Name Description

Wai Chung Fu Mr. Fu Wai Chung is Executive Chairman of the Board of Hopefluent Group Holdings Ltd. He is the co-founder and chairman of the Group, is responsible for the strategic planning and overall management of the Group. Mr. Fu is a graduate of (Wahnan Industrial College, the PRC) and holds a certificate in mechanical engineering. Mr. Fu has over 25 years of experience in real estate agency business management and administration in the PRC.

Jian Bang Huang Mr. Huang Jian Bang is General Manager of the property management business in Shanghai of Hopefluent Group Holdings Ltd. He is responsible for the property management business in Shanghai. He holds a professional diploma from the English Department of Shanghai Foreign Institute.

Lian Liu Mr. Liu Lian is General Manager - Business in Eastern China Region of Hopefluent Group Holdings Ltd. He is responsible for the promotion strategies and management of sales agency business for primary properties in the Eastern China region. He holds a professional diploma in financial management from the Shanghai Railway Institute, the PRC and a professional diploma in corporate management from the International Business Faculty of the Nanjing University, the PRC.

Jiang Bin Lu Mr. Lu Jiang Bin is General Manager of the property management business of Hopefluent Group Holdings Ltd. He is responsible for the overall management of the property management services. He holds a diploma from the City Radio and Television University, the PRC.

Jun Lu Mr. Lu Jun is General Manager - Property Management of the Guangzhou District of the company. He is responsible for property management business in Guangzhou region. He has over 15 years of experience in property management. Mr. Lu holds a master’s degree in political economics from the Guangdong Academy of Social Sciences.

Da Hui Ou Yang Mr. Ou Yang Da Hui is General Manager - Business in Northern China Region of Hopefluent Group Holdings Ltd. He is responsible for promotion strategies and management of sales agency business for primary properties in Northern China region. Mr. Ouyang holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the Shenzhen University, the PRC.

Xi Ming Peng Ms. Peng Xi Ming is General Manager - Financial Services of the Group of Hopefluent Group Holdings Ltd. She is responsible for financial service businesses including mortgage and loans for primary and secondary properties. Ms. Peng holds double degrees in Business English and International Commerce from the Jinan University, the PRC.

Qi Gang Su Mr. Su Qi Gang is General Manager - Information Technology Department of the company. He is responsible for research and development of products of Internet application systems and management of related department. He has 20 years of experience in information technology and Internet. Mr. Su holds a bachelor’s degree in computational science from the Sun Yat-sen University.

Wen Wei Zheng Mr. Zheng Wen Wei is General Manager - Western China region of Hopefluent Group Holdings Ltd. He is responsible for the promotion strategies and management of sales agency business for primary properties in Western China region. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Commercial Institute of Heilongjiang, the PRC.

Wei Li Mr. Li Wei is Deputy General Manager of Hopefluent Group Holdings Ltd. He is responsible for the formulation of development strategies and overall business management for the secondary property agency business of the Group. He holds a bachelor’s degree in material science and engineering from the Guangdong Industrial University, the PRC.

Yu Han Xie Mr. Xie Yu Han is Deputy General Manager of Hopefluent Group Holdings Ltd. He is responsible for market research and analysis and project planning consultancy service business. Mr. Xie holds a diploma in corporate management from the Jinan University, the PRC.

Jing Hong Xu Mr. Xu Jing Hong is Deputy General Manager of Hopefluent Group Holdings Ltd. He is responsible for formulation of development strategies and overall business management for primary property agency business of the Group. He holds a diploma in business administration from the South China Normal University, the PRC.

Zhao Yi Yu Mr. Yu Zhao Yi is Deputy General Manager - Guangzhou district of Dongguan Hopefluent Real Properties Consultancy Limited. He is responsible for the promotion and advertising of the primary property projects in Dongguan. He holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from (Harbin Vessel Engineering College, the PRC).

Guo Hong Liang Mr. Liang Guo Hong is Financial Controller of Hopefluent Group Holdings. He is responsible for the financial management of the Group. He holds a diploma in business administration from the Guangzhou Finance and Trading Management College, the PRC and a bachelor’s degree in construction engineering from the Military Engineering College, the PRC.

Man Fu Ms. Fu Man is Executive Director of Hopefluent Group Holdings Ltd. She is the co-founder of the Group, is responsible for the Group’s sales and marketing and overall management. Ms. Fu attended (Technology College, Guangzhou University, the PRC) and holds a certificate in industrial foreign trade. Ms. Fu has over 25 years of experience in the real estate agency business.

Yat Fung Lo Mr. Lo Yat Fung is Executive Director of Hopefluent Group Holdings Ltd. He is a certified public accountant in Hong Kong and has over 25 years of experience in accounting and financial management. Mr. Lo has obtained a professional diploma in accountancy from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University and is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants of the United Kingdom and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. In addition, Mr. Lo is a fellow member of the Taxation Institute of Hong Kong and an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators.

Wan Ng Ms. Ng Wan is Executive Director of Hopefluent Group Holdings Ltd. She is co-founder of the Group, is responsible for the Group’s sales and marketing and overall management. Ms. Ng is a graduate and holds a certificate in arts. Ms. Ng has over 25 years of experience in the real estate agency business.

Yun Hu Ms. Hu Yun is Manager of Architectural Design Department of Hopefluent Group Holdings Ltd. She is responsible for construction, planning and research for real estates and management of related consultancy business. She holds a bachelor’s degree in architecture from the South China University of Technology, the PRC.

Jie Nu Li Ms. Li Jie Nu is Manager - Administration Department of Hopefluent Group Holdings Ltd. She is responsible for the administration and human resources of the Group. She has 20 years of experience in management and business administration. Ms. Li holds a diploma in business administration from the Guangzhou Finance and Trading Management College, the PRC.

Bin Long Mr. Long Bin is Chief Marketing Research Analyst of Hopefluent Group Holdings Ltd. He is responsible for the analysis and distribution of market information business. He holds a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from the Jilin University of China and a doctor’s degree from the Renmin University of China.

Song Jie Zheng Mr. Zheng Song Jie is General Business Manager of Hopefluent Group Holdings Ltd. He is responsible for promotion strategies and management of sales agency business for primary properties in South China region. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the Guangdong Commercial College, the PRC.

Hang Fong Lo Mr. Lo Hang Fong is Company Secretary of Hopefluent Group Holdings Ltd. He a solicitor practising in Hong Kong and the company secretary of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in laws from the University of Bristol in England and a diploma in Chinese laws from the China Law Society. He has acquired over 15 years of experience in corporate advisory on mergers and acquisitions, initial public offerings and loan syndication.

Tianquan Mo Mr. Mo Tianquan is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He founded SouFun Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) (‘‘SouFun’’) in 1999 and currently serves as the Executive Chairman of its board of directors. Since 1996, He has served as the Managing Director of China Index Academy, now a wholly-owned subsidiary of SouFun. SouFun, a substantial shareholder of the Company, holds 111,935,037 shares of the Company. He is deemed to be interested in the shares SouFun held. Save as disclosed above, he does not have any interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance. Prior to founding SouFun, Mr. Mo served as the General Manager for Asia at Teleres, a venture of Dow Jones & Co. and AEGON US that provided on-line commercial real estate information services (1994–1996) and the Executive Vice President at Asia Development and Finance Corporation (1996–1998). Mr. Mo holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from South China University of Technology, a Master of Science degree in Business Administration from Tsinghua University and a Master degree in Economics from Indiana University.

King Pui Lam Mr. Lam King Pui, CPA., is Independent Non-Executive Director of Hopefluent Group Holdings Ltd. He is the chief financial officer of a jewellery retailer in Hong Kong. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in accountancy from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University and has over 20 years of experience in accounting. He is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, a Certified Public Accountant, an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and the Hong Kong Institute of Company Secretaries.

Keung Ng Mr. Ng Keung is Independent Non-Executive Director of Hopefluent Group Holdings Ltd. He is the managing director of a private information technology company since 2000. Prior to the current appointment, Mr. Ng was the vice chairman and the general manager of a private investment company in Hong Kong. Mr. Ng graduated from (Guangzhou City Radio and Television University, the PRC) with a diploma in industrial enterprises management.