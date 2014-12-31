Name Description

Haibin Qiu Mr. Qiu Haibin is an Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Qiu graduated from Zhejiang Radio & Television University with a bachelor’s degree in finance and obtained a graduate degree in finance from Nanjing University. Mr. Qiu has been the legal representative and chief executive director of Shenzhen Qianhai CORC Asset Management Corporation (which is 40% indirectly held by China Orient Asset Management (International) Holding Limited) since September 2013, the chairman of Shanghai Suns Investment Management Co., Ltd since 2015, the director and vice president of Greentown Orient Construction Management Co., Ltd. since February 2015 and the director and deputy general manager of Zhou Shan Greentown Development Co., Ltd. since August 2016. Mr. Qiu was the executive deputy general manager of Jiangsu Dongxing Realty Company Limited from 2009 to September 2013, the general manager of the asset management division of Shanghai Sundee Group from 2001 to 2008 and the deputy director of Dagan office, a director of the Credit Division of Zhoushan City branch in Zhejiang province of Bank of China as well as the general manager of Zhongyin Industrial Corporation during the period from 1988 to 2000. Mr. Qiu has also been a research fellow of the Centre of Asian Studies of Zhejiang University since 2016.

Huagang Zhang Mr. Zhang Huagang is an Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Zhang graduated from Huazhong University of Science and Technology with a bachelor’s degree in industrial automation in 1982 and obtained a master in business administration degree from the School of Management of State University of New York at Buffalo in 1989. Mr. Zhang has been a director of Shenzhen Qianhai CORC Asset Management Corporation(“CORC Fund”) and the general manager of CORC Health & Technology Management Co., Ltd.(“CORC Health”) since May 2017. China Orient Asset Management (International) Holding Limited indirectly holds 40% of the shares of CORC Fund, and CORC Fund holds 51% of the shares of CORC Health. Mr. Zhang has been the chief executive officer of Beijing Zhongtianyixin Corporate Management Services Limited and the chairman of Beijing Kangyi Health Management Limited since May 2016. Mr. Zhang was the chief executive officer of China Tide Holdings Company Limited from August 2010 to April 2016. Mr. Zhang also held the positions of the assistant of the general manager, executive deputy general manager and president of Gemdale Corporation during the period from May 1993 to July 2010 and the sales manager, executive officer and deputy chief economist of Shenzhen SegBaohua Electronics Company Limited during the period from May 1989 to April 1993.

Jian Tang Mr. Tang Jian is Senior Vice President, Executive Director of Shanghai Zendai Property Limited. Mr. Tang obtained a bachelor’s degree from the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics specializing in finance in 1999. Mr. Tang has been working with the Company since 2003. Mr. Tang was an executive Director of the Company from May 2003 to May 2015, the authorised representative of the Company from June 2003 to May 2015 and the chief executive officer of the Company from June 2015 to September 2017. Mr. Tang was the general manager of the Hong Kong region of the Group during the period from May 2003 to March 2011 and his principal duties were corporate governance, financing arrangement and public relations management. From April 2011 to March 2013 and from April 2013 to June 2015, he was the general manager of investment and development department and real property financing department of the Group and his primarily duties were strategic investment decisions and property development financing arrangement. Mr. Tang also serves as director of various subsidiaries of the Company, including Long Profit Group Limited, Richtex Holdings Limited, Ample Century Limited, Best East Developments Limited, Myway Developments Limited, Auto Win Investments Limited. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Tang worked for Bank of Shanghai and companies which were engaged in securities investment business.

Quan Wang Mr. Wang Quan is an Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Wang graduated from the Chinese University of Hong Kong in 2012 with a Degree of EMBA, and graduated from Wuhan University in 1994 with a Bachelor of World History Degree. Mr. Wang serves as the director, co-president and member of the operation management committee of China Orient Asset Management (International) Holding Limited (“COAMI”) since he joined the company in July 2016. Mr. Wang has been General Manager of the Asset Operation department of China Orient Asset Management Co., Ltd. (“COAMC”) from December 2013 to July 2016; Co-president and member of the Operation Management Committee of COAMI from November 2011 to December 2013; Deputy General Manager of Dong Yin Development (Holdings) Limited from May 2011 to November 2011; Assistant General Manager of Dong Yin Development (Holdings) Limited from May 2008 to May 2011; General Manager of Jiaguo Industrial (Shenzhen) Company Limited from September 2004 to May 2008; Director, Senior Director and Deputy Manager of the Assets Assessment department of Shenzhen Office of COAMC from July 2000 to September 2004; Vice Chief of the Planning Credit Section of Longgang Sub-branch, Shenzhen Branch of Bank of China from February 1998 to June 2000.

Ngan Hung Wong Mr. Wong Ngan Hung serves as Company Secretary of Shanghai Zendai Property Limited. He is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants since 1986. He also obtained a master’s degree in business administration from University of San Francisco in United States of America. Mr. Wong has been working with the Company since 2006 and was appointed Company secretary in January 2012.

Ping Gong Mr. Gong Ping serves as Non-Executive Director of Shanghai Zendai Property Limited effective January 11, 2013. Mr. Gong graduated from Fudan University, the PRC in 1998 with a bachelor’s degree in international finance and obtained his master’s degree in finance from the Fudan University Global Economic Research Institute, the PRC in 2005. He also received his master’s degree in business administration from the International Institute for Management Development located in Lausanne, Switzerland in 2008. Mr. Gong joined Fosun Group in July 2011. He now serves as general manager of corporate development department of Fosun Group and executive president of the property holdings department of Fosun Group. Before that, Mr. Gong served as real estate credit manager and product manager at Pudong branch and the headquarter of Bank of Shanghai from July 1998 to December 2004. He worked at the PRC headquarter of Standard Chartered as business development manager and assistant vice president from December 2004 to August 2007. He worked at global strategy department of Korea Samsung Group as global strategic consultant from March 2009 to July 2011. Fosun Group and Fosun International Limited (the parent company of Fosun Group) together have a 99.08% control of Forte Group, which has 100% control of China Alliance Properties Limited. As at 31 December 2013, China Alliance Properties Limited holds 16.34% of issued shares of the Company.

Zhengyan Jiang Ms. Jiang Zhengyan is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. Ms. Jiang graduated from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics with a bachelor’s degree in management science in 2005 and obtained a master’s degree in economics from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics in 2007. Ms. Jiang joined the Fosun Group in October 2012 and currently act as managing director in the securities investment department of Fosun Property of Fosun Group. Before that, Ms. Jiang acted as a senior analyst in Shenyin Wanguo Securities Research Institute from July 2007 to February 2011 and acted as a senior analyst in Shanghai Metal Investment Co.,Ltd. from March 2011 to September 2011.

Zheng Wang Ms. Wang Zheng is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Ms. Wang graduated from Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology in 1993 with a bachelor’s degree in engineering. Ms. Wang has 21 years of experience in real estate industry. Prior to this, Ms. Wang served as the vice general manager and the general manager of the Real Estate Business Department of China Energy and Fuel Company Limited, and the vice general manager and the investment director of Sanjiu Pan-China Construction & Development Co., Ltd.

Yue Nong Chow Mr. Chow Yue Nong is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Chow received a bachelor of arts degree in Computer Science and an M.B.A. degree from the University of California, Berkeley in 1973 and 1975 respectively. Mr. Chow is the Managing Director of IST Services Limited. He has also been a committee member of the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce since 1980. Mr. Chow was the President of ACB International Inc. (a joint venture of China National Export Bases Development Corporation, Bank of China, A Robert Abboud & Company of United States and Hong Kong United General Company Limited), Assistant Vice President and Head of China Group of The First National Bank of Chicago, advisor to Bank of Tokyo Ltd., and consultant to Overseas Chinese Investment Company of the Zhejiang Province. Mr. Chow also lead the establishment of CCIC Finance Limited, a joint venture of Bank of China, The First National Bank of Chicago, The Industrial Bank of Japan and China Resources Company. Mr. Chow has business relationship with various multinationals for many years.

Ruipeng Di Dr. Di Ruipeng is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Dr. Di graduated from the University of New Orleans in 1997 with a Doctoral of Financial Economics Degree, the Peking University in 1989 with his Master Degree in International Economics and the Peking University in 1986 with a Bachelor of International Economics Degree.Dr. Di currently serves as the consultant of Shunfeng Catering Investment Group*(independent director of Qinghai Huading Industrial Co., Ltd. (stock code: 600243) which is listed on the main board of Shanghai Stock Exchange, independent director of Shanghai Kidstone Network Technology Co., Ltd. (stock code: 833377) which is listed on the New Third Board of China and independent director of Guangdong Zhijian Technology Co., Ltd.*(which is in the preparation of listing. Dr. Di had ever worked as the honorary president of Dongping Entrepreneur Association of Shandong, strategic advisor of Beijing Network Industrial Corporation, financial advisor of Zhejiang Guangsha Groupand advisor of Jiangsu Moulding and Plastic Technology Co., Ltd. Since 2016, Dr. Di has served as the director of the global senior management courses program operated by Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management (“Tsinghua SEM”). From 2010 to 2015, he acted as the assistant dean of Tsinghua SEM, deputy director of the EMBA program of Tsinghua University and financial assistant professor of Tsinghua SEM from 2001 to 2010. Particularly in the period from 2006 to 2010, he served as the founder of the international EMBA program of Tsinghua SEM, and the founder of the Chinese EMBA program of the same school from 2001 to 2006.

Sze Ming How Mr. How Sze Ming is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. How graduated from The Chinese University of Hong Kong with a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree (first class honour, majoring in professional accountancy) in December 1999. By profession, he is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and an associate member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. From July 2015 to January 2016, Mr. How was a managing director of Zhaobangji International Capital Limited, a company principally engaged in investment banking and advisory services, where he is responsible for corporate finance advisory work. From February 2010 to June 2015, he acted as a managing director of the Investment Banking Department of CMB International Capital Corporation Limited, a company principally engaged in investment banking, securities brokerage and asset management, where he was responsible for corporate finance advisory work. From April 2009 to February 2010, he worked as an assistant vice president in the Investment Banking Division of ICBC International Holding Limited, a company principally engaged in investment banking, where he was responsible for corporate finance advisory work. From June 2006 to March 2009, Mr. How has been an independent non-executive director of (a) World-Link Logistics (Asia) Holding Limited, a company whose shares are listed on GEM (Stock Code: 08012), since December 2015 and (b) Forgame Holdings Limited, a company whose shares are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 484), since January 2016.

Man Kung Ng Mr. Ng Man Kung is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Ng graduated from Hong Kong Polytechnic University with an attendance certificate in banking. Mr. Ng has been senior management in banking industry of Hong Kong for 28 years. He was appointed as the managing director and general manager of Chiyu Banking Corporation Limited in 1992 and the vice-chairman and chief executive of Chiyu Banking Corporation Limited in 2001. He retired from Chiyu Banking Corporation Limited in 2012. Mr. Ng was a member of the council of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University from 1995 to 1999 and was a member of Fujian Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference from 1993 to 2013. Currently, Mr. Ng serves as an independent non-executive director of Global Tech (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 00143), an independent nonexecutive director of ELL Environmental Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 01395), an independent non-executive director of China HKBridge Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 02323) and an independent non-executive director of Fujian Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 181).