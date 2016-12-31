Air China Ltd (0753.HK)
0753.HK on Hong Kong Stock
23 Oct 2017
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.14 (-2.09%)
Prev Close
HK$6.71
Open
HK$6.68
Day's High
HK$6.68
Day's Low
HK$6.51
Volume
6,143,834
Avg. Vol
10,424,596
52-wk High
HK$8.25
52-wk Low
HK$4.89
Summary
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Jianjiang Cai
|53
|2014
|Chairman of the Board
Zhiyong Song
|52
|2016
|President, Vice Chairman of the Board
Feng Xiao
|48
|2014
|Chief Accounting Officer
Gang Feng
|54
|2015
|Vice President, Non-Executive Director
Weixi Chai
|55
|2012
|Vice President
Zhiyong Chen
|54
|2012
|Vice President
Tiexiang Liu
|51
|2014
|Vice President
Chongxian Ma
|52
|2010
|Vice President
Mingyuan Wang
|52
|2011
|Vice President
Xiaohang Zhao
|56
|2011
|Vice President
Xianbin Meng
|60
|2014
|Chief Economist
Yingnian Wang
|54
|2014
|Chief Pilot
Chuanyu Xu
|52
|2012
|Chief Safety Officer
Feng Zhou
|56
|2017
|Secretary of the Board
Jianxiong Cao
|58
|2009
|Non-Executive Director
Sai Cheung Shiu
|63
|2010
|Non-Executive Director
John Slosar
|60
|2014
|Non-Executive Director
Dajin Li
|59
|2015
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Hanzhong Xu
|67
|2015
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
Jianjiang Cai
|Mr. Cai Jianjiang has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Air China Limited since February 21, 2014. He used to serve as President and Vice President in the Company. He is also serving as Executive Director in Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, General Manager in China National Aviation Corporation (Group) Limited, as well as Chairman of the Board in Shenzhen Airlines Company Limited, where he used to be General Manager. He also used to be General Manager of Shanghai Branch, Assistant President, Manager of the Marketing Department, and Vice President in Air China International Corporation. He graduated from a college that later became Civil Aviation University of China, majored in Traffic control and English.
Zhiyong Song
|Mr. Song Zhiyong has been serving as President and Vice Chairman of the Board in Air China Limited since June 6, 2016. He used to be Assistant to the President, Chief Leader of Pilot Team and Department Head of Training in the Company.
Feng Xiao
Gang Feng
|Mr. Feng Gang has been serving as Vice President and Non-Executive Director in Air China Limited since 2015. He also serves as Deputy General Manager in China National Aviation Corporation (Group) Limited. He used to be Chairman of the Board, President, Deputy General Manager, Assistant to the President and General Manager in other four companies. He graduated from Sichuan University, majored in Semiconductor. He used to be Vice President in the Company.
Weixi Chai
|Mr. Chai Weixi has been serving as Vice President in Air China Limited since March 14, 2012. He is also serving as Chief Executive Officer in a Beijing-based company. He was General Manager and Deputy General Manager-Engineering Technology Branch in the Company, as well as General Manager and Director in AMECO. He holds a Master's degree in City University of Seattle, the United States.
Zhiyong Chen
|Mr. Chen Zhiyong has been serving as Vice President in Air China Limited since December 17, 2012. He is also serving as President and Director in Shenzhen Airlines Co., Ltd. He used to be General Manager, Deputy General Manager and Chief Pilot of Southwest Branch of the Company.
Tiexiang Liu
Chongxian Ma
|Mr. Ma Chongxian has been serving as Vice President in Air China Limited since April 8, 2010. He also serves as Chairman of the Board and President in Shandong Aviation Group Company, as well as Vice Chairman of the Board in another company. He used to be General Manager and Deputy General Manager in Hubei Branch, Inner Mongolia Branch and Zhejiang Branch of the Company, respectively. He graduated from Inner Mongolia University, majored in Statistics.
Mingyuan Wang
|Mr. Wang Mingyuan has been serving as Vice President in Air China Limited since February 22, 2011. He graduated from Xiamen University, majored in Statistics.
Xiaohang Zhao
|Mr. Zhao Xiaohang has been serving as Vice President in Air China Limited since February 22, 2011. He is also serving as Director of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited and China National Aviation Corporation (Group) Limited, as well as General Manager, Chairman of the Board and Director in four other companies, respectively. He used to serve as Chairman of the Board, Executive Director and General Manager in Air Macau. He holds a Master's degree in Management Engineering from Tsinghua University.
Xianbin Meng
Yingnian Wang
Chuanyu Xu
|Mr. Xu Chuanyu has been serving as Chief Safety Officer in Air China Limited since December 17, 2012. He was Vice President, Chief Pilot and General Manager-Tianjin Branch of the Company. He is also serving as Chief Pilot of China National Aviation Holding Company. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Tsinghua University, China.
Feng Zhou
Jianxiong Cao
|Mr. Cao Jianxiong has been serving as Non-Executive Director in Air China Limited since June 10, 2009. He also serves as Deputy General Manager in China National Aviation Corporation (Group) Limited and China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, as well as Deputy General Manager and Chief Financial Officer in China Eastern Air Holding Company. He used to be General Manager in China Eastern Airline Co., Ltd. He holds a Master's degree in Economics from East China Normal University, China.
Sai Cheung Shiu
|Mr. Lan Sai Cheung Shiu has been serving as Non-Executive Director in Air China Limited since October 28, 2010. He also serves as Director in Swire Pacific Limited, Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, Hong Kong Dragon Airlines Limited and Swire Hong Kong. He used to serve as Cathay Pacific Airways Limited and another company. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from University of Hawaii, the United States, and a Master of Business Administration from The University of West Ontario, Canada.
John Slosar
|Mr. John Robert Slosar has been serving as Non-Executive Director in Air China Limited since May 22, 2014. He is also serving as Chairman of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, Swire Group (Hong Kong), Swire Pacific Limited, Swire Properties Ltd. and Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co., Ltd. He graduated from Columbia University and University of Cambridge with the major of Economics.
Dajin Li
|Mr. Li Dajin has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Air China Limited since December 2015. He is also a guest professor of Renmin University of China and Southwest University of Political Science & Law.
Hanzhong Xu
|Mr. Xu Hanzhong has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Air China Limited since May 2015. He holds a Bachelor of Science from Chinese University of Hong Kong.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
Jianjiang Cai
|1,069,000
Zhiyong Song
|1,091,000
Feng Xiao
|864,500
Gang Feng
|872,000
Weixi Chai
|979,400
Zhiyong Chen
|1,302,500
Tiexiang Liu
|1,338,300
Chongxian Ma
|769,600
Mingyuan Wang
|969,300
Xiaohang Zhao
|761,600
Xianbin Meng
|872,200
Yingnian Wang
|1,368,100
Chuanyu Xu
|1,439,300
Feng Zhou
|--
Jianxiong Cao
|--
Sai Cheung Shiu
|--
John Slosar
|--
Dajin Li
|150,000
Hanzhong Xu
|150,000
As Of 31 Dec 2016
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
Jianjiang Cai
|0
|0
Zhiyong Song
|0
|0
Feng Xiao
|0
|0
Gang Feng
|0
|0
Weixi Chai
|0
|0
Zhiyong Chen
|0
|0
Tiexiang Liu
|0
|0
Chongxian Ma
|0
|0
Mingyuan Wang
|0
|0
Xiaohang Zhao
|0
|0
Xianbin Meng
|0
|0
Yingnian Wang
|0
|0
Chuanyu Xu
|0
|0
Feng Zhou
|0
|0
Jianxiong Cao
|0
|0
Sai Cheung Shiu
|0
|0
John Slosar
|0
|0
Dajin Li
|0
|0
Hanzhong Xu
|0
|0