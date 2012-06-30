Name Description

Lin Dong Du Mr. Du Lin Dong is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the Board of China Financial International Investments Ltd. He has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Company on October 8, 2013. He resigned as Chairman of the Board on October 8, 2013. He has been chief executive officer of China Water Affairs Group Limited (Stock code: 855), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Du has about 22 years’ experience in investment and finance sector in the PRC and he had held senior management positions in unlisted investment companies incorporated in the PRC. Mr. Du is also the director of subsidiaries of the Company.

Po Lam Pong Mr. Pong Po Lam is Executive Director of China Financial International Investments Ltd. He is an authorized representative of the Company who has been the Managing Director of Pegasus Fund Managers Limited since 1990. He has worked in the fund management industry for over twenty years. He is the Chairman of The Institute of Financial Planners of Hong Kong, Executive Committee member of The Hong Kong Institute of Financial Analysts and Professional Commentators Ltd., Chairman of Investment and Fund Management Services of CEPA Business Opportunities Development Alliance, a member of Business Studies Advisory Board of HKU SPACE, a regular guest speaker for senior management training courses in several financial/insurance companies and universities and Economic Advisor of The People’s Government of Naijiang City, Sichuan Province, a member of Advisory Committee of Hang Seng Indexes Co Ltd, a member of Disciplinary Panel A of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a member of Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Advisory Committee.

Chi Chung Li Mr. Li Chi Chung is Company Secretary of China Financial International Investments Ltd. He is currently a solicitor practising in Hong Kong. Mr. Li obtained a bachelor degree in laws from The University of Sheffield in England in 1990. He was admitted as a solicitor of the High Court of Hong Kong in 1993 and his practice has been focused on commercial related matters. Mr. Li is an independent non-executive director of Eagle Nice (International) Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 2368), PINE Technology Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 1079) and Kenford Group Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 0464) respectively, all of which are companies listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange. He is the company secretary of China Environmental Investment Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 0260), a company listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange, and China Nonferrous Metals Company Limited (Stock Code: 8306) which is a company listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange. From 15 October 2007 to 13 February 2009, Mr. Li was an independent non-executive director of Anhui Tianda Oil Pipe Company Limited (Stock Code: 0839); from 23 March 2007 to 12 December 2011, Mr. Li was a non-executive director of Richfield Group Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 0183); from 1 March 2011 to 20 December 2011, Mr. Li was the company secretary of Infinity Chemical Holdings Company Limited (Stock Code: 640); and from 21 April 2011 to 26 June 2012, Mr. Li was the company secretary of China Water Property Group Limited.

Xiaobin Ding Mr. Ding Xiaobin is Non-Executive Director of China Financial International Investments Ltd. He graduated with a master of business administration degree from Huazhong University of Science and Technology, and has been honored the academic title of economist. He has worked for different business enterprises in various fields, including banking, futures, clothes, import & export and investments. Currently as the managing director of Guangdong Poly Investment Limited, he acts as the investment consultant for projects in relation to clothes sales, harbour operation, agricultural, chemical synthesis and so on, with close cooperative relationship with the commercial banks, insurance corporation and trusting corporation. Mr. Ding has experience in management, merger and acquisition, restructuring.

Wai Bun Cheung Dr. Cheung Wai Bun, JP, is Non-Executive Independent Director of China Financial International Investments Ltd. Dr. Cheung possesses the appropriate financial management experience as required by the Listing Rules, including experience in internal controls reviewing and analyzing audited financial statements. Dr. Cheung is presently chairman of Joy Harvest International Limited, director and vice chairman of Executive Committee of the Metropolitan Bank (China) Ltd, Senior Advisor of Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. Philippines and an independent nonexecutive director and chairman of the respective audit committees of Pioneer Global Group Limited (stock code: 224) and Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (stock code: 2727), the latter two are companies listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange. Dr. Cheung was formerly group chief executive and executive deputy chairman of Mission Hills Group, Hong Kong, and a former director and advisor of the Tung Wah Group. He has held senior management positions in various companies of different industries and possessed experiences. Dr. Cheung holds an honorary doctor’s degree from John Dewey University of USA and a master degree in business administration and a bachelor of science degree in accounts and finance from New York University. He was awarded Listed Company Non-Executive Director Award at the Hong Kong Directors of the Years Awards 2002.

Cailin Li Mr. Li Cailin is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He a senior engineer. He holds a Bachelor Degree in International Finance at the Wuhan University, and a research graduate in Investment Management at the Dongbei University of Finance and Economics. Mr. Li has held senior positions in China Construction Bank and acted as the directors of Postal Savings Bank of China and China UnionPay. He is currently the director of Cinda Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. Mr. Li has been working in the banking services field for 35 years with over 30 years of experience in management of commercial banks. He won the First Class Progress Prize in Scientific and Collective Technology (Provincial) in the People’s Republic of China (the “PRC”). Mr. Li is a senior banker in the PRC.