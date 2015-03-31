Name Description

Zhong Cao Mr. Cao Zhong is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He was appointed as a non-executive director and Chairman of the Company on 11 March 2014 and re-designated as an executive director of the Company on 15 April 2014. On 28 May 2014, Mr. Cao was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He is also a member and chairman of the Nomination Committee and Executive Committee of the Company and a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company. He also holds directorships in various subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Cao was graduated from Zhejiang University and the Graduate School of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences with a bachelor degree in engineering and a master degree in economics, respectively. Since 1988, Mr. Cao had served in various institutions, including the National Development and Reform Commission (the “NDRC”) of the People’s Republic of China (the “PRC”), Guangdong Province Huizhou Municipal People’s Government, Beijing International Trust and Investment Company Limited, Shougang Corporation and the Development Research Centre of the State Council of China. Mr. Cao is currently an executive director and chairman of China Resources and Transportation Group Limited (Stock Code: 269) and an executive director and vice-chairman of CIAM Group Limited (“CGL”) (Stock Code: 378, a subsidiary of the Company in which the Company indirectly owns approximately 73.55% equity interest), companies whose shares are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”). He was the non-executive director and vice chairman of Shougang Concord International Enterprises Company Limited (Stock Code: 697), a company listed on the Stock Exchange, from May 2010 to December 2012.

Zhenguo Miao Mr. Miao Zhenguo is Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Miao has been appointed as Deputy Chairman of the Company with effect from 8 March 2011. He is also a member of the Executive Committee, Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee of the Company, respectively. Mr. Miao was the Chief Operating Officer of the Company from May 2010 to March 2011 and the Chief Executive Officer of the Company from August 2010 to May 2014. He was an authorised representative of the Company required under rule 3.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the “Listing Rules”) on the Stock Exchange from August 2010 to April 2011 and was again appointed in May 2012. He holds directorships in various subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Miao is currently an executive director of CGL. Mr. Miao graduated from Zhejiang University with bachelor degree in chemical engineering. He has over 10 years of experience in project management, sales and marketing and product development.

Zhiyuan Tong Mr. Tong Zhiyuan is Chief Operating Officer of the Group, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Tong, has 30 years’ experience in the automobile industry. After having obtained a master degree in mechanical engineering of Beijing University of Technology in 1987, he joined Beijing Jeep Corporation* as an engineer and worked at various engineering and design departments over the following 10 years. Since 1997, Mr. Tong stepped into managerial role and was appointed as director and chief executive of Beijing Jeep Corporation*. He was promoted to director and executive vice president in 2000. In the same year, he also joined Beijing Automotive Group Co., Ltd. as vice president. Mr. Tong led the formation of Beijing Benz Automotive Co. Ltd. and became its director and senior executive vice president in 2004. He completed the introduction of various mercedes-benz platforms into China. Simultaneously, Mr. Tong was the managing director and chief engineer of Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Co., Ltd. during the period from July 2000 to September 2008, and was in charge of and participated in the planning and designing of its own branding and the promotion of its self-development capability. In October 2009, Mr. Tong joined Geely Holding Group as vice president and was the chief operating officer in the acquisition of Volvo Car Corporation. He was appointed as the chief executive officer of Volvo Car Corporation China District in 2010, responsible for the daily operation and management, business development strategy, product development, sales and marketing, purchasing, manufacturing engineering and production team building in China.

Yanping Chen Dr. Chen Yanping is Chief Technology Officer of the Company. He is also a member of the Executive Committee of the Company and holds directorships in various subsidiaries of the Company. He is currently a non-executive director of CGL. Dr. Chen has over 30 years’ vast experience in automobile design, development and manufacturing and is the special automobile technology expert of the China International Engineering Consulting Corporation of the NDRC of the PRC and the Ministry of Science and Technology of the PRC, respectively. Dr. Chen obtained a bachelor degree in engineering from Hefei University of Technology in 1983, a master degree in automobile engineering from Dalian University of Technology in 2002 and a doctorate degree in management science from Wuhan University of Technology in 2010. He was awarded with the second prize in Beijing science and technology award in 2003 and the third prize in the PRC automobile science technology award in 2004, and was a young technology expert receiving special subsidies from the State Council of the PRC. Dr. Chen has worked as an officer for the technical centre of the China National Heavy Duty Truck Group and a dean of the research institute and deputy technical general manager of Beiqi Foton Motor Co. Ltd of the BAIC Group. He has also received training and studies at major international automobile brands including Steyr, Mercedes Benz and Volvo.

Jaime Che Mr. Jaime Che is Vice President and Executive Director of Sinopoly Battery Ltd. He has been appointed as an authorised representative of the Company required under rule 3.05 of the Listing Rules with effect from 15 April 2011. Mr. Jaime Che holds directorships in various subsidiaries of the Company. He joined the Company in June 2010 and is the Vice President of the Company responsible for strategic planning, investor relationship, corporate transaction and corporate finance work of the Company. Mr. Jaime Che is currently an executive director of CGL. Mr. Jaime Che has extensive experience in investor relations and corporate finance. Prior to joining the Company, he was the Assistant to Managing Director/Investor Relations Manager of Fushan International Energy Group Limited (Stock Code: 639, now renamed as Shougang Fushan Resources Group Limited), a company listed on the Stock Exchange, from November 2009 to June 2010, and was the Investment & Corporate Manager of APAC Resources Limited (Stock Code: 1104), another company listed on the Stock Exchange, from June 2007 to October 2009. He studied commerce at the University of New South Wales.

Wing Yat Lo Mr. Lo (Kelvin) Wing Yat is Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Lo also holds directorships in various subsidiaries of the Company. He is currently an executive director, Executive Vice-chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CGL and an independent non-executive director of China Traditional Chinese Medicine Co. Limited (Stock Code: 570) (the shares of both companies are listed on the Stock Exchange). He is also a director and Chief Executive Officer of CITIC International Assets Management Limited and a director and a Managing Director of CITIC International Financial Holdings Limited. He was an independent non-executive director of Winteam Pharmaceutical Group Limited (Stock Code: 570, now renamed as China Traditional Chinese Medicine Co. Limited), a company whose shares are listed on the Stock Exchange, from February 2009 to February 2013. Mr. Lo graduated from the University of Hong Kong with a bachelor’s degree in Laws. He was admitted as a solicitor of the Supreme Court of Hong Kong (as it was then known) in 1984 and a solicitor of the Supreme Court of England and Wales in 1989. He served as an in-house counsel of Bank of China Hong Kong-Macau Regional Office and was a partner of Linklaters.

Yu-Wing Man Ms. Man Yu-Wing is the Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. Man is a Barrister and General Counsel of the Company. Ms. Man was called to the Bar of England and Wales in 2005 and to the Bar of Hong Kong in 2007.

Kwok Yiu Wong Mr. Wong Kwok Yiu is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Wong is currently an assistant director of the business development department of CITIC Pacific Limited, being a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Limited. He is also a director of various subsidiaries of CITIC Pacific Limited. He is currently a director of New Hong Kong Tunnel Company Limited since 2010 and is currently a director of Western Harbour Tunnel Company Limited since 2012. Mr. Wong graduated from the Chinese University of Hong Kong with a bachelor degree in business administration (major in finance) in 1997 and obtained a master degree in professional accounting information systems from the City University of Hong Kong in 2004. He is also a chartered financial analyst of the Association for Investment Management and Research since 2002.

Yuk Tong Chan Mr. Chan Yuk Tong is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is currently an independent non-executive director of Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 3889), Kam Hing International Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 2307) and Ground Properties Company Limited (formerly known as China Motion Telecom International Limited) (Stock Code: 989), all being companies whose shares are listed on the Stock Exchange. He was a non-executive director of Golden Shield Holdings (Industrial) Limited (Stock Code: 2123) from June 2014 to December 2014, and an independent non-executive director of each of Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd (Stock Code: 1717) from September 2009 to January 2015, Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 811) from April 2006 to July 2013, Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (Stock Code: 914, a company whose shares are also listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange) from June 2006 to May 2012, BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited (Stock Code: 285) from November 2007 to June 2013 and Daisho Microline Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 567) from September 2004 to August 2013, all being companies whose shares are listed on the Stock Exchange. He is also a director of Trauson Holdings Company Limited (Stock Code: 325) whose shares have been withdrawn from listing on the Stock Exchange since 15 July 2013. Mr. Chan obtained a bachelor’s degree in Commerce from the University of Newcastle in Australia and a master’s degree in Business Administration from the Chinese University of Hong Kong. He joined Ernst & Young in 1988 and was appointed as an audit principal in 1994. Mr. Chan is a practising fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a member of CPA Australia. He has over 25 years of experience in auditing, accounting, management consultancy and financial advisory services.

Tai Hung Fei Mr. Fei Tai Hung is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in Applied Science from the Queen’s University in Canada and a master’s degree from Imperial College London in the United Kingdom. Mr. Fei started his banking career at the Royal Bank of Canada in 1980. He has also worked for Bankers Trust Company and Credit Agricole Indosuez. Mr. Fei is also a co-founder of United Capital Ltd., a company specialising in providing financial advisory services to clients in both Hong Kong and the PRC. Mr. Fei has been appointed as a director of Vision Credit Limited, a privately-held company registered in Hong Kong and engaging in consumer financing business in the PRC. He has over 20 years of experience in investment and finance. Mr. Fei was appointed to the Board on 22 June 2007.

Kam Fow Tse Mr. Tse Kam Fow is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Tse Kam Fow is currently an executive director of DeTeam Company Limited (Stock Code: 65, now renamed as Grand Ocean Advanced Resources Company Limited), a company whose shares are listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr. Tse Kam Fow graduated from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University and is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and The Taxation Institute of Hong Kong. He is a certified public accountant and certified tax advisor practising in Hong Kong with wide experience in most areas of accounting, taxation and audit. Mr. Tse Kam Fow’s practice also includes corporate consulting and investment advisory work, specialising in management consulting, business restructuring, corporate mergers and acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, direct investments and joint ventures and advising on projects throughout the PRC, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore. He retired on 22 May 2013 as a non-executive director of Mainland Headwear Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 1100), a company whose shares are listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr. Tse Kam Fow has worked at senior positions for over 10 years in several Hong Kong-listed companies and was mainly responsible for the overall corporate management and control and the strategic formulation and implementation of corporate development and financing plan.