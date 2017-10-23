Name Description

Zhaoyi Meng Dr. Meng Zhaoyi is the Acting Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Dr. Meng was appointed as an executive Director and chief executive officer since 24 May 2016 and 8 June 2016, respectively. Dr. Meng was appointed on 8 July 2016, and ceased to act on 1 February 2017, as the chairman of the Board. Dr. Meng was a State Council Insurance Expert recognised for outstanding contributions and was entitled to special government allowances. Dr. Meng is experienced in banking and insurance regulations, and was involved in the negotiations related to China’s accession to the World Trade Organisation. Dr. Meng is a researcher, a Fellow of the Life Office Management Association, and held professional qualifications in securities, futures and options. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from Tianjin University of Finance and Economics, China, a Master’s Degree in Economics and Doctor of Philosophy in Economics from Southwestern University of Finance and Economics in China. Dr. Meng served in various positions in People’s Bank of China from August 1985 to November 1998, including as Section Chief of Banking Division of Financial Administration Department, PA to Deputy Governor, Governor’s Office of General Administration Department and director of the Property and Casualty Insurance Management Division of the Insurance Department. He served in various positions of the China Insurance Regulatory Commission from November 1998 to March 2009, including as director of International Cooperation Division of International Department, deputy director general and director general of International Department. He served as a director and first deputy general manager of China Taiping Insurance Group and China Taiping Insurance Group (HK) Co., Ltd from 2009 to 2016.

Fei Ye Mr. Ye Fei is an Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President, Executive Director of the Company. He is the executive Director and Senior Vice President since 28 October 2016. Mr. Ye has over 20 years of experience in the insurance sector. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Arts from China Foreign Affairs University, a Master’s Degree in Economics from Central University of Finance and Economics, China. Mr. Ye is a fellow member of The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants and is a Chartered Global Management Accountant. Mr. Ye joined the People’s Insurance Company of China in 1993; served in various positions of China Insurance Regulatory Commission from November 1998 to December 2002, including as deputy director of the System Division of Property Insurance Regulatory Department, deputy director of International Cooperation Division of International Department. He served in various positions of China Insurance Group in Hong Kong (which was renamed as China Taiping Insurance Group in May 2009) from December 2002 to December 2008, including as assistant general manager of Finance Department, assistant general manager of Asset Management Department and general manager of Investment Management Department. He served as deputy general manager, chief financial officer and secretary of the board of Taiping Life Insurance Company Limited from December 2008 to February 2015. He also served as executive director and chief executive officer of China Taiping Life Insurance (Hong Kong) Company Limited from August 2015 to July 2016.

Weisong Chen Mr. Chen Weisong serves as Senior Vice President of the Company. He was Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He also serves as authorized representative of the Company. Mr. Chen is the Chief Financial Officer of the Group and Head of Finance and Accounting Department of the Group, who is primarily responsible for the Group’s assets management and investment projects. Mr. Chen worked for CCB International Asset Management Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Construction Bank Corporation, from April 2008 to February 2016. He was a non-executive director of Universal Medical Financial & Technical Advisory Services Company Limited (SEHK Stock Code: 2666) from 6 March 2015 to 13 April 2016. Mr. Chen received a Master of Philosophy degree from the University of Hong Kong in December 2005. Mr. Chen obtained the qualification as a Chartered Financial Analyst from the CFA Institute in September 2011. He has been a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants since October 2012. Mr. Chen was licensed as a responsible officer for Type 9 (asset management) regulated activities of the SFC from December 2011 to December 2015, and a representative for Type 1 (dealing in securities) and Type 4 (advising on securities) regulated activities of the SFC both from September 2012 to February 2016.

Qiang Wang Mr. Wang Qiang has been appointed as an Executive Director of the Company. He is a director of two wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company and responsible for managing the risk and return of the trading portfolios of the Group including commodities and securities. Mr. Wang has more than 15 years experience in investment banking and commodities trading. He is primarily in charge of hedge fund management, European property investment and commodities trading of the Group. He worked for DBS Bank in Singapore in the areas of risk management and quantitative analysis from 2002 to 2004. He was the head trader in UBS AG Hong Kong and Singapore from 2004 to 2006, focusing mainly in USD interest rate and commodity structure products trading in the Asian markets. He was the VP of Marketing in Lehman Brothers Hong Kong from August 2006 to July 2007, responsible for corporate clients from Mainland China. He has been acting as Managing Director of Huacheng International Resources Pte Ltd since 2007. Mr. Wang obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Financial Mathematics from Peking University in 2000 and a Master of Science degree in Financial Engineering from the National University of Singapore in 2002.

Ke Xu Mr. Xu Ke serves as Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Xu, was graduated from the Zhejiang University of Science and Technology with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. He worked in the China Construction Bank, Zhejiang Branch, from 1991 to 1999, and was the director of China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Branch, from 1999 to February 2016. During that period, he was also the director and assistant to general manager of Zhejiang Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd. from 2007 to 2010, and was the director and general manager of Zhejiang Development Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd. from 2008 to 2010.

Wai Wah Yam Ms. Yam Wai Wah Jenny is the Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. Yam holds a bachelor’s degree of Accounting and Financial Analysis from the University of Warwick in the United Kingdom. She is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a Certified Public Accountant of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Ms. Yam has over 20 years of experience in accounting, auditing and financial management.

Bin Gao Dr. Gao Bin is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He currently serves as a special term professor at PBC School of Finance of Tsinghua University. Dr. Gao graduated from the University of Science and Technology of China with a bachelor degree in space physics in 1985. He earned an MA from Princeton University in astrophysics and he has received his PhD degree in Finance and International Business from Stern School of Business of the New York University in 1996. He was a tenured associate professor of finance at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill (2003-2005), a senior vice president of Lehman Brothers Inc. (2004-2005) and a managing director of Merrill Lynch Japan Securities Co. Ltd (2005-2009) and Merrill Lynch (Asia Pacific) Ltd (2010-2014). He was the head of strategy for Guard Capital Management (2014- 2015) and has extensive knowledge and experience in foreign exchange, fixed income, equity and commodity investment.

Yan Liu Ms. Liu Yan is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She graduated from Central University of Finance & Economics (Beijing) with a bachelor’s degree in Economics in 1992. She obtained a master’s degree in business administration from University of Rochester (Rochester, NY) in 2005. Ms. Liu is a member of Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants (CICPA) and a CFA charterholder. She has over 20 years of experience in auditing, financial management, taxation and fund management and worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers (Guangzhou, China), Barclays Capital (New York City), Angelo Gordon Asia Limited (Hong Kong and New York) and China Everbright Limited (Hong Kong).

Kangfu Mao Mr. Mao Kangfu is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has over 20 years of experience in the areas of construction engineering and infrastructure management. From December 1984 to December 1993, he was the general manager of Zhejiang Wenzhou Dongfang Shipyard, a company principally engaged in shipbuilding, where he was responsible for the management and supervision of the shipyard. From January 1994 to June 1996, he was the general manager of Wenzhou Mechanic Company, a company principally engaged in the manufacturing of machinery, where he was responsible for the overall management and supervision of the company. From July 1996 to June 1998, he was the chairman of Wenzhou Economic and Trade Commission, a commission of city level which is responsible for the management of economic and trading activities in Wenzhou, where he was responsible for the management and supervision of the commission. From July 1998 to June 2003, Mr. Mao was the vice mayor of Wenzhou. From July 2003 to June 2006, he was the chairman of Zhejiang Jinwen Railway Group Company, a company principally engaged in the development and management of Zhejiang railway, where he was responsible for the management of the board of the company and business development and operation of the company. From July 2006 to August 2008, he was the general manager of Zhejiang Airport Authority, a company principally engaged in the management of airports in Zhejiang, where he was responsible for the overall management and supervision of the company. Mr. Mao graduated from Xinjiang Normal University (formerly known as Xinjiang Kashi Normal College of the PRC in June 1977.