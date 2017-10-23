Name Description

Xiaosheng Han Mr. Xiao Sheng Han is the Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of China Oceanwide Holdings Limited. He is a senior accountant in the PRC, is currently the executive director and executive vice president of China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd., the chairman of the board of Oceanwide Holdings Co., Ltd., whose shares are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Stock code: 000046), and the director of Oceanwide Holdings (Hong Kong) Co., Limited. Mr. Han served as the vice chairman of the board and president of Oceanwide Holdings Co., Ltd. Mr. Han obtained a Master’s degree in Economics from Renmin University of China in July 1996.

Chen Wu Mr. Wu Chen is the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of China Oceanwide Holdings Limited. Mr. Wu is an engineer in the PRC, is currently the vice president of Oceanwide Holdings Co., Ltd., whose shares are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Stock code: 000046), and the general manager of Beijing Oceanwide Dongfeng Real Estate Co. Ltd. Mr. Wu obtained a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Roosevelt University in the United States.

Keming Zhang Mr Zhang Keming is the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of China Oceanwide Holdings Limited. Mr. Zhang is a professor-level senior engineer in the PRC, is currently the vice president of Oceanwide Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. and the vice president of China Oceanwide Power Co., Ltd. Mr. Zhang obtained a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Tsinghua University.

Wing Sze Wan Ms. Wan Wing Sze is the Chief Financial Officer of China Oceanwide Holdings Limited. She joined the Group in January 2004. Ms. Wan is a qualified accountant and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting. She is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and has more than 15 years experience in auditing, accounting, financial management and business control. Ms. Wan also has extensive experience in corporate restructuring.

Yuehong Shi Mr. Shi Yuehong is the Risk Control Director of China Oceanwide Holdings Limited. Mr. Shi is the China Senior Engineer and is currently the director and risk control director of Oceanwide Holdings Co., Ltd., whose shares are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Stock code: 000046), and the director of Oceanwide Holdings (Hong Kong) Co., Limited. Mr. Shi obtained a degree in Construction Engineering from Tongji University.

Bing Liu Mr. Liu Bing is the Executive Director of China Oceanwide Holdings Limited. He is currently the director, vice president, member of executive committee and chief risk management director of China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd., the supervisor of Oceanwide Energy Holdings Co., Ltd., the director of China Oceanwide Power Co., Ltd., the chief financial officer of China Oceanwide International Investment Co., Ltd., the chief financial officer of China Oceanwide USA Holdings Co., Ltd., the director of Minsheng Securities Co., Ltd., the supervisor of Minsheng Wealth Management Co., Ltd. and the vice chairman of the supervisory committee in Minsheng Holdings Co., Ltd., whose shares are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Stock code: 000416). Mr. Liu obtained his Master’s degree in Business Administration from Sacred Heart University in the United States in August 1989.

Guosheng Liu Mr. Liu Guosheng is the Executive Director of China Oceanwide Holdings Limited. Mr. Liu is a senior accountant in the PRC, is currently the director and chief financial officer of Oceanwide Holdings Co., Ltd., whose shares are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Stock code: 000046), and the director of Oceanwide Holdings (Hong Kong) Co., Limited. Mr. Liu obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Hangzhou Dianzi University (formerly known as Hangzhou Institute of Electronic Industry) in July 1991 and a Master’s degree in Economics from Wuhan University in December 2008.

Hongwei Liu Mr. Liu Hongwei is the Executive Director of China Oceanwide Holdings Limited. He is currently the vice president of China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd., the director of Oceanwide Holdings Co., Ltd., whose shares are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Stock code: 000046), the director of Minsheng Holdings Co., Ltd., the shares of which are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Stock code: 000416), the director of Oceanwide Holdings (Hong Kong) Co., Limited, the director of Minsheng International Investment Co., Ltd., the director of China Oceanwide Power Co., Ltd., the director of China Oceanwide International Investment Co., Ltd. and the independent non-executive director of CuDECO Limited, the shares of which are listed on Australia Stock Exchange (Stock code: CDU). Mr. Liu obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from Dalian Ocean University (formerly known as Dalian Fisheries College) in July 1989 and a Master’s degree in Management from Massey University in New Zealand in April 2006.

Xifang Zhang Mr. Zhang Xifang is Executive Director of the Company. He is currently a director and vice president of Oceanwide Holdings Co., Ltd., (“Oceanwide Holdings”, the controlling shareholder (the “Shareholder(s)”) of the Company whose shares are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 000046)), a director and president of Oceanwide Equity Investment Management Co., Ltd.* and an executive director of Quam Limited (whose shares are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”)(Stock Code: 952)) . He served as the head of the operation division of the finance and asset management department and the deputy director of the finance and asset management department of State Grid Corporation of China, the deputy general manager of State Grid Asset Management Co., Ltd., the deputy general manager of State Grid Yingda International Holdings Group Co., Ltd., the general manager of Yingda Taihe Property Insurance Co., Ltd., and the chairman of Yingda Insurance Asset Management Co., Ltd.. Mr. ZHANG Xifang studied the undergraduate programme of accounting at Central University of Finance and Economics from September 1991 to June 1995 and obtained a Bachelor’s degree of economics. After that, he studied the programme of business administration at Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management from March 2006 to January 2009 and received a Master’s degree in business administration.

Yuan Wang Ms. Wang Yuan is the Financial Controller - Shangai Operation of the Group of China Oceanwide Holdings limited. Ms. Wang is a qualified accountant and is responsible for overseeing the property rental and management business of the Group in Shanghai. She is a member of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Ms. Wang has more than 19 years experience in auditing, accounting, financial management and operational controls, of which more than 8 years experience is in property sector in China.

Wai Yee Lam Ms. Lam Wai Yee is Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. Lam joined the Company in July 2015. She has over 15 years of experience in company secretarial profession. Ms. Lam holds a bachelor’s degree in translation and a postgraduate diploma in corporate administration. She is also a fellow member of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom.

Zixin Qi Mr. Qi Zixin is the Non-Executive Director of China Oceanwide Holdings Limited. He is an economist in the PRC, is currently the director and vice president of China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd., the vice chairman of the board and president of Oceanwide Energy Holdings Co., Ltd., the vice chairman of the board of Minsheng Holdings Co., Ltd., the shares of which are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Stock code: 000416) and the director of China Oceanwide Power Co., Ltd. Mr. Qi obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Law and Economics from Peking University in July 1998 and a Master’s degree in Law from Peking University in June 2001.

Yingwei Zhao Mr Zhao Yingwei is the Non-Executive Director of China Oceanwide Holdings Limited. Mr. Zhao is a senior accountant in the PRC, is currently the director, vice president and chief financial officer of China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd., the vice chairman of the supervisory committee of Oceanwide Holdings Co., Ltd., whose shares are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Stock code: 000046), the director of Oceanwide Energy Holdings Co., Ltd., the chairman of the supervisory committee of Minsheng Holdings Co., Ltd., the shares of which are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Stock code: 000416) and the director of Oceanwide Holdings (Hong Kong) Co., Limited. Mr. Zhao obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Renmin University of China in January 1997 and a Master’s degree in Engineering from Beihang University in January 2013.

Hongping Cai Mr. Cai Hongping is an Independent Non-Executive Director of China Oceanwide Holdings Limited. He was the executive chairman of corporate finance, Asia Pacific in Deutsche Bank. Mr. Cai obtained an associate degree in Journalism from Fudan University in June 1988.

Jipeng Liu Mr. Liu Jipeng is an Independent Non-Executive Director of China Oceanwide Holdings Limited. Mr. Liu is a senior economist and certified public accountant in the PRC, is currently the independent non-executive director of Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co.,Ltd., the shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “SEHK”) (Stock code: 3699), the independent non-executive director of Wanda Hotel Development Company Limited, the shares of which are listed on the SEHK (Stock code: 169), the independent director of AVIC Capital Co., Ltd., the shares of which are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock code: 600705), the independent director of Zhongjin Gold Corp., Ltd., the shares of which are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock code: 600489) and the independent director of CNNC HuaYuan Titanium Dioxide Co., Ltd., the shares of which are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Stock code: 002145). Mr. Liu served as the independent director of Oceanwide Holdings Co., Ltd., whose shares are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Stock code: 000046). Mr. Liu obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Capital University of Economics and Business (formerly known as Beijing School of Economics) in July 1983 and a Master’s degree in Economics from Graduate School of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in July 1986.

Wa Kei Lo Mr. Lo Wa Kei is an Independent Non-Executive Director of China Oceanwide Holdings Limited. Mr. Lo is a certified public accountant in Hong Kong, Fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Fellow of the CPA Australia and an Associate of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. Mr. Lo is currently the independent non-executive director of several public companies whose shares are listed on the SEHK, including, Sheen Tai Holdings Group Company Limited (Stock code: 1335), Sun Hing Vision Group Holdings Limited (Stock code: 125), North Mining Shares Company Limited (Stock code: 433), China Zhongwang Holdings Limited (Stock code: 1333). He also serves as the managing director of Shinewing (HK) CPA Limited. Mr. Lo obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from University of Hong Kong in November 1993 and a Master’s degree in Professional Accounting from Hong Kong Polytechnic University in November 2000.