Name Description

Tzar Kuoi Li Mr. Li (Victor) Tzar Kuoi, LL.D., serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of CK Life Sciences Int'l., (Holdings) Inc. since April 2002. He has been a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company since March 2005 and acted as the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee of the Company from March 2005 to December 2011. He is the Managing Director and Deputy Chairman of Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited. He is also the Deputy Chairman of Hutchison Whampoa Limited, the Chairman of Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an Executive Director of Power Assets Holdings Limited, Co-Chairman of Husky Energy Inc. and a Director of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC). Except for HSBC, all the companies mentioned above are listed companies. Mr. Victor Li serves as a member of the Standing Committee of the 11th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of the People’s Republic of China. He is also a member of the Commission on Strategic Development and the Council for Sustainable Development of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and Vice Chairman of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Victor Li is also the Honorary Consul of Barbados in Hong Kong. Mr. Victor Li holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering, a Master of Science degree in Structural Engineering and an honorary degree, Doctor of Laws, honoris causa (LL.D.).

Hing Lam Kam Mr. Kam Hing Lam serves as President, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of CK Life Sciences Int'l., (Holdings) Inc. He has been instrumental in the formation of the Group. He has been with the Group since its establishment in December 1999 and has played a leading role in developing the Group’s corporate direction and strategic vision, and in guiding the Group in pursuit of its corporate business and operational objectives. Mr. Kam is Deputy Managing Director and Member of Executive Committee of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (a company listed on the SEHK since 18 March 2015) and Deputy Managing Director of Cheung Kong Property Holdings Limited. He is also the Deputy Managing Director and Member of Executive Committee of Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited (whose listing status on the SEHK was replaced by CK Hutchison on 18 March 2015). He is also the Group Managing Director of Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Limited, and an Executive Director of Hutchison Whampoa Limited. Except for CK Property and CKH, all the companies mentioned above are listed companies. Mr. Kam is also the Chairman of Hui Xian Asset Management Limited, the manager of Hui Xian Real Estate Investment Trust which is listed in Hong Kong and a Director of Australian Gas Networks Limited (formerly known as Envestra Limited, whose shares were withdrawn from listing on 17 October 2014). He is an Advisor of the 12th Beijing Municipal Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of the People’s Republic of China. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering and a Master’s degree in Business Administration. Mr. Kam is an uncle of Mr. Li Tzar Kuoi, Victor, the Chairman of the Company. Mr. Kam is also a director of certain substantial shareholders of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO, and a director of certain companies controlled by a substantial shareholder of the Company.

Ka Chun Lau Mr. Lau (John) Ka Chun serves as Finance Director at CK Life Sciences Int'l., (Holdings) Inc. Mr. Lau holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Richard Ivey School of Business, The University of Western Ontario, and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Toronto, Canada. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and The Institute of Certified Management Accountants, USA. Mr. Lau has over 25 years of experience in operational finance in Hong Kong, Singapore, USA and Mainland China. He has held a number of management positions in multinational corporations, including General Electric, Applied Materials, Rockwell Automation, and WesTrac China. Prior to joining the Company in March 2012, Mr. Lau was Deputy Chief Financial Officer, Asia Pacific of DTZ.

Ying Choi Alan Abel Yu Mr. Yu (Alan Abel) Ying Choi serves as Chief Operating Officer, Vice President, Compliance Officer and Executive Director of CK Life Sciences Int'l., (Holdings) Inc. He is responsible for the commercial activities of the Group, including manufacturing and marketing of all product applications. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Master’s degree in Business Administration. Mr. Yu has held a number of positions in multinational corporations, including Standard Chartered Bank, Dairy Farm and American Express, in Hong Kong and overseas. Prior to joining the Group in January 2000, he was a Worldwide Vice President with Johnson & Johnson.

Tak Chuen Ip Mr. IP Tak Chuen, (Edmond) serves as Senior Vice President, Chief Investment Officer and Executive Director of CK Life Sciences Int'l., (Holdings) Inc. He is responsible for the investment activities of the Group. He joined the Cheung Kong Group in 1993 and the Group in December 1999. He is Deputy Managing Director and Member of Executive Committee of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (a company listed on the SEHK since 18 March 2015) and Deputy Managing Director of Cheung Kong Property Holdings Limited. He is also the Deputy Managing Director and Member of Executive Committee of Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited (whose listing status on the SEHK was replaced by CK Hutchison on 18 March 2015). In addition, he is an Executive Director and Deputy Chairman of Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Limited and a Non-executive Director of ARA Asset Management Limited, TOM Group Limited, AVIC International Holding (HK) Limited, Real Nutriceutical Group Limited and Shougang Concord International Enterprises Company Limited. Except for CK Property and CKH, all the companies mentioned above are listed companies. Mr. Ip is also a Non-executive Director of ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited, the manager of Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust which is listed in Hong Kong and Singapore, and a Non-executive Director of Hui Xian Asset Management Limited, the manager of Hui Xian Real Estate Investment Trust which is listed in Hong Kong. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and a Master of Science degree in Business Administration. Mr. Ip is also a director of certain companies which have interests in the shares of the Company which would fall to be disclosed to the Company under the provisions of Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of the SFO, and a director of certain companies controlled by certain substantial shareholders of the Company.

Yiu Leung Mo Mr. Mo (Jerry) Yiu Leung serves as Vice President of Finance at CK Life Sciences Int'l., (Holdings) Inc. He is responsible for all finance and IT functions of the Company. Mr. Mo holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and Data Processing from the University of Leeds, UK. He is a Fellow of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, and an Associate of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia, and The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He has over 30 years of experience in financial management, accounting and auditing in the manufacturing sector. He has held a number of senior management positions in major corporations including Peak International, Pacific Dunlop (Australia) and Price Waterhouse (now known as PricewaterhouseCoopers) UK & Hong Kong. Prior to joining the Company in October 2005, Mr. Mo was Chief Financial Officer of Fong’s Industries Company Limited.

Kee Hung Chu Dr. Chu Kee Hung serves as Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer and Executive Director of CK Life Sciences Int'l., (Holdings) Inc. He is responsible for the technology and product development activities of the Group. He holds a Bachelor of Science from The Chinese University of Hong Kong, a Master of Science degree and a Doctor of Philosophy degree both from The University of California at Berkeley. He began working for the Group in January 2001. Prior to joining the Group, he has held a variety of senior positions in corporations such as General Electric and the Cheung Kong Group, and has over 20 years' experience in technology project management in the United States, Mainland China and Hong Kong.

Kean Meng Toh Dr. Toh (Melvin) Kean Meng serves as Vice President of Pharmaceutical Development at CK Life Sciences Int'l., (Holdings) Inc. Dr. Toh has an MBBS medical degree from the National University of Singapore and is registered with the Singapore Medical Council and the General Medical Council, UK. He also holds a Master of Science degree in Epidemiology from the University of London, UK. Dr. Toh has over 20 years of experience in clinical medicine and pharmaceutical research and development, and has held various management and scientific positions in Asia and the USA. Prior to joining the Company in January 2008, he was Director of Clinical Pharmacology in Oncology Development at Pfizer Global R&D, USA, where he headed a team of scientists who were working on the clinical development of new cancer drugs. In his last role in Singapore prior to relocating to the USA, he was Head and Medical Director of the Pfizer Clinical Research Unit at the Singapore General Hospital.

King Sang Hon Mr. Hon (Dennis) King Sang serves as Legal Counsel of CK Life Sciences Int'l., (Holdings) Inc. He is Legal Counsel of the Company and has been with the Company since June 2002. He holds a Master of Laws degree from the University of London, UK, and a Master of Science degree in Electronic Commerce and Internet Computing from The University of Hong Kong. He is a solicitor of the High Court of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Supreme Court of Judicature in England and Wales. He has over 30 years of legal experience and has held a number of senior positions in various major corporations, including Jardine Matheson and CEF Holdings Ltd.

Lucas Chen Mr. Chen Lucas serves as Agribusiness Director at CK Life Sciences Int'l., (Holdings) Inc. He holds a Master of Science degree in Business Administration from The University of British Columbia, Canada and a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering from Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China. He has over 20 years of experience in the engineering, investment and agriculture fields. Prior to joining the Company in June 2000, he was General Manager of Shanghai YongSun Modern Agriculture Development Company, a Chinese joint venture company.

Wai Man Ho Ms. Ho (Bonita) Wai Man serves as Business Development Director at CK Life Sciences Int'l., (Holdings) Inc. She holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Richard Ivey School of Business, The University of Western Ontario, Canada, and a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Accounting from The University of Birmingham, UK. She is also a Chartered Financial Analyst of the CFA Institute. Ms. Ho has 20 years of experience in corporate finance in both Hong Kong and Canada. She has worked in a number of multinational corporations, including Midland Walwyn Capital (now known as Merrill Lynch Canada), Bankers Trust (now known as Deutsche Bank) and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. Prior to joining the Company in February 2004, she was Associate Director of the Hong Kong Branch of Rabobank.

Mai Kuen Lee Ms. Lee (Jane) Mai Kuen serves as Chief Manager of Personnel & Administration at CK Life Sciences Int'l., (Holdings) Inc. She joined the Company in March 2002 and has been with the Cheung Kong Group since December 1995. She holds a Master of Science degree in Training and Human Resource Management from the University of Leicester, UK. She has over 30 years of experience in human resource management gained from working for the Cheung Kong Group and from multinational research-based pharmaceutical corporations including Glaxo (now known as GlaxoSmithKline) and Schering-Plough (now known as Merck).

Jian-er Lin Dr. Lin Jian-er serves as Director of Product Development at CK Life Sciences Int'l., (Holdings) Inc. He holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Michigan, USA, and has over 25 years of experience in the research and development of biochemical/chemical processes and products. Dr. Lin has extensive experience in biotechnology and process optimisation, as well as scale-up and validation for agricultural, environmental, pharmaceutical and household products. He has held a number of senior positions in leading corporations in the USA including Celgene Corporation, Technical Resources Inc., and Sybron Biochemicals (now known as Novozymes Biologicals). Prior to joining the Company in December 2003, he was Director, Process Development & Product Scale-Up of AgraQuest Inc, USA.

Wai Che Tong Barnes Mrs. Tong Barnes (Wendy) Wai Che serves as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at CK Life Sciences Int'l., (Holdings) Inc. She is responsible for the overall corporate activities of the Company, including public relations and corporate communications. She is also the Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited and Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Limited, as well as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Hui Xian Asset Management Limited. Mrs. Barnes is also a board member of The Community Chest of Hong Kong. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from The University of Hawaii at Manoa, USA and has had experience in a number of industries, including hotel, property, telecommunications, media, infrastructure, retail and energy. She has held a number of senior positions with major corporations including Wharf Holdings Ltd., Hong Kong Cable Communications Ltd. and Mass Transit Railway Corporation (now known as MTR Corporation Limited). Prior to joining the Cheung Kong Group, she was the Managing Director of Bozell Tong Barnes PR. Mrs. Barnes joined the Company in January 2002.

Kit Ying Wong Ms. Wong (Katherine) Kit Ying serves as General Manager of Vital Care Hong Kong Ltd., a subsidiary of CK Life Sciences Int'l., (Holdings) Inc. She holds a Master of Arts degree in International Business Management from the City University of Hong Kong, as well as a Bachelor of Chinese Medicine and a Bachelor of Social Sciences degree in China Studies both from the Hong Kong Baptist University. She has over 20 years of sales and marketing experience in the consumer product industry, covering the food, beverage, personal care and toy industries. She was Brand Manager of the Company from August 2006 to July 2007. Rejoining the Company in February 2008 as Marketing Manager, Ms. Wong was appointed General Manager of Vital Care Hong Kong Ltd. in January 2009. Prior to joining the Company, she was Marketing Manager for Greater China at LEGO, a multinational toy manufacturing company.

Wai Yin Yan Ms. Yan Wai Yin serves as Internal Audit Manager of CK Life Sciences Int'l., (Holdings) Inc., since April 2010. She holds a Master of Business Administration degree from The University of Manchester, UK, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Accountancy from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. In addition to being recognised as a Certified Internal Auditor, Ms. Yan was also awarded the Certification in Risk Management Assurance by The Institute of Internal Auditors. She is also a Certified Public Accountant of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and a Fellow of The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Ms. Yan has over 15 years of experience in auditing and finance. She has worked with Ernst & Young and various listed corporations in industries including book publishing, electronics and telecommunications. Prior to joining the Company in April 2010, she was Senior Manager, Internal Audit, of Midland Holdings Ltd., a leading listed real estate agency.

Eirene Yeung Ms. Yeung Eirene is Company Secretary of CK Life Sciences Int'l., (Holdings) Inc. she joined the Company in January 2002. Ms. Yeung is a Member of the Executive Committee, General Manager, Company Secretarial Department and the Company Secretary of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (a company listed on the SEHK since 18 March 2015). She is also the Company Secretary of Cheung Kong Property Holdings Limited and a Member of the Executive Committee and the Company Secretary of Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited (whose listing status on the SEHK was replaced by CK Hutchison on 18 March 2015). She is also the Company Secretary of Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Limited; and a Non-executive Director of ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited. She is also the Alternate Director to Mr. Kam Hing Lam, the Group Managing Director of Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Limited. She is a solicitor of the High Court of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and of the Senior Courts of England and Wales. She is also a fellow member of The Hong Kong Institute of Directors, The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators.

Peter Peace Tulloch Mr. Tulloch Peter Peace serves as Non-Executive Director of CK Life Sciences Int'l., (Holdings) Inc. He serves as the Chairman and Non-executive Director of each of Victoria Power Networks Pty Ltd and SA Power Networks. He is also Chairman and a Non-executive Director of both Powercor Australia Limited and CitiPower Pty. He is also a director of certain substantial shareholders of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO, and a director of certain companies controlled by certain substantial shareholders of the Company. Mr. Tulloch is a Fellow of the Institute of Canadian Bankers and has spent more than 30 years in Asia.

Kai Cheong Kwan Mr. Kwan Kai Cheong serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is President of Morrison & Company Limited, a business consultancy firm. He worked for Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc. for over 10 years during the period from 1982 to 1993, with his last position as President for its Asia Pacific region. He was formerly Joint Managing Director of Pacific Concord Holding Limited (“Pacific Concord”). Mr. Kwan is an Independent Non-executive Director of HK Electric Investments Limited, HK Electric Investments Manager Limited (as Trustee-Manager of HK Electric Investments), Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Limited, Henderson Sunlight Asset Management Limited (as Manager of Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust), United Photovoltaics Group Limited, Win Hanverky Holdings Limited and Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. and a Non-executive Director of China Properties Group Limited. Mr. Kwan is also a Director of The Hongkong Electric Company, Limited. He was previously an Independent Non-executive Director of Galaxy Resources Limited (resigned on 30 June 2014) and an Independent Non-executive Director and an Alternate Director of Hutchison Harbour Ring Limited (now known as China Oceanwide Holdings Limited) (resigned on 19 December 2014). Mr. Kwan holds a Bachelor of Accountancy (Honours) degree and is a Fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, The Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia and The Hong Kong Institute of Directors. He completed the Stanford Executive Program in 1992.

Eva Lee Kwok Mrs. Kwok (Eva) Lee serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of CK Life Sciences Int'l., (Holdings) Inc. since June 2002. She currently serves as the Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Amara Holdings Inc. (“Amara”). Mrs. Kwok also acts as an Independent Director for Husky Energy Inc., an Independent Non-executive Director of Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Limited and a Director of Li Ka Shing (Canada) Foundation (“LKS Canada Foundation”). Mrs. Kwok also sits on the Compensation Committee and Corporate Governance Committee of Husky Energy Inc. and the Audit Committee of Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Limited. Except for Amara and LKS Canada Foundation, all the companies mentioned above are listed companies. She also holds directorships in certain companies controlled by certain substantial shareholders of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance. In addition, she was an Independent Director of Bank of Montreal, a listed company, and previously sat on the Audit Committee and Pension Fund Society of the Bank of Montreal, the Nominating and Governance Committee of Shoppers Drug Mart Corporation, the Independent Committee of Directors and Human Resources Committee of Telesystems International Wireless (TIW) Inc., the Independent Committee of Directors and the Corporate Governance Committee of Fletcher Challenge Canada Ltd., the Audit and Corporate Governance Committees of Clarica Life Insurance Company, the Corporate Governance Committee of Air Canada, the Innovation Saskatchewan (IS) Board of Directors and the Saskatchewan-Asia Advisory Council of Saskatchewan.