Name Description

Ying Sheung Wu Sir. Ying Sheung Wu, serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited. He is the Chairman of the Board of the Company since July 2003 and is a director of various subsidiaries of the Company. He is also a director of Anber Investments Limited, Delta Roads Limited, Dover Hills Investments Limited and Supreme Choice Investments Limited and the Chairman of HHL, all of them are substantial shareholders of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance. In 1958, he graduated from Princeton University with a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering. His responsibilities have included the Company’s infrastructure projects in the PRC and he has been involved in designing and constructing numerous buildings and development projects of HHL and its subsidiaries in Hong Kong, the PRC and overseas, including the Shajiao B power plant, which received the British Construction Industry Award, as well as set a world record for completion within 22 months. He is the father of Mr. Thomas Jefferson WU, the Managing Director of the Company. He is very active in civic activities and community service. His civic and community positions include: Council Member United Nations Association of China, Advisor - China Development Bank, Vice President - The Real Estate Developers Association of Hong Kong. He was a Member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (“CPPCC”) from 1983 to 2013 and a Vice Chairman of the Committee for Liaison with Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan and Overseas Chinese (Special committee of CPPCC) from 2003 to 2013. Sir Gordon WU is a Fellow of several professional bodies, including: Institution of Civil Engineers, United Kingdom (Fellow), Institution of Civil Engineers, United Kingdom (Fellow), The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers (Honorary Fellow), Hong Kong Academy of Engineering Sciences (Fellow).

Ping Chang Ho Mr. Ping Chang (Eddie) Ho serves as Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited since July 2003. He is a director of various subsidiaries of the Company. He is also a director of Anber Investments Limited, Delta Roads Limited, Dover Hills Investments Limited and Supreme Choice Investments Limited and the Vice Chairman of HHL, all of them are substantial shareholders of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. He has extensive experience in implementation of property development and major infrastructure strategic development projects and has been involved in developing all the projects of HHL and the Company in Mainland China, including highway, hotel and power station projects. He is an Honorary Citizen of the cities of Guangzhou, Foshan and Shenzhen, and the Shunde District in the PRC.

Thomas Wu Mr. Thomas Jefferson Wu serves as Managing Director and Executive Director of Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited. He is also a director of various subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. WU is responsible for strategic planning, corporate policy and overall management of the Company and has upgraded its financial and management accounting systems. He is also a director of Anber Investments Limited, Delta Roads Limited, Dover Hills Investments Limited and Supreme Choice Investments Limited and the Managing Director of HHL, all of them are substantial shareholders of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. He graduated with high honours from Princeton University in 1994 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering. He then worked in Japan as an engineer for Mitsubishi Electric Corporation for three years before returning to full-time studies at Stanford University, where he obtained a Master of Business Administration degree in 1999. In 2015, he was conferred an honorary fellowship by Lingnan University. Mr. WU is active in public service in both Hong Kong and Mainland China. He serves in a number of advisory roles at different levels of government. In Mainland China, he is a member of the Heilongjiang Provincial Committee of the 11th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a Standing Committee member and a member of the Huadu District Committee of The Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, among other public service capacities.

Chi Hung Chan Mr. Chi Hung (Alan) Chan serves as Deputy Managing Director and Executive Director of Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited. He is also a director of various subsidiaries of the Company. He is a member of the 7th Guangzhou Tianhe District Committee of The Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. He was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree from The Chinese University of Hong Kong in 1983 and a Postgraduate Diploma in Management Studies from The City University of Hong Kong in 1989. He is responsible for project coordination, project finance, management and administration of the expressway infrastructure and other projects of the Company in the PRC. He was a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company during the period from 3 May 2011 to 26 August 2015 and an Executive Director of HHL during the period from 1 January 2002 to 25 July 2003.

Ching Fan Koo Ms. Koo Ching Fan serves as Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. Koo is an associate member of both The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in England and a fellow member of The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. She has over 20 years of experience in the company secretarial work.

Yuk Keung Ip Mr. Yuk Keung Ip serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited. He is member of the Audit Committee of the Company on 1 July 2011. He was appointed as a member of the Remuneration Committee and the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company on 12 May 2012 and 18 October 2012 respectively. He is also an Independent Non-executive Director and a member of the Audit Committee of HHL. Mr. IP is an international banking and real estate professional with 33 years of experience at Citigroup, First National Bank of Chicago, Wells Fargo and Merrill Lynch in Hong Kong, Asia and the United States. His areas of expertise are in real estate, corporate banking, risk management, transaction banking and wealth management. Mr. IP was named Managing Director of Citigroup in 2003 and Senior Credit Officer/Real Estate Specialist of Citicorp in 1990. He held senior positions at Citigroup such as North Asia Real Estate Head, Hong Kong Corporate Bank Head, Head of Transaction Banking — Hong Kong and Head of Asia Regional Investment Finance of Global Wealth Management. He was a Managing Director of Investments at Merrill Lynch (Asia Pacific). Mr. Ip is the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of LHIL Manager Limited which is the trustee-manager of Langham Hospitality Investments, and Langham Hospitality Investments Limited, and a Non-executive Director of Eagle Asset Management (CP) Limited, as manager of Champion Real Estate Investment Trust. He is also an Independent Non-executive Director of TOM Group Limited, AEON Credit Service (Asia) Company Limited, Power Assets Holdings Limited and Lifestyle International Holdings Limited. All the companies mentioned above except for LHIL Manager Limited and Eagle Asset Management (CP) Limited, are listed on the Stock Exchange, and Langham Hospitality Investments is a listed fixed single investment trust and Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is a listed real estate investment trust.

Man bun Li Mr. Man Bun Li (Brian David) serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited. He was further appointed as a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company on 26 August 2015. Mr. LI is an Executive Director & Deputy Chief Executive of The Bank of East Asia, Limited (“BEA”), a company listed on Stock Exchange. He was General Manager & Head of Wealth Management Division of BEA from July 2004 to March 2009, and was appointed Deputy Chief Executive in April 2009. He was further appointed Executive Director of BEA in August 2014. Mr. LI is currently an Independent Nonexecutive Director of Towngas China Company Limited and China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, both of which are listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr. LI holds a number of public and honorary positions, including being a member of the Twelfth National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a member of the Advisory Committee of the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong, Chairman of the Traffic Accident Victims Assistance Advisory Committee of the Hong Kong Government, a member of the Small and Medium Enterprises Committee of the Hong Kong Government, a member of the Aviation Development and Three-runway System Advisory Committee of the Hong Kong Government, and a member of Market Development Committee, Financial Services Development Council of the Hong Kong Government. Mr. LI is a member of the Hong Kong-Europe Business Council, a member of the Hong Kong- Taiwan Business Co-operation Committee, a member of Asian Financial Forum 2017 Steering Committee, a committee member of the Hong Kong Chapter, the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (the “ICAEW”), a member of the Inaugural Financial Consulting Committee for Authority of Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone of Shenzhen, and a council member of The Hong Kong Management Association.

Alexander Lin Mr. Alexander Lanson Lin serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. he has over 20 years of experience in finance and asset management. He has been serving as a director of Les Enphants Co., Ltd. (“Les Enphants”), a public company listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, since May 2002, and serving as vice-chairman since June 2014, and was re-designated as chairman of Les Enphants since 23 March 2017. He is also the chairman of Shanghai Les Enphants Children Articles Co., Ltd., Shanghai Lead Han Trading Co., Ltd and Suzhou Les Enphants Logistics Co., Ltd. since December 2015 respectively. He was a senior portfolio manager of OCP Asia (Hong Kong) Limited from October 2009 to October 2016 and was a responsible officer of OCP Asia (Hong Kong) Limited from December 2009 to March 2013. Prior to joining OCP Asia (Hong Kong) Limited, Mr. LIN was a managing director of Credit Suisse (Hong Kong) Limited from November 1997 to April 2009 and one of its responsible officers from October 2003 to January 2009. Mr. LIN graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree with a concentration in International Relations from Cornell University, US in May 1995. He is a chartered financial analyst (CFA).