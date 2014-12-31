Name Description

Wai Wah Lam Mr. Lam Wai Wah is an Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Truly International Holdings Ltd. He is the founder of the Group and has over 38 years of experience in the electronics industry. He is primarily responsible for the formulation of the Group’s overall strategic planning and business development.

Wai Tong Ma Mr. Ma Wai Tong is Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary of Truly International Holdings Limited, since 31 January 2011. Mr. Ma joined the Group in January 2011 and had 18 years of auditing, accounting and financing experience including four years with major international accounting firms and over ten years in senior accounting positions in various industries. He is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Ma holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accountancy and a Master’s degree of Professional Accounting from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

Pong Chun Wong Mr. Wong Pong Chun is Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of Truly International Holdings Ltd. He is responsible for the Group’s operations in respect of internal controls and risk management, investors’ relationship and external affairs. He joined the Group in 1987.

Tat Sang Cheung Mr. Cheung Tat Sang is an Executive Director of Truly International Holdings Limited. He is responsible for the sales of the Group’s LCD products and other electronic components. Prior to joining the Group in 1989, he had been the sales manager for a number of electronics companies for over 10 years.

Jian Hua Li Mr. Li Jian Hua is Non-Executive Director of Truly International Holdings Ltd. He has been the Managing Director of a PRC subsidiary, Truly Opto-Electronics Limited (“Truly Opto”). He also holds certain management positions and directorships in certain subsidiaries and an associate of the Company. He is mainly responsible for the factory production management of Truly Opto. Mr. Li graduated from the Jilin University of Technology and Engineering Management in 1987 and joined the group in 1989. Prior to joining the Group, he worked in a multinational motor car manufacturer in Guangzhou City, the PRC for almost two years.

Kam Kwong Chung Mr. Chung Kam Kwong is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Truly International Holdings Limited. He is Chairman of the Group’s Audit, Remuneration and Nomination Committees. He is a practising Certified Public Accountant in Hong Kong, fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, member of Australian Society of Certified Practising Accountants and a council member of the Macau Society of Certified Practising Accountants. Mr. Chung has extensive experience in accounting and financial management and has been the independent Non-executive Director, management consultant and Company Secretary of a number of listed companies in Hong Kong.

Kai Sing Heung Mr. Heung Kai Sing is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Truly International Holdings Limited. He is members of the Group’s Audit, Remuneration and Nomination Committees. He has experience in textile industry.