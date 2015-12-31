Name Description

Jie Yang Mr. Yang Jie is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He was an Executive Director, President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Since 30 December 2015, Mr. Yang has exercised the powers of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Yang is a professor-level senior engineer. He graduated from the Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications with a major in radio engineering in 1984 and obtained a doctorate degree in business administration (DBA) from the ESC Rennes School of Business in 2008. Mr. Yang served as Deputy Director General of Shanxi Posts and Telecommunications Administration, General Manager of Shanxi Telecommunications Corporation, Vice President of China Telecom Beijing Research Institute and General Manager of Business Department of the Northern Telecom of China Telecommunications Corporation. He is also the President of China Telecommunications Corporation. Mr. Yang has extensive experience in management and the telecommunications industry.

Aili Liu Mr. Liu Aili is President, Chief Operating Officer of the Company. He is a professor-level senior engineer. Mr. Liu received a master of management degree from Norwegian School of Management BI, a doctorate degree in business administration from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University and is a visiting scholar at Harvard University and Yale University. Mr. Liu served as Director General of Shandong Mobile Telecommunications Administration, Director General of Network Department of China Mobile Communications Corporation, Chairman and President of China Mobile Group Shandong Company Limited, Chairman and President of China Mobile Group Zhejiang Company Limited, Chairman of CMPak Limited in Pakistan, Non-Executive Director of China Communications Services Corporation Limited, Executive Director and Vice President of China Mobile Limited and Vice President of China Mobile Communications Corporation. He is also a Director and President of China Telecommunications Corporation and the Chairman of China Tower Corporation Limited. Mr. Liu has extensive experience in management and the telecommunications industry.

Ruiwen Ke Mr. Ke Ruiwen has been appointed as an Executive Vice President, Executive Director, Joint Company Secretary of China Telecom Corporation Limited. He obtained a doctorate degree in business administration (DBA) from the ESC Rennes School of Business. Mr. Ke served as Deputy Director General of Jiangxi Posts and Telecommunications Administration, Deputy General Manager of Jiangxi Telecom, Managing Director of the Marketing Department of the Company and China Telecommunications Corporation, General Manager of Jiangxi Telecom and Managing Director of the Human Resources Department of the Company and China Telecommunications Corporation. He is also a Vice President of China Telecommunications Corporation. Mr. Ke has extensive experience in management and the telecommunications industry.

Kangmin Sun Mr. Sun Kangmin is Executive Vice President and Executive Director of China Telecom Corporation Limited. He is a senior engineer. He holds a bachelor degree. Mr. Sun served as Head of the Information Industry Department of Sichuan Province, Director General of Communication Administration Bureau of Sichuan Province, Chairman and General Manager of Sichuan Telecom Company Limited. He is also a Vice President of China Telecommunications Corporation, Chairman of the board of directors and an Executive Director of China Communications Services Corporation Limited and a Director of China Tower Corporation Limited. Mr. Sun has extensive experience in management and the telecommunications industry.

Zhongyue Chen Mr. Chen Zhongyue has been appointed as Executive Vice President of the Company., since 12 December 2014. He received a bachelor degree in English studies from Shanghai International Studies University and a master degree in international trade economy from Zhejiang University. Mr. Chen served as Deputy General Manager of China Telecom Zhejiang branch, Managing Director of the Public Customers Department of the Company and China Telecommunications Corporation and General Manager of China Telecom Shanxi branch. He is also a Vice President of China Telecommunications Corporation. Mr. Chen has extensive experience in management and the telecommunications industry.

Tongqing Gao Mr. Gao Tongqing is Executive Vice President of China Telecom Corporation Limited., since June 21, 2013. He graduated from the Changchun Institute of Posts and Telecommunications with a major in telecommunications engineering and received a doctorate degree in business administration from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Mr. Gao served as Deputy Director General of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Posts and Telecommunications Administration, Deputy General Manager and General Manager of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Telecom Company and General Manager of China Telecom Jiangsu branch. He is also a Vice President of China Telecommunications Corporation. Mr. Gao has extensive experience in management and the telecommunications industry.

Yuk Har Wong Mme. Wong Yuk Har has been appointed as the Joint Company Secretary of the Company. She has been working in company secretarial area since she joined the Company in 2008. Madam Wong graduated from the University of New South Wales in Australia with a bachelor degree in commerce. Madam Wong is a Certified Public Accountant of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a Certified Practising Accountant of CPA Australia, a Fellow Member of The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of United Kingdom and a Fellow Member of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. Madam Wong has 20 years of experience in accounting, financial management and company secretarial areas.

May-Lung Cha Madam Cha (Laura) May-Lung is Independent Non-Executive Director of China Telecom Corporation Limited. She is currently a Hong Kong Delegate to the 12th National People’s Congress, PRC, a Member of the Executive Council of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and Chairman of the Financial Services Development Council of Hong Kong. She is the Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, the Asia Pacific subsidiary of HSBC Holdings plc, of which she is also an Independent Non-Executive Director. She is a Non- Executive Director of Unilever, PLC and Unilever, N.V, Vice Chairman of the International Advisory Council of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (“CSRC”), and a Member of the International Advisory Council of the China Banking Regulatory Commission. Mrs. Cha served as Vice Chairman of CSRC from January 2001 to September 2004 and Assistant Director, Senior Director, Executive Director of Corporate Finance and Deputy Chairman of the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong from 1991 to 2001. She received a Juris Doctor degree from Santa Clara University of USA in 1982.

Hau Yin Tse Mr. Tse (Aloysius) Hau Yin is Independent Non-Executive Director of China Telecom Corporation Limited. He is currently an Independent Non- Executive Director of CNOOC Limited, Daohe Global Group Limited (formerly known as Linmark Group Limited), Sinofert Holdings Limited, SJM Holdings Limited and China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd., all of which are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“HKSE Main Board”). Mr. Tse is also an Independent Non-Executive Director of OCBC Wing Hang Bank Limited (formerly known as “Wing Hang Bank Limited”, which was listed on the HKSE Main Board until October 2014). He was an Independent Non-Executive Director of China Construction Bank Corporation, which is listed on the HKSE Main Board, from 2004 to 2010. Mr. Tse was appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of CCB International (Holdings) Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of China Construction Bank Corporation in March 2013. He is also a member of the International Advisory Council of the People’s Municipal Government of Wuhan. Mr. Tse is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (“HKICPA”). Mr. Tse is a past President and a former member of the Audit Committee of the HKICPA. He joined KPMG in 1976, became a partner in 1984 and retired in March 2003. Mr. Tse was a Non-Executive Chairman of KPMG’s operations in China and a member of the KPMG China advisory board from 1997 to 2000. Mr. Tse is a graduate of the University of Hong Kong.

Hsuehming Wang Madam. Wang Hsuehming has been appointed as Independent Non-executive Director of China Telecom Corporation Limited., with effect from 29 May 2014. She graduated from the University of Massachusetts and attended Columbia University. She is currently a Senior Advisor and former Chairman of BlackRock China. She was also formerly the Chairman of China at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, having joined Goldman Sachs in 1994, became a partner in 2000 and an Advisory Director from 2010 to 2011. Ms. Wang served as a Director of The Paulson Institute. With nearly 30 years of experience in financial services, she participated in pioneering efforts in China’s economic reform and restructuring, including serving as an advisor to the CAAC and its subsequent regional airlines on privatisation and capital equipment financing.