed company on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1380). He has previously worked for Shanghai Century Acquisition Corporation, a company listed on the American Stock Exchange, and United Energy Group Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange. He was a director at ABN AMRO Asia Corporate Finance Ltd. and was also a director at the Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Ltd. From June 2012 to June 2015, he was an independent non-executive director of Weichai Power Co. Ltd. which is a publicly listed company on the Main Board of Stock Exchange (stock code: 2338). He obtained a master degree of business administration from the Columbia University and a bachelor degree of science from the University of Rochester in 1990 and 1986 respectively.

Yuk Kan Fung Mr. Fung Yuk Kan serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was trained and qualified in KPMG London before returning to KPMG Hong Kong in 1993. Since his return Mr. Fung has travelled regularly into China to lead different types of China projects, including Initial Public Offerings and due diligence exercises for merger and acquisitions. Mr. Fung became a partner in October 2000. Later in 2006 he moved to and started stationing in Beijing. In the past two decades, he has been in many positions within KPMG, including the partner in-charge of large accounts, regional head of audit and regional head of business development. Mr. Fung’s last position before retirement is the Global Chair of KPMG Global China Practice (“GCP”). The GCP is a community of professionals in China and across the globe with a total focus on inbound and outbound China businesses and assists Chinese businesses with their globalisation strategy and helps multinational companies enter or expand into the China market. In this role, he regularly meets with market players to discuss the continuous development of China and issues confronting executives from different businesses. He also writes publications and appears in conferences and events as presenters/panelists to share his experience and views on these matters. Mr. Fung is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He obtained a bachelor of science in Economics from London School of Economics and Political Science in 1988.