Name Description

Ke Sin Mr. Sin Ke is Executive Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer of China Tianyi Holdings Limited. Mr. Sin has been involved in managerial and supervisory role in the Group from its establishment in 1993. Through which, Mr. Sin has gained more than 24 years of experience in the frozen concentrated juice industry. From 1982 to 1993 he was involved in the sales, manufacturing and administration of beverage, health products and pharmaceutical products. He was appointed as the member of the Standing Committee of the Quanzhou City Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the deputy chairman of the China Fruit Marketing Association (CFMA), the life honorary chairman of the Fujian Sports United Association of Macau, the life honorary chairman of The Federation of Hong Kong and Macau Overseas Chinese Association in Taiwan, the deputy chairman of the China Fruit and Vegetable Juice Association, CBIA, the deputy chairman of the Fujian Leading Enterprises in Agriculture Industrialisation Association, the executive member of the China Beverage Industry Association (CBIA) and the deputy chairman of the American Asia Economy and Culture Development Association Corp (AAE & CDA). Mr. Sin is a member of the Remuneration Committee and the chairman of the Nomination Committee of the Company. Mr. Sin is the director of Rich Anges Limited, Sunshine Vocal Limited, Potel Limited, Manwell (China) Limited, Chongqing Shangguo Agriculture and Technology Co., Ltd, Chongqing Tianbang Food Co., Limited, Sanming Summi Food Co., Limited and Summi (Fujian) Food Co., Limited (“Summi (Fujian)”), all of which are wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Sin is also the director of Cheer Sky Limited (“Cheer Sky”) and Key Wise Group Limited (“Key Wise”), all are companies having an interest in the shares of the Company.

Mi-Chien Hsu Mr. Hsu Mi-Chien has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer, Managing Director - Not-from-Concentrated Orange Juice of China Tianyi Holdings Limited., with effect from 19 August 2014. He is responsible for the brand building, the market operations strategic management and market development of the Group’s existing products and the NFCOJ. He joined the Group in July 2014. Mr. Hsu graduated from Oxford College in Taipei Tamsui (Aletheia University) and received his bachelor degree in Business Administration Department of Tourism in 1985. After graduation, Mr. Hsu served as senior sales management positions in two large trading companies (Tait & Co., Ltd and EAC, East Asiatic Company) in Taiwan and American Mars Foods Co., Ltd., Taiwan Branch. He traveled to China for further career development, between 2003 to 2006, Mr. Hsu served as the Associate of sales and marketing department of the business sectors in Southern, Central and Northeast China in Ting Hisin International Group. He was responsible for optimisation of the execution of brand strategy and regional strategy, and also the enhancement of brand in the market share in Central China. During 2007 to 2009, Mr. Hsu worked in Gold Hongye Paper (Suzhou Industrial Park) Co., Ltd. of Sinar Mas Group (APP) and Youge Biology Science and Technology Co., Ltd. as general manager, board of directors and other key positions. Mr. Hsu served as general manager South China Region and general manager Division of Drinks of Beijing Huiyuan Group Food & Beverage Co. during 2009 to 2013, was responsible for new product development, brand building, marketing operations management and organizational planning strategy, reform and integration of the existing operators and regional improvement. During 2013 to June 2014, Mr. Hsu worked in Sugere Daily Chemicals Co., Ltd. as general manager of marketing centers, responsible for enhancement of marketing system and management of the company.

Kwan San Mr. San Kwan is Executive Director of China Tianyi Holdings Limited. He joined the Group as a director of Summi (Fujian) in March 2005. He is responsible for assisting the chairman and the chief executive officer of the Company in supervising the management of the Company. From 1994 to 2006 he was the vice general manager of a company in Quanzhou, Fujian and was responsible for sales and marketing activities. Through which, Mr. San Kwan has gained experience in business. Mr. San is also the director of Chongqing Tianbang Food Co., Limited and Summi (Fujian), both of which are wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company.

Lingling Fu Ms. Fu Lingling is Sales and Marketing Controller of China Tianyi Holdings Limited. She is responsible for the sales and marketing of the products. She joined the Group in March 2002. Ms. Fu graduated from Guizhou University for Nationalities and received her bachelor degree in history in 1990. From 1996 to 2002, Ms. Fu was a sales manager of a Shanghai company.

Qinfeng Wu Mr. Wu Qinfeng is Head of Research and Development Center of China Tianyi Holdings Limited. He is responsible for the product development of the Group. Mr. Wu joined the Group in June 2013. He graduated from Zhejiang School of Light Industry and is specialist in food processing. After graduation, he worked as a researcher of the Technology Division of Fenghua Food Factory and responsible for the research and development of new products of canned food and beverages. During which, he and colleagues developed a range of new product, including the “new fungus orange juice” and the “breeding new varieties of canned peach”, and won Outstanding New Product Award, of Zhejiang Light Industry Department and the Fenghua Technology Progress Award. He has been engaged in food processing related work since graduation and has gained more than 30 years of experience in research and development and food processing industry.

Min Xu Mr. Xu Min is Engineer of China Tianyi Holdings Limited. He is engineer of the Group and is responsible for the production and technology of the Group. Mr. Xu joined the Group in July 2010. He graduated from Harbin Institute of Technology and obtained a bachelor degree in Engineering. From 1989 to 1996, he was engaged in gyropilot research at Sichuan Airlines Tianbu 7301 Research Centre and had been granted the title of Intermediate Engineer. From 1997 to 2000, he worked for Hainan Oasis Food Company Limitedas a deputy general manager and was in charge of processing and sales of tropical fruits. From 2000 to 2004, he worked as a factory deputy director in the Beijing Huiyuan Huairou Factory and was responsible for processing PET beverage. From 2004 to 2009, he worked for Zhejiang Huzhou Weiyuan Food and Beverage Company Limited as an executive vice director and was responsible for processing and sales of fruits and vegetables such as carrot, lime, etc.

Xianwen Zhou Mr. Zhou Xianwen is Member of Senior Management of China Tianyi Holdings Limited. He is a senior management staff of the Group’s plantation base and is responsible for the management of cultivation at the plantation base. He joined the Group in January 2012. Mr. Zhou holds a master degree in Agronomy from Southwest China University. He began his career in August 1990 and joined the PRC Communist Party in May 1995. He is currently the head of Kai County Food Product Technology Promotion Centre as well as the head of Fruit Tree Breeding Centre. He is a senior agronomist. He has been a member of the 12th and 13th Kai County Political Consultative Conference, a member of the China Fruit Marketing Association and executive member of Chongqing Citrus Industry Association.

Kwok Lun Lee Mr. Lee Kwok Lun is Company Secretary of the Company. He graduated from the Inti International University, Malaysia and obtained a bachelor degree in Accounting. He is a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and member of The Taxation Institute of Hong Kong. Mr. Lee is experienced in the field of audit, financial accounting and financial management.

Sze Wai Tsang Mr. Tsang Sze Wai is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has entered the financial services industry since 1998 and served various positions in Korean Development Bank and Chinachem Group. Mr. Tsang also managed private equity projects in Hong Kong, China, Taiwan and the United States for Lehman Brothers. Mr. Tsang first joined Templeton Asset Management Limited in 2005 and rejoined in 2008, he is a senior vice president and senior executive director, responsible for analyzing and evaluating opportunities for strategic equity investment in North Asia, including China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Mr. Tsang currently is a non-executive Director of Real Nutriceutical Group Limited, a company listed in Hong Kong (Stock code: 2010). Mr. Tsang obtained a bachelor degree of engineering from The Chinese University of Hong Kong in 1998 and a bachelor degree of law from Tsinghua University in 2006. He is a holder of a Chartered Financial Analyst charter of the CFA Institute. Mr. Tsang had been a director of two Hong Kong private companies for the periods from 30 September 2011 to 3 April 2013. One of their subsidiaries in Hong Kong, Hong Kong Lu You Trading Development Company Limited, was wound up by the court on 12 March 2014. For the avoidance of doubt, Mr. Tsang had never been a director of this company being wound up by the court.

Jianzhong Zeng Mr. Zeng Jianzhong is Independent Non-Executive Director of China Tianyi Holdings Limited since September 2011. Mr. Zeng has been a director and the deputy general manager of SVXM Pharma Inc. since April 2007, responsible for general management. Mr. Zeng has around 7 years of experience in the food and beverage industry as a deputy general manager of Xiamen Luquan Industries General Co. Ltd.(“Xiamen Luquan”) from October 2001 to March 2007, during which, he also acted as a director and/or a manager in various food and beverage companies including Swire Coca-Cola Beverages Xiamen Limited , Xiamen Huari Foods Industrial Ltd and Xiamen Huarong Food Company Limited , a subsidiary of Xiamen Luquan. Prior to those, he worked in Xiamen Sanjuan Rihua Company Limited(“Xiamen Sanjuan”), a company principally engaged in household chemical products business for around 16 years. His last position with Xiamen Sanjuan was the deputy general manager and as a director and the general manager of its subsidiary, Xiamen Xinsanyang Industrial Limited . Mr. Zeng graduated from University of Xiamen majoring in electro chemistry in July 1982. In January 1997, he completed his postgraduate course in Business Administration in the Postgraduate College of Xiamen University. He also obtained a degree of master in Business Administration from the University of Northern Virginia in June 2003. Mr. Zeng is a member of both the Audit Committee and Nomination Committee of the Company.

Weidong Zhuang Mr. Zhuang Weidong is Independent Non-Executive Director of China Tianyi Holdings Limited. He joined the Group in 2008. Mr. Zhuang graduated from the Agricultural College, Fujian in 1991 specializing in planting of fruit trees and has served as a senior orchard gardener in Quanzhou Agricultural Science Research Centre since 2003. He has received the Third Prize in the Technology Advance Award of Quanzhou City and the Second Prize in the Technology Award of Fujian Province. Mr. Zhuang is a member of the Audit Committee, the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee of the Company.