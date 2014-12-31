Name Description

Dejian Liu Mr. Liu Dejian is the Executive Chairman of the Board of NetDragon Websoft Inc. Mr. Liu led the Company to become one of the PRC’s online game and mobile Internet applications development companies. Mr. Liu Leads the game development team on the design of the online game products. Apart from his management, Mr. Liu constantly holds training seminars to further enhance the development of human resources. Prior to starting NetDragon (Fujian), Mr. Liu graduated with a Bachelor’s degree of Science in Chemistry from University of Kansas in the USA in 1995. He had been the vice-president of Beso Biological Research Centre, Inc (“Beso”) from 1995 to 2005. He was also the vice-president of Fuzhou Yangzhenhua 851 Bio-Engineering Research Inc. (“Fuzhou 851”) from 1995 to 2000 and then promoted to be the president since 2001. Mr. Liu was first introduced to the technology of Internet during his study in the USA when he established a website for marketing of softwares. Anticipating that Internet would have a development opportunity in the PRC, he founded NetDragon (Fujian) in 1999 when he came back to the PRC. He was awarded as the Most Influential Person within the Online Game Industry in China in the Chinese Game Industry Annual Conference 2009 in January 2010. He was also awarded as “Excellent Entrepreneur of China Game Industry the China Game Industry Annual Conference in December 2009. He was appointed as vice-chairman of Fujian Province Association of Youth Entrepreneur in April 2006.

Luyuan Liu Mr. Liu Luyuan is the Chief Executive Officer, Compliance Officer, Executive Director of NetDragon Websoft Inc. Mr. Liu has over 10 years of experience in management and administration of technical institutions. Mr. Liu is mainly responsible for the overall management of the Group. Mr. Liu established the project management department and introduced the game project management system to ensure the standard of games are in compliance with the standards. Mr. Liu is also responsible for the coordination with the governmental departments, media and the other external parties, under which he has built up reputation over years. Prior to joining the Company in 1999, Mr. Liu was the technical engineer of the information technology system project in Fujian Tumour Hospital and the section officer of the mechanic management system project in Fujian Provincial Health Bureau from 1997 to 1999. He was awarded as Online Game Pioneer in China for 2007 in the Chinese Game Industry Annual Conference 2007 in January 2008. He also obtained the Certificate of Part-time Professor of Fujian Normal University in April 2010. He currently serves on a number of social services, such as the member of the Standing Committee of All-China Youth Federation the director of the Youth Business China (Fujian, Haixi), the chairman of the Fujian Youth Entrepreneur Association and a member of Fujian CPPCC. Mr. Liu graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in electronic and Mechanical Engineering from the University of Electronic Science and Technology in Chengdu in 1997. Mr. Liu is also a director of NetDragon (BVI), a subsidiary of the Company.

Kwok Hei Yam Mr. Yam Kwok Hei (Benjamin) serves as Chief Financial Officer and Qualified Accountant of NetDragon Websoft Inc since October 2013. Mr. Yam has over 15 years of professional experience in financial services spanning private equity, corporate finance and auditing. Prior to joining NetDragon, he was a Partner at a Hong Kong-based venture capital firm, and before that, he worked for over 7 years at SAIF Partners, a pre-eminent Asian private equity firm managing over USD4 billion, where he last served as Senior Vice President and was actively involved in leading the closing and exit of numerous investment transactions in Greater China, as well as serving as an active board member of several portfolio companies. In his early career, Mr. Yam also has professional experience in auditing at Arthur Andersen. Mr. Yam holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of British Columbia with major in accounting. He is a Chartered Accountant, an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder.

Xinsheng Mao Mr. Mao Xinsheng is Chief Technology Officer of NetDragon Websoft Inc., December 2014. He is in charge of the global technology and engineering for all the non-game business in NetDragon. Mr. Mao is well-respected for his more than 17 years of successful professional experience in both US and China. He has worked in a very broad spectrum of technologies and complicated industry solutions, including: Internet searching, voice, mobile, Web Services & SOA, Web 2.0, Cloud Computing and Big Data. He is a veteran in IT for his extensive experience in playing the various roles of researcher, lead developer, architect and technical director. Before joining NetDragon, he was the CTO of China R&D Center and Director of Innovation Institute of a very well-known leading global IT company. He was in charge of the global development of the Cloud platform for this company, guiding a team of 5,000 engineers. Also, he is a key decision maker in its global technology committee which defines the strategy and directions of this company. Mr. Mao graduated from Peking University with Master Degree of Computer Science & Engineering.

Hongzhan Chen Mr. Chen Hongzhan is Chief Technology Officer, Vice President, Executive Director of NetDragon Websoft Inc. He worked as a game developer before joining the Company in 2001. The technical team led by Mr. Chen is responsible for the development procedure of games and the technical support to the production of games. His technical support and experience have raised the efficiency and quality of the company‘s game development department. He is an experienced online game developer with over 10 years of experience in the management of game development. He is mainly responsible for game development of the Company. Mr. Chen established his own online game studio from 1996 to 1998. Before joining the Company in 2001, Mr. Chen worked as the project manager in Chongqing Dazhong Software Company from 1998 to 2000 and the manager of the technical department in Beijing Beijibing Technology Development Company Limited from 2000 to 2001. He graduated with a Bachelor’s degree of Engineering in Mechanical Design and Manufacture in July 1995.

Jialiang Wu Mr. Wu Jialiang is Vice President of NetDragon Websoft Inc, Director of TQ Digital and NetDragon, Fujian, subsidiary of NetDragon Websoft Inc. Mr. Wu graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Applied Mathematics from the University of Fuzhou in 1999. He has over 15 years of experience in system management, server operation and anti-hacking. After joining us in 1999, he is responsible for the establishment of IT network, the maintenance of game servers, the cloud storage and other technology researches, to ensure the timely application and implementation of advanced network technology. Mr. Wu has been the responsible officer in our technical department, value-added business department and VIP management centre.

Biao Yu Mr. Yu Biao is Vice-president of NetDragon, Chairman and CEO of Fujian Huayu, Chairman of Fuzhou Software Technology Vocational College, a subsidiary of the company. After joining NetDragon in September 2009, Mr. Yu has been responsible for the planning, consolidation and operation of the education business of NetDragon in the PRC, and the development of the online education business overseas. He was a director of Xiamen Digital Engine Network Co., Ltd. in 2000. He was Assistant to the Dean of Fuzhou- Napier College from 2000 to 2007, Managing Director of Fuzhou Bojie Education Consultation Co., Ltd. in February 2004, Deputy Director of the Chinese and Australian Class Project of Fuzhou No. 8 Secondary School and the Chief Representative of the Australian school in the PRC in June 2006 and Managing Director of Fuzhou Bojie Child Education Technology Co., Ltd. from 2008 to 2009. Mr. Yu graduated from the Department of Light Industries of Fuzhou University in 1992, majoring in food engineering. He has over 10 years of experience in education management.

Lim Kin Leung Dr. Leung Lim Kin is an Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Company in March 2015. He is responsible for the planning, consolidation and operation of the education business of the Company in the People’s Republic of China and the development of the online education business overseas. Dr. Leung had over 30 years of experience in both information technology and telecommunications industries. In 2005, he was appointed as the president of Motorola Asia-Pacific, a company principally engaged in the production of data communication and telecommunication equipment, where he was primarily responsible for the overall strategic planning and implementation in the Asia-Pacific region. Since 2008, Dr. Leung was the chief executive officer of Microsoft Greater China region, a company principally engaged in developing, manufacturing, licensing and sales of software products, where he was primarily responsible for overseeing overall business operations and for developing and implementing a regional strategy. Prior to joining the Company, Dr. Leung also held management roles at various educational institutions or corporations engaging in education business. From 2009 to 2010, he was the governor of the Upper Canada College, an educational institution, where he was primarily responsible for establishing and directing policy for the college and overseeing its financial affairs. In 2012, Dr. Leung was the chief executive officer of Harrow International Management Services Limited, a company principally engaged in the management of Harrow International Schools, where he was responsible for the development of new Harrow International Schools and education services in Asia Dr. Leung received his bachelor of arts degree and an honorary doctorate in laws from the University of Western Ontario, Canada in 1978 and 2005 respectively and a doctorate in business administration from Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 2007.

Hui Zheng Mr. Zheng Hui is Executive Director of NetDragon Websoft Inc. Mr. Zheng is the Director of the Company and responsible for the overall management and administration of the Group. Mr. Zheng manages administrative department and provides supporting resources to operation. Mr. Zheng also coordinates, supervises and manages the duties of various departments. Mr. Zheng has more than 20 years of management and administration experience. He is one of the founding shareholders and has been appointed as the senior executive manager in NetDragon (Fujian) since 1999. Mr. Zheng is also the legal representative and executive director of Shanghai Tiankun Digital Technology Ltd (“NetDragon (Shanghai)”) since 2004 and the Legal representative and executive director of Fujian Tianyu Education Technology Limited since 2010. Before founding NetDragon (Fujian) in 1999, Mr. Zheng worked in Beso and Fuzhou 851 from 1992 to 1999. He obtained a graduation certificate from the Continuing Education Institute of Beijing Normal University in 2000.

Chia Chuan Lin Mr. Lin, Chia Chuan, Peter is Chief Designer of NetDragon Websoft Inc., since April 2013. Mr. Lin has been responsible for brand, hardware development and games design in the PRC, and games development and operations in overseas. He is currently responsible for our game development and management matters. In his early career, he was the Senior Manager at BenQ Corp. from 2004 to 2006. From 2006 to 2010, he became the Chief Designer of BenQ Corp. Mr. Lin was appointed as Creative Director of Samsung Design China of Samsung Electronics in 2012. Mr. Lin graduated with a MFA degree from Rochester Institute of Technology, NY, USA. He has over 15 years of experience in brand product design development and management.

Hak Kin Lau Mr. Lau Hak Kin is Financial Controller, Qualified Accountant , Head of Compliance and Corporate Affairs and Company Secretary of NetDragon Websoft Inc., with effect from 19 September 2014. Mr. Lau joined the Company as Financial Controller and Head of Compliance and Corporate Affairs in February 2014. Mr. Lau holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration, majoring in accountancy, from the Chinese University of Hong Kong. He is an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a CFA charterholder. He has over 10 years of experience in financial management, risk management, accounting, taxation and auditing and previously worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers and Asian Citrus Holdings Limited before joining the Company.

Dongliang Lin Mr. Lin Dongliang is Non-Executive Director of NetDragon Websoft Inc. Mr. Lin graduated with a Master’s degree in Engineering Management in 1986 from Tsinghua University. He is currently the general partner of IDG Capital Partners. Before he took up the post, he was the vice president of IDG Technology Venture Investment Inc., and has served as a general partner of IDG Technology Venture Investment since 1999. He has over 12 years of experience in venture investment. He was nominated by the IDG Group to the Board and was appointed as a non-executive Director since 15 December 2004.

Guowei Chao Mr. Chao Guowei, Charles is Independent Non-Executive Director of NetDragon Websoft Inc. Mr. Chao is also the chairman of the audit committee, a member of the remuneration committee and nomination committee. Mr. Chao is the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of SINA Corporation, a publicly listed company in Nasdaq. Mr. Chao joined SINA Corporation as a Vice President of Finance in 1999 and served as its Co-Chief Operating Officer, President and Chief Financial Officer before his current position as the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. Prior to joining SINA, Mr. Chao served as an experienced audit manager in PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP to provide audit and business consulting services for companies in Silicon Valley, California. Mr. Chao is also currently the Chairman of the board of directors of a leading social media company, “Weibo”, which is a publicly listed company in Nasdaq, the Co-Chairman of the board of directors of a real estate services company “E-House”, which is a publicly listed company in New York Stock Exchange, and a director of a leading real estate O2O integrated services platform “Leju Holdings”, which is a publicly listed company in New York Stock Exchange. Mr. Chao was a certified public accountant and the member of AICPA. Mr. Chao graduated with a Master’s degree in professional Accounting from the University of Texas at Austin in 1993, a Master’s degree in Journalism from the University of Oklahoma in 1991 and a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the Fudan University in 1988.

Kwan Hung Lee Mr. Lee Kwan Hung is Independent Non-Executive Director of NetDragon Websoft Inc. He is a practicing solicitor and received his LL.B (Honours) degree and Postgraduate Certificate in Laws from the University of Hong Kong in 1988 and 1989 respectively. He was then admitted as solicitor in Hong Kong in 1991 and in England and Wales in 1997. Mr. Lee is currently an independent non-executive director of Embry Holdings Limited, Asia Cassava Resources Holdings Limited, Newton Resources Ltd, Walker Group Holdings Ltd, Tenfu (Cayman) Holdings Co. Ltd, Landsea Green Properties Co., Ltd., China BlueChemical Limited and Futong Technology Development Holdings Limited, the shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr. Lee was also an independent non-executive director of (1) New Universe International Group Ltd between June 2010 and July 2012; (2) Yuexiu REIT Asset Management Limited between November 2005 and October 2014 and (3) Far East Holdings International Limited between March 2012 and November 2014. Save as disclosed, in the three years preceding the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. Lee did not hold any directorship in other listed public companies or any major appointments.