Hongwei Liu Mr. Liu Hongwei serves as an Executive Chairman of the Board of China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Ltd. He joined Group since August 1995. He is responsible for the formulation and execution of Group’s overall business strategies and policies as well as the overall management of Group. Mr. Liu has more than twelve years’ experience in the glass manufacturing sector and more than 16 years’ experience in the curtain wall engineering sector. After obtaining a bachelor’s degree in engineering in July 1986 from Wuhan Industrial University, now known as Wuhan University of Technology, majoring in inorganic materials engineering, Mr. Liu worked at a state-owned glass manufacturing enterprise, Shaanxi Glass Factory, as a technician until 1989. From 1989 to 1991, Mr. Liu was the director of production department at another glass manufacturing enterprise, Zhuhai Glass Factory. From 1991 to 1995, Mr. Liu Hongwei was the manager of the operation department of Zhuhai Singyes Safety Glass. In 1995, Zhuhai Singyes Safety Glass jointly established Zhuhai Singyes Green Building Technology Co., Ltd. (“Zhuhai Singyes”, formerly known as Zhuhai Singyes Curtain Wall Engineering Co., Ltd) with Zhuhai City Township Enterprise. Since November 2003, Mr. Liu has been an executive Director of Company. From August 1995 to October 2007, Mr. Liu was appointed as Zhuhai Singyes’s general manager, taking charge of general supervising and controlling on technologies. In December 2000, Mr. Liu was certified as a Level 1 Project Manager by the Guangdong Province Construction Bureau. In January 2001, Mr. Liu was certified as a Senior Engineer in respect of construction materials by the Guangdong Province Personnel Bureau. In 2003, Mr. Liu became an adjunct professor of Wuhan University of Technology. In August 2004, Mr. Liu was appointed as one of the experts to the Standardisation Technical Committee of the PRC Ministry of Construction for Curtain Walls, Doors and Windows.

Chon Man Yu Mr. Yu Chon Man, CPA, is Co-Chief Financial Officer, Financial Controller, Company Secretary of China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Ltd., since June 2008. He is responsible for financial reporting and general investor affairs of Company. He has approximately 12 years of experience in financial accounting. Mr. Yu is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Prior to joining the , he had approximately seven years of working experience with international audit firms and was mainly responsible for financial auditing, internal control reporting and compliance advisory. He graduated from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University with a bachelor’s degree (Hons) in accountancy in 2001. Mr. Yu also serves as an independent non-executive director and chairman of audit committee of Time2U International Holding Limited (stock code: 1327), and the independent non-executive director of Winto Group (Holding) Limited (stock code: 8238). Mr. Yu was an independent non-executive director of Sky Forever Supply Chain Management Group Limited (stock code: 8047) from June 2014 to July 2014.

Yangyang Guo Mr. Guo Yangyang is Co-Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He graduated from the accounting discipline of the China University of Mining and Technology in June 2005, and is an intermediate accountant. Since joining the Group in July 2006, he has worked as a manager in the Company’s financial planning department and accounting and auditing department. He was appointed as the chief accountant and deputy financial controller of the Company in January 2011. He has over 10 years of financial and accounting experience.

Wen Xie Mr. Xie Wen serves as an Executive Director of China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Ltd. He joined Group in August 1995. He is responsible for supervision at work-sites and research and development of BIPV technologies. Mr. Xie has more than 16 years’ experience in curtain wall engineering sector. Mr. Xie graduated from Zhengzhou Textile Engineering College majoring in mechanical engineering (textile machinery) in 1987. From 1987 to 1994, Mr. Xie worked at the Equipment Energy Team in Hunan Shaoyang No. 2 Textile Machinery Factory. Mr. Xie joined Zhuhai Singyes in August 1995 as a project manager, responsible for the development and management of business projects of Zhuhai Singyes. From January 2003 to September 2007, Mr. Xie was the deputy general manager of Zhuhai Singyes, in charge of technical guidance and supervision at various worksites. In October 2007, Mr. Xie became the general manager of Zhuhai Singyes. In December 2002, Mr. Xie was certified as a Level 1 Project Manager by the PRC Ministry of Construction. In June 2004, Mr. Xie was certified as a senior engineer in respect of machinery by the Guangdong Province Personnel Bureau. In February 2008, Mr. Xie was registered as a constructor by the PRC Ministry of Construction. Mr. Xie is also a director of Strong Eagle Holdings Ltd. which is the controlling shareholder of the Company.

Bingqiang Liang Mr. Liang Bingqiang serves as Deputy General Manager of Zhuhai Singyes, a subsidiary of China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Ltd. He is responsible for the development of the overseas market. He has more than 12 years of experience in the curtain wall engineering sector. He joined Group as a designer in April 2002. Mr. Liang worked as the director of design department of Zhuhai Singyes Beijing representative office from July 2004 to July 2006 and he worked for Zhongshan Shengxing Curtain Wall Company Ltd from August 2000 to March 2002. In August 2006, he was appointed as the manager of the photo-electricity business department of Zhuhai Singyes. In April 2008, he was appointed as the deputy general manager of Singyes Renewable Energy. Mr. Liang was certified as an Assistant Engineer by the Zhongshan Personnel Bureau in October 2001. Mr. Liang was certified as a Construction Design Engineer by the Zhuhai Personnel Bureau in January 2006. Mr. Liang obtained a bachelor’s degree in construction engineering from Tianjin Institute of Urban Construction in July 2000.

Duo Luo Ms. Luo Duo serves as Chief Engineer of Zhuhai Singyes, a subsidiary of China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Ltd. She joined Group as a designer in July 2001. She has approximately 11 years of experience in the curtain wall engineering sector. Ms. Luo worked as the vice-director of design institute of Zhuhai Singyes from November 2004 to December 2006 and the director of design institute from January 2007 to January 2008. In February 2008 she was appointed as the chief engineer of Zhuhai Singyes. Ms. Luo was certified as a Class 2 Registered Structural Engineer by the PRC Ministry of Construction in January 2005. Ms. Luo was certified as a Plan-Design Engineer by the Zhuhai Personnel Bureau in February 2008. Ms. Luo obtained a bachelor’s degree in Construction Engineering from Qingdao Construction Engineery College in July 2001.

Shi Xiong Mr. Xiong Shi serves as Chief Engineer of China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Ltd. He is responsible for the research and development of technology. He has approximately 13 years of experience in the glass manufacturing sector and 17 years’ experience in the curtain wall engineering sector. Mr. Xiong joined Group as a project manager in August 1995. From November 2001, Mr. Xiong assumed the position of Chief Engineer of Zhuhai Singyes until August 2007. Prior to joining Group, Mr. Xiong was the manager of the quality testing department at Zhuhai Singyes Safety Glass from 1988 to 1995. Mr. Xiong also worked as a technical officer at a state-owned glass manufacturing enterprise, Xiangfan City Glass Factory, from 1986 to 1988. Mr. Xiong was certified as a Level 1 Project Manager by the PRC Ministry of Construction in December 2000. Mr. Xiong was certified as a senior engineer in respect of construction materials by the Guangdong Province Personnel Bureau in December 2001. Mr. Xiong obtained a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Wuhan Industrial University, now known as Wuhan University of Technology, majoring in inorganic materials engineering in July 1986. In December 2007, Mr. Xiong was registered as a constructor by the PRC Ministry of Construction.

Chao Zhang Mr. Zhang Chao serves as Operating General Manager of Zhuhai Singyes, a subsidiary of China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Ltd. Mr. Zhang joined Group in December 2002 as the manager of the business department of Zhuhai Singyes. He has approximately 11 years of experience in the construction sector and approximately 10 years’ experience in the curtain wall engineering sector. Mr. Zhang graduated from Qiqihaer Railway Transportation Employee University majoring in industry and civil construction in July 1995. Prior to joining Group, Mr. Zhang worked as a construction budgeteer at Heilongjiang Province Hei He City Railway (Group) Company from 1995 to 2002. In January 2006, Mr. Zhang was certified as a constructor by the Guangdong Province Personnel Bureau. Mr. Zhang was also certified as a National Construction Appraiser by the Construction Department in 2003 and construction engineer by Zhuhai Personnel Bureau in 2005. In December 2007, Mr. Zhong was registered as a constructor by the PRC Ministry of Construction.

Feng Zhao Mr. Zhao Feng serves as Deputy General Manager of Zhuhai Singyes, a subsidiary of China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Ltd, since August 2007. He is also a director of Zhuhai Singyes. He joined Group as a sales and marketing manager in December 2002. He has approximately 11 years of experience in the construction sector and approximately 10 years’ experience in the curtain wall engineering sector. Prior to joining Group, Mr. Zhao worked as an engineer of Hubei Province Shashi Construction Materials Scientific Research Institute from 1987 to 1995. Mr. Zhao was certified as a Senior Engineer in respect of construction materials by the Guangdong Province Personnel Bureau in December 2004. Mr. Zhao obtained a bachelor’s degree in Engineering from Wuhan Industrial University, now known as Wuhan University of Technology, majoring in materials science in July 1987. Mr. Zhao became the general manager of Zhuhai Singyes Renewable Energy Co., Ltd, and responsible for managing its daily operation.

Jianming Zhuo Mr. Zhuo Jianming serves as Deputy General Manager of Zhuhai Singyes, a subsidiary of China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Ltd. He has approximately 12 years’ experience in the curtain wall engineering sector. He joined Group as project manager in February 2000. From January 2001, Mr. Zhuo assumed the position of deputy general manager of production of Zhuhai Singyes. Prior to joining Group, Mr. Zhuo was certified as a Level 1 Project Manager by the PRC Ministry of Construction in March 2002. Mr. Zhuo obtained a bachelor’s degree in engineering and construction from Xi’an Jiaotong University in 1983.

Zhirong Cao Mr. Cao Zhirong serves as Non-Executive Director of China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Ltd., since September 1, 2009. Currently Mr. Cao is Director of BNP Paribas Equities (Asia) Limited Shanghai Representative Office. Previously he worked at ICEA Capital Limited and Wing Lung Finance Limited and has approximately 14 years of experience in investment bank. Mr. Cao obtained a master degree in business administration from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics.

Hong Li Dr. Li Hong is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. She is a professor at the State Key Laboratory of Silicate Materials for Architectures at Wuhan University of Technology and a doctoral supervisor. She is currently a council member of the Special Glass Committee of the Chinese Ceramic Society, a council member of Hubei Ceramic Society and a member of the Home and Industrial Glass Technology Sub-committee of the National Technical Committee on Industrial Glass and Special Glass of Standardization Administration of China. Dr. Li graduated from the School of Materials Science and Engineering of Wuhan University of Technology (formerly known as the Silicate Materials Engineering Department of Wuhan Industrial University) with a bachelor’s degree, a master’s degree and a doctoral degree. Dr. Li has over 30 years of experience in the teaching and research in respect of special glass materials, optoelectronic materials and their application and thin film materials and technology.

Ching Wang Dr. Wang Ching serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Ltd., since December 2008. Dr. Wang has near 20 years’ managerial experience in investment banking, securities, treasury and asset management in the United States, Hong Kong, Taiwan and the PRC. He was the president of Investment and Proprietary Trading Group for Jih Sun Financial Holding Co. Ltd. in Taiwan, the managing director of JS Cresvale Securities International Limited, the managing director of SinoPac Securities Asia Ltd. in Hong Kong, SEVP of SinoPac Securities Co. Ltd. in Taiwan, the director of Investment Banking Department at Standard Chartered Bank Hong Kong and the associate director of Bear Stearns & Co. Inc., New York and Hong Kong. Dr. Wang currently is the managing director of Shanghai International Asset Management (HK) Co. Ltd., a licensed corporation registered with Honk Kong Securities and Futures Commission. He is also the executive director of Shanghai International Shanghai Growth Investment Limited, an investment fund company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (stock code: 770). Dr. Wang obtained his master degree in business administration from the University of Houston and Ph.D. in finance from Columbia University in the city of New York.

Wing Fat Yick Mr. Yick Wing Fat serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Ltd., since December 2008. He is the chairman of the audit committee. Mr. Yick holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the Chinese University of Hong Kong, majoring in Accounting. He is a fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants in England. Mr. Yick has over 30 years of experience in audit, direct investment, investment banking and corporate advisory services. Mr. Yick also serves as an independent non-executive director and chairman of the audit committee of Shenzhen Neptunus Interlong Bio-technique Co., Ltd. and Shanghai International Shanghai Growth Investment Limited (both are listed on the Stock Exchange).