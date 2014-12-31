Name Description

Siong Seng Teo Mr. Teo Siong Seng is the Executive Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer of Singamas Container Holdings Limited. Mr. Teo is a director of various subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Teo started his shipping career with PIL Group in Singapore since 1979 and was appointed the managing director of PIL in October 1992. He is an executive director of various PIL subsidiaries and joint venture companies whose activities include shipowning, liner shipping, ship agencies, freight forwarding, container manufacturing, ships recycling, marine services, container depot/terminal operation, warehousing, logistics park, real estate and travel. He is currently an independent non-executive director of China Shipping Container Lines Company Limited (“China Shipping”). Mr. Teo has tendered his resignation from the office of independent non-executive director of China Shipping and his resignation will take effect upon appointment of the new independent nonexecutive director of China Shipping to be approved at the extraordinary general meeting of China Shipping to be held on 8 May 2015. He is the Chairman of The Standard Steamship Owners’ Protection and Indemnity Association (Asia) Ltd., Singapore Maritime Institute Governing Council and Singapore Business Federation. He is also a Council Member of China Overseas Exchange Association and the Immediate Past President of Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry. Mr. Teo is the Honorary Consul of The United Republic of Tanzania in Singapore. He is the Honorary Citizen of Foshan City (Guangdong Province) and Yixing City (Jiangsu Province) of China.

Pui King Chung Ms. Chung Pui King is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director, Company Secretary of Singamas Container Holdings Limited. was appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company on 2 February 2013 and was appointed as Company Secretary of the Company on 10 September 2013. She was also appointed as the Director of Modex Holding Limited, an associate of the Company, which specialised in manufacturing, leasing and trading of offshore containers, on 10 October 2014. Ms. Chung joined the Group on 1 January 1996. She has more than 23 years of combined experience in public accountancy, sourcing and manufacturing. Save as disclosed above, Ms. Chung has not held any directorship in other listed companies during the last three years nor any other position in the Company. Ms. Chung holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration and is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Kwok Leung Chan Mr. Chan Kwok Leung is the Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of Singamas Container Holdings Limited. He is a director of various subsidiaries of the Company. He joined Eng Kong Container Services Limited, a subsidiary of the Company, on 1 July 1994. He has more than 35 years of combined experience in marketing, container depot management, container inspection and repair, and container leasing. Prior to joining the Company, he was the Technical Director of Unicon International Ltd., a container surveying company with major interests in the Far East.

Chun Yen Chao Mr. Chao Chun Yen is the Senior Vice President of Singamas Container Holdings Limited. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Chao has more than 32 years’ experience in shipping management and related businesses. Prior to joining the Company, he was an executive director of Pacific International Lines (China) Ltd.

Yung Ming Hsu Mr. Hsu Yung Ming is the Vice President of Singamas Container Holdings Limited. Mr. Hsu is concurrently acting as General Manager of Shanghai Pacific International Container Co., Ltd., and is in charge of various divisions of the Group including the Technology & Development Center, the Resources & Engineering Management Department and the Quality Management Department. Mr. Hsu graduated from Taiwan Dong Wu University major in Machinery and Business Management. Mr. Hsu was previously senior management of various companies in container manufacturing and related business in Taiwan. Mr. Hsu joined the Company in 2006 acting as General Manager of Ningbo Pacific Container Co., Ltd.. Mr. Hsu has over 40 years of experience in container manufacturing and corporate management.

Yudong Ren Mr. Ren Yudong is the Vice President of Singamas Container Holdings Limited. Mr. Ren is currently the General Manager of Shanghai Baoshan Pacific Container Co., Ltd. and Qidong Singamas Energy Equipment Co., Ltd.. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Ren joined the Company on 1 August 2002. He has more than 33 years of experience in container manufacturing.

Bing Yu Mr. Yu Bing is the Vice President of Singamas Container Holdings Limited. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of PIL Group. Mr. Yu has more than 27 years of experience in shipping industry management, factory management, international trade and related logistic business. Prior to joining the Company, he was a deputy general manager of Pacific International Lines (China) Ltd.

Tiou Seng Teo Mr. Teo Tiou Seng is the Executive Director of Singamas Container Holdings Limited. He is also a director of various subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Teo has been engaging in shipping business since 1977. Mr. Teo graduated and holds a Master Degree in Business Administration from the University of Western Ontario, Richard Ivey School of Business. He has more than 32 years of working experience in container transport business and is also a director of PIL and the managing director of PILHK.

Kim Kin Kuan Mr. Kuan Kim Kin is the Non-Executive Director of Singamas Container Holdings Limited. Mr. Kuan has been an executive director of the Finance Division of PIL since 7 June 2004. He also holds directorship in various PIL’s Group of Companies. Other than their relationship with PIL, these various PIL’s Group of Companies are third parties independent of the Company and connected persons of the Company. Prior to joining PIL, he held a number of senior financial and accounting positions across diverse business groups, including two public listed companies in Malaysia. Mr. Kuan is a fellow member of The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (United Kingdom).

Chor Kee Tan Mr. Tan Chor Kee is the Non-Executive Director for Singamas Container Holdings Limited. Mr. Tan graduated from the University of Singapore with a first class honour degree in Mechanical Engineering. He has more than 37 years of experience in shipping particularly in equipment management, costs control, corporate planning, logistics operations, agency and liner business. Mr. Tan is currently the Deputy Managing Director of PIL.

Fu Kwok Cheng Mr. Cheng Fu Kwok is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Singamas Container Holdings Limited. Mr. Cheng graduated in 1975 from the University of Hong Kong with a Bachelor (Honors) Degree in Social Sciences. He has extensive experience in banking, corporate finance and shipfinance. Mr. Cheng has retired from the Head of Shipfinance in Asia of Credit Agricole CIB with effective from 1 May 2014, but remain as the Senior Advisor to the Global Shipping Group of the Bank. He is also a director and the Honorary Chairman of Credit Agricole Asia Shipping Limited. Credit Agricole CIB and Credit Agricole Asia Shipping Limited are third parties independent of the Company and connected persons of the Company. Mr. Cheng is a member of the Working Group on Transportation under the Hong Kong Economic Development Commission, and also a member of the Hong Kong Maritime Industry Council of Transport and Housing Bureau, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Ho Kit Lau Mr. Lau Ho Kit is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Singamas Container Holdings Limited. Mr. Lau is a Certified Public Accountant (Practising) in Hong Kong, a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. Mr. Lau graduated from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University with a Master’s Degree in Professional Accounting. He has extensive experience in accounting and financial management. Mr. Lau is currently an independent nonexecutive director of CCT Land Holdings Limited (formerly known as CCT Tech International Limited), a company listed on the main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”). He is also an independent non-executive director of Glory Mark Hi- Tech (Holdings) Limited, a company listed on the growth enterprise market of the Stock Exchange. CCT Land Holdings Limited and Glory Mark Hi-Tech (Holdings) Limited are third parties independent of the Company and connected persons of the Company.