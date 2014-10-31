Name Description

Song Huat Chia Mr. Chia Song Huat is the Executive Chairman of the Board of Pico Far East Holdings Limited. He has more than 29 years and has been Chairman of the Group since 1994. He is a graduate of the University of Tennessee with major in Finance. In 2006, he received the International Executive in Sport and Entertainment Award from The University of South Carolina in U.S.A. He is currently a member of the Academy of Visual Arts Advisory Committee for the Hong Kong Baptist University and is also the Vice-chairman of the Singapore Chamber of Commerce (Hong Kong).

Siong Lim Chia Mr. Chia Siong Lim is the Honorary Chairman of Pico Far East Holdings Limited. He has worked in the exhibition industry for more than 44 years and is the founder of the Pico Group. Over the years, he had been involved in the key investments that created a strong foundation for the Group to grow to what it is today. He is also Chairman of the Intertrade group, which directs the development of exhibition hall management business.

Yuan Jiun Chia Ms. Chia Yuan Jiun is President, Southeast Asia, Executive Director of the Company. She has worked in the exhibition industry for 17 years and has worked in the corporate finance industry in London, Hong Kong and Singapore before joining the Group. She joined the Group in 1998 and currently the President of Southeast Asia of the Group and is responsible for managing the Group’s businesses and operations in Southeast Asia and India. Ms. Chia obtained her bachelor’s degree of science in economics from The London School of Economics and Political Science, University of London in 1995. Ms. Chia is the director of Pico (Thailand) Public Company Limited, a listed company on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (stock code: PICO). She is also a director of the following subsidiaries of the Company, including MP International Pte Ltd, MP Medicon Investments Pte Ltd, Pico Art International Pte Ltd, Indec International Pte Ltd, Pico-Sanderson JV Pte Ltd, Muji Design Pte Ltd and Pico Facilities Pte Ltd. .

Xiang Jiang Fang Mr. Fang Xiang Jiang is the President, China & Hong Kong of Pico Far East Holdings Limited. He is a graduate of the Beijing Foreign Languages Institute and also completed a management course at Boston University under the Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship Program. Prior to joining the Group, he worked for several ministries of the People’s Republic of China government and held senior management positions in several state-owned enterprises in the People’s Republic of China for more than 20 years.

Choon Kong Yong Mr. Yong Choon Kong is Executive Vice President - Group of Pico Far East Holdings Limited. He is qualified as a Chartered Accountant with Coopers & Lybrand, London. He joined the Group in 1988 and was an Executive Director of the Board from 1992 to 2010. He graduated with first class honours in economics and statistics from the University of Leeds in 1975.

Siew Choo Tan Ms. Tan Siew Choo is the Managing Director, Shanghai and Taiwan of Pico Far East Holdings Limited. She joined the group in 1980 and has worked in the exhibition industry for more than 32 years. She is responsible for the business development and management of Pico Shanghai, IES Shanghai, Pico Taiwan and MP Shanghai.

Chay Shiun Chia Mr. Chay Shiun Chia is the Executive Director-MP International Group a subsidiary of Pico. He has worked in the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) industry for more than 14 years. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Entrepreneurship (Cum Laude) from Babson College in Massachusetts in the U.S. Prior to joining MP International, he started off at Pico Singapore before taking up a management role in Pico Shanghai in 2007.

Wee Chiew Chiew Wee is the Executive Director-Pico Shanghai and Pico TBA Consulting Group of Pico Far East Holdings Limited. He joined the group in 2000 and has 14 years of experience in the exhibition and event industry. He is a graduate of the London School of Economics and is currently responsible for managing the Pico TBA Consulting Group Limited in China and Hong Kong as well as Pico Shanghai and IES Shanghai.

Shing Leung Mr. Leung Shing Executive Director-Pico Beijing of Pico Far East Holdings Limited. Began his career at Pico Singapore and worked for four years in account servicing. Afterwards, he spearheaded business development and marketing for Pico Beijing for ten years, during which time he developed a strong clientele and established a dedicated team of creative and digital professionals providing services for events and exhibitions.

Pui Keung Mok Mr. Mok Pui Keung is the Executive Director of Pico Far East Holdings Limited., since March 19, 2010. He joined the Group in 1991. Mr. Mok is responsible for the accounting and finance operations in North Asia. He graduated with a bachelor degree in accounting from the University of Ulster in the United Kingdom and holds a Master of Business Administration from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Prior to joining the Group, he worked in an international audit firm in Hong Kong. Mr. Mok is also a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accounts and the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, and a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. He is also a director of Pico International (HK) Ltd., Inter-Display Limited, Dongguan Pico Exhibition Services Co. Limited, Pico Sanderson (HK) Ltd., Kenlory Limited, China South City Pico Exhibition (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd., Pico International (UK) Ltd., Pico International (Dubai) LLC, Top Wealth Overseas Ltd., Pico MEK Ltd., Pico IES Group (China) Co. Ltd, Albert Smith Investment Limited, World Image International Ltd., Pico Development (China) Limited, Pico Development (HK) Limited, Chongqing Pico Exhibition Services Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Pico Exhibition Services Co. Ltd., Pico South China Limited, Guangzhou Pico Exhibition Services Co. Ltd., Pico North China Limited, Beijing Pico Exhibition Services Co. Ltd., Pico Global Services Limited, Tech Crown Limited, MEI Digital (Asia) Ltd., Pico China Limited, Pico Investment (Group) Ltd., Pico Contracts Limited, Pico International (Macao) Limited, Pico Projects (International) Limited, Pico Theme Projects International Ltd., Global Events Logistics Ltd., Chengdu Pico Exhibition Services Co. Ltd., Guangzhou Pico IES Exhibition Services Co. Ltd., Imperial World Company Limited, Tinsel Limited and Intertrade Services Pte Ltd. all of which are subsidiaries of the Company.

Yiu Chung Ku Mr. Ku Yiu Chung is the Managing Director - World Image Group of Pico Far East Holdings Limited. He joined the Group in 1994 and has more than 16 years of experience in the signage business. He is responsible for business development as well as management of the production facilities in China of the Group’s brand signage and visual communication business. He is a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Jiading Committee of Shanghai.

Kia Tuck Sng Mr. Sng Kia Tuck is the Executive Director, Middle East of Pico Far East Holdings Limited. He joined the Group in 1989 and has worked in the exhibition industry for more than 23 years. He is based in Dubai and is responsible for the business and operations in the Middle East and Africa Regions.

Hoi Yan Leung Mr. Leung Hoi Yan, CPA, is the Company Secretary of Pico Far East Holdings Limited. His Qualifications are CPA, ACIS, ACS, FCCA.

Gregory Crichton Mr. Gregory Robert Scott Crichton is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Pico Far East Holdings Limited. He has held numerous directorships in various entities and countries including American International Assurance Co., Ltd. (AIA) and continues to work in the insurance industry. He is currently Non-Executive President Commissioner of an Indonesian life insurance company and Advisor to a Singapore reinsurance company. He has served on the Inland Revenue Board of Review and other bodies. He is a graduate in Law from the University of Sydney and holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of New South Wales. He is admitted as a solicitor of the Supreme Court of Hong Kong and is also a solicitor of the Supreme Court of England and Wales.

James Cunningham Mr. James Patrick Cunningham is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Pico Far East Holdings Limited. He holds a B.S. degree in Business Administration from Adelphi University in New York and has attended advanced management courses at INSEAD in France. Mr. Cunningham has spent 35 years in the apparel and fashion retail industry and from 1990 until 2004 he was a Senior Vice President and Corporate Officer of the Gap Inc. He also sits on the board of Takson Holdings in Hong Kong and is on the board of Summerbridge Hong Kong. He has been an advisor to the Shinsegae Group in Seoul, Korea for the past seven years and for almost twenty years has been an active member of the Young Presidents’ Organisation and the World Presidents’ Organisation.

Kee Wai Lee Mr. Lee Kee Wai is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Pico Far East Holdings Limited. He is the senior partner of Messrs. Vincent T.K. Cheung, Yap & Co., Solicitors and Notaries. He holds a Bachelor of Law from the London School of Economics & Political Science and has obtained a Master of Laws degree from the University of Cambridge. Mr. Lee is a qualified solicitor in Hong Kong, England, Singapore and the Australian Capital Territory. He is also a China-Appointed Attesting Officer and a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators. Mr. Lee is currently also an Independent Non-Executive Director of Vision Values Holdings Limited.