Yimin Yin Mr. Yin Yimin has been serving as Chairman of the Board in ZTE Corporation since March 15, 2017. He is also Vice Chairman of the Board in another company, Chairman of the Board and General Manager in a fund management company, as well as Director in an investment management company and nine subsidiaries. He used to be President, Vice President and then Senior Vice President in the Company. He was Deputy General Manager in another Shenzhen-based communications equipment company. He graduated from a former entity of Nanjing University of Posts and Telecommunications, China, with a Master of Engineering, majoring in Communications and Electronics System, in 1988.

Xianming Zhao Mr. Zhao Xianming has been serving as President, Executive Director in ZTE Corporation since April March 15, 2017. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board or Director or General Manager in four subsidiaries. He was General Manager of CDMA Business in the Company. He graduated from Harbin Institute of Technology, China in 1997, obtaining a Ph.D. in Communications and Electronics System.

Jianheng Zhang Mr. Zhang Jianheng has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board and Non-Executive Director of the Board in ZTE Corporation. He is also serving as Deputy General Manager in China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Board in CHINA AEROSPACE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED, as well as Chairman of the Board in China Lucky Film Corporation. He used to be Director, Deputy General Manager and General Manager in a former entity of China Lucky Film Corporation, and General Manager, Vice Chairman of the Board and Chairman of the Board in luckyfilm co., ltd.

Shengqing Pang Mr. Pang Shengqing has been serving as Executive Vice President in ZTE Corporation since April 6, 2016. He is also Director in two subsidiaries. He used to be Deputy General Manager of CDMA Business and General Manager of No.1 Marketing Business as well as Senior Vice President in the Company. He obtained a Ph.D in Machine Manufacturing from Huazhong University of Science and Technology, China in 1995.

Hui Xiong Mr. Xiong Hui has been serving as Executive Vice President in ZTE Corporation since January 20, 2017. He obtained a Bachelor of Engineering in Materials Science from Sichuan University, and a Master of Engineering in Management Engineering from University of Electronic Science and Technology of China.

Huijun Xu Mr. Xu Huijun has been serving as Executive Vice President in ZTE Corporation since April 6, 2016. He is also Chairman of the Board or Director or General Manager in five subsidiaries. He was General Manager of Business, Project Manager and Senior Vice President in the Company. He graduated from Tsinghua University, China in 1998, obtaining a Master of Engineering, majoring in Electronics Engineering.

Zhenhui Zhang Mr. Zhang Zhenhui has been serving as Executive Vice President in ZTE Corporation since April 6, 2016. He obtained a Bachelor of Engineering in Equipment Engineering and Management from Harbin University of Science and Technology, a Master's degree in Management Engineering from Jiangsu University, and a Ph.D. in Management Science & Engineering from Southeast University of China. He was Senior Vice President in the Company.

Jie Chen Ms. Chen Jie has been serving as Senior Vice President in ZTE Corporation since 2002. She is also Chairman of the Board or Director or Secretary of the Board or General Manager in 13 subsidiaries. She was General Manager of Network Business, General Manager of Wired Product Operation, as well as General Manager of America Branch of the Company. She graduated from New York University, the United States, in 1994, obtaining a Master's degree in Computer Science and Technology.

Lixin Cheng Mr. Cheng Lixin has been serving as Senior Vice President in ZTE Corporation since April 3, 2013. He also serves as Chief Executive Officer in ZTE USA, Inc. He served as Director of Sales in a wireless communication company, Chief Sales Officer, President and Director in Aztech Systems Ltd, as well as President in another company. He obtained a Bachelor of Engineering in Radio Electronics Engineering from Zhejiang University, China in 1989 and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from International University of America, the United States in 1997.

Weimin Ye Mr. Ye Weimin has been serving as Senior Vice President in ZTE Corporation since 2001. He is also Deputy General Manager of No.1 Mobile Product Management in the Company. He was General Manager of No.5 Marketing Business, Head of Central Laboratory, Deputy General Manager of No.3 Marketing Business and General Manager of Mobile Business in the Company. He graduated from Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China, in 1988, and obtained a Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Science and Engineering, and a Ph.D in Business Administration from École Supérieure de Commerce de Rennes, France in 2007.

Renjun Zhang Mr. Zhang Renjun has been serving as Senior Vice President in ZTE Corporation since March 19, 2009. He is also Director in a Japan-based company. He used to be Deputy General Manager of No.1 Marketing Business and No.4 Marketing Business, as well as General Manager of No.2 Marketing Business in the Company. He graduated in 1990 from Northeastern University, China with a Bachelor of Engineering majored in Automatic Controlling.

Jinyun Zhu Mr. Zhu Jinyun has been serving as Senior Vice President in ZTE Corporation since March 19, 2009. He is also Chairman of the Board in a United States-based company. He used to be General Manager of No.4 Marketing Business and General Manager of WCDMA Product Project in the Company. He graduated in 1998 from Harbin Engineering University, with a Master of Engineering majored in Communications and Electronic Systems.

Zaisheng Wei Mr. Wei Zaisheng has been serving as Non-Executive Director in ZTE Corporation since September 30, 2017. He is also Director in a Shenzhen-based communications equipment company and Chairman of the Board in a finance company. He used to be Vice President and Senior Vice President in the Company. He used to work as Assistant General Manager and Chief Financial Officer in the Shenzhen-based communication equipment company. He graduated from Peking University, China in 2004, obtaining a Master of Business Administration (MBA).

Shaohua Chen Mr. Chen Shaohua has been Independent Non-Executive Director in ZTE Corporation. since July 2015. He is Professor of Xiamen University, China. He graduated with a Ph.D in Accounting from Xiamen University, China in 1992. He is also Chairman of the Board of a Shenzhen-based company and Independent Director in a Xiamen-based technology company.