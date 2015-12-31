Edition:
ZTE Corp (0763.HK)

0763.HK on Hong Kong Stock

25.20HKD
1:19pm IST
Change (% chg)

HK$-1.65 (-6.15%)
Prev Close
HK$26.85
Open
HK$26.50
Day's High
HK$26.60
Day's Low
HK$25.05
Volume
31,334,459
Avg. Vol
12,524,470
52-wk High
HK$31.10
52-wk Low
HK$10.40

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Yimin Yin

54 2017 Chairman of the Board

Xianming Zhao

51 2017 President, Executive Director

Jianheng Zhang

56 Vice Chairman of the Board, Non-Executive Director

Jubao Luan

54 2016 Vice Chairman of the Board

Shengqing Pang

48 2016 Executive Vice President

Hui Xiong

48 2017 Executive Vice President

Huijun Xu

43 2016 Executive Vice President

Zhenhui Zhang

43 2016 Executive Vice President

Jie Chen

58 2002 Senior Vice President

Lixin Cheng

50 2013 Senior Vice President

Dabin Huang

45 2015 Senior Vice President

Weimin Ye

50 2001 Senior Vice President

Renjun Zhang

47 2009 Senior Vice President

Jinyun Zhu

44 2009 Senior Vice President

Wei Cao

40 2016 Secretary of the Board

Dongfang Tian

56 2016 Non-Executive Director

Yawen Wang

53 2016 Non-Executive Director

Zaisheng Wei

55 2017 Non-Executive Director

Yichao Zhan

53 2016 Non-Executive Director

Shaohua Chen

55 2015 Independent Non-Executive Director

Hongbing Lu

51 2015 Independent Non-Executive Director

Bingsheng Teng

46 2015 Independent Non-Executive Director

Xike Zhang

46 2013 Independent Non-Executive Director

Wuxiang Zhu

51 2016 Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies

Name Description

Yimin Yin

Mr. Yin Yimin has been serving as Chairman of the Board in ZTE Corporation since March 15, 2017. He is also Vice Chairman of the Board in another company, Chairman of the Board and General Manager in a fund management company, as well as Director in an investment management company and nine subsidiaries. He used to be President, Vice President and then Senior Vice President in the Company. He was Deputy General Manager in another Shenzhen-based communications equipment company. He graduated from a former entity of Nanjing University of Posts and Telecommunications, China, with a Master of Engineering, majoring in Communications and Electronics System, in 1988.

Xianming Zhao

Mr. Zhao Xianming has been serving as President, Executive Director in ZTE Corporation since April March 15, 2017. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board or Director or General Manager in four subsidiaries. He was General Manager of CDMA Business in the Company. He graduated from Harbin Institute of Technology, China in 1997, obtaining a Ph.D. in Communications and Electronics System.

Jianheng Zhang

Mr. Zhang Jianheng has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board and Non-Executive Director of the Board in ZTE Corporation. He is also serving as Deputy General Manager in China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Board in CHINA AEROSPACE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED, as well as Chairman of the Board in China Lucky Film Corporation. He used to be Director, Deputy General Manager and General Manager in a former entity of China Lucky Film Corporation, and General Manager, Vice Chairman of the Board and Chairman of the Board in luckyfilm co., ltd.

Jubao Luan

Shengqing Pang

Mr. Pang Shengqing has been serving as Executive Vice President in ZTE Corporation since April 6, 2016. He is also Director in two subsidiaries. He used to be Deputy General Manager of CDMA Business and General Manager of No.1 Marketing Business as well as Senior Vice President in the Company. He obtained a Ph.D in Machine Manufacturing from Huazhong University of Science and Technology, China in 1995.

Hui Xiong

Mr. Xiong Hui has been serving as Executive Vice President in ZTE Corporation since January 20, 2017. He obtained a Bachelor of Engineering in Materials Science from Sichuan University, and a Master of Engineering in Management Engineering from University of Electronic Science and Technology of China.

Huijun Xu

Mr. Xu Huijun has been serving as Executive Vice President in ZTE Corporation since April 6, 2016. He is also Chairman of the Board or Director or General Manager in five subsidiaries. He was General Manager of Business, Project Manager and Senior Vice President in the Company. He graduated from Tsinghua University, China in 1998, obtaining a Master of Engineering, majoring in Electronics Engineering.

Zhenhui Zhang

Mr. Zhang Zhenhui has been serving as Executive Vice President in ZTE Corporation since April 6, 2016. He obtained a Bachelor of Engineering in Equipment Engineering and Management from Harbin University of Science and Technology, a Master's degree in Management Engineering from Jiangsu University, and a Ph.D. in Management Science & Engineering from Southeast University of China. He was Senior Vice President in the Company.

Jie Chen

Ms. Chen Jie has been serving as Senior Vice President in ZTE Corporation since 2002. She is also Chairman of the Board or Director or Secretary of the Board or General Manager in 13 subsidiaries. She was General Manager of Network Business, General Manager of Wired Product Operation, as well as General Manager of America Branch of the Company. She graduated from New York University, the United States, in 1994, obtaining a Master's degree in Computer Science and Technology.

Lixin Cheng

Mr. Cheng Lixin has been serving as Senior Vice President in ZTE Corporation since April 3, 2013. He also serves as Chief Executive Officer in ZTE USA, Inc. He served as Director of Sales in a wireless communication company, Chief Sales Officer, President and Director in Aztech Systems Ltd, as well as President in another company. He obtained a Bachelor of Engineering in Radio Electronics Engineering from Zhejiang University, China in 1989 and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from International University of America, the United States in 1997.

Dabin Huang

Weimin Ye

Mr. Ye Weimin has been serving as Senior Vice President in ZTE Corporation since 2001. He is also Deputy General Manager of No.1 Mobile Product Management in the Company. He was General Manager of No.5 Marketing Business, Head of Central Laboratory, Deputy General Manager of No.3 Marketing Business and General Manager of Mobile Business in the Company. He graduated from Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China, in 1988, and obtained a Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Science and Engineering, and a Ph.D in Business Administration from École Supérieure de Commerce de Rennes, France in 2007.

Renjun Zhang

Mr. Zhang Renjun has been serving as Senior Vice President in ZTE Corporation since March 19, 2009. He is also Director in a Japan-based company. He used to be Deputy General Manager of No.1 Marketing Business and No.4 Marketing Business, as well as General Manager of No.2 Marketing Business in the Company. He graduated in 1990 from Northeastern University, China with a Bachelor of Engineering majored in Automatic Controlling.

Jinyun Zhu

Mr. Zhu Jinyun has been serving as Senior Vice President in ZTE Corporation since March 19, 2009. He is also Chairman of the Board in a United States-based company. He used to be General Manager of No.4 Marketing Business and General Manager of WCDMA Product Project in the Company. He graduated in 1998 from Harbin Engineering University, with a Master of Engineering majored in Communications and Electronic Systems.

Wei Cao

Dongfang Tian

Yawen Wang

Zaisheng Wei

Mr. Wei Zaisheng has been serving as Non-Executive Director in ZTE Corporation since September 30, 2017. He is also Director in a Shenzhen-based communications equipment company and Chairman of the Board in a finance company. He used to be Vice President and Senior Vice President in the Company. He used to work as Assistant General Manager and Chief Financial Officer in the Shenzhen-based communication equipment company. He graduated from Peking University, China in 2004, obtaining a Master of Business Administration (MBA).

Yichao Zhan

Shaohua Chen

Mr. Chen Shaohua has been Independent Non-Executive Director in ZTE Corporation. since July 2015. He is Professor of Xiamen University, China. He graduated with a Ph.D in Accounting from Xiamen University, China in 1992. He is also Chairman of the Board of a Shenzhen-based company and Independent Director in a Xiamen-based technology company.

Hongbing Lu

Bingsheng Teng

Xike Zhang

Wuxiang Zhu

Mr. Zhu Wuxiang has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in ZTE Corporation. since March 2016. He is also Non-Executive Independent Director in four other companies including Beijing Teamsun Technology co., Ltd., Eastcompeace Smart Card Co., Ltd., GoerTek Inc., and Telling Telecom Holding Co., Ltd. He is also Professor of Tsinghua University, China. He graduated from Tsinghua University, China, in 2002, obtaining a Ph.D., a Master's degree and a Bachelor's degree.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Yimin Yin

115,600

Xianming Zhao

7,692,000

Jianheng Zhang

100,000

Jubao Luan

8,000

Shengqing Pang

2,577,000

Hui Xiong

3,292,000

Huijun Xu

6,681,000

Zhenhui Zhang

9,858,000

Jie Chen

3,417,000

Lixin Cheng

504,000

Dabin Huang

1,559,000

Weimin Ye

1,957,000

Renjun Zhang

2,175,000

Jinyun Zhu

1,770,000

Wei Cao

--

Dongfang Tian

8,000

Yawen Wang

8,000

Zaisheng Wei

3,694,000

Yichao Zhan

8,000

Shaohua Chen

58,000

Hongbing Lu

58,000

Bingsheng Teng

58,000

Xike Zhang

130,000

Wuxiang Zhu

58,000
As Of  31 Dec 2015

Insider Trading

