ZTE Corp (0763.HK)
0763.HK on Hong Kong Stock
25.20HKD
1:19pm IST
25.20HKD
1:19pm IST
Change (% chg)
HK$-1.65 (-6.15%)
HK$-1.65 (-6.15%)
Prev Close
HK$26.85
HK$26.85
Open
HK$26.50
HK$26.50
Day's High
HK$26.60
HK$26.60
Day's Low
HK$25.05
HK$25.05
Volume
31,334,459
31,334,459
Avg. Vol
12,524,470
12,524,470
52-wk High
HK$31.10
HK$31.10
52-wk Low
HK$10.40
HK$10.40
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Yimin Yin
|54
|2017
|Chairman of the Board
|
Xianming Zhao
|51
|2017
|President, Executive Director
|
Jianheng Zhang
|56
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Non-Executive Director
|
Jubao Luan
|54
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Shengqing Pang
|48
|2016
|Executive Vice President
|
Hui Xiong
|48
|2017
|Executive Vice President
|
Huijun Xu
|43
|2016
|Executive Vice President
|
Zhenhui Zhang
|43
|2016
|Executive Vice President
|
Jie Chen
|58
|2002
|Senior Vice President
|
Lixin Cheng
|50
|2013
|Senior Vice President
|
Dabin Huang
|45
|2015
|Senior Vice President
|
Weimin Ye
|50
|2001
|Senior Vice President
|
Renjun Zhang
|47
|2009
|Senior Vice President
|
Jinyun Zhu
|44
|2009
|Senior Vice President
|
Wei Cao
|40
|2016
|Secretary of the Board
|
Dongfang Tian
|56
|2016
|Non-Executive Director
|
Yawen Wang
|53
|2016
|Non-Executive Director
|
Zaisheng Wei
|55
|2017
|Non-Executive Director
|
Yichao Zhan
|53
|2016
|Non-Executive Director
|
Shaohua Chen
|55
|2015
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Hongbing Lu
|51
|2015
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Bingsheng Teng
|46
|2015
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Xike Zhang
|46
|2013
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Wuxiang Zhu
|51
|2016
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Yimin Yin
|Mr. Yin Yimin has been serving as Chairman of the Board in ZTE Corporation since March 15, 2017. He is also Vice Chairman of the Board in another company, Chairman of the Board and General Manager in a fund management company, as well as Director in an investment management company and nine subsidiaries. He used to be President, Vice President and then Senior Vice President in the Company. He was Deputy General Manager in another Shenzhen-based communications equipment company. He graduated from a former entity of Nanjing University of Posts and Telecommunications, China, with a Master of Engineering, majoring in Communications and Electronics System, in 1988.
|
Xianming Zhao
|Mr. Zhao Xianming has been serving as President, Executive Director in ZTE Corporation since April March 15, 2017. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board or Director or General Manager in four subsidiaries. He was General Manager of CDMA Business in the Company. He graduated from Harbin Institute of Technology, China in 1997, obtaining a Ph.D. in Communications and Electronics System.
|
Jianheng Zhang
|Mr. Zhang Jianheng has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board and Non-Executive Director of the Board in ZTE Corporation. He is also serving as Deputy General Manager in China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Board in CHINA AEROSPACE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED, as well as Chairman of the Board in China Lucky Film Corporation. He used to be Director, Deputy General Manager and General Manager in a former entity of China Lucky Film Corporation, and General Manager, Vice Chairman of the Board and Chairman of the Board in luckyfilm co., ltd.
|
Jubao Luan
|
Shengqing Pang
|Mr. Pang Shengqing has been serving as Executive Vice President in ZTE Corporation since April 6, 2016. He is also Director in two subsidiaries. He used to be Deputy General Manager of CDMA Business and General Manager of No.1 Marketing Business as well as Senior Vice President in the Company. He obtained a Ph.D in Machine Manufacturing from Huazhong University of Science and Technology, China in 1995.
|
Hui Xiong
|Mr. Xiong Hui has been serving as Executive Vice President in ZTE Corporation since January 20, 2017. He obtained a Bachelor of Engineering in Materials Science from Sichuan University, and a Master of Engineering in Management Engineering from University of Electronic Science and Technology of China.
|
Huijun Xu
|Mr. Xu Huijun has been serving as Executive Vice President in ZTE Corporation since April 6, 2016. He is also Chairman of the Board or Director or General Manager in five subsidiaries. He was General Manager of Business, Project Manager and Senior Vice President in the Company. He graduated from Tsinghua University, China in 1998, obtaining a Master of Engineering, majoring in Electronics Engineering.
|
Zhenhui Zhang
|Mr. Zhang Zhenhui has been serving as Executive Vice President in ZTE Corporation since April 6, 2016. He obtained a Bachelor of Engineering in Equipment Engineering and Management from Harbin University of Science and Technology, a Master's degree in Management Engineering from Jiangsu University, and a Ph.D. in Management Science & Engineering from Southeast University of China. He was Senior Vice President in the Company.
|
Jie Chen
|Ms. Chen Jie has been serving as Senior Vice President in ZTE Corporation since 2002. She is also Chairman of the Board or Director or Secretary of the Board or General Manager in 13 subsidiaries. She was General Manager of Network Business, General Manager of Wired Product Operation, as well as General Manager of America Branch of the Company. She graduated from New York University, the United States, in 1994, obtaining a Master's degree in Computer Science and Technology.
|
Lixin Cheng
|Mr. Cheng Lixin has been serving as Senior Vice President in ZTE Corporation since April 3, 2013. He also serves as Chief Executive Officer in ZTE USA, Inc. He served as Director of Sales in a wireless communication company, Chief Sales Officer, President and Director in Aztech Systems Ltd, as well as President in another company. He obtained a Bachelor of Engineering in Radio Electronics Engineering from Zhejiang University, China in 1989 and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from International University of America, the United States in 1997.
|
Dabin Huang
|
Weimin Ye
|Mr. Ye Weimin has been serving as Senior Vice President in ZTE Corporation since 2001. He is also Deputy General Manager of No.1 Mobile Product Management in the Company. He was General Manager of No.5 Marketing Business, Head of Central Laboratory, Deputy General Manager of No.3 Marketing Business and General Manager of Mobile Business in the Company. He graduated from Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China, in 1988, and obtained a Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Science and Engineering, and a Ph.D in Business Administration from École Supérieure de Commerce de Rennes, France in 2007.
|
Renjun Zhang
|Mr. Zhang Renjun has been serving as Senior Vice President in ZTE Corporation since March 19, 2009. He is also Director in a Japan-based company. He used to be Deputy General Manager of No.1 Marketing Business and No.4 Marketing Business, as well as General Manager of No.2 Marketing Business in the Company. He graduated in 1990 from Northeastern University, China with a Bachelor of Engineering majored in Automatic Controlling.
|
Jinyun Zhu
|Mr. Zhu Jinyun has been serving as Senior Vice President in ZTE Corporation since March 19, 2009. He is also Chairman of the Board in a United States-based company. He used to be General Manager of No.4 Marketing Business and General Manager of WCDMA Product Project in the Company. He graduated in 1998 from Harbin Engineering University, with a Master of Engineering majored in Communications and Electronic Systems.
|
Wei Cao
|
Dongfang Tian
|
Yawen Wang
|
Zaisheng Wei
|Mr. Wei Zaisheng has been serving as Non-Executive Director in ZTE Corporation since September 30, 2017. He is also Director in a Shenzhen-based communications equipment company and Chairman of the Board in a finance company. He used to be Vice President and Senior Vice President in the Company. He used to work as Assistant General Manager and Chief Financial Officer in the Shenzhen-based communication equipment company. He graduated from Peking University, China in 2004, obtaining a Master of Business Administration (MBA).
|
Yichao Zhan
|
Shaohua Chen
|Mr. Chen Shaohua has been Independent Non-Executive Director in ZTE Corporation. since July 2015. He is Professor of Xiamen University, China. He graduated with a Ph.D in Accounting from Xiamen University, China in 1992. He is also Chairman of the Board of a Shenzhen-based company and Independent Director in a Xiamen-based technology company.
|
Hongbing Lu
|
Bingsheng Teng
|
Xike Zhang
|
Wuxiang Zhu
|Mr. Zhu Wuxiang has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in ZTE Corporation. since March 2016. He is also Non-Executive Independent Director in four other companies including Beijing Teamsun Technology co., Ltd., Eastcompeace Smart Card Co., Ltd., GoerTek Inc., and Telling Telecom Holding Co., Ltd. He is also Professor of Tsinghua University, China. He graduated from Tsinghua University, China, in 2002, obtaining a Ph.D., a Master's degree and a Bachelor's degree.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Yimin Yin
|115,600
|
Xianming Zhao
|7,692,000
|
Jianheng Zhang
|100,000
|
Jubao Luan
|8,000
|
Shengqing Pang
|2,577,000
|
Hui Xiong
|3,292,000
|
Huijun Xu
|6,681,000
|
Zhenhui Zhang
|9,858,000
|
Jie Chen
|3,417,000
|
Lixin Cheng
|504,000
|
Dabin Huang
|1,559,000
|
Weimin Ye
|1,957,000
|
Renjun Zhang
|2,175,000
|
Jinyun Zhu
|1,770,000
|
Wei Cao
|--
|
Dongfang Tian
|8,000
|
Yawen Wang
|8,000
|
Zaisheng Wei
|3,694,000
|
Yichao Zhan
|8,000
|
Shaohua Chen
|58,000
|
Hongbing Lu
|58,000
|
Bingsheng Teng
|58,000
|
Xike Zhang
|130,000
|
Wuxiang Zhu
|58,000
As Of 31 Dec 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Yimin Yin
|0
|0
|
Xianming Zhao
|0
|0
|
Jianheng Zhang
|0
|0
|
Jubao Luan
|0
|0
|
Shengqing Pang
|0
|0
|
Hui Xiong
|0
|0
|
Huijun Xu
|0
|0
|
Zhenhui Zhang
|0
|0
|
Jie Chen
|0
|0
|
Lixin Cheng
|0
|0
|
Dabin Huang
|0
|0
|
Weimin Ye
|0
|0
|
Renjun Zhang
|0
|0
|
Jinyun Zhu
|0
|0
|
Wei Cao
|0
|0
|
Dongfang Tian
|0
|0
|
Yawen Wang
|0
|0
|
Zaisheng Wei
|0
|0
|
Yichao Zhan
|0
|0
|
Shaohua Chen
|0
|0
|
Hongbing Lu
|0
|0
|
Bingsheng Teng
|0
|0
|
Xike Zhang
|0
|0
|
Wuxiang Zhu
|0
|0