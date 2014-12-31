Name Description

Siu Kee Wai Ms. Wai Siu Kee is Executive Chairman of the Board of Lee & Man Chemical Company Limited. She joined the Group since its establishment in 1976. She is also the founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Lee & Man Handbags Holding Limited (Stock Code: 1488), Ms. Wai has more than 47 years of experience in the manufacturing industry. She is responsible for the development of corporate strategies, corporate planning and overall management of the Group and in particular the marketing and development of the business of the Group. Ms. Wai is the honorary permanent president of the Hong Kong Baptist University Foundation.

Man Yan Lee Mr. Lee Man Yan is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of Lee & Man Chemical Company Limited. He has been appointed to the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from 1 August 2014, He is in charge of the corporate and strategic planning of the chemical business segment, and is responsible for the procurement, staff recruitment, public relations and management operations of the chemical business. He graduated from the University of British Columbia, Canada with a bachelor’s degree in commerce. He joined the Group in 2000.

Kwok Keung Cheung Mr. Cheung Kwok Keung, CPA serves as Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary of the Company. He joined the Group in 2002 and has over 17 years of experience in the field of auditing and accounting. Mr. Cheung is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and has over 27 years of experience in the field of auditing, accounting and financial management. He is an independent non-executive director of China Aoyuan Property Group Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 3883).

Zuo Ning Yang Mr. Yang Zuo Ning is Deputy Managing Director and Executive Director of Lee & Man Chemical Company Limited. He joined the Group in 2006, He is a national acclaimed senior engineer and has 30 years of production experience in chlor-alkali industries. He is responsible for the production supervision, corporate strategic planning and general management of Jiangsu Lee & Man Chemical Ltd.

Sun Chi Chan Prof. Chan Sun Chi serves as Executive Director of the Company. Prof. Chan is a world-renowned organic chemist, Member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and President Emeritus of Hong Kong Baptist University. Professor Chan received his bachelor degree from International Christian University in Japan in 1975 and his MSc and PhD degrees from the University of Chicago respectively in 1976 and 1979. Upon graduation from the University of Chicago, he started an industrial career at the Monsanto Corporate Research Laboratories where he had worked for 13 years, rising through the ranks of Senior Research Chemist, Research Specialist, Senior Research Specialist and finally Monsanto Fellow. In 1992–1993 he taught at the National Taiwan University as a Visiting Expert. Since joining the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 1994, Professor Chan had served as Chair Professor and Head of the Department of Applied Biology and Chemical Technology, Dean of the Faculty of Applied Science and Textiles, and Vice President (Research Development). He was the 4th President and Vice- Chancellor of Hong Kong Baptist University in 2010–2015. Professor Chan’s research areas include the application of chiral catalysts in asymmetric syntheses and their industrial applications, development of pharmaceutical products and related processes, pharmaceutical and nutritional products based on Chinese medicines, new organic chemical process and their industrial applications, research and industrial applications of green sciences, novel material discovery and development, etc. Elected as Member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences in 2001, Professor Chan has received numerous prestigious awards including the National Natural Science Award of China (second class), Japan Society of Synthetic Chemistry Lectureship Award, the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science Invitation Fellowship, and was appointed as Justice of Peace by the Hong Kong Government of Special Administrative Region.

Jun Hui Mr. Hui Jun (Dan) is Sales Director of Lee & Man Chemical Company Limited. He joined the Group in 2005 and has over 30 years experience in sales, marketing and business development in overseas and PRC enterprises, He is responsible for developing the Company’s sales strategies, exploring potential markets and logistics management of Jiangsu Lee & Man Chemical Ltd.

Ming Huat Cheah Mr. Cheah Ming Huat is Financial Controller of Jiangxi Lee & Man Chemical Limited, a subsidiary of Lee & Man Chemical Company Limited. He joined the Group in 2011 and has 15 years of experience in financial management, He is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and chartered accountant of Malaysian Institute of Accountants. He is responsible for the supervision on the financial matters, treasure management, internal control, tax issues and general management of Jiangxi Lee & Man Chemical Limited.

Hiu Fung Lam Mr. Lam Hiu Fung is Deputy Financial Controller of Lee & Man Chemical Company Limited. He joined the Group in 2005 and has 19 years of experience in financial management. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Accountancy from City University of Hong Kong and a master’s degree in International Business from the Chinese University of Hong Kong. He is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, He is responsible for the supervision on the financial matters, tax issues and general management of Jiangsu Lee & Man Chemical Limited.

Man Kin Tse Dr. Tse Man Kin is Director of Research & Development at Lee & Man Chemical Company Limited. He joined the Group in 2008 and has 18 years of experience in chemical research and research management. He holds a Ph.D in Chemistry from the Chinese University of Hong Kong and is a member of the American Chemical Society, He is responsible for the research and development of Jiangsu Lee & Man Chemical Ltd.

Zeng Long Wu Mr. Wu Zeng Long is Director of Sales of Jiangsu Lee & Man Chemical Limited, a subsidiary of Lee & Man Chemical Company Limited. He joined the Group in 2007 and has 20 years of experience in sales, marketing and business development. He holds a bachelor’s degree in applied chemistry, He is responsible for sales and logistics activities of Jiangsu Lee & Man Chemical Ltd.

Xu Dong Xia Mr. Xia Xu Dong is Director of Production of Jiangsu Lee & Man Chemical Ltd, a subsidiary of Lee & Man Chemical Company Limited. He joined the Group in 2006 and has 16 years of production experience in chlor-alkali industries, He is responsible for the production and general management of Jiangsu Lee & Man Chemical Ltd.

Ja Wei Heng Mr. Heng Ja Wei (Victor) is Independent Non-Executive Director of Lee & Man Chemical Company Limited. He is a partner of Morison Heng, Certified Public Accountants. He holds a master of science degree of the Imperial College of Science, Technology and Medicine, the University of London. He is a member of The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and member of The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Mr. Heng serves as an independent non-executive director in China Fire Safety Enterprise Group Limited (Stock Code: 0445) and Lee & Man Handbags Holding Limited (Stock Code: 1488) whose shares are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Chi Keung Wan Mr. Wan Chi Keung (Aaron) is Independent Non-Executive Director of Lee & Man Chemical Company Limited. He holds a Master Degree in Business Administration of the Chinese University of Hong Kong and a Master Degree in Buddhist studies of the University of Hong Kong, also an associate of the Institution of Business Agents, a member of the Land Institute (London), an associate of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators and a fellow of The Institute of Administrative Accounting, He is engaged in the business of property valuation and property auction and has over 30 years of related experience.