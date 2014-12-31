Name Description

Yuanying Qian Ms. Qian Yuanying is Executive Chairman of the Board of China Rare Earth Holdings Ltd. Ms. Qian is a founding member of the Group, an executive Director and the Chairman. Ms. Qian is also the general manager of Yixing Silver Mile Fluorescent Materials Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Company. Ms. Qian is recognised as a senior economist by Jiangsu Provincial Personnel Department, and she is also qualified as a Chinese Career Manager. Ms. Qian has over 20 years of experience in the rare earth and refractory materials industries. Prior to the founding of the Group, Ms. Qian was a high school teacher. Ms. Qian is also a director of YY Holdings Limited, a substantial shareholder of the Company.

Dawei Jiang Mr. Jiang Dawei is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Group as an officer in the sales department of Yixing Xinwei Leeshing Rare Earth Company Limited, a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Group, in March 2006. He was then promoted as the head of the sales department in February 2010 and was mainly responsible for exportation of products of the Group. He obtained a bachelor of business administration from Yangzhou University in June 2006.

Xin Jiang Mr. Jiang Xin is General Manager of China Rare Earth Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in 2008 and was appointed as the general manager of the Company in 2012. Mr. Jiang is responsible for the marketing aspect of the Group’s business. Mr. Jiang obtained a Bachelor degree in Arts majoring in International Business, Finance and Economics from University of Manchester and a Bachelor degree in Arts majoring in Business Studies from University of Wales.

Hongjun Jiang Mr. Jiang Hongjun is Deputy General Manager of China Rare Earth Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in 2000. Mr. Jiang is responsible for the daily administrative affairs of the Group. Mr. Jiang has over 30 years of experience in administrative management.

Lap Tak Law Mr. Law Lap Tak is Financial Controller and Company Secretary of China Rare Earth Holdings Ltd. Mr. Law is the financial controller and company secretary of the Company. Mr. Law graduated in Hong Kong and obtained a Bachelor degree in Business Administration. Mr. Law is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Law was an audit manager in an international accounting firm in Hong Kong.

Cainan Jiang Mr. Jiang Cainan is Executive Director of China Rare Earth Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in 1986 and was appointed as an executive director in 2005. Mr. Jiang is also the general manager of Yixing Xinwei Leeshing Refractory Materials Company Limited and is responsible for the operation and sales of refractory materials business. Mr. Jiang has over 30 years of experience in the refractory materials industry.

Quanlong Jiang Mr. Jiang Quanlong is Executive Director of China Rare Earth Holdings Ltd. He is a founding member and the chairman of the Group. Mr. Jiang is responsible for the formulation of the Group’s overall business development policies. Mr. Jiang is recognised as a senior economist by Jiangsu Provincial Personnel Department. Mr. Jiang has over 30 years of experience in the rare earth and refractory materials industries. Prior to the founding of the Group, Mr. Jiang had been a factory manager of a refractory materials production plant and a sales manager of a glass and ceramics manufacturing company. Besides, Mr. Jiang is also the chairman and an executive director of Pan Asia Environmental Protection Group Limited, the shares of which are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, and a director of YY Holdings Limited, a substantial shareholder of the Company.

Jianping Wang Mr. Wang Jianping is General Manager of Wuxi Xinwei High Temperature Ceramics Company Limited, a subsidiary of China Rare Earth Holdings Ltd. He is responsible for the operation of the high temperature ceramics business. Mr. Wang has over 15 years of experience in administrative management and sales.

Jianwen Xu Mr. Xu Jianwen is General Manager of Yixing Xinwei Leeshing Rare Earth Company Limited., a subsidiary of China Rare Earth Holdings Ltd. He is responsible for the operation of rare earth business. Mr. Xu has over 20 years of experience in production management in the rare earth industry.

Zhengming Yu Mr. Yu Zhengming is Chief Engineer & Technical Consultant of Yixing Xinwei Leeshing Rare Earth Company Ltd., a subsidiary of China Rare Earth Holdings Ltd. Prior to joining the Group, Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Yu was the factory general manager and chief engineer of a renowned rare earth factory. Mr. Yu is an expert in rare earth and non-ferrous metals industries.

Huilin Zhang Mr. Zhang Huilin is General Manager of Haicheng City Suhai Magnesium Ore Company Limited and Hai Cheng Xinwei Leeshing Magnesium Resources Company Limited, which are subsidiaries of China Rare Earth Holdings Ltd. He is responsible for the operation of magnesium grains business. Mr. Zhang has extensive management experience in raw material supply and sales of refractory materials.

Chunhua Huang Dr. Huang Chunhua is Independent Non-Executive Director of China Rare Earth Holdings Ltd. Mr. Huang obtained a Ph.D degree in Marketing and a Master degree in Business Administration from University of Strathclyde and a Bachelor degree in Economics from Wuhan University. Currently Mr. Huang is the deputy chairman and an executive director of Hybrid Kinetic Group Limited, the shares of which are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. For the period from May 2007 to April 2009, Mr. Huang was a director and China equity market strategist of BNP Paribas Securities (Asia) Limited. Prior to that he was the deputy chairman of Hybrid Kinetic Group Limited between November 2002 and October 2007 and an analyst of various securities companies. Mr. Huang has extensive knowledge and experience in financial market.

Zhong Jin Mr. Jin Zhong is Independent Non-Executive Director of China Rare Earth Holdings Ltd. Mr. Jin graduated from the Faculty of Material Engineering of Wuhan Steel College, specialising in refractory studies. Mr. Jin was previously the deputy chief engineer of the head factory of Guiyang City Refractory Materials Factory.