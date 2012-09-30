Name Description

Daisy Yeung Ms. Daisy Yeung is Managing Director, Executive Director of Emperor Capital Group Ltd. She is also a director of subsidiaries of the Company and a responsible officer of Emperor Securities Limited, Emperor Futures Limited, Emperor Wealth Management Limited and Emperor Asset Management Limited under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (“SFO”). She is responsible for the formulation of corporate strategy, overseeing operations and the overall steering of the Company’s management focusing in the areas of marketing and business development. Ms. Yeung has obtained a Bachelor’s Degree of Science in Business Administration in 1988. Since then, she has accumulated over 15 years’ industrial experience and has been active in driving the development of the local finance industry. She is now a Vice-Chairman of The Institute of Securities Dealers Limited and a General Committee member of The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies.

Bo Chai Li Mr. Li Bo Chai is Financial Controller of Emperor Capital Group Ltd. Mr. Li obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Accountancy from the University of Southern California and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Li has over 10 years of experience in the field of auditing, finance, and accounting gained from an international accounting firm and listed companies.

Pearl Chan Ms. Pearl Chan serves as an Executive Director of Emperor Capital Group Limited since June 1, 2011. She joined Emperor Capital Limited, being a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and a licensed corporation carrying on corporate finance advisory business, in 2001. Ms. Chan has been working in the corporate finance field for more than 10 years and is now a director and responsible officer under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (“SFO”) of Emperor Capital Limited. She is also a representative under the SFO of Emperor Securities Limited, being a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and a licensed corporation carrying on securities advisory business. Ms. Chan holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from University of Hong Kong and a Master's Degree in Management from Macquarie University, Australia. Ms. Chan was a practising lawyer in Hong Kong before joining the Group.

Shek Wah Chan Mr. Chan Shek Wah serves as Executive Director of Emperor Capital Group Limited and Managing Director of Emperor Capital Limited, a subsidiary of Emperor Capital Group Limited. He joined the Group in June 2011. He is the Managing Director and responsible officer of Emperor Capital Limited under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (“SFO”). He has almost 25 years of professional experiences in the financial services industry. He has been engaged in the sales, proprietary trading, structuring of equity derivatives and equity capital market products as well as the provision of corporate finance advisory services to listed issuers. Before joining the Group, he was senior management and executive director in several international financial institutions. He is an independent non-executive director of CST Mining Group Limited and Future Bright Holdings Limited, both are listed companies in Hong Kong. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Chan has not held any other appointment or professional qualification nor any directorship in other public companies, the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years preceding the date of this announcement, nor does he hold any other positions with the Company and other members of the Group.

Suk Hing Louisa Choi Ms. Choi Suk Hing, FCIS, FCS, is Company Secretary, Executive Director of Emperor Capital Group Ltd. She joined the Board of the Company in March 2008. She is also a director and responsible officer under the Securities and Futures Ordinance of Emperor Capital Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and a corporation licensed to carry on corporate finance advisory business. Ms. Choi holds a Master’s Degree in Applied Finance from the Macquarie University in Australia. She is a fellow member of both The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. Ms. Choi has over 12 years of experience in the finance industry covering securities, futures and corporate finance.

Kar Wing Chu Mr. Chu Kar Wing is Independent Non-Executive Director of Emperor Capital Group Ltd. He has experience in the banking and finance sector for several well-known corporations. Mr. Chu is an independent non-executive director of China Power New Energy Development Company Limited, a listed company in Hong Kong. He was previously appointed as independent non-executive director of ZMAY Holdings Limited and China 3D Digital Entertainment Limited (formerly known as Dragonlott Entertainment Group Limited), listed companies in Hong Kong, and resigned on 20 November 2009 and 30 April 2010 respectively.

Yan Wai Poon Mr. Poon Yan Wai has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of Emperor Capital Group Ltd., with effect from 22 January 2014. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Accountancy and a Master’s Degree in Corporate Finance from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. He is a fellow member of The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He is now the Financial Controller, Company Secretary and Authorised Representative of a company listed on the Stock Exchange. He has over 20 years of experience in auditing and accounting field.