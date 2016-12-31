Name Description

Jianjiang Cai Mr. Cai Jianjiang has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Air China Limited since February 21, 2014. He used to serve as President and Vice President in the Company. He is also serving as Executive Director in Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, General Manager in China National Aviation Corporation (Group) Limited, as well as Chairman of the Board in Shenzhen Airlines Company Limited, where he used to be General Manager. He also used to be General Manager of Shanghai Branch, Assistant President, Manager of the Marketing Department, and Vice President in Air China International Corporation. He graduated from a college that later became Civil Aviation University of China, majored in Traffic control and English.

Zhiyong Song Mr. Song Zhiyong has been serving as President and Vice Chairman of the Board in Air China Limited since June 6, 2016. He used to be Assistant to the President, Chief Leader of Pilot Team and Department Head of Training in the Company.

Gang Feng Mr. Feng Gang has been serving as Vice President and Non-Executive Director in Air China Limited since 2015. He also serves as Deputy General Manager in China National Aviation Corporation (Group) Limited. He used to be Chairman of the Board, President, Deputy General Manager, Assistant to the President and General Manager in other four companies. He graduated from Sichuan University, majored in Semiconductor. He used to be Vice President in the Company.

Weixi Chai Mr. Chai Weixi has been serving as Vice President in Air China Limited since March 14, 2012. He is also serving as Chief Executive Officer in a Beijing-based company. He was General Manager and Deputy General Manager-Engineering Technology Branch in the Company, as well as General Manager and Director in AMECO. He holds a Master's degree in City University of Seattle, the United States.

Zhiyong Chen Mr. Chen Zhiyong has been serving as Vice President in Air China Limited since December 17, 2012. He is also serving as President and Director in Shenzhen Airlines Co., Ltd. He used to be General Manager, Deputy General Manager and Chief Pilot of Southwest Branch of the Company.

Chongxian Ma Mr. Ma Chongxian has been serving as Vice President in Air China Limited since April 8, 2010. He also serves as Chairman of the Board and President in Shandong Aviation Group Company, as well as Vice Chairman of the Board in another company. He used to be General Manager and Deputy General Manager in Hubei Branch, Inner Mongolia Branch and Zhejiang Branch of the Company, respectively. He graduated from Inner Mongolia University, majored in Statistics.

Mingyuan Wang Mr. Wang Mingyuan has been serving as Vice President in Air China Limited since February 22, 2011. He graduated from Xiamen University, majored in Statistics.

Xiaohang Zhao Mr. Zhao Xiaohang has been serving as Vice President in Air China Limited since February 22, 2011. He is also serving as Director of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited and China National Aviation Corporation (Group) Limited, as well as General Manager, Chairman of the Board and Director in four other companies, respectively. He used to serve as Chairman of the Board, Executive Director and General Manager in Air Macau. He holds a Master's degree in Management Engineering from Tsinghua University.

Chuanyu Xu Mr. Xu Chuanyu has been serving as Chief Safety Officer in Air China Limited since December 17, 2012. He was Vice President, Chief Pilot and General Manager-Tianjin Branch of the Company. He is also serving as Chief Pilot of China National Aviation Holding Company. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Tsinghua University, China.

Jianxiong Cao Mr. Cao Jianxiong has been serving as Non-Executive Director in Air China Limited since June 10, 2009. He also serves as Deputy General Manager in China National Aviation Corporation (Group) Limited and China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, as well as Deputy General Manager and Chief Financial Officer in China Eastern Air Holding Company. He used to be General Manager in China Eastern Airline Co., Ltd. He holds a Master's degree in Economics from East China Normal University, China.

Sai Cheung Shiu Mr. Lan Sai Cheung Shiu has been serving as Non-Executive Director in Air China Limited since October 28, 2010. He also serves as Director in Swire Pacific Limited, Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, Hong Kong Dragon Airlines Limited and Swire Hong Kong. He used to serve as Cathay Pacific Airways Limited and another company. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from University of Hawaii, the United States, and a Master of Business Administration from The University of West Ontario, Canada.

John Slosar Mr. John Robert Slosar has been serving as Non-Executive Director in Air China Limited since May 22, 2014. He is also serving as Chairman of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, Swire Group (Hong Kong), Swire Pacific Limited, Swire Properties Ltd. and Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co., Ltd. He graduated from Columbia University and University of Cambridge with the major of Economics.

Dajin Li Mr. Li Dajin has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Air China Limited since December 2015. He is also a guest professor of Renmin University of China and Southwest University of Political Science & Law.