Name Description

Mang Yee Chu Mr. Chu Mang Yee is an Executive Chairman of the Board of Hopson Development Holdings Limited. He is the Chairman of the Company and one of the founders of the Group. Mr. Chu has over twenty years’ experience in trading, construction, property investment and development. He is also an Honoured Citizen of Meizhou of Guangdong Province and the Vice Chairman of Guangdong Research Institute for the Development of Corporate Strategy. Mr. Chu is the sole director of Sounda Properties Limited. Sounda Properties Limited is a substantial shareholder of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance. He is also the Chairman of the Nomination Committee of the Company.

Kut Yung Chu Ms. Chu Kut Yung is an Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of Hopson Development Holdings Limited since July 11, 2013. She graduated from the Renmin University of China, majoring in Finance with solid knowledge in finance principles and comprehensive investment skills. She has been appointed as the Executive Vice President of the Company since March 2012 and was appointed as an executive Director of the Company in November 2011. She is also a director of a subsidiary of the Company. She was an intern of the Group in 2007 and 2008, and held the position as Assistant to President from 2009 to 2011. She has worked in areas relating to financial and human resource management of the Company, and thus accumulated extensive and professional experience in such areas. She is also a member of the Nomination Committee of the Company. Ms. Chu has been appointed as Deputy Chairman of the Company since 11th July 2013.

Bao Xin Xie Mr. Xie Bao Xin is Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of Hopson Development Holdings Limited since July 11, 2013. He joined the Group in July 2002 and was the General Manager of Finance and Investment Management Centre of the Group and the members of the Group established in the Guangzhou District. He graduated from the Sun Yat-Sen University Lingnan (University) College and obtained a Bachelor degree in Economics. He has over 11 years’ experience in real estate development and finance management. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company.

Fan Lang Ms. Lang Fan is Chief Human Resource Officer, Assistant President of Hopson Development Holdings Limited. Ms. Lang graduated from Capital University of Economics and Business with a Master degree. She has served as the Human Resources Officer of the Beijing branch (Northern District) of Swarovski (Shanghai) Trading Co., Ltd. and the General Manager of Human Resources of Capitaland Retail (Shanghai) Management & Consulting Co., Ltd., since 1998. She joined our Group as Assistant President in 2014. Ms. Lang has wide experience in human resources management.

Wenge Bao Mr. Bao Wenge is Vice President, General Manager - Business Investment Department, Executive Director of Hopson Development Holdings Limited. He is also director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. He graduated from the Tianjin University of Commerce and obtained a Bachelor degree in Economics. Mr. Bao joined the Group in 2000. He has worked in the real estate industry for over 14 years and successfully carried out several large-scale real estates projects. He is familiar with the operation of commercial properties, office buildings, residential projects, and hotel and property management. He has over 14 years of experience in real estate operation and management, marketing and operation management

Ruo Qing Liao Mr. Liao Ruo Qing is Vice President and Executive Director of Hopson Development Holdings Limited. He has been an Executive Director since January 21, 2010. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Liao graduated from Sun Yat-Sen University in Guangzhou and obtained a Master degree from the University of Western Sydney of Australia. Mr. Liao joined the Group in 2003. He worked in government department and engaged in real estate investment and business management for over ten years and has extensive experience in working with government departments, legal affairs and investment development.

Yaoqin Zheng Mr. Zheng Yaoqin is Assistant President of the Group and General Manager of the Company. He is the Assistant President of the Group and General Manager of Guangdong Hechuang Construction Company Limited. Mr. Zheng graduated from Guangdong University of Technology. He is a national first-class registered architect and senior engineer. He served as the General Manager of Guangdong Hanjian Construction Company Limited and the General Manager of Guangdong Zhujiang Engineering Construction Limited. He joined the Group as Deputy General Manager of Northern China regional office of the Group and the General Manager of Guangdong Hechuang Construction Company Limited in 2015. Mr. Zheng has extensive experience in real estate development, engineering management and cost control.

Wai Kin Au Mr. Au Wai Kin is an Executive Director of Hopson Development Holdings Limited., since 1997. Mr. Au joined the Group in 1995. He is also a director of our other member companies. Mr. Au graduated from Sun Yat-Sen University in Guangzhou and has over twenty years’ experience in construction of buildings, town planning, real estate investment and property development.

Yu Lung Ching Mr. Ching Yu Lung CPA., is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Ching is the assistant to the chairman of an investment company. He has more than 23 years of experience in auditing, corporate finance and accounting. Prior to this appointment, Mr. Ching worked as the chief financial officer and company secretary of Glorious Property Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr. Ching had also been the executive director and finance director of Ngai Hing Hong Company Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the Chinese University of Hong Kong and an executive master degree in business administration from Tsinghua University in 1992 and 2006, respectively. Mr. Ching is a fellow member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, and member of American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Ching is also an independent non-executive director of Ngai Hing Hong Company Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange. Save as disclosed, Mr. Ching did not hold any directorship in any other listed company in the last three years. As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Ching does not have any interests in the shares of the Company which is required to be disclosed under Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance. Mr. Ching has entered into a letter of appointment with the Company in respect of his appointment as an independent non-executive Director. Mr. Ching’s directorship in the Company will be subject to retirement by rotation in accordance with the bye-laws of the Company. Subject to review by the Board from time to time, Mr. Ching will be entitled to an annual Director’s fee of HK$300,000 which was determined on the basis of Mr. Ching’s experience, level of responsibilities within the Group and the current market condition.

Tsung Hei Lee Mr. Lee Tsung Hei is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Hopson Development Holdings Limited. Mr. Lee is the Chairman and Managing Director of DH Group Investment Ltd, DH Capital (HK) Ltd, DS Capital Group Co Ltd, DS Transport Interchange Development Ltd and Guangzhou DHC Investment Advisory Ltd. He is also the Chairman of the Investment Committee of Cheever Real Estate Master Fund SPC, Chief Development Officer of Hong Kong Shanghai Medical Development Ltd. He qualified as a Chartered Valuation Surveyor in 1973 and was registered as an Authorized Person in 1977. He is a fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors, a Registered Professional Surveyor, a fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Directors, an associate of the Incorporated Society of Valuers and Auctioneers, and an associate of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators. Mr. Lee is a former member of the Central Policy Unit, which is known as the Government “Think Tank”, a past Chairman of the Hong Kong Housing Society, a former member of the Supervisory Board of the Hong Kong Housing Society, a former director of Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited, a former Council member of Hong Kong Polytechnic University and a former member of the Land and Building Advisory Committee, and the Steering Committee on review of the Urban Renewal Strategy. He is currently a Visiting Professor of the Guangzhou Urban Mass Transit Training Institute, a member of the Salvation Army Advisory Board and Chairman of the Property Advisory Committee of the Salvation Army. Mr. Lee has been a member of the board of Directors (the “Board”) since 1998. He is also the Chairman of the Audit Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Connected Transactions/Related Party Transactions Committee; and a member of the Nomination Committee of the Company