Weide Lai Mr. Lai Weide serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is a senior accountant and holds a master’s degree in engineering from University of Electronic Science and Technology of China. Mr. Lai has served as deputy director-general and director-general of the Ministry of Machine-Building and Electronics Industry of The People’s Republic of China; deputy head and head of the Assets and Finance Department of China Electronic Corporation (“CEC”); and general manager of Nanjing Electronic Information Industrial Corporation (“NEIIC”), etc. Mr. Lai was the chairman and executive director of Nanjing Panda Electronics Company Limited (stock code: 00553, a company listed and traded on the main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”)), the chairman of Nanjing Huadong Electronics Information & Technology Company Limited. a deputy general manager of CEC, the chairman of NEIIC, the chairman of Panda Electronic Group Limited and the chairman of Caihong Group Corporation. He has engaged in the work of operation and management in central enterprises for a long period and has substantial experience in business management.

Tangzhi Liu Mr. Liu Tangzhi is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the company, Vice President - Skyworth Group Co., Ltd., President - Shenzhen Chuangwei-RGB Electronics Co., Ltd., subsidiary of the company. Mr. Liu graduated from the Zhongnan University of Economics and Law in Wuhan with a bachelor’s degree in economics, and graduated from Macao University of Science and Technology with a master’s degree in business administration. Save and except for the relationship with the Group mentioned above, Mr. Liu does not have any relationship with any Director, senior management, substantial shareholder or controlling shareholder of the Company.

Ruikun Sun Mr. Sun Ruikun is Vice President of the Group, Head - Human Resources Department of Skyworth Digital Holdings Limited. He joined the Group in September 2013. He is the vice president of the Group, head of human resource department and also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Sun graduated from the Nankai University of Economics with a bachelor degree in history, and graduated from the China Europe International Business School with a master degree in executive business administration. Mr. Sun has more than 30 years management experience in the field of government authorities, large government-owned businesses and investments. He was an investment partner of Qiming Venture Partners, a vice president of ShangHai HuaHong Group, a vice president and deputy president of Shanghai HuaHong NEC Electronics Company Limited, a chairperson and chief executive officer of Shanghai HuaHong Integrated Circuit Company Limited, a chairperson of Beijing HuaHong IC Design Company Limited, a deputy secretary-general of Chinese Institute of Electronics, a deputy chairperson and chairperson of presidium of China Semiconductor Industry Association, and a deputy chairperson of Shanghai Semiconductor Association. Prior to this, Mr. Sun worked in the former PRC Economic and Trade Committee, PRC State Planning Committee, PRC Ministry of Electronic Industry, General Office of the CPPCC National Committee. Save and except for the relationship with the Company, Mr. Sun does not have any relationship with any director, senior management, substantial shareholder or controlling shareholders of the Company.

Shing Choi Lam Mr. Lam Shing Choi, CPA, is Financial Controller and Company Secretary of Skyworth Digital Holdings Limited. He joined the Group in March 1998 as the finance manager, was responsible for setting up computerised accounting system of the sales head office in Dongguan, coordinating with the auditors and the preparation of monthly financial statements. In January 2001, he was transferred to Skyworth Multimedia International Limited (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) as the financial controller, in charge of the finance department. From 2006 to 2007, he worked as the financial controller of Skyworth Overseas Development Limited (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company), oversaw the finance department, internal control, financial statements and banking facilities. Mr. Lam then served as the financial controller of Skyworth TV Holdings Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, from 2007 to 2011 and was responsible for banking facility arrangement and financial reporting of the Company. He was the financial controller of the TV business unit of the Group in December 2011 and the LCD business unit of the Group since December 2012, respectively. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Lam graduated from Monash University in Australia with a bachelor degree of business in accounting and a bachelor degree of computing in information systems. Mr. Lam is a fellow member of the HKICPA and a member of the Certified Practising Accountants in Australia. Mr. Lam has over 20 years of working experience in corporate finance, banking and accounting.

Wei Ping Lin Ms. Lin Wei Ping serves as Executive Director of the Company. She was Executive Chairperson of the Board of Skyworth Digital Holdings Ltd. She was appointed as the executive chairperson of the Company since 1 April 2013. Ms. Lin joined the Group in 1993. Ms. Lin was the deputy manager of purchasing department and administration manager in Hong Kong and subsequently, the head of human resources department of the Group, primarily responsible for material purchasing from overseas market and administration and human capital management for certain companies within the Group. Ms. Lin graduated from South China University of Technology in the PRC with a bachelor degree in electronic engineering. Before joining the Group, Ms. Lin had worked in the Ministry of Information Industry in the PRC as a research engineer.

Chi Shi Dr. Shi Chi, Ph.D., is Executive Director of Skyworth Digital Holdings Limited., since July 15, 2011. He joined the Group in 2000 and is a director and the President of Skyworth Digital Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company, in which Mr. Shi holds 4.18% of the shareholding and is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Stock code: Shenzhen 000810). He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Shi graduated from Huazhong University of Science & Technology with a Doctorate degree in Communication and Electronic System. Mr. Shi has been participating in numerous national and provincial projects on technological researches, in charge of designing several high-end digital television products and publishing over 20 articles in various professional and science journals. He is the vice president of China Radio and TV Equipment Industry Association. Save and except for the relationship with the Group mentioned above, Mr. Shi does not have any relationship with any Director, senior management, substantial shareholder or controlling shareholder of the Company.

Dongwen Yang Mr. Yang Dongwen is the Non-Executive Director of Skyworth Digital Holdings Limited, with effect from April 1, 2017. He is a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company and the president of Skyworth Group Co., Ltd. as well as the chief executive officer of the Company since 2012 before his re-designation as a non-executive Director. Mr. Yang Dongwen joined the Group in May 1998 as the financial controller of the finance headquarters in the PRC and from August 2000 to August 2003, he was the general manager of the sales headquarters of the Group in the PRC. He left the Group in August 2003 for 2 years working for Oriental Yeyang Textile Co., Ltd. as president, and he rejoined the Group in September 2005 as the president of the China TV business unit of the Group, responsible for managing the research, manufacture and sales of the Group’s television products. Mr. Yang Dongwen graduated from Zhongnan University of Economics and Laws in the PRC with a bachelor degree in economics and law and graduated from Nankai University in the PRC with a master degree in Law. He served as the director of the accountancy department and an associate professor of the School of Economics in Hainan University in the PRC in his early years, and he was later the chairman of the Hainan Zhongda Certified Public Accountants firm.

Ying Chew Cheong Mr. Cheong Ying Chew is Independent Non-Executive Director of Skyworth Digital Holdings Limited., effective 1 January 2015. He is a member of remuneration committee and nomination committee of the Company. Mr. Cheong holds a Bachelor of Science (Mathematics) degree from Chelsea College, University of London and a Master of Science (Operational Research and Management) degree from Imperial College, University of London. Mr. Cheong has over 35 years of experience in the securities industry. He is also an independent non-executive director of Cheung Kong Property Holdings Limited, Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Limited, TOM Group Limited, CNNC International Limited, Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Limited, Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited and New World Department Store China Limited, all being listed in Hong Kong. He is also an independent director of BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited, a company listed in Thailand, and an executive director and the deputy chairman of Worldsec Limited, a company listed in London. He was previously an independent non-executive director of Creative Energy Solutions Holdings Limited, Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited and CK Hutchison Holdings Limited. He was also a member of the Securities and Futures Appeals Tribunal and a member of the Advisory Committee of the Securities and Futures Commission. Save and except for the relationship with the Group mentioned above, Mr. Cheong does not have any relationship with any Director, senior management, substantial shareholder or controlling shareholder of the Company.

Ming Li Mr. Li Ming is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from Jiangxi Finance Institute (now known as Jiangxi University of Finance & Economics) majoring in planning statistics. He is currently the chairman and executive director of China Ocean Industry Group Limited (stock code: 00651, a company listed on the main board of The Stock Excange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”)) and a non-executive director of DST Robot Co., Ltd. (stock code: A090710, a company listed on the Korea Stock Exchange). Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Li Ming held senior positions in a number of well-known companies in the People’s Republic of China and was an executive director of Shenzhen Microgate Technology Co. Ltd. (stock code: 300319, a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange) from May 2012 to October 2013. He has extensive experience in management and business planning.